Weed-Killing Carcinogen Glyphosate Found In Children's Foods

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
The known carcinogen and infamous weed killing chemical glyphosate has just been found in breakfast foods marketed for children. A new study has discovered trace amounts of the most widely used herbicide in the country in oats, granolas, and snack bars.
Concern over glyphosate has continued to grow in the United States in recent years. Although the chemical may be safe in some amounts to spray on weeds if certain safety precautions are taken, it is probably a lot more dangerous if it’s ingested by a child. Most disturbing, however, is the fact that thirty-one out of 45 tested products had levels of glyphosate that were higher than what many scientists consider safe for children.
The study, which was conducted by the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG) found that many of the breakfast foods marketed to children contain glyphosate. “I was shocked,” said Dr. Jennifer Lowry, who heads the Council on Environmental Health for the American Academy of Pediatrics. Although not much is known about the effects of the chemical on children, parents and doctors are concerned. “We don’t know a lot about the effects of glyphosate on children,” Lowry said. “And essentially we’re just throwing it at them.”
“We’re very concerned that consumers are eating more glyphosate than they know,” said Scott Faber, vice president of government affairs at EWG, according to CBS News. Faber has been working to improve food safety standards for more than a decade. He said he and his team at EWG conducted the study which included a lab test involving “45 samples of products made with conventionally grown oats.” The researchers found glyphosate, which is the active ingredient in the Monsanto weed-killer Roundup, in all but two of the products.
EWG used it’s own very stringent standards of safe levels of glyphosate when testing the products, which should also be noted. Because of that, in response to EWG’s study, Monsanto said, “even at the highest level reported… an adult would have to eat 118 pounds of the food item every day for the rest of their life in order to reach the EPA’s limit” for glyphosate residues. Just last week, in fact, a jury in California ordered Monsanto to pay one man $289 million in damages after his lawsuit claimed the company’s weedkillers caused his cancer. EWG’s Faber is skeptical of EPA’s glyphosate limits.
The World Health Organization says glyphosate is a “probable carcinogen,” and California lists it as a chemical “known to the state to cause cancer.” Monsanto continues to dispute the claim that the chemical is carcinogenic, saying in a statement, “glyphosate does not cause cancer” and “has a more than 40-year history of safe use.”
As the debate over glyphosate’s safety continues, it isn’t likely to see tests on the stuff cease anytime soon. And Faber isn’t the only person concerned over its possible carcinogenic effects. “It is time now for them to step up and do their jobs to ban glyphosate,” said Zen Honeycutt, who heads Moms Across America, a group formed to raise awareness about toxic exposures. “We want to trust that what is in the grocery store is safe and the shocking reality is that in many cases it’s not,” Honeycutt said.
Comments
Love Smell Of Agent Orange In The Morning
Good Morning Vietnam!
The Pedophile Priests keep putting things in the kid's food...
In reply to M by B-Bond
We try to do all organic which seems to be free of this shit or so they say.
Simple Truth Organic Granola for us
In reply to The Pedophile Priests keep… by Newsboy
Cheerios (plain) is non-GMO, so no Roundup used. Roundup also mimics estrogen so you body reacts as if it has extra estrogen. Not good. These people are sick. The food in the study is listed here with their levels that were found. https://www.ewg.org/childrenshealth/glyphosateincereal/#.W3V6185KiCi
In reply to We try to do all organic… by IridiumRebel
a new demlib voter created every breakfast.
In reply to Cheerios (plain) is non-GMO,… by JimmyJones
Bingo!!!
In reply to a new demlib created every… by spastic_colon
That is true, but it is probably more a result of high carbohydrate intake making them fat and lazy unlike the classical bacon and eggs of yore.
In reply to Bingo!!! by TGF Texas
When you understand how a man's body reacts to this chemical set in round-up, which basically mimic's estrogen, you will FREAK THE FUCK OUT!
In reply to That is true, but it is… by tmosley
gay frogs
In reply to When you understand how a… by TGF Texas
you ever look into Ray Peat at all?
In reply to That is true, but it is… by tmosley
Who?
In reply to you ever look into Ray Peat… by DingleBarryObummer
Everything is in everything else. The poison is in the dose.
In reply to a new demlib created every… by spastic_colon
I think there are hormonal changes but it's not just physical things we injest. I think there is a psychological factor as well. like, if you think like a feminist cuck and let yourself have bad posture your hormonal balance will adjust to and reflect that. a self perpetuating spiral.
i bet listening (playing it on an instrument would be even better) to "a new level" by pantera 3 times a day for 6 months would increase testosterone levels.
In reply to a new demlib created every… by spastic_colon
It builds strong bones, right?
In reply to I think there are hormonal… by DingleBarryObummer
did you ever notice how it looks like everyone in prison is jacked?
they are in an environment that has a specific impact on their state of mind that is much different than the average spoiled american doofus walking around completely unaware of their surroundings.
In reply to It builds strong bones,… by Son of Loki
Keep thinking that way asshole, it serves you well.
In reply to a new demlib created every… by spastic_colon
Everyone is concerned and calls it a carcinogen but NO studies have been done yet. The sky is falling.
In reply to Cheerios (plain) is non-GMO,… by JimmyJones
Liberals initially raised the alarm on this years ago, and the free people scoffed at them for the same reason you just stated.
Now, I, and every young intelligent person I know, freaks out about GMO and Round-up, in our foods.
Just sayin!
In reply to Everyone is concerned and… by xavi1951
Go back to your Monsatan chamber
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YiHZOF3ovmg
In reply to Everyone is concerned and… by xavi1951
Faggot
In reply to The Pedophile Priests keep… by Newsboy
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able
to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The
potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,.
.➜➜➜➜➜➜ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Faggot by spoonful
whore
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by aliyaha688
Name and shame the products!!!!!
In reply to M by B-Bond
There is probably more products than most people would imagine.
Bayer-Monsanto Merger. Lucifer´s Rockefeller/Rothschild Syndicate Corporations at Large.
Monsanto´s Carcinogen Roundup in all German beers: https://new.euro-med.dk/20180628-bayer-monsanto-merger-lucifers-rockefe…
In reply to Name and shame the products!… by TheSilentMajority
First
GET WRECKED!!!!
In reply to First by spavarotti
first idiot
In reply to First by spavarotti
I start every morning with a big bowl of Kellogg's Glyphosate Flakes.
And I heard the Chinese are putting pee pee in my coke.
In reply to I start every morning with a… by Porous Horace
"Don't snort the yellow snow."
~ Frank Zappa
Damn, I'm good.
In reply to And I heard the Chinese are… by runswithscissors
i guess 'probable' isnt good enough.
RoundUp adheres to weeds in 30 minutes (it will not "run off").
The active compounds completely deactivate two weeks after application.
This is today's "DDT" attack on a product that is not doing the damage the junk scientists claim it is doing.
Do your research, people, and stop jumping on the propaganda bandwagon.
In reply to i guess 'probable' isnt good… by This is it
Fun fact: Roundup is frequently sprayed on wheat as a "drying agent" right before it is harvested. In other words, the wheat is actually killed to make it easier to harvest.
Then, you get to eat the dead wheat that is covered with glyphosate. But don't worry, glyphosate is harmless.
It's sprayed on all grains, especially oats... and is now being used for beans, peas, seeds, nuts, etc. Enjoy your pasta w/pesto.
In reply to Fun fact: Roundup is… by Buckaroo Banzai
Now that is interesting. Good argument for going on keto.
In reply to Fun fact: Roundup is… by Buckaroo Banzai
Actually, rarely if ever used on wheat for that purpose. Garbanzos and lentils used almost always.
In reply to Fun fact: Roundup is… by Buckaroo Banzai
“We don’t know a lot about the effects of glyphosate on children,” Lowry said." Well, O.K., then check it out, but also consider the known effects of starvation on children and of course those less important adults too!
Would it be crazy to assume that perhaps it's just being added directly into some of the ingredients at the factory?
This why so many people think they are allergic to gluten I bet.
You're being poisoned. Literally.
In reply to Would it be crazy to assume… by mstyle
BOOM!
In reply to This why so many people… by mstyle
Delicious! I'll Round Up™ the kids for dinner.
We care so much about children; especially the ones suffering.
So what foods were found to have glyphosate? A list would help determine my buying pattern.
Don't eat any processed foods.
Go on the ketogenic diet.
Thank me later.
In reply to So what foods were found to… by Beowulf55
All grains, organic or not, are poison. don’t put that shit in your body.
I thought you could drink RoundUp?
In reply to I thought you could drink… by Agent P
Bless you Monsanto! Keep messing with our food supply with no regard for safety. Oh the ethics of large corporations! Feed Round-up to the execs and shareholders and let's see what happens, shall we?
🎼"It turns the frickin' frogs gay"🎼
Monsanto and the USDA and their revolving management door will kil us all. What should I expect from a Gov that can’t deliver the mail even with zip codes on the address? How hard is it for an idiot to learn to read numbers?
Evil is lording over us.