Were UFO Hunters Foiled Again After "Huge Spacecraft" Video Went Viral?

A YouTube video posted earlier this year has gained international attention after it was picked up and reposted last week on UFO and British tabloid websites, said The Charlotte Observer.
The footage, recorded May 29 by “Jason Swing,” shows a long tubular object hovering for more than two minutes over North Carolina’s Lake Norman, north of Charlotte.
Swing called the object “a spacecraft” at the beginning of his video.
“It had been raining all morning. Rain finally stopped so we went (to) pick up a boat from Lake Norman,” Swing wrote in the about section of the video. “When (I) came around the corner I saw this thing sitting still very close.”
Swing’s extremely shaky cellphone video went unnoticed for weeks and even months on end but gained international attention after being featured in two British tabloids and Russia’s Sputnik News.
Comments on Swing’s video have ranged from mockery to support for the UFO theory.
According to a Goodyear tweet, the Goodyear blimp was reportedly circling the region on May 29, for NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race.
Wanna see - and hear - what it’s really like to watch the green flag drop from the Goodyear Blimp? This is how our pilots saw the #CocaCola600 start! pic.twitter.com/x9RvyFZ13s— Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) May 27, 2018
🎇🎆🎇 Congratulations @KyleBusch! #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/Ur2w5qcrlL— Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) May 28, 2018
Since the video went viral, social media trolls have not been kind to Swing, with many criticizing his amateurish video work. One user even said it looked like Swing was recording the object “while jumping on a Pogostick.”
“So annoying that people can’t film properly. I get that they are scared, but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” user Tom Brown wrote.
“A line in the sky can’t be that scary. [It] wasn’t moving or flashing lights [and] there was no indication that it was alien and not some kind of craft made by humans. Who knows. Wish people would film things properly these days. It’s 2018 and we can’t even get a good UFO video. Ah well until we get true disclosure nothing will ever change.”
Here are some comments from the YouTube video (unedited):
-
“Yes, we have many of them here. Among other things we’ve seen here. There is more going on than you know.”
-
“How difficult it is to stand on an empty road and hold the freakin’ phone right?”
-
“Also known as the Goodyear blimp. Real common to that area — like most anytime there is a game or race at the speedway about thirty miles south of Lake Norman. I, myself, have spoken to blimp aliens. They are an impressive life form, but for some odd reason they refused to take me aboard their mother ship.”
-
“So irritating when someone is incapable of keeping their phone the least bit still. Wish I had the last two minutes of my life back.”
-
“I suspect hoax and a scam due to the SHORT nature of the video and the OVERLY SHAKY cam that can only be intentional.”
-
“It was terrifying. His shaking made me want to call 911 for him.”
-
“Just a passenger jet coming out of Charlotte Douglas Airport. Flying low (below the cloud deck) on northbound track from airport. See this all the time up there. Look at the tops of the trees and bushes each time the video shows the plane and you see that it is steadily moving left to right. Going to look like hovering and slow movement since it is about 4 miles away.”
Unbelievable Fake Object
Yep. Aliens don't exist.
ONLY Angels and Demons.
In reply to Unbelievable Fake Object by J S Bach
I left a UFO in the toilet this morning..............
I hate the cleanup..........
In reply to yep by loop
FFS, even with him apparently jacking off while holding his phone, it is clearly the fucking Goodyear blimp.
I weep for the future of this nation.
-chumblez.
In reply to I left a UFO in the toilet… by ZENDOG
If you're going to film first hand a UFO, alien encounter or natural disaster, the least you can do is USE A FKN TRIPOD!
In reply to FFS, even with him… by chumbawamba
I think there are downloadable freewares that could stabilize shaky videos like that if that's a huge problem to many.
In reply to If you're going to film… by HankPaulson
Next a Sasquatch driving a UFO.
What a waste of time.
In reply to I think there are… by beemasters
You don't know what kind of mind control this craft had on the poor boy. With such advanced technology I think making people compulsively masturbate would be child's play. Just look at the internet.
That's one hawt blimp.
In reply to FFS, even with him… by chumbawamba
maybe he was getting high?
In reply to FFS, even with him… by chumbawamba
Re "I left a UFO in the toilet this morning..."
Unbearable Floating Object?
Me too.
In reply to I left a UFO in the toilet… by ZENDOG
If the pit is bottomless, how is Satan chained up in it? Is he chained to the sides? If so, what is the relevance of it being bottomless? Things that make you go hmmm....
In reply to yep by loop
Was chained, then dropped.
In reply to If the pit is bottomless,… by soksniffer
Read Eziakel ,Chapter One.
In reply to yep by loop
Can you just cut to the chase for me? My attention gets distracted easily... I clicked on an article about someone mistaking a blimp for a ufo, for cryin' out loud.
In reply to Read Eziakel,Chapter One. by 10mm
Immediately looked like a blimp to me. We have 3 of them cruising around Akron now.
In reply to Unbelievable Fake Object by J S Bach
It was a blimp. Stupid fucking video.
In reply to Unbelievable Fake Object by J S Bach
What was the point of this article in ZH? It was obviously a blimp & Goodyear acknowledged it was a blimp. The kid was either a moron or looking for his 5 seconds of internet fame.
Slow news day. Sometimes these things are a gift!
If you want the ZH Doom & Gloom outlook: kids these days don't even know what a blimp is (ironic considering the rate of morbid obesity...) and someday one of them will have his finger on the button!!!
In reply to What was the point of this… by idontcare
Finger on the button?
How do you think most Am. women get off?
In reply to Slow news day. Sometimes… by soksniffer
To be fair, that Goodyear blimp does look like an UFO from certain angles. Fooled me in LA too. "Holy shit, there's a giant spaceship above Staples Cent... oh wait, hello Goodyear blimp."
You're apparently easily fooled.
Are you still in the Valley? I'm coming down that way next week.
Lunch?
chumba@nigge.rs
In reply to To be fair, that Goodyear… by Skateboarder
Yessir. I'll get in touch.
In reply to You're apparently easily… by chumbawamba
It could have been delivering hilLIARy Cunton's 33,000 missing emails????
"I picked a bad week to stop taking drugs."
I was thinking about starting.
In reply to "I picked a bad week to stop… by alpha-protagonist
Blob Squatch, and unidentified blurry objects.....Lol!.....
With a billion cell phones in everybodys hands these days, wheres the millions of pictures of without a doubt proof?.....
How come Bigfoot hasnt been hit by a car yet?....
Oh, thats right, he was.....Except he had a human in his skin, running across a road in Montana......
UFO: Unrecognizable Fuzzy Object
You're banned from posting comments anymore.
Sincerely,
The Comment Police
In reply to UFO: Unrecognizable Fuzzy… by soksniffer
.
In reply to You're banned from posting… by chumbawamba
BEHOLD OUR POWER
In reply to . by soksniffer
Damn near 2018... And not ONE shred of credible proof of this UFO shit...
There are HOW many video capture devices on this planet....?
In reply to Damn near 2018... And not… by Masher1
Um... HELLO... there is a UFO Museum in Roswell, New Mexico. I've been there myself! Nobody would make a museum of something that is a long-running hoax!!! (((/sarc)))
In reply to Damn near 2018... And not… by Masher1
Yes, there is also a "Creation Museum" in Petersburg, Kentucky that has exhibits showing how humans and dinosaurs lived together, haha.
In reply to Um... HELLO... there is a… by soksniffer
"Damn near 2018... And not ONE shred of credible proof of this UFO shit..."
The can be said for Moses's Exodus, his Yahweh, or Moses himself. Sounds like generation after generation of rabbinical creative / fictional writing plus revisionist history. But if enough people persist in a fable or lie long enough, enough dumb people will buy into it to keep propagating said fable. Cause we never run out of dumb and gullible people.
In reply to Damn near 2018... And not… by Masher1
You know this place is morphing into infowars with every passing day. A more bat shit crazy version of infowars.
It's always about the money.
In reply to You know this place is… by dark fiber
To be fair, it feels like the whole world is morphing into infowars with every passing day. That, or The Onion. Someone else here far more clever than I coined the term "Full Onion" as in, that shit just went Full Onion!!! when a "real" news story is beyond belief.
In reply to You know this place is… by dark fiber
If in doubt, "follow the clicks".
In reply to You know this place is… by dark fiber
Useless article ZH. You can do better.
Filler Baby..Filler...
In reply to Useless article ZH. You can… by Laughing.Man
I heard a story recently reiterated by a daughter and mother who were driving to an isolated casino at night years ago to blow a bunch of money (sober). They encountered a strange concentrated and localized green mist that they stopped for and watched cross the road. It scared the shit out of the daughter but the mom wasn't so easily rattled.
They also agreed that it appeared to be glowing. They got some car and radio effects as well as the silence thing. Its interesting how what is perceived as "unnatural mists and fogs" seem to accompany all activity deemed "paranormal" a decent portion of the time regardless of the specific label put on it. This is the same with the silence.
I know why but I'm not telling. ( ;
Blimp. Anybody who has actually seen a spaceship is not amused by the 99.9% of phony videos made by asswipes of blimps, jets having their tail section blurred by jet wash creating a cigar appearance, or the ball markers on high voltage powerlines filmed to project a moving sphere appearance. And furthermore, anybody who has actually seen a spaceship doesn't run around trying to prove they exist.
No such things as "UFOs", people are just dirt stupid credulous morons from decades of TV and movies.
Yeah but X-files is such a good show, And the redhead...Wow...
In reply to No such things as "UFOs",… by koan
That sexy left eye blink thing she does... Love it.
In reply to Yeah but X-files is such a… by Masher1
UFOs are everywhere.
The Q is: are they craft of space aliens?
A: most are Unidentified Flying Objects, full of legal aliens from oversea flights.
In reply to No such things as "UFOs",… by koan
If you pause at 0:27 you can see cracks in the asphalt from the thing's heat ray. Also nearby trees are shaking violently from the craft's Pomonium Drive fluxuations. I've seen the Goodyear Blimp and it does NOT make the ground roil and shift like a major earthquake. This video documents a genuine close encounter with life forms of superior intellect to the cameraman.
When I saw the way the camera was jittering and bouncing I knew it was another bad fake.
Fakers always use cameras with potato resolution in the hands of some apparently spastic person.
They do this filming mermaids and sasquatches, UFOs and sea monsters, all the usual BS.
the shaking is really the time compression causing gravitational waves resulting in a shaky hand syndrome.