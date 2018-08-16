Were UFO Hunters Foiled Again After "Huge Spacecraft" Video Went Viral?

A YouTube video posted earlier this year has gained international attention after it was picked up and reposted last week on UFO and British tabloid websites, said The Charlotte Observer.

The footage, recorded May 29 by “Jason Swing,” shows a long tubular object hovering for more than two minutes over North Carolina’s Lake Norman, north of Charlotte.

Swing called the object “a spacecraft” at the beginning of his video.

“It had been raining all morning. Rain finally stopped so we went (to) pick up a boat from Lake Norman,” Swing wrote in the about section of the video. “When (I) came around the corner I saw this thing sitting still very close.”

Swing’s extremely shaky cellphone video went unnoticed for weeks and even months on end but gained international attention after being featured in two British tabloids and Russia’s Sputnik News.

Comments on Swing’s video have ranged from mockery to support for the UFO theory.

According to a Goodyear tweet, the Goodyear blimp was reportedly circling the region on May 29, for NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race.

Since the video went viral, social media trolls have not been kind to Swing, with many criticizing his amateurish video work. One user even said it looked like Swing was recording the object “while jumping on a Pogostick.”

“So annoying that people can’t film properly. I get that they are scared, but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” user Tom Brown wrote.

“A line in the sky can’t be that scary. [It] wasn’t moving or flashing lights [and] there was no indication that it was alien and not some kind of craft made by humans. Who knows. Wish people would film things properly these days. It’s 2018 and we can’t even get a good UFO video. Ah well until we get true disclosure nothing will ever change.”

Here are some comments from the YouTube video (unedited):

  • “Yes, we have many of them here. Among other things we’ve seen here. There is more going on than you know.”

  • “How difficult it is to stand on an empty road and hold the freakin’ phone right?”

  • “Also known as the Goodyear blimp. Real common to that area — like most anytime there is a game or race at the speedway about thirty miles south of Lake Norman. I, myself, have spoken to blimp aliens. They are an impressive life form, but for some odd reason they refused to take me aboard their mother ship.”

  • “So irritating when someone is incapable of keeping their phone the least bit still. Wish I had the last two minutes of my life back.”

  • “I suspect hoax and a scam due to the SHORT nature of the video and the OVERLY SHAKY cam that can only be intentional.”

  • “It was terrifying. His shaking made me want to call 911 for him.”

  • “Just a passenger jet coming out of Charlotte Douglas Airport. Flying low (below the cloud deck) on northbound track from airport. See this all the time up there. Look at the tops of the trees and bushes each time the video shows the plane and you see that it is steadily moving left to right. Going to look like hovering and slow movement since it is about 4 miles away.”

What was the point of this article in ZH?  It was obviously a blimp & Goodyear acknowledged it was a blimp.  The kid was either a moron or looking for his 5 seconds of internet fame.

To be fair, that Goodyear blimp does look like an UFO from certain angles. Fooled me in LA too. "Holy shit, there's a giant spaceship above Staples Cent... oh wait, hello Goodyear blimp."

Blob Squatch, and unidentified blurry objects.....Lol!.....

With a billion cell phones in everybodys hands these days, wheres the millions of pictures of without a doubt proof?.....

How come Bigfoot hasnt been hit by a car yet?....

Oh, thats right, he was.....Except he had a human in his skin, running across a road in Montana......

 

"Damn near 2018... And not ONE shred of credible proof of this UFO shit..."

The can be said for Moses's Exodus, his Yahweh, or Moses himself. Sounds like generation after generation of rabbinical creative / fictional writing plus revisionist history. But if enough people persist in a fable or lie long enough, enough dumb people will buy into it to keep propagating said fable. Cause we never run out of dumb and gullible people.

I heard a story recently reiterated by a daughter and mother who were driving to an isolated casino at night years ago to blow a bunch of money (sober).  They encountered a strange concentrated and localized green mist that they stopped for and watched cross the road.  It scared the shit out of the daughter but the mom wasn't so easily rattled.

They also agreed that it appeared to be glowing. They got some car and radio effects as well as the silence thing.  Its interesting how what is perceived as "unnatural mists and fogs" seem to accompany all activity deemed "paranormal" a decent portion of the time regardless of the specific label put on it.  This is the same with the silence.

I know why but I'm not telling.  ( ;

Blimp. Anybody who has actually seen a spaceship is not amused by the 99.9% of phony videos made by asswipes of blimps, jets having their tail section blurred by jet wash creating a cigar appearance, or the ball markers on high voltage powerlines filmed to project a moving sphere appearance. And furthermore, anybody who has actually seen a spaceship doesn't run around trying to prove they exist.

If you pause at 0:27 you can see cracks in the asphalt from the thing's heat ray.  Also nearby trees are shaking violently from the craft's Pomonium Drive fluxuations.  I've seen the Goodyear Blimp and it does NOT make the ground roil and shift like a major earthquake.  This video documents a genuine close encounter with life forms of superior intellect to the cameraman.

When I saw the way the camera was jittering and bouncing I knew it was another bad fake.

Fakers always use cameras with potato resolution in the hands of some apparently spastic person.

They do this filming mermaids and sasquatches, UFOs and sea monsters, all the usual BS.