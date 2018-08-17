After Death Threats, Manafort Judge Gets Federal Protection; Jury To Resume Deliberations Monday

Fri, 08/17/2018 - 15:55

The judge in Paul Manafort's Virginia trial for bank and tax fraud revealed in open court on Friday that he has received death threats, and is now traveling with the protection of the US Marshals Service. 

“I have the marshal’s protection,” Ellis said. “I don’t even go to the hotel alone. I won’t even reveal the name of the hotel.”

“I had no idea this case excited this emotion in the public,” he added.

Manafort also refused to release the names of the jurors at the request of a coalition of news organizations, citing safety reasons. The Washington Post, New York Times, AP, CNN, NBC, Politico and Buzzfeed all requested the names of jurors deliberating in the Manafort case. 

“I don’t feel it’s right if I release their names,” said Ellis. 

Meanwhile, the jurors told Ellis in a Friday afternoon note that they are unlikely to reach a verdict before the weekend, and would like to leave at 5 p.m. so one of the jurors can attend an event. Ellis said he would reconvene court at 10 minutes to 5 p.m. to discuss when they would like to reconvene on Monday. 

Kevin Downing, an attorney for Manafort, told The Hill that he sees the note as a signal the jury will not reach a verdict on Friday. -The Hill

On Thursday, the jury asked Ellis to redefine reasonable doubt, and had additional questions about reporting foreign bank transactions, shelf companies, filing requirements related to income and what evidence relates to each charge.  

JRobby Kafir Goyim Fri, 08/17/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

Sources close to the situation stated that the people they represent on both sides claim the other side is issuing death threats

"Take two opposed pressure groups--Record the most violent and threatening statements of group one with regard to group two and play back to group two--Record the answer and take to back to group one--Back and forth between opposed pressure groups--This process is known as "feed back"--You can see it operating in any bar room quarrel--In any quarrel for that matter--Manipulated on a global scale feeds back nuclear war and nova"

(William S. Burroughs - Nova Express 1964)

Endgame Napoleon JRobby Fri, 08/17/2018 - 16:48 Permalink

Sounds like our so-called media figures read Burroughs, but how likely is that in this reality-show news era?  

Wonder who that courtroom artist is? I noticed those drawings on TV, too. Those are some skilled drawings, requiring a lot of artistic dexterity. A lot of speed and accuracy is required for that type of drawing. 

Kafir Goyim homiegot Fri, 08/17/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

It does seem like Manafort broke some laws a decade or so ago.  Not sure why anybody, democrat or conservative, would have a dog in this fight.

The danger was that the democrats would dangle some sort of amnesty to Manafort, in return for him manufacturing some testimony against Trump.  That risk seems to be in the past, if we're in trial now.

JRobby Kafir Goyim Fri, 08/17/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

He was investigated for these exact same "events - situations" 8 years ago but was not charged. The difference now is that he was involved with Trump's campaign.

 

"The basic nova mechanism is very simple: Always create as many insoluble conflicts as possible and always aggravate existing conflicts--This is done by dumping life forms with incompatible conditions of existence on the same planet--There is of course nothing "wrong" about any given life form since "wrong" only has reference to conflicts with other life forms--The point is these forms should not be on the same planet--Their conditions of life are basically incompatible in present time form and it is precisely the work of the Nova Mob to see that they remain in present time form, to create and aggravate the conflicts that lead to the explosion of a planet that is to nova--At any given time recording devices fix the nature of absolute need and dictate the use of total weapons"

(William S. Burroughs - Nova Express 1964)

Endgame Napoleon JRobby Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:00 Permalink

The US has a big problem with elites, in general, chasing profits in every corner of the globe, rather that attending to our own nation’s fraying economy, wilting middle class and eroding institutions, but it is not fair to use individuals as pawns via the court system. It looks like he committed some financial infractions years ago, but even though he is a rich guy, they have to prove all of that, thoroughly, or no individual—poor or rich—has freedom. The only hope he has is that jurors often take their temp job seriously. In all kinds of over-publicized trials, where it looks like trial-by-media is ensuing, verdicts often don’t come back in accordance with the way the MSM sculpts the narrative. Juries seem to decide on whatever facts they have, just like the judges instruct them to. 

just the tip homiegot Fri, 08/17/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

RUSSIAN  JURY  TAMPERING  CHARGES  COMING  NEXT  FRIDAY (August 24,2018)

they will indict me and a couple of my high school buddies, two of which have been dead for 2 and 4 years respectively.  we'll beat the rap.  maybe.  my defense will be i've never been toooo russia.  the prosecution will revolve around my repeated use of vodka.  swedish or not.