After Death Threats, Manafort Judge Gets Federal Protection; Jury To Resume Deliberations Monday

The judge in Paul Manafort's Virginia trial for bank and tax fraud revealed in open court on Friday that he has received death threats, and is now traveling with the protection of the US Marshals Service.
“I have the marshal’s protection,” Ellis said. “I don’t even go to the hotel alone. I won’t even reveal the name of the hotel.”
“I had no idea this case excited this emotion in the public,” he added.
Manafort also refused to release the names of the jurors at the request of a coalition of news organizations, citing safety reasons. The Washington Post, New York Times, AP, CNN, NBC, Politico and Buzzfeed all requested the names of jurors deliberating in the Manafort case.
“I don’t feel it’s right if I release their names,” said Ellis.
BREAKING: #Manaforttrial judge won’t release names of jurors citing safety reasons. Says he is under 24/7 US Marshals protection after threats and said “I had no idea this case excited this emotion in the public.”— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 17, 2018
Meanwhile, the jurors told Ellis in a Friday afternoon note that they are unlikely to reach a verdict before the weekend, and would like to leave at 5 p.m. so one of the jurors can attend an event. Ellis said he would reconvene court at 10 minutes to 5 p.m. to discuss when they would like to reconvene on Monday.
Kevin Downing, an attorney for Manafort, told The Hill that he sees the note as a signal the jury will not reach a verdict on Friday. -The Hill
On Thursday, the jury asked Ellis to redefine reasonable doubt, and had additional questions about reporting foreign bank transactions, shelf companies, filing requirements related to income and what evidence relates to each charge.
Comments
Manafort: not guilty!
Manafort: Plants need water
In reply to He's gonna be innocent. by homiegot
So, are the death threats from crazy democrats that demand Manafort be found guilty on the assumption that it will somehow harm Trump, or conservatives who think a guilty Manafort verdict would harm Trump? I'm betting on crazy democrats myself.
In reply to Manafort: Plants need water by detached.amusement
Well.., I'd be suspect of anyone needing to know the names of jurors myself..,
not that the information might slip out or anything.
In reply to So, are the death threats… by Kafir Goyim
I'm sure the journalists just wanted to contact each individual juror to remind them that they're not the enemy of the American people.
In reply to Well.., I'd be suspect of… by gmrpeabody
And then politely doxx them.
In reply to I'm sure the journalists… by Banana Republican
EVER so politely.
In reply to And then politely doxx them. by ACP
Mueller has delivered subpoenas to the jurors pre-accusing them of heinous crimes
should they not find Mannafor guilty on all counts.
In reply to And then politely doxx them. by ACP
OT: The latest Arkancide:
https://freedomoutpost.com/investigative-journalist-jen-moore-found-dea…
So far, police have only ruled out suicide. Hopefully ZH will soon pick up this story.
In reply to Mueller has delivered… by y3maxx
“I had no idea this case excited this emotion in the public
The judge needs to read up about the motivation of the deep state, the use of “False Flags” , why he needs ”protection” and why he should be wary of what “protection” he is given.
He could start with “Operation Gladio”.
In reply to OT: The latest Arkancide:… by truthseeker47
Right? These people have no idea how much they are hated, or the damage that they do to this country. They live in their own little world.
In reply to “I had no idea this case… by Manthong
Wait, the police chief will get a phone call and, the next thing you know, someone will find a long red scarf in the room. Then the cops will say suicide by hanging from a doorknob, ignoring stuff like her rib fractures, cigar burn marks and her cellphone being wiped clean.
In reply to OT: The latest Arkancide:… by truthseeker47
the left msm is signaling the jurors that if they dont vote guilty their lives will be ruined.....simple as that...
In reply to Well.., I'd be suspect of… by gmrpeabody
Cray-cray Commies.
In reply to So, are the death threats… by Kafir Goyim
Is it just me or does it seems like the left totally missed their historical window with the 'Salem Witch Trials' by a mere 325 years.
In reply to So, are the death threats… by Kafir Goyim
More like we finally found a real witch's coven - the Trumpling Band!
In reply to Is it just me or does it… by MilwaukeeMark
Did that feel like thinking?
In reply to More like we finally found a… by Insurrector
no, that was them too.
they lit their constituency on fire.
In reply to Is it just me or does it… by MilwaukeeMark
Sources close to the situation stated that the people they represent on both sides claim the other side is issuing death threats
"Take two opposed pressure groups--Record the most violent and threatening statements of group one with regard to group two and play back to group two--Record the answer and take to back to group one--Back and forth between opposed pressure groups--This process is known as "feed back"--You can see it operating in any bar room quarrel--In any quarrel for that matter--Manipulated on a global scale feeds back nuclear war and nova"
(William S. Burroughs - Nova Express 1964)
In reply to So, are the death threats… by Kafir Goyim
Sounds like our so-called media figures read Burroughs, but how likely is that in this reality-show news era?
Wonder who that courtroom artist is? I noticed those drawings on TV, too. Those are some skilled drawings, requiring a lot of artistic dexterity. A lot of speed and accuracy is required for that type of drawing.
In reply to Sources close to the… by JRobby
Considering it was the MSM, among others, DEMANDING the names of the jurors, three guesses.
Lord I can't wait for the full scale violence to start.
In reply to So, are the death threats… by Kafir Goyim
Or that there are no serious death threats at all and he is holding off because someting big is coming this weekend?
In reply to So, are the death threats… by Kafir Goyim
Its bullshit, this way in the future they can justify having all federal judges with protection. Cant be a true 3rd world kleptocracy without it.
In reply to So, are the death threats… by Kafir Goyim
It does seem like Manafort broke some laws a decade or so ago. Not sure why anybody, democrat or conservative, would have a dog in this fight.
The danger was that the democrats would dangle some sort of amnesty to Manafort, in return for him manufacturing some testimony against Trump. That risk seems to be in the past, if we're in trial now.
In reply to He's gonna be innocent. by homiegot
Thugs from FBI.
In reply to So, are the death threats… by Kafir Goyim
Thought the FBI was out in New Mexico destroying evidence? Or was that the DOJ? Sorry. Corrupt federal agencies all look alike to me.
In reply to Thugs from FBI. by chunga
Michael Aquino must die.
In reply to Thought the FBI was out in… by SnatchnGrab
The US gov is so chock full utterly corrupt people it is now a thing. It can't be steered or controlled and it never does the right thing.
In reply to Thought the FBI was out in… by SnatchnGrab
He was investigated for these exact same "events - situations" 8 years ago but was not charged. The difference now is that he was involved with Trump's campaign.
"The basic nova mechanism is very simple: Always create as many insoluble conflicts as possible and always aggravate existing conflicts--This is done by dumping life forms with incompatible conditions of existence on the same planet--There is of course nothing "wrong" about any given life form since "wrong" only has reference to conflicts with other life forms--The point is these forms should not be on the same planet--Their conditions of life are basically incompatible in present time form and it is precisely the work of the Nova Mob to see that they remain in present time form, to create and aggravate the conflicts that lead to the explosion of a planet that is to nova--At any given time recording devices fix the nature of absolute need and dictate the use of total weapons"
(William S. Burroughs - Nova Express 1964)
In reply to So, are the death threats… by Kafir Goyim
First quote by Burroughs was cool. Dont hit the well 2 many times. Move on to Naked Lunch. But Hey, at least u no who he is.
Here is something in a similar VEIN. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZH96BsL1R3U
or this one works well.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYnro6MHTQ0
In reply to He was investigated for… by JRobby
His "work", his contribution to smashing the forms of the written word and re-assembling them is really 4 books long. Naked Lunch through Nova Express.
This tiny snippet as applicable today as it was 40 or 50 years ago, or 300 years ago. If anything, the internet has accelerated this basic process of manipulation to minutes and seconds.
In reply to First quote by Burroughs was… by lookslikecraptome
The US has a big problem with elites, in general, chasing profits in every corner of the globe, rather that attending to our own nation’s fraying economy, wilting middle class and eroding institutions, but it is not fair to use individuals as pawns via the court system. It looks like he committed some financial infractions years ago, but even though he is a rich guy, they have to prove all of that, thoroughly, or no individual—poor or rich—has freedom. The only hope he has is that jurors often take their temp job seriously. In all kinds of over-publicized trials, where it looks like trial-by-media is ensuing, verdicts often don’t come back in accordance with the way the MSM sculpts the narrative. Juries seem to decide on whatever facts they have, just like the judges instruct them to.
In reply to He was investigated for… by JRobby
Didn't pay taxes, otherwise known as not paying extortion. Racketeers must be paid don't want to set any examples of freedom
In reply to So, are the death threats… by Kafir Goyim
Manafort may or may not be guilty of a long list of financial crimes.
The big question is why Tony Podesta isn't on trial for the same crimes. They were all partners working for the same corrupt Ukrainians.
Maybe if Manafort was a violent pedophile things would be easier...
In reply to He's gonna be innocent. by homiegot
^^^^This x1000
In reply to Manafort may or may not be… by Not Too Important
Michael Aquino must die.
In reply to Manafort may or may not be… by Not Too Important
There is talk of bringing back "keel hauling" for Podesta special, according to sources close to the situation.
In reply to Manafort may or may not be… by Not Too Important
Regardless of the side, when the judicial system starts being used as a political tactician’s device, the republic is in trouble.
In reply to Manafort may or may not be… by Not Too Important
Judge, it's NOT the PUBLIC....................it's Mannysfort.
In reply to He's gonna be innocent. by homiegot
not guilty maybe in your dreams
In reply to He's gonna be innocent. by homiegot
RUSSIAN JURY TAMPERING CHARGES COMING NEXT FRIDAY (August 24,2018)
they will indict me and a couple of my high school buddies, two of which have been dead for 2 and 4 years respectively. we'll beat the rap. maybe. my defense will be i've never been toooo russia. the prosecution will revolve around my repeated use of vodka. swedish or not.
In reply to He's gonna be innocent. by homiegot
NG or hung.
In reply to He's gonna be innocent. by homiegot
The swamp zombies are on the loose.
Bet the Threat came from a Zero hedger... One of you guys, Wyoming, Texas, Alabama..
ROFLMAO.., or more likely from a newby libtard such as yourself..,
but thank you for the compliment, just the same.
In reply to Bet the Threat came from a… by Calvertsbio
A better bet is Antifags pissed that a very public outcome of the Mueller investigation is going to go down in flames and cause many to call for the end to the Mueller Investigation
In reply to Bet the Threat came from a… by Calvertsbio
Meathammer.
In reply to Bet the Threat came from a… by Calvertsbio
or maybe Insurrector?
In reply to Meathammer. by whackedinflorida
You don’t have the balls to live in any of those states I suspect.
In reply to Bet the Threat came from a… by Calvertsbio
'Louisiana Bans Bank of America, Citi from Bond Sale Over Gun Policies'
https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/louisiana-bank-america-citi/…
LA - Never Blue!
In reply to You don’t have the balls to… by arby63