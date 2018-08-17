Beijing Slams Pentagon 'China Military Threat' Assessment As False "Cold War Mentality"

China has lodged a diplomatic protest in response to the latest Pentagon annual assessment on "China's Military Threat" delivered to Congress and made public late Thursday evening, saying it "firmly opposes" the report as a gross misinterpretation of its true military aims and intent, and is indicative of a false "Cold War mentality" on the part of US leadership.
The Chinese Ministry of National Defense posted a statement to its website on Friday rebutting the idea that its strategic interpretations are expansionist or that China constitutes a threat to the United States.
The statement noted that the Pentagon assessment harms the "mutual trust" and shared interests between the two countries.
The statement said further:
We call on the US to abandon its Cold War mentality, regard China's defense and military construction in an objective and rational way. We also request that the US stops releasing the related reports and safeguards the stable development of the two countries' military with real actions.
The Pentagon report, released under the full title of Military and Security Developments Involving The People's Republic of China 2018, hyped the People's Liberation Army (PLA) expansionist intent and trajectory as it is "undergoing the most comprehensive restructure in its history".
A key line in the report that received a lot of attention in international press throughout Friday is as follows: “Over the last three years, the PLA has rapidly expanded its overwater bomber operating areas, gaining experience in critical maritime regions and likely training for strikes against U.S. and allied targets.”
In the Defense Ministry statement which quickly followed, Beijing charged that the U.S. is the real threat to regional stability.
The Pentagon report also mentioned that the PLA has the "capability to strike US and allied forces and military bases in the western Pacific Ocean, including Guam."
Responding to sections of the report that note China is investing in building up its cyberspace defense capability, China's Defense Ministry said "it is proper and reasonable" that it would develop such defensive weapons, according to a Bloomberg report on the statement.
The US report had highlighted China's growing space program "despite its public stance against the militarization of space" — something which likely factored into President Trump's mid-June announcement that he would "immediately" establish a "space force" as an independent service branch of the Department of Defense.
The report also addressed the contentious Taiwan issue, saying that China "is likely preparing for a contingency to unify Taiwan with China by force".
And the Pentagon assessment further spelled out that China is ready to go to war to protect its claim over the island: "Should the United States intervene, China would try to delay effective intervention and seek victory in a high-intensity, limited war of short duration."
The report was issued amidst heightened trade tensions and concerns that China is attempting to gobble up territory in international waters through its militarizing artificial islands in the South China Sea.
China's defense ministry statement also responded to this latter issue specifically, saying it has rights to “peaceful construction activities" on islands and reefs in South China Sea.
Meanwhile, the Chinese daily Global Times quoted a military analyst for the PLA's Naval Military Studies Research Institute: "It aims to treat China as an imaginary enemy and creates a confrontation between China and the US. Actually, China's defense policies are defensive in nature," Zhang Junshe, a senior military research fellow said.
And another Chinese state-associated researcher further noted the report's "anti-China sentiment" and said it dangerously "adds fuel to the fire," according to the Global Times.
Comments
I'm certainly not pro-Chink, but in this case, they're right.
LOL. Knock off all your South China Sea artificial islands and illegal territory grabs China, and you may have a valid complaint. As things stand expansionist China, you are a mega-threat. The normally good-for-nothing UN says so.
In reply to They're right. by 1982xls
Says the empire with hundreds of foreign military bases and an over-stretched plundering military.
Artificial islands are pale in comparison. What's China going to do, close shipping lanes and smite its nose? LOL
In reply to LOL. by DaiRR
pro-chink....wow...we are evolving faster than the speed of a rotting corpse...
In reply to They're right. by 1982xls
Correct
The cold warriors are a one trick pony
It's because the americuns are dumb mercenary idiots ..
They must have had classes over at HuffPo about 2yrs & 10mos ago on how to create an account on ZH, there sure are a lot of you assholes around here these days ;-)
In reply to It's because the… by marcel tjoeng
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
European banks just showed their breaking point. There's about a full stop happening in personal loans to consumers and the only types of loans that are going through are morgage backed loans.
Whatever war that might happen on any part of the world, it's going to be a bankwar and I'm not interested in it.
The asshole war pigs in the MIC bleeding the country dry will invent an enemy just to make sure there is always a full trough to jam their greedy snouts in.
What's a matter faggots? Didn't make enough on your phony War on Terror™?
"Satan Laughing Spreads his Wings"
In reply to The asshole war pigs in the… by Chad Thunderfist
Nostradamus>Father Malachy>the Fatima Prophecy>George Carlin>Black Sabbath. And here we are.
In reply to "Satan Laughing Spreads his… by 1982xls
the military industrial complex needs war so based off its capitalist business model of course China is a threat....to their profit
No, they need a boogeyman, to further their profit. If China works for them, they'll roll with it.
In reply to the military industrial… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
Imaginary enemy? Right! Sure thing! That is why China always threatens the US with military attacks, and why they threaten EVERYBODY else with attacks as well. Of course, they really have only attacked those they deem as unable to defend themselves such as the Philippines, but then that is what bullies to.
Communist China has aggressively initiated this trouble all by itself by refusing to resolve its disputed claims in a manner civilized countries are accustomed to. China has aggravated this situation and should not arbitrarily set its own policy of illegally taking control of disputed territories and militarizing them. Beijing’s unlawful and excessive claims in the South China Sea has demonstrated China cannot be trusted or relied upon as an honorable partner or country. China has angrily rejected the recent verdict by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, a court ruling that nullified most of China's claims. China needs to face the reality that Countries are not recognizing their preposterous and illegal claims. They need to settle their claims and be a responsible county rather than act like a renegade and irresponsible regime. Their actions if not curtailed and controlled could lead to a large regional war and vast destruction of their country and people.
It is about time we recognize China for what it is. It is a communist country aggressively seeking control of Asia and slowly but aggressively attempting to destroy Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and yes the United States. We should not allow them to invest in the US and we should pull our business out of their country. We will need to make hard decisions about our relationship in the near future and we better be prepared to destroy their military ambitions and aggressive policies in short order and not be caught with our pants down like what happened at Pearl Harbor!
The one China policy needs to be re-visited. Taiwan has been a separate country for over 60 years and the USA has a defense agreement with them. About time to re think reality.
Reality is, we either start a war with them to prove they should abide by Maritime Law, which would go nuclear immediately, or try and find a political solution that will not allow us to be dominant in SE Asia.
They certainly didn't start centuries of violent foreign occupation and massive drug dependency on British opium, the same people running things now.
Think they have a legitimate complaint or two?
In reply to Communist China has… by jrcowboy49
Wouldn't have anything to do with defending a trillion dollar trade deficit, massive illegal invasion, propagandizing western media and bigly displacing American students with commies, would it, rodents?
Kindergarten, you sick bastards?
https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/2633169.html#2633258