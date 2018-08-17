"Code Yellow": Google Employees Revolt Over Clandestine China Project

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:10

Google employees have issued a "code yellow" alert to company executives over brewing opposition to a planned censored search engine in China, citing "urgent moral and ethical issues" in a letter circulated internally, reports The Intercept

Staff inside the internet giant’s offices have agreed that the censorship project raises “urgent moral and ethical issues” and have circulated a letter saying so, and calling on bosses to disclose more about the company’s work in China, which they say is shrouded in too much secrecy, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter. -The Intercept

The last time Google employees revolted, the company abandoned its controversial AI-drone initiative known as "Project Maven" after around a dozen employees quit and close to 4,000 signed a petition. Many of the same people who led the last effort are now involved in the China protest. 

The China search engine project, revealed earlier this month by The Intercept from leaked documents, would "blacklist sensitive queries" so that "no results will be shown" when people enter certain words or phrases. Code-named "Dragonfly," the censorship plan was not widely known within Google - relegated to just a few hundred of the Mountain View, CA company's 88,000 employees. After The Intercept's August 1 article, however, angry employees were triggered into an uproar, leading to the "code yellow" situation. 

Now, a letter has been circulated among staff calling for Google’s leadership to recognize that there is a “code yellow” situation – a kind of internal alert that signifies a crisis is unfolding. The letter suggests that the Dragonfly initiative violates an internal Google artificial intelligence ethical code, which says that the company will not build or deploy technologies “whose purpose contravenes widely accepted principles of international law and human rights.” -The Intercept

The letter reads in part: “Currently we do not have the information required to make ethically-informed decisions about our work, our projects, and our employment. That the decision to build Dragonfly was made in secret, and progressed with the [artificial intelligence] Principles in place, makes clear that the Principles alone are not enough. We urgently need more transparency, a seat at the table, and a commitment to clear and open processes: Google employees need to know what we’re building.”

The enraged employees are demanding "an ethics review that includes rank and file employee representatives," as well as the appointment of an ombudsperson to represent them, and a general call for more transparency.

Many Google employees are members of the Association of Computing Machinery, the world’s largest organization for computing professionals. The ACM’s ethical code states that its members should “take action to avoid creating systems or technologies that disenfranchise or oppress people” and “use their skills for the benefit of society.” Two Google sources told The Intercept that they felt the Dragonfly project clearly violated the ACM’s code of ethics, which has led them to support the protests inside the company against the planned China censorship. -The Intercept

According to sources, Google executives still haven't broached the subject of Dragonfly with employees - while the company also hasn't addressed it with the press, saying that it won't comment on "speculation about future plans." 

This non-answer has only fueled more anger within the company - with some employees questioning their managers, only to be frustrated from a lack of information. At least one employee who worked on Dragonfly quit the company partly over concerns about the project. Another employee has refused to work on it. 

Earlier this week, hundreds of Google employees shared an essay authored by former Google engineer Brandon Downey, who claims to have worked on an earlier iteration of the censored Chiense search engine in 2006, which was deployed for around four years before the search giant pulled the project over Chinese government efforts to limit free speech and other issues. 

“I want to say I’m sorry for helping to do this,” Downey wrote. “I don’t know how much this contributed to strengthening political support for the censorship regime in [China], but it was wrong. It did nothing but benefit me and my career, and so it fits the classic definition of morally heedless behavior: I got things and in return it probably made some other people’s life worse.”

“We have a responsibility to the world our technology enables,” Downey adds. “If we build a tool and give it to people who are hurting other people with it, it is our job to try to stop it, or at least, not help it. Technology can of course be a force for good, but it’s not a magic bullet – it’s more like a laser and it’s up to us what we focus it on. What we can’t do is just collaborate, and assume it will have a happy ending.”

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of six US senators and various human rights groups, including Amnesty Internationalhave condemned the Dragonfly project. 

Human Rights Watch senior research Cynthia Wong told The Intercept that Google "owes the Chinese people an explanation of how the firm can launch Dragonfly without being conscripted into human rights abuses."

“Google earned a lot of good will from the human rights community with it stopped censoring search in 2010. Yet the human rights situation has only deteriorated in the years since. If it re-enters now without any clear strategy as to how its services will improve human rights, it would be a victory for [President] Xi Jinping’s regime and will only serve to legitimize the government’s abusive approach. We haven’t yet heard any such strategy," Wong added. 

Skateboarder Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

"Do Only Evil."

FIFY.

Fvcking overpaid engineers got a conscience now, eh? Where was that conscience when you outpriced normal people out of their homes in the poor part of Mountain View?

PrintCash Skateboarder Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

What are the leftists at Google upset by? Working with a Communist government? They love collectivism in San Fran. Maybe about the state controlling the media?  Ha, that’s one of Silicon Valleys’ key plays. They love squashing those words and ideas they don’t agree with, especially ideas that don’t align with their biggest benefactor, the state. Google and China are a perfect pair, they just had to put up a fake fight for awhile. Now that rabid leftists are on the rise, and Google has near monopoly power, it’s clear sailing. 

macholatte PrintCash Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

 

Google employees have issued a "code yellow" alert to company executives over brewing opposition to a planned censored search engine in China, citing "urgent moral and ethical issues" in a letter circulated internally, ...

 

Google executives issued a "code get fucked" alert to company employees while salivating over massive profits generated from a planned censored search engine in China, citing "there's a couple hundred numb skulls waiting for your job dip shit so STFU"

.... in a letter circulated internally, reports The Intercept

 

Oppression! It's what's for breakfast.

- Erik Schmidt

 

ted41776 vollderlerby Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

got a sketchbook full of some very good ideas. they could make me a lot of money and could change several industries. not one will hit the internet or patent office because i know what will happen the second they do. they'll end up being in some lame infomercial or get ripped off by the chinese as soon as they're picked up. corrupt dying excuse of a civilization this has become, won't have to wait much longer though. i do not want to do anything to help keep it alive any longer than what i'm already forced to. if i live past the reset, maybe then. i'm sure i'm not the only one sitting on a pile of intellectual property because this is not the climate to share it in. why innovate when innovation is no longer rewarded but is stolen and exploited?

HockeyFool JRobby Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

I find it interesting that rank and file EMPLOYEES get to decide what projects they will work on or not.

Every place that I have ever worked (and I have had a full time job since 1981) the boss said "Work on this." There was not much discussion.

There was never a point in time I could say, "I am emotionally opposed to that and I refuse to work on it."

Because the alternative was kicking stones.*

*For those of you that may have not heard it before, "kicking stones" refers to being an unemployed loser walking down the road kicking small stones as you walk because you no longer have a job and that is about all you have left to do all day.

silver140 PrintCash Fri, 08/17/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

There are no leftists on the rise. The planet is now controlled by extreme, deadly, brutal, callous, mass murdering right-wing authoritarian parasitoid corporate fascists who kill for profit, pollute for profit, destroy natural resources for profit, and yes, must censor what they're doing so they can keep doing it. The profit leading to power are tools of their life strategy, which is to kill the host: all sentient life and the life support system of the planet.  Google is now controlled by them. You, PrintCash and your wing-nut far right fellow pathogens are what I call parasitoid vectors. You have no ability to see cause and effect, you are a mindless agent of infection for the parasitoid, unconsciously working for the death of your children and grandchildren. Your instinct for the survival of the species has been erased and replaced with the parasitoid life strategy-- which is a corporate fascist ideology, profiting from carbon based, chemical and nuclear toxic pollution of ocean, fresh water, earth and air- coupled with simultaneous ongoing resource wars.

In epidemiology, a disease vector is any agent that carries and transmits an infectious pathogen into another living organism;[1][2]

A parasitoid is an organism that lives in close association with its host and at the host's expense, and which sooner or later kills it. Parasitoidism is one of six major evolutionary strategies within parasitism. Parasitoidism is distinguished by the fatal prognosis for the host, which makes the strategy close to predation.

cougar_w Skateboarder Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

Then Google it can be a useful tool for some limited purposes, just like any other tool (or free service), and the skill of the user is in the choosing of the correct tool.

Stone masons building the pyramids knew as much.

I get tired of unskilled complainers wanting to change the world to look like some utopian socialist paradise. Not saying you were doing that, but others do all the time as you well know. It shows how little they know about the tools they use every day. Well, stupid people have always suffered so we can't really worry much about them.

radiasian Skateboarder Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

"""... outpriced normal people out of their homes ..."""

Give me a fucking break with the gentrification bullshittery.  You know what?  I want an Austrian castle in the Alps for a summer home.  I don't have one because I CAN'T FUCKING AFFORD ONE.  We're not talking homesteaders here; it's nothing short of entitlement to think otherwise.

cougar_w Cryptopithicus Homme Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:28 Permalink

By poison pill do you mean to say GOOG is doing poorly in the stock market? Because I hadn't noticed. Or do you mean advertisers are running away from the platform? Cuz they're not. Or that GOOG working with the deep state has brought undesired regulation down on them? Because apart from those wacky socialists ruining Europe I don't see much of that.

It looks to me like partnering with deep state actors of all kinds and colors has been really profitable and made GOOG more valuable to the very parties that might try to rein them in at some point. My grandpa always said that if you sleep with dogs you wake up with fleas, and maybe if we're talking actual dogs that might be true, but with these metaphorical dogs you wake up with lucrative defense contracts.

Swamp Yankee Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

I am happy to see this but all they did was ID themselves, paint targets on their own backs and removed the only people from the process who had two scruples to rub together.

 

Just be evil.

booboo Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

They pretend to feign outrage until some lame ass corporate letter comes out soft selling it and they will all go back to their cubicle and pretend they did good, pick up their check on Friday and go home to prepare for work on Monday. 

otschelnik Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

So, it's ok to shut down Infowars, demonetize and juke search engine algorythms to censor conservatives like Prager U., Mark Dice, Chernovich, Michelle Malkin, Pamela Geller, Lauren Southern, etc.,.......  but it's immoral to do it to the Chinese public?