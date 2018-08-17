"Code Yellow": Google Employees Revolt Over Clandestine China Project

Google employees have issued a "code yellow" alert to company executives over brewing opposition to a planned censored search engine in China, citing "urgent moral and ethical issues" in a letter circulated internally, reports The Intercept.
Staff inside the internet giant’s offices have agreed that the censorship project raises “urgent moral and ethical issues” and have circulated a letter saying so, and calling on bosses to disclose more about the company’s work in China, which they say is shrouded in too much secrecy, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter. -The Intercept
The last time Google employees revolted, the company abandoned its controversial AI-drone initiative known as "Project Maven" after around a dozen employees quit and close to 4,000 signed a petition. Many of the same people who led the last effort are now involved in the China protest.
The China search engine project, revealed earlier this month by The Intercept from leaked documents, would "blacklist sensitive queries" so that "no results will be shown" when people enter certain words or phrases. Code-named "Dragonfly," the censorship plan was not widely known within Google - relegated to just a few hundred of the Mountain View, CA company's 88,000 employees. After The Intercept's August 1 article, however, angry employees were triggered into an uproar, leading to the "code yellow" situation.
Now, a letter has been circulated among staff calling for Google’s leadership to recognize that there is a “code yellow” situation – a kind of internal alert that signifies a crisis is unfolding. The letter suggests that the Dragonfly initiative violates an internal Google artificial intelligence ethical code, which says that the company will not build or deploy technologies “whose purpose contravenes widely accepted principles of international law and human rights.” -The Intercept
The letter reads in part: “Currently we do not have the information required to make ethically-informed decisions about our work, our projects, and our employment. That the decision to build Dragonfly was made in secret, and progressed with the [artificial intelligence] Principles in place, makes clear that the Principles alone are not enough. We urgently need more transparency, a seat at the table, and a commitment to clear and open processes: Google employees need to know what we’re building.”
The enraged employees are demanding "an ethics review that includes rank and file employee representatives," as well as the appointment of an ombudsperson to represent them, and a general call for more transparency.
Many Google employees are members of the Association of Computing Machinery, the world’s largest organization for computing professionals. The ACM’s ethical code states that its members should “take action to avoid creating systems or technologies that disenfranchise or oppress people” and “use their skills for the benefit of society.” Two Google sources told The Intercept that they felt the Dragonfly project clearly violated the ACM’s code of ethics, which has led them to support the protests inside the company against the planned China censorship. -The Intercept
According to sources, Google executives still haven't broached the subject of Dragonfly with employees - while the company also hasn't addressed it with the press, saying that it won't comment on "speculation about future plans."
This non-answer has only fueled more anger within the company - with some employees questioning their managers, only to be frustrated from a lack of information. At least one employee who worked on Dragonfly quit the company partly over concerns about the project. Another employee has refused to work on it.
Earlier this week, hundreds of Google employees shared an essay authored by former Google engineer Brandon Downey, who claims to have worked on an earlier iteration of the censored Chiense search engine in 2006, which was deployed for around four years before the search giant pulled the project over Chinese government efforts to limit free speech and other issues.
“I want to say I’m sorry for helping to do this,” Downey wrote. “I don’t know how much this contributed to strengthening political support for the censorship regime in [China], but it was wrong. It did nothing but benefit me and my career, and so it fits the classic definition of morally heedless behavior: I got things and in return it probably made some other people’s life worse.”
“We have a responsibility to the world our technology enables,” Downey adds. “If we build a tool and give it to people who are hurting other people with it, it is our job to try to stop it, or at least, not help it. Technology can of course be a force for good, but it’s not a magic bullet – it’s more like a laser and it’s up to us what we focus it on. What we can’t do is just collaborate, and assume it will have a happy ending.”
Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of six US senators and various human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have condemned the Dragonfly project.
Human Rights Watch senior research Cynthia Wong told The Intercept that Google "owes the Chinese people an explanation of how the firm can launch Dragonfly without being conscripted into human rights abuses."
“Google earned a lot of good will from the human rights community with it stopped censoring search in 2010. Yet the human rights situation has only deteriorated in the years since. If it re-enters now without any clear strategy as to how its services will improve human rights, it would be a victory for [President] Xi Jinping’s regime and will only serve to legitimize the government’s abusive approach. We haven’t yet heard any such strategy," Wong added.
Comments
"Do Only Evil."
FIFY.
Fvcking overpaid engineers got a conscience now, eh? Where was that conscience when you outpriced normal people out of their homes in the poor part of Mountain View?
What are the leftists at Google upset by? Working with a Communist government? They love collectivism in San Fran. Maybe about the state controlling the media? Ha, that’s one of Silicon Valleys’ key plays. They love squashing those words and ideas they don’t agree with, especially ideas that don’t align with their biggest benefactor, the state. Google and China are a perfect pair, they just had to put up a fake fight for awhile. Now that rabid leftists are on the rise, and Google has near monopoly power, it’s clear sailing.
In reply to "Do Only Evil." FIFY. by Skateboarder
Google employees have issued a "code yellow" alert to company executives over brewing opposition to a planned censored search engine in China, citing "urgent moral and ethical issues" in a letter circulated internally, ...
Google executives issued a "code get fucked" alert to company employees while salivating over massive profits generated from a planned censored search engine in China, citing "there's a couple hundred numb skulls waiting for your job dip shit so STFU"
.... in a letter circulated internally, reports The Intercept.
Oppression! It's what's for breakfast.
- Erik Schmidt
In reply to What by PrintCash
they had no problem with their platforms being used to sensor Americans, why should China be any different
In reply to x by macholatte
Google American Inventors and compare what shows up against a list of American inventors with the most patents. Shellshocking.
In reply to they had no problem with… by ted41776
got a sketchbook full of some very good ideas. they could make me a lot of money and could change several industries. not one will hit the internet or patent office because i know what will happen the second they do. they'll end up being in some lame infomercial or get ripped off by the chinese as soon as they're picked up. corrupt dying excuse of a civilization this has become, won't have to wait much longer though. i do not want to do anything to help keep it alive any longer than what i'm already forced to. if i live past the reset, maybe then. i'm sure i'm not the only one sitting on a pile of intellectual property because this is not the climate to share it in. why innovate when innovation is no longer rewarded but is stolen and exploited?
In reply to Google American Inventors… by vollderlerby
Where were ? this Google guys on the ban of Alex Jones Infowars
In reply to i've got a sketchbook full… by ted41776
"Suck it up and become party members !"
"Well we are paid fairly well, but I'm still living in my car and on my neighbors couch when they are away in China...."
In reply to Where were ? this Google… by rmopf2010
I find it interesting that rank and file EMPLOYEES get to decide what projects they will work on or not.
Every place that I have ever worked (and I have had a full time job since 1981) the boss said "Work on this." There was not much discussion.
There was never a point in time I could say, "I am emotionally opposed to that and I refuse to work on it."
Because the alternative was kicking stones.*
*For those of you that may have not heard it before, "kicking stones" refers to being an unemployed loser walking down the road kicking small stones as you walk because you no longer have a job and that is about all you have left to do all day.
In reply to "Suck it up and become party… by JRobby
Google building censor prototype in China... rolls out here (everywhere) next. No one will ever now or understand.
In reply to wtf by HockeyFool
It’s time for Google to purge the “Don’t be Evil” malcontents.
In reply to Google building censor… by Shitonya Serfs
In reply to It’s time to purge the “Don… by Manthong
Some folks need to better understand the use of sarc.
..like “most who read this thread are crazed social and economic Marxists.”.
In reply to I've made 10,000usd so far… by Blended
The Great Firewall of China will be the eighth wonder of the world.
In reply to Google building censor… by Shitonya Serfs
Yes, you kiss ass, then salute and kill whoever you're told to kill, probably by pushing a button. You wouldn't have the courage to actually fight for your freedom or that of others.
In reply to wtf by HockeyFool
This Chinese censorship is so close to what the tech giants are celebrating as protecting humanity in the USA and Europe.
In reply to Where were ? this Google… by rmopf2010
Ideas are a dime a dozen, it’s the implementation that’s important.
In reply to i've got a sketchbook full… by ted41776
The jew supremacist plan of divide and conquer has went well for (((them))!
(((they))) are pushing "hate speech" laws 24/7 .... (can you say "no more 1st Amendment")
In America (((IT))) started in full here:
The Frankfurt School - Western Subversion by Design [Part 1]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNNtMxZKcG8
In reply to Ideas are a dime a dozen, it… by PrintCash
you're right, i do use many of them in my daily life
In reply to Ideas are a dime a dozen, it… by PrintCash
Now they find out they've been working for the 'Dark Side' all along.
Take that, SJW's.
The 'Force' is not with them.
In reply to they had no problem with… by ted41776
So, Google employees have issues with their company "dicking" with search engine results in China.....?
What the fuck about the USA assbites?
In reply to Now they find out they've… by Not Too Important
I think it's cute how they think they work for Google and not the clandestine factions of the US corporate government.
In reply to they had no problem with… by ted41776
In reply to x by macholatte
In reply to macholatte LMAO! - I still… by you_are_cleared_hot
I am sorry, but shouldn't if be "code go f--k yourself and go home"?
After all, weren't most of Google's engineers in the United States here on H1-B visas anyway?
In reply to x by macholatte
There are no leftists on the rise. The planet is now controlled by extreme, deadly, brutal, callous, mass murdering right-wing authoritarian parasitoid corporate fascists who kill for profit, pollute for profit, destroy natural resources for profit, and yes, must censor what they're doing so they can keep doing it. The profit leading to power are tools of their life strategy, which is to kill the host: all sentient life and the life support system of the planet. Google is now controlled by them. You, PrintCash and your wing-nut far right fellow pathogens are what I call parasitoid vectors. You have no ability to see cause and effect, you are a mindless agent of infection for the parasitoid, unconsciously working for the death of your children and grandchildren. Your instinct for the survival of the species has been erased and replaced with the parasitoid life strategy-- which is a corporate fascist ideology, profiting from carbon based, chemical and nuclear toxic pollution of ocean, fresh water, earth and air- coupled with simultaneous ongoing resource wars.
In epidemiology, a disease vector is any agent that carries and transmits an infectious pathogen into another living organism;[1][2]
A parasitoid is an organism that lives in close association with its host and at the host's expense, and which sooner or later kills it. Parasitoidism is one of six major evolutionary strategies within parasitism. Parasitoidism is distinguished by the fatal prognosis for the host, which makes the strategy close to predation.
In reply to What by PrintCash
Where was their conscience when Google started actively censoring truth sites 5-6 years ago?
In reply to "Do Only Evil." FIFY. by Skateboarder
And manipulating search results in general. Fvcking scum.
In reply to Where was their conscience… by Solosides
Manipulating search results to drive ads was their core business model from the start. So that's market capitalism at work, nothing wrong at all. You don't like the results you can use Duckduckgo.
In reply to And manipulating search… by Skateboarder
That is true - if I don't like it, I should use something else, and I use duckduckgo also. Sometimes you can only squeeze out searches from bigGoog though, especially for obscure engineering details.
In reply to Manipulating search results… by cougar_w
Then Google it can be a useful tool for some limited purposes, just like any other tool (or free service), and the skill of the user is in the choosing of the correct tool.
Stone masons building the pyramids knew as much.
I get tired of unskilled complainers wanting to change the world to look like some utopian socialist paradise. Not saying you were doing that, but others do all the time as you well know. It shows how little they know about the tools they use every day. Well, stupid people have always suffered so we can't really worry much about them.
In reply to That is true - if I don't… by Skateboarder
Duck Duck Go literally scrapes Google for it's results, it just proxies the result and doesn't hand google any of the metadata about the request.
BING would have been a better example.
His name was Daniel Brandt.
In reply to Manipulating search results… by cougar_w
"""... outpriced normal people out of their homes ..."""
Give me a fucking break with the gentrification bullshittery. You know what? I want an Austrian castle in the Alps for a summer home. I don't have one because I CAN'T FUCKING AFFORD ONE. We're not talking homesteaders here; it's nothing short of entitlement to think otherwise.
In reply to "Do Only Evil." FIFY. by Skateboarder
If you lived next to Rengstorff park in the 90s and the 2000s, and it was considered the poor part of town, and suddenly one day Google sets up shop and rents go up 2x, 3x...
You would be pissed too.
In reply to """... outpriced normal… by radiasian
In reply to "Do Only Evil." FIFY. by Skateboarder
"Where was that conscience when you outpriced normal people out of their homes in the poor part of Mountain View?"
While we appreciate your radical bent, keep in mind that Mnt View was always intended by God to be an enclave for the wealthy and that the poor were always meant to be eaten.
In reply to "Do Only Evil." FIFY. by Skateboarder
Agreed. It hurts to watch all them people renting to live in the RVs though. I know - no one asked them to, no one forced them to. Just sucks is all.
In reply to "Where was that conscience… by cougar_w
Google thought it found the golden egg when it allied with the deep state, didn't understand it was actually a poison pill.
And here I thought Google was part of some crazy DARPA project...
In reply to Google thought it found the… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Wasn't it In-Q-Tel money?
In reply to And here I thought Google… by American Dissident
By poison pill do you mean to say GOOG is doing poorly in the stock market? Because I hadn't noticed. Or do you mean advertisers are running away from the platform? Cuz they're not. Or that GOOG working with the deep state has brought undesired regulation down on them? Because apart from those wacky socialists ruining Europe I don't see much of that.
It looks to me like partnering with deep state actors of all kinds and colors has been really profitable and made GOOG more valuable to the very parties that might try to rein them in at some point. My grandpa always said that if you sleep with dogs you wake up with fleas, and maybe if we're talking actual dogs that might be true, but with these metaphorical dogs you wake up with lucrative defense contracts.
In reply to Google thought it found the… by Cryptopithicus Homme
It all depends on whether 'karma' is real or not. If it is...
In reply to By poison pill do you mean… by cougar_w
Oh the irony!
I am happy to see this but all they did was ID themselves, paint targets on their own backs and removed the only people from the process who had two scruples to rub together.
Just be evil.
Yep, they'll now target the conservatives. Why? Goolagle can't profit and hold power if they had morals and ethics.
In reply to I am happy to see this but… by Swamp Yankee
They pretend to feign outrage until some lame ass corporate letter comes out soft selling it and they will all go back to their cubicle and pretend they did good, pick up their check on Friday and go home to prepare for work on Monday.
You can bet Google is running multiple clandestine projects for their founders.;)
Just working for google is a immoral act.
So, it's ok to shut down Infowars, demonetize and juke search engine algorythms to censor conservatives like Prager U., Mark Dice, Chernovich, Michelle Malkin, Pamela Geller, Lauren Southern, etc.,....... but it's immoral to do it to the Chinese public?
Haven't you noticed? The future in tech is NBC - Nothing But Communism.
In reply to So, it's ok to shut down… by otschelnik