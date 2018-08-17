Could The Genoa Disaster Happen In The US?

After the catastrophic bridge collapse in Genoa earlier this week, fears are mounting that the U.S. could experience a similar event.
The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) listed 54,259 bridges that were deemed "structurally deficient" in 2017 and it would take an estimated 37 years to repair all of them.
Additionally, as Statista' Niall McCarthy notes, the data also listed the 10 most-traveled structurally deficient bridges in America.
All of them are in either California or Missouri with US Route 101 over Kester Avenue having the highest volume - 289,000 daily crossing.
In total, American drivers cross structurally deficient bridges 174 million times every day.
Comments
Aleady did. 35w Minneapolis a few years back.
• 1967 Silver Bridge collapse 46†. Silver bridge was 49 years old
The deadliest bridge disaster in US history was caused by a tiny crack just three millimeters deep
https://timeline.com/the-deadliest-bridge-disaster-in-us-history-was-ca…
• 1940 Tacoma Narrows Bridge
https://www.aps.org/publications/apsnews/201611/physicshistory.cfm
In reply to Aleady did. 35w Minneapolis… by spanish inquisition
Anybody remember "shovel ready"?
That was part of the propaganda fed to the Sheeple to justify massive deficit spending for infrastructure to "jump start the economy" that was more geared toward collapsing the economy than restoring it (IMO). The Clinton-Bush-Obama Cabal drove the public debt to more than $20T (roughly $7T wasted under Obama) and where did it go? Into the MIC and the ME and into the pockets of cronies but not into America.
Disgusting.
In reply to M by B-Bond
Florida pedestrian bridge collapsed in March. Happens all the time.
In reply to x by macholatte
Louisiana can't build a road, but they sure as hell can build some fine bridges!
In reply to . by HankPaulson
Trump wanted a domestic spending bill to address this but no we need money to fund endless war preparation
In reply to Louisiana can't build a road… by boattrash
Correct. The U.S. is too busy rebuilding war torn-bridges in other countries... and getting better profit margins to boot.
In reply to Trump wanted a domestic… by JimmyJones
Agree 100%.
The Swamp is using tax money to fund and supply their .gov serial killers in the Middle East and Libya, and narcotics cartels closer to home.
What ever is left over goes to national infrastructure which is to say nothing.
Langley, Quantico, the Pentagram, and the State Dept. should be walled off and flooded for rats.
Just getting rid of those parasites would change the whole country for the better.
In reply to Correct. The U.S. is too… by Thoreau
In reply to Correct. The U.S. is too… by Thoreau
They use plenty of US taxpayer money to build walls in other countries, too.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.breitbart.com/immigration/2018/03/22/g…
In reply to Correct. The U.S. is too… by Thoreau
Shovel ready to shovel the BS and corruption
Worse than ever with Trump
In reply to x by macholatte
We need maintenance jobs. Blue collar jobs. It's not in the interests of civil engineers, architects, lawyers, crony contractors to have bridges, highways either designed well, as opposed to dramatic, built well nor maintained.
Make it bling for the sheeple eye candy, design and build poor so it doesn't last and there is more design/build work. Engineers happy. Architects happy. Cronys happy. Pol hacks happy. Bond and finance happy. Unions happy. Sheeple, not so much, but thats what they exist for. To be sheared.
In reply to x by macholatte
Maybe, it is the welfare-buttressed illegal alien labor that has no interest in building quality things due to a transitory mindset.
In reply to We need maintenance jobs… by Offthebeach
In reply to x by macholatte
pretty close.
When a government DOT or commission is TOLD it is going to fail but does nothing... and still all these morons not calling for them to stand trial for manslaughter.
government needs to be responsible for the manslaughter.
Doesn't take a lot of money to "close a bridge"
I bet it would bring focus on the issue.
START CLOSING BRIDGES OR FACE MANSLAUGHTER>
In reply to x by macholatte
Not defending the Kenyan but there has been a massive amount of work done. Its just that the problem is f'n enormous. My favorite is many of the I70 bridges in Ohio I71 Oregonia Ohio. I drove across that bridge for 4 years watching the construction. Massive job. I76 crossing the Allegheny river. Massive job. The original bridge is still standing and what a POS it is
In reply to x by macholatte
In 1960, wnen the Genoa bridge was built, the population of the USA was 180 million, whereas today—thanks to pay-per-birth monthly welfare for womb producers who stay under the income limits for welfare in single-parent households by working part time for low wages and progressive-tax-code welfare galore for citizens & noncitizens, the US population has swelled to 324 million.
https://www.census.gov/newsroom/cspan/1940census/CSPAN_1940slides.pdf
In 1960, most US households had a stay-at-home mom and a single-breadwinner dad who could support a middle-class household on one income. They mostly had one car per household.
Today, every man, woman and teenager with a two-bit, low-wage, part-time job has a car, although many non-welfare-eligible, single-earner adults cannot afford rent. Due to vast social changes, Americans are driving across bridges built to withstand MUCH lower volumes of traffic.
But due to the motherload of welfare-buttressed legal / illegal immigration, if CA gets the money for bridge repair, few American citizens will get the construction work. Citizen CE grads will get some work out of the needed repairs, however.
In reply to M by B-Bond
We lead the world in bridge collapses! We're tremendous!
In reply to Aleady did. 35w Minneapolis… by spanish inquisition
In reply to We lead the world in bridge… by Banana Republican
MACA
Make America Collapse Again.
In reply to We lead the world in bridge… by Banana Republican
Interstate 95 Connecticut
In reply to Aleady did. 35w Minneapolis… by spanish inquisition
I remember the Mianus River bridge collapse (I-95, Greenwich, Ct) well.
Quite the disaster
In reply to Interstate 95 Connecticut by rwe2late
. . . and that's not counting the people that live under them.
It already has happened in the US.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I-40_bridge_disaster
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I-35W_Mississippi_River_bridge
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florida_International_University_pedestri…
USA just started crumbling, Italy has been crumbling for 1500 years. What do crumbling empires have in common? Multiculturalism, Foreign DNA input, Foreign Culture Input. Europe will crumble for the next 2000 years, terminal decline.
Should'a never let Greek homos "teach" their kids. Country went from Carthanginian ass kickers to laying on the divan all day eating grapes and getting oil rub downs.
In reply to USA just started crumbling,… by God is The Son
It already did in Minnesota. Oklahoma. Florida. But I guess if government doesn't mention it, I guess it never happened in the Land of Fantasy. However, The Bridge to Nowhere is still standing.
Is that why they're taking 11 years to build a bridge to Jersey City?Or did the contractors make an offer that they couldn't refuse?
Looks like a 1950-1960 era bridge lasts about 60 or so years
That's pretty good, isn't it
Good news, most are in CA
I'm not in CA
How is it that Egyptians and Romans built structures that lasted for millennia, but US contractors can't even make a road that never gets potholes?
Planned obsolescence.
In reply to Looks like a 1950-1960 era… by TacticalTrading
No labor unions.
And if your thing collapsed, your whole family was on the line.
In reply to How is it that Egyptians and… by vaporland
The vast majority of everything the Romans or Egyptians ever built has long ago turned to dust. The few remaining ruins, such as the Pyramids and the Colosseum, are large piles of stone held together by gravity, and consequently aging no faster than a boulder. The Flavian Amphitheatre, by the way, has been extensively restored and probably would not be very impressive today were it not for continuous maintenance.
But this all stands in stark contrast to spans and skyscrapers made pf pre-stressed concrete, which are held together by tension. These are unnatural structures which are destined to fail catastrophically as soon as the balance of forces shifts. Because they involve enormous cantilevered loads and large suspended masses, they tend to twist, buckle, and pulverize themselves on the way down.
A 4,000 year-old pyramid will be rather eroded and sandblasted, but it will still look basically like a pyramid. A 4,000 year-old skyscraper will be an unrecognizable pile of rubble overgrown with ivy and morning glories.
In reply to How is it that Egyptians and… by vaporland
Last March, pedestrian bridge at Florida International University near Miami collapsed
A serious question for the devout tax cutters
Putting aside the waste in govt, who is paying to fix this?
Privatize roads? Replace stop signs with toll booths?
Why do you get to put aside government waste?
In reply to A serious question for the… by GotAFriendInBen
Trump has passed a new law, that 90% of all cement meant to be mixed into US buildings only 10% is required, the rest is to be shipped to Israel, with the US tax paper to pay for it also.
Stop being an idiot.
In reply to Trump has passed a new law,… by God is The Son
No. Because:
1. The bridge is in Italy.
&
2. The bridge has already collapsed.
I'm glad I don't live in NJ anymore. The Pulaski Skyway is a nightmare, just waiting for a natural or unnatural disaster. Like so many elevated highways in/near major US cities, what would you do if you're stuck in rush-hour stand-still bumper-to-bumper traffic and someone just starts walking along the road shooting people? Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pulaski_Skyway
Uh, crush him with your car?
In reply to I'm glad I don't live in NJ… by vegan
Sitting ducks for alien attacks.
In reply to I'm glad I don't live in NJ… by vegan
People have NO IDEA how much damage is CAUSED by Multiculturalism, Roman Empire is Perfect example, British Empire, Portuguesel Empire, USA Empire, now the EU Empire, all the same MISTAKE attracting the undesirables from broken cultures, nations and ideology's. The end result is 100's of years of DECLINE. Europe will probably be worse then it has ever been.
Russia seems to have done pretty well with it.
The secret is to keep the bastards underfoot. Letting them run wild and compete for dominance with their betters as we are doing will definitely cause such collapse.
In reply to People have NO IDEA how much… by God is The Son
Well, history shows, once a nation, empire gets Foreign DNA input, there is a DECLINE. I guess the IDEA is DNA = type of Civilization. The very thing the world campaigns against. Africa IQ of 80 and below, Middleast IQ of 85. Europe has no future.
Europe could be producing IQ of's of 90 to 140, instead, they're importing 70 to 85.
In reply to Russia seems to have done… by tmosley
No.
Because the USA is the great exception.
And everything will be fixed before anything can happen,
just as soon as the MIC-based economy is switched over
from endless warmaking to improving domestic infrastructure!