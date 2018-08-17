Could The Genoa Disaster Happen In The US?

After the catastrophic bridge collapse in Genoa earlier this week, fears are mounting that the U.S. could experience a similar event.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) listed 54,259 bridges that were deemed "structurally deficient" in 2017 and it would take an estimated 37 years to repair all of them.

Additionally, as Statista' Niall McCarthy notes, the data also listed the 10 most-traveled structurally deficient bridges in America.

All of them are in either California or Missouri with US Route 101 over Kester Avenue having the highest volume - 289,000 daily crossing.

In total, American drivers cross structurally deficient bridges 174 million times every day.