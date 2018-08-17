Could The Genoa Disaster Happen In The US?

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:00

After the catastrophic bridge collapse in Genoa earlier this week, fears are mounting that the U.S. could experience a similar event.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) listed 54,259 bridges that were deemed "structurally deficient" in 2017 and it would take an estimated 37 years to repair all of them.

Additionally, as Statista' Niall McCarthy notes, the data also listed the 10 most-traveled structurally deficient bridges in America.

Infographic: Could The Genoa Disaster Happen In The U.S.? | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

All of them are in either California or Missouri with US Route 101 over Kester Avenue having the highest volume - 289,000 daily crossing.

In total, American drivers cross structurally deficient bridges 174 million times every day.

 

Tags
Disaster Accident
Business Support Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 3
macholatte B-Bond Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

 

Anybody remember "shovel ready"?

That was part of the propaganda fed to the Sheeple to justify massive deficit spending for infrastructure to "jump start the economy" that was more geared toward collapsing the economy than restoring it (IMO). The Clinton-Bush-Obama Cabal drove the public debt to more than $20T (roughly $7T wasted under Obama) and where did it go?  Into the MIC and the ME and into the pockets of cronies but not into America. 

Disgusting.

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
fleur de lis Thoreau Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

Agree 100%.

The Swamp is using tax money to fund and supply their .gov serial killers in the Middle East and Libya, and narcotics cartels closer to home.

What ever is left over goes to national infrastructure which is to say nothing.

Langley, Quantico, the Pentagram, and the State Dept. should be walled off and flooded for rats.

Just getting rid of those parasites would change the whole country for the better.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
NidStyles Thoreau Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:56 Permalink

Sounds stupid. 

So three dots is a homo asking to plunder my asshole, or a homo telling me to keep it secret. How about neither.

 

I am straight 

 

this whole arbeit macht frei bullshit doesn’t fly in the US. This is a free country. I am not obligated to do anything for anyone 

 

Knock the bullshit off

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Offthebeach macholatte Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

We need maintenance jobs. Blue collar jobs.  It's not in the interests of civil engineers, architects, lawyers, crony contractors to have bridges, highways either designed well, as opposed to dramatic, built well nor maintained.  

Make it bling for the sheeple eye candy, design and build poor so it doesn't last and there is more design/build work.  Engineers happy. Architects happy.  Cronys happy.  Pol hacks happy.  Bond and finance happy. Unions happy.  Sheeple, not so much, but thats what they exist for.  To be sheared.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
E5 macholatte Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

pretty close.

When a government DOT or commission is TOLD it is going to fail but does nothing... and still all these morons not calling for them to stand trial for manslaughter.

 

government needs to be responsible for the manslaughter.

Doesn't take a lot of money to "close a bridge"

I bet it would bring focus on the issue.

 

START CLOSING BRIDGES OR FACE MANSLAUGHTER>

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tedstr macholatte Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

Not defending the Kenyan but there has been a massive amount of work done.  Its just that the problem is f'n enormous.  My favorite is many of the I70 bridges in Ohio  I71 Oregonia Ohio.  I drove across that bridge for 4 years watching the construction.  Massive job.  I76 crossing the Allegheny river.  Massive job.  The original bridge is still standing and what a POS it is

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon B-Bond Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:56 Permalink

In 1960, wnen the Genoa bridge was built, the population of the USA was 180 million, whereas today—thanks to pay-per-birth monthly welfare for womb producers who stay under the income limits for welfare in single-parent households by working part time for low wages and progressive-tax-code welfare galore for citizens & noncitizens, the US population has swelled to 324 million. 

https://www.census.gov/newsroom/cspan/1940census/CSPAN_1940slides.pdf

In 1960, most US households had a stay-at-home mom and a single-breadwinner dad who could support a middle-class household on one income. They mostly had one car per household.

Today, every man, woman and teenager with a two-bit, low-wage, part-time job has a car, although many non-welfare-eligible, single-earner adults cannot afford rent. Due to vast social changes, Americans are driving across bridges built to withstand MUCH lower volumes of traffic.

But due to the motherload of welfare-buttressed legal / illegal immigration, if CA gets the money for bridge repair, few American citizens will get the construction work. Citizen CE grads will get some work out of the needed repairs, however. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
God is The Son Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

USA just started crumbling, Italy has been crumbling for 1500 years. What do crumbling empires have in common? Multiculturalism, Foreign DNA input, Foreign Culture Input. Europe will crumble for the next 2000 years, terminal decline.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Seasmoke Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:13 Permalink

It already did in Minnesota. Oklahoma.  Florida. But I guess if government doesn't mention it, I guess it never happened in the  Land of Fantasy. However, The Bridge to Nowhere is still standing. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
GooseShtepping Moron vaporland Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:52 Permalink

The vast majority of everything the Romans or Egyptians ever built has long ago turned to dust. The few remaining ruins, such as the Pyramids and the Colosseum, are large piles of stone held together by gravity, and consequently aging no faster than a boulder. The Flavian Amphitheatre, by the way, has been extensively restored and probably would not be very impressive today were it not for continuous maintenance.

But this all stands in stark contrast to spans and skyscrapers made pf pre-stressed concrete, which are held together by tension. These are unnatural structures which are destined to fail catastrophically as soon as the balance of forces shifts. Because they involve enormous cantilevered loads and large suspended masses, they tend to twist, buckle, and pulverize themselves on the way down.

A 4,000 year-old pyramid will be rather eroded and sandblasted, but it will still look basically like a pyramid. A 4,000 year-old skyscraper will be an unrecognizable pile of rubble overgrown with ivy and morning glories.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
God is The Son Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

Trump has passed a new law, that 90% of all cement meant to be mixed into US buildings only 10% is required, the rest is to be shipped to Israel, with the US tax paper to pay for it also.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
vegan Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

I'm glad I don't live in NJ anymore. The Pulaski Skyway is a nightmare, just waiting for a natural or unnatural disaster. Like so many elevated highways in/near major US cities, what would you do if you're stuck in rush-hour stand-still bumper-to-bumper traffic and someone just starts walking along the road shooting people? Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pulaski_Skyway

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
God is The Son Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

People have NO IDEA how much damage is CAUSED by Multiculturalism, Roman Empire is Perfect example, British Empire, Portuguesel Empire, USA Empire, now the EU Empire, all the same MISTAKE attracting the undesirables from broken cultures, nations and ideology's. The end result is 100's of years of DECLINE. Europe will probably be worse then it has ever been.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
God is The Son tmosley Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

Well, history shows, once a nation, empire gets Foreign DNA input, there is a DECLINE. I guess the IDEA is DNA = type of Civilization. The very thing the world campaigns against. Africa IQ of 80 and below, Middleast IQ of 85. Europe has no future.

Europe could be producing IQ of's of 90 to 140, instead, they're importing 70 to 85.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
rwe2late Sat, 08/18/2018 - 10:26 Permalink

No.

Because the USA is the great exception.

And everything will be fixed before anything can happen,

just as soon as the MIC-based economy  is switched over

from endless warmaking to improving domestic infrastructure!