"Deeply Troubling" - Wall Street Journal Implores "What Was Bruce Ohr Doing?"

The Wall Street Journal continues to counter the liberal mainstream media's Trump Derangement Syndrome, dropping uncomfortable truth-bombs and refusing to back off its intense pressure to get to the truth and hold those responsible, accountable (in a forum that is hard for the establishment to shrug off as 'Alt-Right' or 'Nazi' or be 'punished' by search- and social-media-giants).
And once again Kimberley Strassel - who by now has become the focus of social media attacks for her truth-seeking reporting - does it again this morning, as she points out - hours after former CIA Director Brennan threw a tantrum over having his security clearance removed - that while Justice has released some damning documents - particularly on what Bruce Ohr was doing - much of the truth is still classified.
What Was Bruce Ohr Doing?
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department have continued to insist they did nothing wrong in their Trump-Russia investigation. This week should finally bring an end to that claim, given the clear evidence of malfeasance via the use of Bruce Ohr.
Mr. Ohr was until last year associate deputy attorney general.
He began feeding information to the FBI from dossier author Christopher Steele in late 2016 - after the FBI had terminated Mr. Steele as a confidential informant for violating the bureau’s rules. He also collected dirt from Glenn Simpson, cofounder of Fusion GPS, the opposition-research firm that worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign and employed Mr. Steele. Altogether, the FBI pumped Mr. Ohr for information at least a dozen times, debriefs that remain in classified 302 forms.
All the while, Mr. Ohr failed to disclose on financial forms that his wife, Nellie, worked alongside Mr. Steele in 2016, getting paid by Mr. Simpson for anti-Trump research. The Justice Department has now turned over Ohr documents to Congress that show how deeply tied up he was with the Clinton crew - with dozens of emails, calls, meetings and notes that describe his interactions and what he collected.
Mr. Ohr’s conduct is itself deeply troubling. He was acting as a witness (via FBI interviews) in a case being overseen by a Justice Department in which he held a very senior position. He appears to have concealed this role from at least some superiors, since Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified that he’d been unaware of Mr. Ohr’s intermediary status.
Lawyers meanwhile note that it is a crime for a federal official to participate in any government matter in which he has a financial interest. Fusion’s bank records presumably show Nellie Ohr, and by extension her husband, benefiting from the Trump opposition research that Mr. Ohr continued to pass to the FBI. The Justice Department declined to comment.
But for all Mr. Ohr’s misdeeds, the worse misconduct is by the FBI and Justice Department.
It’s bad enough that the bureau relied on a dossier crafted by a man in the employ of the rival presidential campaign. Bad enough that it never informed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of that dossier’s provenance. And bad enough that the FBI didn’t fire Mr. Steele as a confidential human source in September 2016 when it should have been obvious he was leaking FBI details to the press to harm Donald Trump’s electoral chances. It terminated him only when it was absolutely forced to, after Mr. Steele gave an on-the-record interview on Oct. 31, 2016.
But now we discover the FBI continued to go to this discredited informant in its investigation after the firing—by funneling his information via a Justice Department cutout. The FBI has an entire manual governing the use of confidential sources, with elaborate rules on validations, standards and documentation. Mr. Steele failed these standards. The FBI then evaded its own program to get at his info anyway.
And it did so even though we have evidence that lead FBI investigators may have suspected Mr. Ohr was a problem.
An Oct. 7, 2016, text message from now-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok to his colleague Lisa Page reads: “Jesus. More BO leaks in the NYT,” which could be a reference to Mr. Ohr.
The FBI may also have been obtaining, via Mr. Ohr, information that came from a man the FBI had never even vetted as a source—Mr. Simpson. Mr. Steele had at least worked with the FBI before; Mr. Simpson was a paid political operative. And the Ohr notes raise further doubts about Mr. Simpson’s forthrightness. In House testimony in November 2017, Mr. Simpson said only that he reached out to Mr. Ohr after the election, and at Mr. Steele’s suggestion. But Mr. Ohr’s inbox shows an email from Mr. Simpson dated Aug. 22, 2016 that reads, in full: “Can u ring.”
The Justice Department hasn’t tried to justify any of this; in fact, last year it quietly demoted Mr. Ohr. In what smells of a further admission of impropriety, it didn’t initially turn over the Ohr documents; Congress had to fight to get them.
But it raises at least two further crucial questions.
First, who authorized or knew about this improper procedure? Mr. Strzok seems to be in the thick of it, having admitted to Congress interactions with Mr. Ohr at the end of 2016. While Mr. Rosenstein disclaims knowledge, Mr. Ohr’s direct supervisor at the time was the previous deputy attorney general, Sally Yates. Who else in former FBI Director Jim Comey’s inner circle and at the Obama Justice Department nodded at the FBI’s back-door interaction with a sacked source and a Clinton operative?
Second, did the FBI continue to submit Steele- or Simpson-sourced information to the FISA court? Having informed the court in later applications that it had fired Mr. Steele, the FBI would have had no business continuing to use any Steele information laundered through an intermediary.
* * *
Strassel concludes with the point that she and The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board have been hammering for months...
We could have these answers pronto; they rest in part in those Ohr 302 forms. And so once again: a call for President Trump to declassify.
It's time for things to get more serious than slaps on the wrist, firings, and self-inflicted black-eyes!
Never trust a man named Bruce.
Bruce Ohr was NOT a Lone Wolf.
In reply to Never trust a man named… by Baron von Bud
This is just another distraction. Sessions sits at the top of the Justice Dept. and could be much more forthcoming, if he wanted to.
As long as the Federal Reserve System continues to make debt-slaves out of us all, there will be no freedom and MAGA is a foolish child's dream. Don't fall for the trap of trusting any politician in DC or any banker anywhere.
In reply to Bruce Ohr was NOT a Lone… by Ghost of PartysOver
When CNN and MSNBC start to ask questions like this then I'll start paying attention...
In reply to This is just another… by Uchtdorf
There should be no surprise that a fake investigation would be riddled with massive amounts of epic fraud. The question is, where is the Justice Department on all of this? Indictments? Trials? Convictions? Where are they?
In reply to When CNN and MSNBC start to… by Stan522
Answer.....
Covering their fucking asses.....!
In reply to fake investigation by inosent
When do they link all the malfeasance to piece of shit Soweeto?
In reply to Answer..... Covering their… by Stan522
You have to find him first. He’s been in an undisclosed location since January 2017.
In reply to When do they link all the… by Richard Chesler
That's a fact, long after Steele was fired as a "foreign asset" Ohr was still passing his Russian procured bullshit through to fellow travelers within the FBI & DoJ...like McCabe and Stzrok.
Hell the day before the Trump Tower meeting with Natalia, Glenn Simpson was dining with this "Russian government lawyer".And oddly enough, the very next day too.
The ONLY Russian collusion was happening on the dim side and one of the first clues is ALWAYS watch for what they are accusing other's of cuz that is what THEY are doing ;-)
In reply to Answer..... Covering their… by Stan522
"In G-d we trust"
"In Trump We Trust"
there, fixed it fer ya
In reply to That's a fact, long after… by nmewn
lol...while its true he has all the subtlety of a jack hammer under the bedroom window at 2:00AM in the morning shaking the Obama picture off the wall...that's exactly what we hired him to do ;-)
In reply to "In G-d we trust" "In Trump… by y3maxx
Every time I read these things I start by saying the FBI/DOJ was trying to hide ____ , then I replace that with the FBI/DOJ conspired to hide ____. You start doing that too much and you have to say the FBI/DOJ colluded to nullify the election, overthrow an elected president. Somewhere this Summer I started saying the word coup with a little more conviction. When 350 news outlets then write coordinated editorials targeting that same president, not the architects of this conspiracy, this failed (so far) coup, I tend to side more against than with them. Journalism and Yellow Journalism are different things - I think that's why they added "Yellow" to the term.
In reply to That's a fact, long after… by nmewn
In reply to Every time I read these… by replaceme
Is Sessions doing anything useful? The rats probably have dirt on him and are blackmailing. After all, its the department of injustice.
In reply to When CNN and MSNBC start to… by Stan522
Sessions - survival of the furtivest!
In reply to This is just another… by Uchtdorf
Sessions has been a disappointment for the most part. Just the oposite of holder!
In reply to This is just another… by Uchtdorf
Hatch Act Violations by many in FBI... plus CIA, NSA, DNI, DOJ. Prohibitions against political activity by Federal Employees. Brennen should be scared that we all prove common policy prohibition does lead to lying/deceit and even sedition, treason, subterfuge, subversion charges.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/federal-eye/wp/2014/10/30/hatch-act… https://osc.gov/Resources/HA%20Pamphlet%20Sept%202014.pdf https://osc.gov/Pages/The-Hatch-Act-Frequently-Asked-Questions-on-Feder… https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/employee-relations/training/p…
In reply to Bruce Ohr was NOT a Lone… by Ghost of PartysOver
Waterboard that motherfucker
In reply to Bruce Ohr was NOT a Lone… by Ghost of PartysOver
@Ghost of PartysOver,
"Bruce Ohr was NOT a Lone Wolf"
Not a lone wolf, I agree, and he is the fall guy, bloody fool.
In reply to Bruce Ohr was NOT a Lone… by Ghost of PartysOver
KIETH ELLISON, DNC BIGWIG, RUNNING FOR MN AG, IS BEING ACCUSED OF ABUSE BY HIS GIRLFRIEND .... ALSO, HE VISITED MECCA ON A TRIP PAID FOR BY THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD
PASS IT ON !
In reply to Never trust a man named… by Baron von Bud
JOE BIDEN, FORMER VP, IS A PEDO VIDEO IMAGES SHOW HIM MOLESTING YOUNG GIRS AT THE SENATE SWEARING IN CEREMONY...... ALSO HE VISITED TEL AVIV DOZENS OF TIMES ON TRIPS PAID FOR BY AIPAC.
PASS IT ON!
In reply to KIETH ELLISON, TUNNING FOR… by Disgoatled Grunt
Trump needs to immediately stop supporting the Twitter platform and switch to another platform for all his messaging.
Twitter was actually going bankrupt before trump ran for office.
Now twitter survives only because of Trumps’ tweets. Yet twitter bans/censors all other “conservative” views.
#trumpdumpstwitter
In reply to Never trust a man named… by Baron von Bud
He should promote a new one alongside twitter and Facebook at the least....
In reply to Trump needs to immediately … by TheSilentMajority
That is a very good idea. Trump's use of another honest 'platform' would be one heluvan endorsement, which is what the alt - twitters need, lacking all the (((billions))) the big (((3))) were given (which is why we know all about them but not so much the honest, free speech alternatives)
In reply to Trump needs to immediately … by TheSilentMajority
Go to GAB.ai!!! #trumpdumptwitter
In reply to Trump needs to immediately … by TheSilentMajority
$20 says Hillary calls Bruce Orr and asks to meet at the park bench in Vince Foster Memorial Park...
In reply to Never trust a man named… by Baron von Bud
“The justice department declined to comment.”
Jeff Sessions still in recusal and Rosenstein busy destroying evidence.
In reply to Never trust a man named… by Baron von Bud
Another Democratic Fucking Communist.
Stalin had the Moscow Trials where he framed his opposition and had them executed. Does anyone doubt had Hillary won that she would have orchestrated the prosecution of Trump and his cronies knowing full well she ran the entire frame-up behind the scenes?
Who would have stood up for Trump? Both sides wanted him buried and gone. History would have written that Trump was the ultimate Manchurian candidate...paid for, supported by, and mandated to by Russia, now serving a life sentence for treason.
In reply to Another Democratic Fucking… by youarelost
Mueller is doing that right now
In reply to Stalin had the Moscow Trials… by NumberNone
Keep the FBI Forensic labs open... close all the rest
I've posted this before, I keep this running timeline:
Sep/15 Washington Free Beacon retains FusionGPS for oppo-research on Trump.
Spring/16 WFB drops oppo-research project with Fusion GPS, DNC/HRCC picks
project up, money washed through Perkins Coie/Marc Elias
Apr28/16 NSA (Rogers) bans FBI ‘private contractors’ from access to NSA database
(Daniel Richman-Comey’s leak-buddy, Shearer+Blumenthal? FusionGPS?).
Based on audit by FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer (released Apr26/17).
May/16 FusionGPS hires Nellie Ohr, wife of DD DOJ for organized crime Bruce Ohr.
10May/16 Papadopoulos meets Australian ambassador, Clinton Foundation sponsor
Alexander Downer in ‘Kensington Wine Room’ in London
Jun/16 FBI attempts to get FISA warrant on Trump campaign – denied.
MidJul/16 State Dept/John Winer gives Chris Steele ‘dossier2,’ received from Clinton
operatives Shearer+Blumenthal. Victoria Nuland, Elizabeth Dibble also
get copies.
Jul06/16 FBI/Comey vindicate HRC. Agent Strzok lead the case.
Jul/16 Steele gives dossier to FBI agent in Rome.
Jul31/16 FBI initiates investigation of Carter Page (former FBI informer
in Russian banker sting).
Aug15/16 FBI agents Strzok+Page discuss “insurance policy” in Andy’s office.
Sep/16 Steele comes to WDC, offering dossier to WaPo, NYT,CNN, New Yorker &
Yahoo, violating FBI orders. Only Yahoo/Isakoff takes the bait.
Mid-Oct/16 Clapper/ODNI + Carter/DOD lobby POTUS to fire Adm. Rogers/NSA
Oct21/16 FISA warrant issued on Carter Page, based almost completely on dossier.
Surveillance of Trump tower begins.
Nov01/16 FBI terminates relation with “CHS” Steele.
Nov08/16 Trump elected.
Nov17/16 GCHQ/Robert Hannigan writes FM Boris Johnson that there is request from
Susan Rice to extend Aug28/16 five eyes warrant on floors 5+26 Trump Tower,
referred to as operation “Fullsome” (by-passing US civil rights protections??)
Nov18/16 Rogers/NSA meets Trump in Trump Tower
Nov19/16 Trump moves transition team from Trump Tower to Bedminster Golf Club
Nov22/16 DD DOJ Bruce Ohr (wife at FusionGPS), begins extensive unauthorized contact
on behalf of FBI with Steele, resulting in 12 FBI302’s from 11/22/16-05/17/17.
Dec09/16 Never-Trumper Sen. McCain (R-AZ) sends David Kremer to London to meet
With Steele, get copy of dossier, McCain turns it over to FBI.
Jan03/17 Ranking democrat Diane Feinstein (D-CA) resigns from Senate Intelligence (SSCI).
Her staffer Dan Jones raises $50 mil for FusionGPS – for Russian interference research.
Replaced by Mark Warner (D-VA).
Jan06/17 Comey briefs Trump on ‘salacious and unverified’ dossier.
Jan09/17 Buzzfeed publishes the dossier, other press outlets follow.
Jan11/17 ODNI/Clapper makes official statement “IC has not made any judgement that
the information is reliable.” Nobody knew “info” is already basis of FISA warrant.
Jan12/17 Comey/Yates extend FISA warrant with ‘salacious and unverified’ dossier 2nd time.
Jan21/17 FBI agent Strzok+unknown (Joe Pientka?) interview Flynn.
Jan23/17 GCHQ/Robert Hannigan resigns.
Jan29/17 Acting AG/DOJ Yates fired.
Feb01/17 Leaks of SIGINT starts, Trump=Australian PM, Flynn=Russian Amb. Kislyak, etc.
Feb14/17 Flynn resigns.
Mar01/17 AG Sessions recuses.
Mar30/17 Mark Warner of SSCI tries to establish backdoor contact with Russian oligarch Oleg
Deripaska and Chris Steele via Deripaska’s rep, Adam Waldman.
Apr/17 Comey/Rosenstein extend FISA warrant 3rd time.
May08/17 Trump fires Comey.
May16/17 DAG Rosenstein appoints Mueller SC
Jun29/17 McCabe extends FISA warrant 4th time and last time.
Mar16/18 DD FBI McCabe fired.
Jun06/18 SSCI staffer James Wolfe arrested for disclosing top secret info to lover Ali Watkins, now NYT reporter.
Word barf, bad formatting, tl; dr
In reply to I've posted this before, I… by otschelnik
Nice synopsis. Would love to find out which entities functioning as 'contractors' were doing those FISA searches, and who their targets were, before Adm Rogers shut it down in mid-April, 2016.
In reply to I've posted this before, I… by otschelnik
@otschelnik
You should really get involved and stop being a shrinking violet.
In reply to I've posted this before, I… by otschelnik
Oh, my
In tomorrow's news Mr Ohr is fatally shot during bungled coffee shop hold up by two unidentified men. Police seek witnesses....
Shot during a botched robbery. The robber didn't take his phone, wallet, swiss watch or briefcase.
Much like Seth Rich.
In reply to In tomorrow's news Mr Ohr is… by Dornier27
Putin's passport found at scene. Russia, Russia, Russia.
In reply to Shot during a botched… by konputa
I'm betting on slip/fall in the bathroom, or automobile "malfunction".
In reply to In tomorrow's news Mr Ohr is… by Dornier27
The truth is always treason in an empire of lies...
tree of liberty, blood, replenish.
Go ahead, ask Mr. Magoo, our idiot AG, who is undoubtedly President Trumps worst cabinet pick since Bubba had Jocelyn Elders. DOJ & FBI corrupt and inept as shit, and I wouldn't trust them to do anything right. Political hacks top to bottom, and pure "SWAMP creatures" if there ever were ons. Fuck all of 'em.
Seth Rich people. Julian Assange needs to be given immunity let the motherfucker talk! Death to the pedos.
Assange got ganked on Oct 16, 2016.
In reply to Seth Rich people. Julian… by estradagold
Is that why some guy tried to kill him after that date?
In reply to Assange got ganked on Oct 16… by Dr. Acula
"the truth is still classified." sez it all..........
Ah yes. Lying to the FBI is a crime, but the FBI lying to the American Public is...... for your own good.
"It's a fresh turd. Eat it."
The Washington Mob would rather see the nation destroyed than confess the truth.
In reply to "the truth is still… by RagaMuffin
"Hey Bruce, How's the wife? Still working at the flower shop?"
"Er, fine Rod...Yeah, she really likes those flowers"
In reply to Ah yes. Lying to the FBI is… by Kayman
"It's time for things to get more serious than slaps on the wrist, firings, and self-inflicted black-eyes!"
If it hasn't happened by now, it ain't gonna happen.
Sessions is MIA, Brennan is still walking around free, Clapper lies on tv and nothing is done, evidence of treason, corruption, subversion, bribery all in-your-face almost proud of the criminal activity that's taken place and no one is indicted, charged, imprisoned, or even under house arrest (that's a joke!) EXCEPT Paul Manifort.
Our country is a lost cause. As one person said, we are a country, but not a nation.