"Deeply Troubling" - Wall Street Journal Implores "What Was Bruce Ohr Doing?"

The Wall Street Journal continues to counter  the  liberal mainstream media's Trump Derangement Syndrome, dropping uncomfortable truth-bombs and refusing to back off its intense pressure to get to the truth and hold those responsible, accountable (in a forum that is hard for the establishment to shrug off as 'Alt-Right' or 'Nazi' or be 'punished' by search- and social-media-giants).

And once again Kimberley Strassel  - who by now has become the focus of social media attacks for her truth-seeking reporting - does it again this morning, as she points out - hours after former CIA Director Brennan threw a tantrum over having his security clearance removed - that while Justice has released some damning documents - particularly on what Bruce Ohr was doing - much of the truth is still classified.

Via The Wall Street Journal,

What Was Bruce Ohr Doing?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department have continued to insist they did nothing wrong in their Trump-Russia investigation. This week should finally bring an end to that claim, given the clear evidence of malfeasance via the use of Bruce Ohr.

Mr. Ohr was until last year associate deputy attorney general.

He began feeding information to the FBI from dossier author Christopher Steele in late 2016 - after the FBI had terminated Mr. Steele as a confidential informant for violating the bureau’s rules. He also collected dirt from Glenn Simpson, cofounder of Fusion GPS, the opposition-research firm that worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign and employed Mr. Steele. Altogether, the FBI pumped Mr. Ohr for information at least a dozen times, debriefs that remain in classified 302 forms.

All the while, Mr. Ohr failed to disclose on financial forms that his wife, Nellie, worked alongside Mr. Steele in 2016, getting paid by Mr. Simpson for anti-Trump research. The Justice Department has now turned over Ohr documents to Congress that show how deeply tied up he was with the Clinton crew - with dozens of emails, calls, meetings and notes that describe his interactions and what he collected.

Mr. Ohr’s conduct is itself deeply troubling. He was acting as a witness (via FBI interviews) in a case being overseen by a Justice Department in which he held a very senior position. He appears to have concealed this role from at least some superiors, since Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified that he’d been unaware of Mr. Ohr’s intermediary status.

Lawyers meanwhile note that it is a crime for a federal official to participate in any government matter in which he has a financial interest. Fusion’s bank records presumably show Nellie Ohr, and by extension her husband, benefiting from the Trump opposition research that Mr. Ohr continued to pass to the FBI. The Justice Department declined to comment.

But for all Mr. Ohr’s misdeeds, the worse misconduct is by the FBI and Justice Department.

It’s bad enough that the bureau relied on a dossier crafted by a man in the employ of the rival presidential campaign. Bad enough that it never informed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of that dossier’s provenance. And bad enough that the FBI didn’t fire Mr. Steele as a confidential human source in September 2016 when it should have been obvious he was leaking FBI details to the press to harm Donald Trump’s electoral chances. It terminated him only when it was absolutely forced to, after Mr. Steele gave an on-the-record interview on Oct. 31, 2016.

But now we discover the FBI continued to go to this discredited informant in its investigation after the firing—by funneling his information via a Justice Department cutout. The FBI has an entire manual governing the use of confidential sources, with elaborate rules on validations, standards and documentation. Mr. Steele failed these standards. The FBI then evaded its own program to get at his info anyway.

And it did so even though we have evidence that lead FBI investigators may have suspected Mr. Ohr was a problem.

An Oct. 7, 2016, text message from now-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok to his colleague Lisa Page reads: “Jesus. More BO leaks in the NYT,” which could be a reference to Mr. Ohr.

The FBI may also have been obtaining, via Mr. Ohr, information that came from a man the FBI had never even vetted as a source—Mr. Simpson. Mr. Steele had at least worked with the FBI before; Mr. Simpson was a paid political operative. And the Ohr notes raise further doubts about Mr. Simpson’s forthrightness. In House testimony in November 2017, Mr. Simpson said only that he reached out to Mr. Ohr after the election, and at Mr. Steele’s suggestion. But Mr. Ohr’s inbox shows an email from Mr. Simpson dated Aug. 22, 2016 that reads, in full: “Can u ring.”

The Justice Department hasn’t tried to justify any of this; in fact, last year it quietly demoted Mr. Ohr. In what smells of a further admission of impropriety, it didn’t initially turn over the Ohr documents; Congress had to fight to get them.

But it raises at least two further crucial questions.

First, who authorized or knew about this improper procedure? Mr. Strzok seems to be in the thick of it, having admitted to Congress interactions with Mr. Ohr at the end of 2016. While Mr. Rosenstein disclaims knowledge, Mr. Ohr’s direct supervisor at the time was the previous deputy attorney general, Sally Yates. Who else in former FBI Director Jim Comey’s inner circle and at the Obama Justice Department nodded at the FBI’s back-door interaction with a sacked source and a Clinton operative?

Second, did the FBI continue to submit Steele- or Simpson-sourced information to the FISA court? Having informed the court in later applications that it had fired Mr. Steele, the FBI would have had no business continuing to use any Steele information laundered through an intermediary.

*  *  *

Strassel concludes with the point that she and The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board have been hammering for months...

We could have these answers pronto; they rest in part in those Ohr 302 forms. And so once again: a call for President Trump to declassify.

It's time for things to get more serious than slaps on the wrist, firings, and self-inflicted black-eyes!

 

 

 

This is just another distraction. Sessions sits at the top of the Justice Dept. and could be much more forthcoming, if he wanted to.

As long as the Federal Reserve System continues to make debt-slaves out of us all, there will be no freedom and MAGA is a foolish child's dream.  Don't fall for the trap of trusting any politician in DC or any banker anywhere.

That's a fact, long after Steele was fired as a "foreign asset" Ohr was still passing his Russian procured bullshit through to fellow travelers within the FBI & DoJ...like McCabe and Stzrok.

Hell the day before the Trump Tower meeting with Natalia, Glenn Simpson was dining with this "Russian government lawyer".And oddly enough, the very next day too.

The ONLY Russian collusion was happening on the dim side and one of the first clues is ALWAYS watch for what they are accusing other's of cuz that is what THEY are doing ;-)

Every time I read these things I start by saying the FBI/DOJ was trying to hide ____ , then I replace that with the FBI/DOJ conspired to hide ____. You start doing that too much and you have to say the FBI/DOJ colluded to nullify the election, overthrow an elected president. Somewhere this Summer I started saying the word coup with a little more conviction. When 350 news outlets then write coordinated editorials targeting that same president, not the architects of this conspiracy, this failed (so far) coup, I tend to side more against than with them. Journalism and Yellow Journalism are different things - I think that's why they added "Yellow" to the term.

Hatch Act Violations by many in FBI... plus CIA, NSA, DNI, DOJ.  Prohibitions against political activity by Federal Employees.  Brennen should be scared that we all prove common policy prohibition does lead to lying/deceit and even sedition, treason, subterfuge, subversion charges. 

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/federal-eye/wp/2014/10/30/hatch-act…   https://osc.gov/Resources/HA%20Pamphlet%20Sept%202014.pdf  https://osc.gov/Pages/The-Hatch-Act-Frequently-Asked-Questions-on-Feder…  https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/employee-relations/training/p… 

Stalin had the Moscow Trials where he framed his opposition and had them executed.  Does anyone doubt had Hillary won that she would have orchestrated the prosecution of Trump and his cronies knowing full well she ran the entire frame-up behind the scenes? 

Who would have stood up for Trump?  Both sides wanted him buried and gone.  History would have written that Trump was the ultimate Manchurian candidate...paid for, supported by, and mandated to by Russia, now serving a life sentence for treason. 

I've posted this before, I keep this running timeline:

Sep/15                  Washington Free Beacon retains FusionGPS for oppo-research on Trump.

Spring/16             WFB drops oppo-research project with Fusion GPS,  DNC/HRCC picks

                                project up, money washed through Perkins Coie/Marc Elias

Apr28/16             NSA (Rogers) bans FBI ‘private contractors’ from access to NSA database

                                (Daniel Richman-Comey’s leak-buddy, Shearer+Blumenthal?  FusionGPS?).

                                Based on audit by FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer (released Apr26/17).

May/16                                FusionGPS hires Nellie Ohr, wife of DD DOJ for organized crime Bruce Ohr.

10May/16            Papadopoulos meets Australian ambassador, Clinton Foundation sponsor

                                Alexander Downer in ‘Kensington Wine Room’ in London      

Jun/16                  FBI attempts to get FISA warrant on Trump campaign – denied.

MidJul/16            State Dept/John Winer gives Chris Steele ‘dossier2,’ received from Clinton

                                operatives Shearer+Blumenthal.  Victoria Nuland, Elizabeth Dibble also

                                get copies.

Jul06/16               FBI/Comey vindicate HRC.  Agent Strzok lead the case.

Jul/16                    Steele gives dossier to FBI agent in Rome.

Jul31/16               FBI initiates investigation of Carter Page (former FBI informer

                                in Russian banker sting).

Aug15/16             FBI agents Strzok+Page discuss “insurance policy” in Andy’s office.

Sep/16                  Steele comes to WDC, offering dossier to WaPo, NYT,CNN, New Yorker  &

                                Yahoo, violating FBI orders.  Only Yahoo/Isakoff takes the bait.

Mid-Oct/16         Clapper/ODNI + Carter/DOD lobby POTUS to fire Adm. Rogers/NSA

Oct21/16              FISA warrant issued on Carter Page, based almost completely on dossier.

                                Surveillance of Trump tower begins.

Nov01/16            FBI terminates relation with “CHS” Steele.

Nov08/16            Trump elected.

Nov17/16            GCHQ/Robert Hannigan writes FM Boris Johnson that there is request from

                                Susan Rice to extend Aug28/16 five eyes warrant on floors 5+26 Trump Tower,

                                referred to as operation “Fullsome” (by-passing US civil rights protections??)

Nov18/16            Rogers/NSA meets Trump in Trump Tower

Nov19/16            Trump moves transition team from Trump Tower to Bedminster Golf Club

Nov22/16            DD DOJ Bruce Ohr (wife at FusionGPS), begins extensive unauthorized contact

                                on behalf of FBI with Steele, resulting in 12 FBI302’s from 11/22/16-05/17/17.

Dec09/16             Never-Trumper Sen. McCain (R-AZ) sends David Kremer to London to meet

                                With Steele, get copy of dossier, McCain turns it over to FBI.

Jan03/17              Ranking democrat Diane Feinstein (D-CA) resigns from Senate Intelligence (SSCI). 

                                Her staffer Dan Jones raises $50 mil for FusionGPS – for Russian interference research.

                                Replaced by Mark Warner (D-VA).

Jan06/17              Comey briefs Trump on ‘salacious and unverified’ dossier.

Jan09/17              Buzzfeed publishes the dossier, other press outlets follow.

Jan11/17              ODNI/Clapper makes official statement “IC has not made any judgement  that

                                the information is reliable.”  Nobody knew “info” is already basis of FISA warrant.

Jan12/17              Comey/Yates extend FISA warrant with ‘salacious and unverified’ dossier 2nd time.

Jan21/17              FBI agent Strzok+unknown (Joe Pientka?) interview Flynn.

Jan23/17              GCHQ/Robert Hannigan resigns.

Jan29/17              Acting AG/DOJ Yates fired.

Feb01/17             Leaks of SIGINT starts, Trump=Australian PM, Flynn=Russian Amb. Kislyak, etc.

Feb14/17             Flynn resigns.

Mar01/17            AG Sessions recuses.

Mar30/17            Mark Warner of SSCI tries to establish backdoor contact with Russian oligarch Oleg

                                Deripaska and Chris Steele via Deripaska’s rep, Adam Waldman.

Apr/17                  Comey/Rosenstein extend FISA warrant 3rd time.

May08/17            Trump fires Comey.

May16/17            DAG Rosenstein appoints Mueller SC

Jun29/17              McCabe extends FISA warrant 4th time and last time.

Mar16/18            DD FBI McCabe fired.

Jun06/18              SSCI staffer James Wolfe arrested for disclosing top secret info  to lover Ali Watkins, now                             NYT reporter.

 

Go ahead, ask Mr. Magoo, our idiot AG, who is undoubtedly President Trumps worst cabinet pick since Bubba had Jocelyn Elders. DOJ & FBI corrupt and inept as shit, and I wouldn't trust them to do anything right. Political hacks top to bottom, and pure "SWAMP creatures" if there ever were ons. Fuck all of 'em.

 

www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com

"It's time for things to get more serious than slaps on the wrist, firings, and self-inflicted black-eyes!"

If it hasn't happened by now, it ain't gonna happen. 

Sessions is MIA, Brennan is still walking around free, Clapper lies on tv and nothing is done, evidence of treason, corruption, subversion, bribery all in-your-face almost proud of the criminal activity that's taken place and no one is indicted, charged, imprisoned, or even under house arrest (that's a joke!)  EXCEPT Paul Manifort. 

 

Our country is a lost cause.  As one person said, we are a country, but not a nation.