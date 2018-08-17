Defunct Nuclear Power Plant On California Coast Is A "Fukushima Waiting To Happen"

Authored by Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.com,
A nuclear power plant in Southern California that was shut down in 2012 continues to leak radioactive material and poses a threat to nearby communities.
The aging San Onofre, located in San Clemente, CA, was shut down in 2012 amid a leak that occurred due to malpractice. According to a report released in 2016, the plant “operated the reactor outside the allowable limits for pressure and temperature, causing the radiation leak that shut down the facility for good,” the San Diego Tribune noted. The shutdown also launched extensive investigations that implicated both the power company and state regulators.
Though the plant is out of operation, it still stores 3.6 million pounds of lethal radioactive waste, and according to a worker who blew the whistle on the plant just last week, a near catastrophe just occurred. As local outlet the Dana Pointer reported, plant worker David Fritch explained what happened at a public meeting:
“On 3 August 2018, a 100-ton canister filled with highly radioactive nuclear waste was being ‘downloaded’ into a temporary transport carrier to be moved a few hundred yards from inside the plant to a storage silo buried near the world-famous San Onofre beach. As the thin-walled canister was being lowered into the transport cask, it snagged on a guide ledge four feet from the top. Crane operators were unaware that the canister had stopped descending and the rigging went completely slack, leaving the full weight of the heavy canister perched on that ledge by about a quarter-inch.
“Had the ledge not held for the hour or more it took workers to realize and address the error, the thin-walled canister of highly toxic nuclear waste would have fallen 18 feet to the ground below.”
Each canister reportedly has as much radiation as was released during the infamous Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
Fritch says the staff is too small — and also undertrained. According to an article published in the Los Angeles Times this week by Steve Chapple, an author, journalist, and fellow at the Samuel Lawrence Foundation:
“The idea is to bury the spent fuel on site, about 100 feet from the ocean and just a few feet above the water table. Edison has already begun transferring the waste from cooling pools into specially designed steel canisters. The containers are prone to corrosion and cracking, and cannot be monitored or repaired. Work crews even discovered a loose bolt inside one of the canisters earlier this year.”
As ocean levels keep rising, Chappelle says, seawater will come closer and closer to the cannisters. Further, “if hairline cracks or pinholes in the containers were to let in even a little bit of air, it could make the waste explosive.”
Further, San Onofre is located directly on an earthquake fault line in an area with a record of tsunamis.
San Juan Capistrano Councilwoman Pam Patterson told President Trump at a roundtable discussion in May that San Onofre is a “Fukushima waiting to happen.” She also expressed concern that the facility, which is a no-fly zone but secured mainly by armed guards, could be a target of a terror attack, noting that terrorists targeted nuclear power plants in addition to the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
Any time of disaster would have far-reaching effects. Shortly after the plant shut down, former prime minister of Japan, Naoto Kan testified in San Diego, noting that during the Fukushima meltdown, he was prepared to evacuate not just Tokyo, but regions as far as 160 miles from the plant. Downtown Los Angeles is only 62 miles away from San Onofre and 50 miles from San Diego. Worse, there are no state or federal evacuation plans in the event of a catastrophe.
Chappelle says that while solutions include moving the waste to a location 80 feet higher than the current plant, which is by the beach, or “maintain a cooling pool on site for emergency transfer efforts in the event of a cracked canister or terrorist attack,” these are all short-term solutions. As of last year, Edison was working on a plan to bury the nuclear waste, but Chapple believes the only way to truly resolve the problem is for Edison to develop storage technology that is not prone to severe leaks.
Though Edison has started that process, earlier this year San Onofre officials found a defect in the design created by Holtec, a contractor whose workers were responsible for the accident earlier this month.
Comments
Smell all that clean air Californians!
Every nuke plant is a Fukushima waiting to happen. They are the stupidest things that man has ever built.
This is total bullshit.
In reply to Every nuke plant is a… by Whoa Dammit
It never leaked, it worked perfectly for 40 years and they shut it down because people were paranoid about some vibrating turbine blades, its not on a fault line, there has never been a tsunami in that area, and that drama queen from OSHA doesn't know what he is talking about.
Its total bullshit.
They claim the problems will start when the ocean level rises.
Not a one of you assholes comments about the fact, that you all don't believe in ocean levels rising because you deny climate change.
Just goes to show what a bunch of hypocritical dick-weeds deplorables are.
It did not "leak due to malpractice".
They replaced some turbine blades, and the new turbines vibrated a little too much.
Rather than take any risk at all, or replace the turbine blades again, they made the extremely careful and probably prudent decision to shut it down, before any problems happened.
This is in extreme contrast to the Russian Chernobyl, where the operator got drunk, ignored warning sing after warning sign, and blew the fuck out of the power plant, the community, and about 20 square miles of forest area.
You guys are so full of shit it comes out of your ears. Your propaganda is laughable. You lie, lie, lie, and lie again. Up is down and down is up with you guys.
We all remember this incident well....occuring during Obama's prezidency....
but of course, it's all Trump's fault.
Why?
Lol. Your dog told you? So the canister didn't hang up and the line didn't go slack?
Oh, you didn't read the article or watch the video... I get it.
Just another of your highly informed posts.
Is that your best response? Is that what they pay you 1000 bucks a month for comrade?
You'll never make it out of St Petersburg like that, loser.
Lol.
But I can read...Can you?
I recently moved out of Socal and the joke is the entire cost of dismantling this plant will be passed onto the rate payers of Sempra Energy, parent company to SDG&E..... This utility won't pay shit
Stupider than Facebook, whoa - that's saying something!
These nuclear plants are monuments to the stupidity and greed of man.
South Carolinians are signing up for nuke plant lawsuits.
https://www.thestate.com/opinion/opn-columns-blogs/cindi-ross-scoppe/ar…
While I would love to see California become a radioactive wasteland, I also don't want to see the bastards infecting the rest of the country.
We need to install a LFTR there to burn up that waste ASAP! Cheap power is a byproduct!
Country? That's the Pacific Ocean.
Hello, This is RICO #1. How can we help you?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zf0ZyJigOGw
If there was any justice RICO would hammer down on South Carolina Electric and Gas and Georgia Power execs.
Sister red state Mississippi pulled out all stops and made Mississippi eat $billions and end a coal gasification boondoggle.
SC is seeing a rebellion.
Georgia? It's Vogtle nuke plant is "too big to fail", meaning the corruption exceeds the intelligence and willpower of the citizens.
"If there was any justice RICO would hammer down on South Carolina Electric and Gas and Georgia Power execs."
They'll get to them right after they jail all the bankers that robbed us blind..
tmosley is being an ignoramus again. Liquid-Fluoride Thorium Reactors create new isotopes that are even worse than those created by U-235 Light Water Reactors.
He must have buddies in the nuclear industry who are very focused on job security.
And surf the green glow blue sea.
I loved surfing there - it felt easy perhaps due to the heavy water?
Japan was actualy rewarded for the Fukushima irradiation of the pacific
California will be rewarded as well.
Trump needs to wield his tweet power and expose Fukushima and the real damage it's causing
That was a great break for surfing for decades. They would vent the hot water from the reactor into the pacific so it was about 8-10 degrees warmer than the normal ocean temperature which was very nice when surfing dawn patrol. The only down side was you had to make sure that you never walked in the water as there were all types of marine life critters thriving on the bottom because of the warm water. Fortunately, never saw any three eyed fish or mutated marine life. I guess that is coming soon though.
San Onofre is one of the best long board spots on the coast. Great surf and some of the best looking MILFs in the world!
Beautiful area there except for the nuclear plant. Load all that stuff on a rocket and shoot it to the sun.
hey bro, maybe they could have some kids at risk (every mexican kid) paint some cool murals on the containment domes
Those are sharks, dude.
South Orange county is a really nice place to live, probably the nicest in the world considering amenities and who cares about some nuke plant where the pipes leak. The plant is on Camp Pendleton, we got the fucking feds worrying about that shit, it aint our problem it's your problem
On an unrelated topic.
If someone wants to nuke you and do maximum damage just nuke a nuclear power plant.
This plant has 3.6 million pounds of highly radioactive material stored there.
If you hit it with a nuke close to 100,000 sq miles around the plant would be uninhabitable for 20,000 years.
So.....what is the downside?
3.6 million pounds.
meh
About 50 tractor trailer loads.
Say with shipping casks, 200 trailer loads.
About a month, at two trucks a day, five days a week.
Who's idea was it to build a reactor on the coast and on a fault line? Sounds like a government operation.
I thought the photo at the start was a joke, FFS what were they thinking???
screw the article . . . who's the babe in the bikini?
This is complete bullshit. I'm in the business. Those supposedly "thin walled" canisters aren't that thin, unless you consider 2.5-3" thick stainless to be "thin".
Total fear porn. Fukishima was a reactor meltdown. Big difference between that and spilling some waste. While it would be a serious event, it certainly wouldn't be anything close to Fukushima.
Trestles would close! *serious*
So HAVE you drop tested them from 18' ?
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it
Upton Sinclair
Upton warned us about the dangers of unfettered corporate power. He was a socialist, but he was right.
Read "The Power Broker" (Robert A. Caro) if you want to understand why society never makes the right decisions for its citizens.
Living in the PacNW with the Hanford supersite chaos; FUBAR’d beyond all recognition and the biggest money pit ever devised, we watch in real time as it worsens and becomes more unstable, as the media but for a few remain silent and therefore complicit in whatever happens next. The ‘Mighty Columbia’ river at stake, for starters.
This isn’t good news for the SW/West coast and the Pacific. Hell. The planet. Burying our excrement like dogs and wandering off. Genius solutions for future humans to deal with.
Do you remember when those environmental activists sent the radioactive fruit preserves to the Washington State governor?
I had to look it up cuz I forgot what kind of fruit and which isotope.
Mulberry jam contaminated with strontium 90.
https://lmtribune.com/northwest/radioactive-jam-sent-to-goverment-doe-s…
Westinghouse just told Congaree River lovers and Columbia, SC to eat radioactive shit and die.
https://www.thestate.com/news/local/article216789385.html#storylink=hpd…
The article is mostly lies. Typical ZH doom porn. The author obviously knows nothing about nuclear power or about the decommissioning work being done at San Onofre. I worked there for three years when they were starting up and there were problems but the problems in this article do not exist at any nuclear power plant.
So we don't have to store radioactive waste for hundreds of years?
You should tell people, because they're spending $billions on just that.
Couldn't happen to a better state.....and sanctuary cities. Just sayin'