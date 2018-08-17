"Facebook Enshrines Stupidity!" Doug Casey Dumps On Social Media's Ubiquity

Authored by Joel Bowman via InternationalMan.com,
Joel Bowman: G’day, Doug. Thanks for speaking with us today.
Doug Casey: No problem, Joel. It’s a pleasure to hear your Australian accent come across the ether from Mexico.
Joel: Let’s dive right in. A week or two ago, Facebook registered the largest single day loss for any one company in stock market history – roughly $122 billion. CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost around $15 billion himself, as much as the annual GDP of several resource-rich, West African nations.
Looking back to 2000, during the go-go days of the dot.com boom, Intel and Microsoft both registered staggering single-day losses, too… $90 billion and $80 billion, respectively. And we know what happened next in that case...
So, investors want to know… is past prologue? What’s next for Silicon Valley’s tech darlings?
Doug: Talking about losing multiple billions in a single day, it’s really a sign of the times. I remember when the only billionaires in the world were Howard Hughes, John Paul Getty and John Beresford Tipton-- the mythical billionaire on a 1950’s-era show called “The Millionaire.”
These days, however, it seems everyone’s a billionaire. In fact, there are several thousand billionaires roaming the planet today, with new ones being minted almost every day.
Of course, much of this so-called wealth is just paper. It’s not real. In fact, it’s pretty clear to me that we’re in a stock market bubble. Which is being driven by the bond market hyper-bubble. And that, in turn, is fueling a real estate bubble, which I believe is just now beginning to deflate in major cities around the world.
None of this augurs well for the stock market. You’ve got bubbles all over the place. Except in the resource market. That’s the one place that hasn’t inflated. In fact, it’s been going down since it’s last peak in 2011.
Getting back to Facebook, I hope it goes bankrupt. I hate it as an institution. I hate what it does. I don’t like its policies. I don’t like its management. I don’t like the fact that it’s causing people to destroy whatever privacy they have left. While turning their brains to mush sending out selfies all day.
Joel: You’ve put a lot on the table there, Doug. Let’s unpack a bit of that, starting with the general tendency toward cerebral rot…
Many younger readers may not remember this, but there actually existed a time before everybody knew everything, when people had to read books and discuss them, engage in healthy debate and rigorous dialectic in order to learn and develop intellectually.
Now that everyone apparently has plenty of time to Instagram their kale salads and “like” one and other’s cat pictures, are we to assume mankind has finally reached the End of Learning…some new Age of Enlightenment?
Or might Facebook and its (anti)social media cousins represent – in addition to the potential fallout for investors – another, hidden cost to society?
Doug: Perhaps humanity is bifurcating into the Morlocks and the Eloi at this point. It’s true that people used to go to libraries. But even the Library of Congress has only a tiny fraction the world’s data available; libraries are quaint and delightful, but they’re dinosaurs.
All the knowledge in the world is now at our fingertips on the Internet. The Internet is one of the greatest inventions in history, on a par with moveable type and the Gutenburg printing press. A few people are using it to educate and better themselves—but relatively few.
Most people just use it for trivial amusement, as you mentioned. Facebook adds very little value to the equation. In fact, I can’t see that it does much that’s productive. It’s basically a vehicle for gossip and watching cat videos.
Joel: And it’s less than that. Aside from the general degradation of public discourse, social media also represents a kind of unalterable historical record of bad jokes and regrettable moments, accessible to anyone who may wish to besmirch one’s character or skittle one’s reputation.
We’ve all said things we wish we hadn’t. To err is to be human, after all. What do you make of a world in which everyone’s worst moments are readily available to everyone else – including potential enemies – at the click of a mouse?
Doug: Facebook enshrines stupidity. A heavy Facebook user is, in effect, saying: “Look at me! I’m a thoughtless person who doesn’t have anything better to do with his time”. That’s on top of the fact that users are exposing their thoughts, actions, and whereabouts to the NSA, the FBI, the CIA and any of a hundred other nefarious agencies. In fact, there are credible allegations that Facebook, along with Google and Amazon, are willing tools of these intelligence agencies. No good can come of being a Facebookista.
But that’s about whether you should use Facebook. Whether you should own Facebook stock is a different question. Even after the recent selloff, Facebook still has a market cap of about $500 billion, which impresses me as a lot for a chat site cum advertising vehicle. Especially one where most of its growth is behind it. A lot of users are getting hip to the fact they’re not customers, they’re the product.
Facebook was a clever innovation ten years ago. But you know, there’s an old saying in the stock market: High Tech, Big Wreck!
Just as Myspace was displaced by Facebook, I predict Facebook 2.0 will come along and replace Facebook. My understanding is that kids now see Facebook as something used by old people-- people over 21 years of age. So if it’s going nowhere with the younger generation, where’s it’s future? Maybe it picks up a billion new users in the Third World. Ultimately, what’s that worth?
Facebook may not be a terminal short sale, but I certainly won’t be putting any of my own money into the stock.
Joel: Assuming you’re correct and Facebook 2.0 does displace the current market leader, are you hopeful that such a platform may serve to promote a heightened level of discourse? Perhaps people might find their way into “phyles,” that is, subgroups based on commonly shared values that actually have real world meaning?
Doug: I hope that, in a year or two, International Man itself grows into a community of like-minded people with above average I.Q.s, libertarian values, and real world experience. IM might, itself, even branch off to become its own kind of Facebook. A private version.
I know there’s a lot of talk about regulating FB, or breaking it up. That’s a bad idea; the government should have zero to do with business in general—and areas related to free speech in particular. I’m disgusted by the fact FB has kicked Alex Jones and others off their platform. But they have a right to do so, as a private company. Although, on the other hand, they’re almost a creature of the State.
But that’s not an excuse for the government to “step in”. What will happen is that a newer, better Facebook lookalike—or a dozen of them—will replace them. FB will self-destruct. It’s a non-problem.
To be frank, you and I don’t really have that much in common with most of the 7.3 billion people on this planet. In fact, while I like many individual humans, I despise humanity in general. The more people you put together in a group, the more they act like chimpanzees. Big groups force down the lowest common denominator.
There’s some cause for optimism, but only on a person-to-person basis. I prefer the company of people who value free minds and free markets—and I suspect most people who are reading this now feel the same way.
Joel: That’s probably a very good note to end this conversation on, Doug. Thanks, as always, for taking the time.
Doug: Meanwhile, we’ll look for something with the potential of Facebook in 2008… and stay away from Facebook today.
Facebook is the CIA.
If you still have a facebook account, YOU ARE AN IDIOT! If your wife still has an account you are an even BIGGER idiot.
In reply to Facebook is the CIA. by Pro_sanity
please explain the wife part...not being an ass...just want to know what you mean
In reply to If you still have a facebook… by TrajanOptimus
Guys don't care about telling anyone anything.. Women on the other hand will tell your life story to ANYONE.
In reply to please explain the wife part… by backwaterdogs
Women are weak. They crave attention, gossip and drama. Social media caters to all that and more. But the reality is that it can depress them quite miserably. How? Women constantly compare themselves to other women. Most of that is fake and/or staged. So its a race to be the most duplicitous, a race that doesn't end with happiness or contentment. Instead it promotes approval seeking behaviour, which is insidious. The instant rush of getting "liked" to offset feelings of insecurity is narcotic. I'm talking about women who have great looks to leverage. To narcissists, its gravy. For average women, the platform is probably hit and miss.
But you can't force a woman to give it up. The best you can do is set an example for her, dump that shit and show her how happy you can be without it. The rest is up to her.
In reply to Guys don't care about… by TrajanOptimus
In my house it went like this, cancel your Facebook account or GTFO. There are plenty of women that would like to hang their clothes in your closet.
That account was closed that night.
In reply to Women are weak. They crave… by Brazen Heist II
Nice....I guess it was a deal breaker to you. It depends on her usage and how much that interferes with your relationship.
In reply to In my house it went like… by TrajanOptimus
Look, I am all for things to keep her distracted and off my case, but at the same time, I don't need the whole county knowing my shit. I live on a large ranch, If we go on vacation she has to tell the whole world about it.
If that does not say "come rob me" I don't know what does. Women don't think, they talk, talk, talk, talk.
When you live on a ranch, every living thing has a purpose, if it does not have a purpose you either get rid of it if it has any value or you kill it. Well I dont want to be sent away for murder so getting rid of her would be a real good option, problem is, it's cheaper to keep her until I find a woman that has more money than it will cost me to get rid of her.
The only time you ever get rid of a horse is if you can find a better one to replace it with and she knows it so she tries hard, I'll give her that.
In reply to Nice....I guess it was a… by Brazen Heist II
No it wasn't. It takes weeks to cancel an account, if it's really possible at all. It went into suspended animation, reactivated automatically the moment she clicks on a facebook link.
In reply to In my house it went like… by TrajanOptimus
When I ditched Fakebook, there was a distinction between deactivation and deletion. Although its safe to bet both don't really matter internally, at least externally, deletion doesn't allow you log back in after 2 weeks if you don't log in at all during those 2 weeks. Its deactivated during those 2 weeks, then "deleted".
In reply to Ni it wasn't. It takes… by Socratic Dog
pretty much, if you have a wife, you are an idiot ....
In reply to Guys don't care about… by TrajanOptimus
To guess what he meant:
In reply to please explain the wife part… by backwaterdogs
Nailed it.
In reply to To guess what he meant: You… by anarchitect
Come on stop bullshitting now wise commentators. Who in the fuck is the CIA? Well?
Who in the fuck is the Deep State? Who in the fuck are the Globalists? Well? Well?!
Knock off the Bullshit America. Knock off the Bullshit Europe. Say who you must remove now.
ZIONIST JEWS. That's who fucking runs your government, your CIA, your FBI—that's who runs YOU.
Stop being stupid murdered 911'd cows in America. Stop being stupid murdered World War One'd and Two'd cows in Europe and America. You're fucking infiltrated by a Satanic Judaic sick ass cult that thinks it can herd you into oblivion and slavery by controlling the purse strings. It is the same story intensifying in the last two hundred years and last hundred years even more.
Your Supra-Government, is their Protocols of Zion. Israel is the greatest enemy of not only America, but of Europe and the world. Until the Satanic Rothschild Abomination Nation is completely dismantled—there will never be peace on Earth.
In reply to Facebook is the CIA. by Pro_sanity
And fuck you negative bot troll. I'll kick your ass.
Doug Casey is exactly right in his perception of this. Exactly right.
Now it is time to state the fact that these are the Protocols of Zion in effect after years of breaking down the non-Jew.
In reply to Come on stop bullshitting… by SocratesSolutions
Zionists. Lolol.
Like Jews give a flying fuck about Israel. Israeli's give a fuck about Israel.
American Jews care about Israel like the Irish care about St. Patrick's Day.
In reply to Come on stop bullshitting… by SocratesSolutions
Hahahha! Not only were you hit on the head with a shovel, it split your head in two. Just call yourself split shithead now. That's all you're capable of shoveling. Schizo.
In reply to Zionists. Lolol. Like Jews… by shovelhead
Shovelhead is right... The Jews in this country could care less about Israel and it is easy to prove, if they really cared about it, they would MOVE THERE.
In reply to Hahahha! Not only were you… by SocratesSolutions
Wrong. They all care about Israel. It's their ultimate refuge if they get found out in their chosen colony. It's their ultimate wedge issue to manipulate their chosen colony in their chosen way. Destroy Israel and we'll all be a lot better off.
And never forget that Israel is the mad dog of the nuclear powers.
In reply to Shovelhead is right... The… by TrajanOptimus
Facebook is for morons.
And no shortage of useful idiots!
In reply to Facebook if for morons. by k3g
That is how the Zionist Jews view you. As cattle. As literal animals.
1000% this is what this is all about. In your faces. Facebook—the enactment of The Protocols of Zion, is in your faces.
In reply to Facebook if for morons. by k3g
Jesus jumping Crackers
Another drooling misfit that likes the easy answer.
In reply to That is how the Zionist Jews… by SocratesSolutions
That's what happens when you bang your head on a shovel isn't it? Mumbling Jesus chewing crackers all the while drooling on the ground in a fog. How much shit can a split shit shovelhead shovel on a Spring day in Winter?
In reply to Jesus jumping Crackers… by shovelhead
The only part of humanity morphing into morlocks are the palestinians.
Yep. The Philistines from Khazaria.
In reply to The only part of humanity… by Joebloinvestor
What idiots. The Philistines from Khazaria are who Jew? Who?
In reply to Yep. The Philistines from… by QuantumEasing
Here's another ass bot. That's Palestinians with a capital P. Israel with the giant I is going to have a stake poke through it.
Watch bot ass. You ass is bought.
In reply to The only part of humanity… by Joebloinvestor
Facebook accidentally hit on a psychological nerve. Above all, people want to be heard, they want to be relevant, they want to be seen. Then people want to live off of other people. Then, they want food and shelter anyway they can get it.
This is the Protocols of Zion speaking. This is how it was planned to destroy people.
You see, there are two ways to look at it.
#1. You can a be Black Magic Black Hat Jewish Plague—and seek to lower everybody to the level of animals in order to raise yourself up.
#2. You can look at people as all naturally wanting to be heard and relevant. Of course. Why not? And being seen provides feeling, which after all, is why life exists. Then you can of course see that life does indeed live off of life, and people must have food and shelter. But they want to do it in the best ways possible.
Road # 1. This is the destruction and ruination of humanity and civilization. Facebook, Protocols of Zion: that is for losers and destined to be burned off the World Stage as the great evil ignorance it always was. Evil, always meant the people were just fucking stupid. Ignorant.
Road #2. This is the growth of humanity and civilization into a new Golden Age. Instead of putting down human instinct, we raise it up—by actually understanding it for the first time. We start to understand on a deep level that life lives off of other life. And, as Darwin pointed out, competition is most severe among the same species. Up until now, humanity has been fairly much clueless as to why life lives off of life, and even why life is living at all. That is all about to change.
Which road would you take? The Satanic Judaic Zionists are on Road One. And? It is a dead end.
In reply to Facebook accidentally hit on… by LeftandRightareWrong
"Facebook Enshrines Stupidity!"
Amen, preach it!!!
If everyone else is doing it, that's my sign that I can safely ignore it. Social media is just a dead end trap.
Remember a lot of those social media idiots--SMI---vote.
MSM, Suck-berg, Twatter, Gobble, White Helmets. al-(CIA)d'uh, NSA, DNC, RINO's, MIC, The CROWN, The Mossad, The CONgress, The Knessit-Senate, The Vatican & Hollywood are ALL ONE of the same, Bought & Paid for by THE BANKSTERS and yet the SHEEPLE are still caught up in the Left-Right Paradigm.
The Beatings shall continue until Morale Improves.
SM is a new order of communism, run by a small bunch of oligarchs, who form part of the Deep State.
Sado-Masochism?
In reply to SM is a new order of… by Dude-dude
Doug remembers when there were only 3 billionaires.... He dont remember Rockerfellers or Rothschilds et al????
'Social Media' is a surrogate for real accomplishment, a validation tool for people who are too worthless to have any other form of validation in their otherwise empty, meaningless lives.
Which of course, makes it a control mechanism for those same people; with their entire identity and self worth being encapsulated in a 'like' or 'dislike' -peer pressure from 'people' who aren't your peers in addition to being a self-snitching spy ring.
What is the meaning of life?
Simple. It is to find or create meaning in living; and 'social media' short circuits that, making the lives of its users ultimately and utterly meaningless.
There's only so many billionaires today because the dollar has lost 98% of it's value the last 100 years. Billionaires today have the same standard of living as someone with a few million 100 years ago. When a unit of measure is not worth as much, someone has to have a lot of them to achieve the same effect. In fact, they'll eventually get so rich (numerically that is) that they won't know where it begins or where it ends. They'll eventually become so rich that the boundaries will be blurred of whose wealth belongs to whom.
/var/urlfilter/blacklists/facebook/domains
"For years, I've depended on urlfilter brand soap while bathing in the swamp"
Its not complicated. If you do not let go of the tech you lose your freedom, secrets and "liquidity". Take a break from the "Cat video's" and check out the dumb baboon. It will all make sense. I promise.
But Americans aren't leaving in droves, and FB is still growing in other parts of the world. We got rid of our accts., but like in so many areas of life, we seem to be outliers. Personal secession is a lonely road.
I still havent figured out how to really quit facebook. That shit never really erases my profile.
I think the trick is to never have an account.
I really don't give a fuck about what FB & Twat do cause I never used them. Selling your info? Haha, stupid fucks.
In reply to I still havent figured out… by SJ158
I think that FB has shadow accounts for everyone. I have never had FB yet I am recognized. Saw it with the wife's account (yeah, I tried to deprogram her). Someone uploads a group picture, all it takes is one person to face-tag you and the algos do the rest. Bingo! you have a FB file. Truly sick and evil.
In reply to I think the trick is to… by shovelhead
I had an FB account back in the days when it was only an .edu account place. It wasn't great then, and it's well worse now. I was pretty much done once it went public.
The reality is that Facebook has done more to divide us than any politician could ever dream of doing. Where it's really craven is the fact that what it really does is amplify both recency and confirmation bias in ways that most PhDs have barely scratched the surface of how it's rewiring our brains. And Id argue not for the better.
It boggles the imagination to think how many folks out there are still enamored with it. "Likes" are the rollers on a slot machine. Let's face, people post stuff to get liked, not just to sit there. Crazy stuff indeed.