Fitch: Turkey's Actions Are Insufficient To Restore Policy Credibility

To contain the historic plunge of its currency, this week Turkey unleashed an unprecedented barrage of interventions in its market, if not the economy, mostly focusing on crushing short sellers and making shorting the Lira by speculators prohibitively expensive. In fact just moments ago, the Turkish banking regulator launched yet another intervention:

*TURKEY EXPANDS LIMITS ON FX SWAPS TO SOME LIRA FORWARDS

The one thing Turkey did not do, is despite vague promises of fiscal reform and monetary stabilization, it continues to refuse to do the one thing investors across the globe demand: raise rates and tighten financial conditions.

Confirming that this is the missing link, in a report this morning, Fitch said that Turkey's incomplete policy response to the lira's depreciation "is unlikely on its own to sustainably stabilize the currency and the economy."

The rating agency, which one month ago downgraded Turkey to BB outlook "negative' with more downgrades set to come, said that it believes "this would require an increase in the policy credibility and independence of the central bank, tolerance of weaker growth by policymakers, and a reduction in macroeconomic and financial imbalances."

None of those are forthcoming as a result of Erdogan's stongman tactics.

Meanwhile, in further pain for the Turkish economy, today the lira resumed its slide after a Turkish court rejected an American pastor’s appeal for release, drawing a stiff rebuke from President Donald Trump who said the United States would not take the detention “sitting down”.

“They should have given him back a long time ago, and Turkey has in my opinion acted very, very badly,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to Brunson. “So, we haven’t seen the last of that. We are not going to take it sitting down. They can’t take our people.”

It was not immediately clear what additional measures, if any, Trump could be considering. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Trump at a cabinet meeting on Thursday that more sanctions were ready to be put in place if Brunson were not freed.

And as traders once again sold off the Lira, they pushed the return on the Turkish currency down to 37%, making it tied with the Argentine Peso for worst performing currency of 2018.



What happens next? Well, as Fitch explained in its detailed note, absent Erdogan folding and conceding his "new economics" have been wrong, the Lira will continue to suffer until eventually Fitch - as well as S&P and Moody's - all downgrade Turkey to junk and below as its economic unraveling becomes unfixable.

Below is the full Fitch text (link):