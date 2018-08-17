"I Was Not On Weed": In Tearful Interview, Musk Admits Nobody Reviewed Going Private Tweets

In a rare, hour-long interview with the New York Times, in which the increasingly unstable Tesla CEO "alternated between laughter and tears", Elon Musk provided a unique glimpse into his mind, confirming just how fragile and combustible everything inside of it is right now.
"This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career. It was excruciating" a tearful Musk said, apparently forgetting all those documented trips to London, Brazil, Australia, Grimes in tow, to party and blow off steam.
But while Musk may have had his share of self-created turmoil, most of it dutifully recorded on his own twitter account, it all blew up in his face when he abruptly declared on Twitter on August 7 that he had arranged to take Tesla private "funding secured." The episode kicked off a furor in the markets and within Tesla itself, launched an SEC probe, and speaking to the NYT, Musk even acknowledged "that he was fraying."
Case in point: at multiple points in the phone interview with The NYT, Musk "choked up, noting that he nearly missed his brother’s wedding this summer and spent his birthday holed up in Tesla’s offices as the company raced to meet elusive production targets on a crucial new model."
Asked if the exhaustion was taking a toll on his physical health, Mr. Musk answered: “It’s not been great, actually. I’ve had friends come by who are really concerned.”
Much of the interview was a "self-pity party", as Musk hopes to garner sympathy points from readers as well as the SEC: he said he had been working up to 120 hours a week recently — echoing the reason he cited in a recent public apology to an analyst whom he had berated. In the interview, Mr. Musk said he had not taken time off of more than a week since 2001, when he was bedridden with malaria.
“There were times when I didn’t leave the factory for three or four days — days when I didn’t go outside,” he said. “This has really come at the expense of seeing my kids. And seeing friends.”
Perhaps, but what the SEC will be mostly focused on is Musk's admission, and latest revision to the "going private" narrative, that no one saw or reviewed his tweet about the plan to take Tesla private before he posted it.
Musk provided a "detailed timeline" of the events leading up to the Twitter postings on Aug. 7 in which he said he was considering taking the company private at $420 a share. He asserted that he had “funding secured” for such a deal, which it has since emerged was a fabrication, and potential market fraud with the sole intention of "burning shorts."
That morning, Mr. Musk woke up at home with his girlfriend, the musician known as Grimes, and had an early workout. Then he got in a Tesla Model S and drove himself to the airport. En route, Mr. Musk typed his fateful message.
Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
According to the NYT, Musk reached the airport and flew on a private plane to Nevada, where he spent the day visiting a Tesla battery plant known as the Gigafactory, including time meeting with managers and working on an assembly line. That evening, he flew to the San Francisco Bay Area, where he held Tesla meetings late into the night.
Yet while Musk may have brushed it off - after all it sent TSLA stock price surging - in the past 10 days, what Musk meant by “funding secured” has become the most existential question for Tesla, and one which may determine if Musk spends time in prison. That funding, it turned out, was far from secure.
Mr. Musk has said he was referring to a potential investment by Saudi Arabia’s government investment fund. Mr. Musk had extensive talks with representatives of the $250 billion fund about possibly financing a transaction to take Tesla private — maybe even in a manner that would have resulted in the Saudis’ owning most of the company. One of those sessions took place on July 31 at the Tesla factory in the Bay Area, according to a person familiar with the meeting. But the Saudi fund had not committed to provide any cash, two people briefed on the discussions said.
The tweet is now the subject of an SEC inequiry.
So why gamble everything on just two words? Musk said he saw the tweet as an attempt at transparency, and acknowledged "that no one had seen or reviewed it before he posted it."
Tesla’s shares soared. Investors, analysts and journalists puzzled over the tweet — published in the middle of the day’s official market trading, an unusual time to release major news — including the price Mr. Musk cited. He said in the interview that he wanted to offer a roughly 20 percent premium over where the stock had been recently trading, which would have been about $419. He decided to round up to $420 — a number that has become code for marijuana in counterculture lore.
So was he stoned? Not according to Musk: "It seemed like better karma at $420 than at $419,” he said in the interview. “But I was not on weed, to be clear. Weed is not helpful for productivity. There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned.’ You just sit there like a stone on weed."
He might not have been stoned then, but he appears to be in a similar state much of the other time: Musk detailed his frequent use of the sleep-aid Ambien - a drug he’s discussed using before, and whose well-known side effects include sleepwalking. “It is often a choice of no sleep or Ambien,” he told the newspaper. Rather than put him to sleep, the drug has sometimes led Musk to spend his nights on Twitter, worrying some board members, the NYT said.
Musk said in the interview that board members had not complained to him about his tweet. “I don’t recall getting any communications from the board at all,” he said. “I definitely did not get calls from irate directors.”
This, too, was a lie:
shortly after the Times published its interview with Mr. Musk, he added through a Tesla spokeswoman that Antonio Gracias, Tesla’s lead independent director, had indeed contacted him to discuss the Aug. 7 Twitter post, and that he had agreed not to tweet again about the possible privatization deal unless he had discussed it with the board.
And with the story about the tweet changing on daily, if not hourly basis, now also implicating the board for potentially substantiating a misleading narrative, as regulators are out for blood, Musk added that he did not regret his Twitter post — “Why would I?” — and said he had no plans to stop using the social media platform. Some board members, however, have recently told Mr. Musk that he should lay off Twitter and focus on making cars and launching rockets, according to people familiar with the matter.
Well, there is one big reason why Musk should regret his post: this week Musk received a subpoena for more information. The consequences, if the SEC finds that Musk indeed hoped to manipulate the stock higher by posting misleading, inaccurate information, could be dire.
* * *
At times during the interview, Musk would stop talking, "seemingly overcome by emotion" at how miserable this billiionaire's life had become.
He turned 47 on June 28, and he said he spent the full 24 hours of his birthday at work. “All night — no friends, nothing,” he said, struggling to get the words out.
As noted above: the bulk of the self-pitying interview was an attempt at creating sympathy with the reader, or the regulators. It achieved neither.
Two days later, he was scheduled to be the best man at the wedding of his brother, Kimbal, in Catalonia. Mr. Musk said he flew directly there from the factory, arriving just two hours before the ceremony. Immediately afterward, he got back on the plane and returned straight to Tesla headquarters, where work on the mass-market Model 3 has been all consuming.
Mr. Musk paused again.
“I thought the worst of it was over — I thought it was,” he said. “The worst is over from a Tesla operational standpoint.” He continued: “But from a personal pain standpoint, the worst is yet to come.”
So besides Ambien, who is to blame for Musk's stress? Why short sellers of course. He said he was bracing for “at least a few months of extreme torture from the short-sellers, who are desperately pushing a narrative that will possibly result in Tesla’s destruction.”
Referring to the short-sellers, he added: “They’re not dumb guys, but they’re not supersmart. They’re O.K. They’re smartish.”
It's not just short sellers that Musk thinks are "not supersmart" - he reserves that designation for virtually anyone, especially if they happen to disgree with him: in recent months, in addition to wrangling with short-sellers and sendiing David Einhorn "short shorts", Musk has belittled analysts for asking “boring, bonehead” questions. And after sending a team of engineers from one of his companies to help rescue members of a stranded soccer team, he lashed out at a cave diver who was dismissive of the gesture, deriding him on Twitter as a “pedo guy,” or pedophile.
For now shares are not responding well to the interview or his effort at squeezing shorts.
* * *
So with the board finally paying attention, is Musk's job in jeopardy?
According to the NYT report, Tesla execs have been trying "for years to recruit a chief operating officer or other No. 2 executive to assume some of Mr. Musk’s day-to-day responsibilities, according to people familiar with the matter. A couple of years ago, Mr. Musk said, the company approached Sheryl Sandberg, who is Facebook’s second-highest executive, about the job."
Mr. Musk said that “to the best of my knowledge,” there is “no active search right now.” But people familiar with the matter said a search is underway, and one person said it had intensified in the wake of Mr. Musk’s tweets.
The board also chimed in:
In response to questions for this article, Tesla provided a statement that it attributed to its board, excluding Elon Musk. “There have been many false and irresponsible rumors in the press about the discussions of the Tesla board,” the statement said. “We would like to make clear that Elon’s commitment and dedication to Tesla is obvious. Over the past 15 years, Elon’s leadership of the Tesla team has caused Tesla to grow from a small start-up to having hundreds of thousands of cars on the road that customers love, employing tens of thousands of people around the world, and creating significant shareholder value in the process.”
But the last word, of course, belonged to Musk, who said he has no plans to relinquish his dual roles as chairman and chief executive:
"if you have anyone who can do a better job, please let me know. They can have the job. Is there someone who can do the job better? They can have the reins right now."
And if this interview fails to garner Musk the desired sympathy points from the US public, the regulators and the courts, once the SEC, the legal and bankruptcy process are done with Musk, he may wish he actually meant it.
Comments
Photos and videos of Tesla holding lots:
http://www.invtots.com/tsla/the-very-best-of-tesla-twitter/
WTF. ambien and red wine are a hell of a drug.
---fucking iphone double post
In reply to Photo and videos of Tesla… by thereasonablei…
"Please feel sorry for me..."
Elon Musk
In reply to WTF. ambien and red wine are… by American Psycho
Things you own, end up owning you.
Maybe he'll only do Corzine time? Oh, wait.
In reply to "Please feel sorry for me… by AlaricBalth
getting funnier every day. crap car. crap company. crappy guy.
In reply to Things you own, end up… by Killtruck
He's like, using the Roger Stone strategy for business instead of politics. In our crony capitalist system, it's kind of the same thing anyway.
In reply to asdf by Linus2011
Why the hell would Tesla try to recruit a FB dingbat as the COO? Why not sniff around at Ford and other auto manufacturers? You know, the guys they're trying to fucking beat?
In reply to He's like, using the Roger… by DingleBarryObummer
Ambien is a hypnotic. You aren't the same person when you take it.
He needs to get off that shit or resign. Period.
In reply to Why the hell would Tesla try… by FullHedge1
I guess the countdown has begun on him announcing he chooses now to live as a gay man or that he's going to transition and will soon be on the cover of Vogue.
In reply to Ambien is a hypnotic. You… by tmosley
He's on the weed. This guy is a junkie !
In reply to . by ThaBigPerm
I don't get the Tesla thing. The new solid state lithium batteries will allow all car companies to build much longer range EVs. Toyota will have them on the road by 2022. No real patent protection or even a unique technology yet tsla stock is in the stratosphere. I'd never short this stock because the government and tsla seem to be in bed together for some reason - at least they were under Obama.
In reply to He's on the weed. This guy… by brushhog
The man obviously has Bipolar d/o needs to get on the right medications
In reply to I don't get the Tesla thing… by Baron von Bud
"The man obviously has Bipolar d/o"
And ironically... the key medication for that disorder is ... lithium.. 😞
Personally... I blame Chumbawamba... 😒
In reply to The man has Bipolar d/o … by Yellow_Snow
Yeah, thank goodness he's not shootin' up The Weed- The Devil's Lettuce! All of those poor kids killed every year from Weed overdoses and the college kids out there 'Binge Weeding' on weekends, ending up in hospitals with Weed Poisoning. And don't even get me started on all the Weed-Driving deaths out there each year...
In reply to He's on the weed. This guy… by brushhog
driving a multi billion dollar company car filled with other peoples money through narrow passages and streets teeming with little children and smoking a bowl on your broken down couch in a flea infested apartment are two different things, the fact you don't recognize this is telling.
In reply to Yeah, thank goodness he's… by asscannon101
Crying victim? Seems to be all the rage these days.
In reply to He's on the weed. This guy… by brushhog
muh 6 gorillion
In reply to Crying victim? Seems to be… by HankPaulson
"regulators are out for blood"
allow me to interpret. Big Bank Wall Streeters have pulled their strings at the SEC (which they control) are using them to fuel their massive short positions.
In reply to . by ThaBigPerm
Is violating fairly easy-to-understand SEC restrictions on securities promoting "smartish?"
In reply to He's like, using the Roger… by DingleBarryObummer
"Leave Britney alone!"
Oh, sorry, wrong thread...
In reply to "Please feel sorry for me… by AlaricBalth
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
CLICK► http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to "Leave Britney alone!" Oh,… by Ignatius
Have you ever taken Ambien?
All at once?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by stellastella149
STELLAAAAAH !!!
(.... always wanted to scream that 😏)
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by stellastella149
Ambien is a helluva drug. His bitch is hot, though. Wtf, he's having a ball. Who cares.
But yeah, some cunt needs to keep him on a short leash. This guy needs a smart woman, a shapeshifter.
Funny how many comments refer to ambien. That is a very interesting molecule.
In reply to "Please feel sorry for me… by AlaricBalth
Ambien is a helluva drug.
One of its primary side effects from abuse is blackouts, just like with Xanax. Yeah, hell of a drug.
In reply to Ambient is a helluva drug. by StagStopa
In a world where economics matters, as opposed to one with a cheap money-addicted Fed and government subsidies, Tesla would already be in bankruptcy.
Founding CEOs have been removed for far less.
In reply to "Please feel sorry for me… by AlaricBalth
Perhaps he and John Boenher can get together, watch "Beaches", drink some chablis and have a good cry together.
In reply to "Please feel sorry for me… by AlaricBalth
it would be like that show frazier with the two gay guys.
In reply to Perhaps he and John Boenher… by Froman
To quote Deadpool 2:
"Can you speak up? Its hard to hear you with that pity dick in your mouth"
In reply to "Please feel sorry for me… by AlaricBalth
Yep, when the world around you is crumbling start crying.
Someone needs to tell Leon that phony tears usually only work for women.
In reply to "Please feel sorry for me… by AlaricBalth
"The dog ate my homework"....😭
In reply to "Please feel sorry for me… by AlaricBalth
Oh my, this is awkward. Well one good thing, the fuhrer is laughing his balls off, and that is highly uncharacteristic of the fuhrer! Good to see him happy for a change!
In reply to "The dog ate my homework"… by charlewar
~
In reply to WTF. ambien and red wine are… by American Psycho
Me thinks the cartel have been paying him in kind
In reply to WTF. ambien and red wine are… by American Psycho
WTF. ambien and red wine are a hell of a drug.
In reply to Photo and videos of Tesla… by thereasonablei…
Yeah he wasn't on the weed, but meth and coke, now that's a different story. The recent explosion in tweets looks like a tweaker at the keyboard.
This fucking guy is less likeable than many of the bank CEOs. I hope he is sued into oblivion for this horseshit.
In reply to WTF. ambien and red wine are… by American Psycho
He even managed to snag an Illuminati High Priestess to date
In reply to Yeah he wasn't on the weed,… by konputa
Likely he got federal subsidies of like $1 B. Taxpayer money & technology. Who knows what state tax deferments and abatements he got.
In reply to He even managed to snag an… by Juggernaut x2
Not defending him, but he's got to get through the adrenochrome withdrawal somehow.
In reply to WTF. ambien and red wine are… by American Psycho
Musk was ripped on mushrooms at WSMFP Red Rocks in June!!
In reply to Photo and videos of Tesla… by thereasonablei…
There isn't any VIP Boxes at Red Rocks? What like off on the side or up at the top level?
In reply to Musk was ripped on mushrooms… by stinkhammer
He was not on weed, OK, but maybe just maybe many of the posters here were (are)...
In reply to Photo and videos of Tesla… by thereasonablei…
http://ir.tesla.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors
Apart from the hangers on .. James murdoch is on the board .. the free press will be all over this .. rest assured.
In reply to Photo and videos of Tesla… by thereasonablei…
Whatever the reason, now being obfuscated, emotional and unlawful impulsive public statement without circumspection or legal review is not a great asset in any CEO?
Nor is a cry baby defense..
The reason is, Tesla was doomed after Obama left office. It was just a "green energy" racket raking in millions based off tax subsides. On an even playing field Musk's companies would have gone belly up in under a year.
In reply to Whatever the reason, now… by philipat
Tesla was doomed after Elon joined.
Their first car was built by Lotus and they just added the batteries, drive motor and ESC.
Then Elon joined and used heaps of debt to try to build a car from the ground up, but he lost money doing that even with big price ticket cars.
Then he thought if he designed yet another car and sold that for less he'd make money. Bizarre.
And now he is in the inevitable mess, having neglected the very heart and core of the business: batteries, having trouble with body panels, rusty brake rotors and random fires: what type of fuckwit builds their own car from scratch when seasoned car makers are literally everywhere to be found?
It's very simple, outsource the panel beating, develop a standard safe modular battery cell and work on drive units and electronics. He could have even been selling conversion kits for some smaller cars FFS, not bolting cars together in huge oven-hot tents in one of the most stupid places to put a factory.
In reply to The reason is, Tesla was… by Fudomyo
Very True
In reply to Tesla was doomed after Elon… by PrivetHedge
Addicted to Ambien. It's Ambien or no sleep.
You can be a billionaire and have everything in the world and still be a slave, a bitch to the monkey on your back.
I'm messed up but I have no monkey.
Suddenly I feel truly rich.
Elon,... Elon likes his mon-neey...
In reply to . by Hillarys Server
The SEC needs to criminally prosecute this guy. TESLA is a glorified Ponzi scheme.