Top Iran General 'Ready for Jihad'; Posts White House Explosion Pic On Instagram

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 19:05

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani has for two years maintained an Instagram account, and despite the well-known elite Iranian force commander being formally designated a terrorist by the U.S. Department of the Treasury since 2011, the account hasn't been suspended

Among a number of prior threatening images, Gen. Soleimani recently posted an artistic rendering of himself standing in front the White House, which is depicted as on fire after an explosion

Soleimani's account has been authenticated as his own by the Middle East Media Research Institute's (MEMRI) Cyber and Jihad Lab in a new report.

The above image post appeared on the following account authenticated as Gen. Soleimani’s by MEMRI: His Instagram handle is @sardar_haj_ghasemsoleimani; he first posted on July 28, 2016. At the time of this writing, he had 710 posts and 69,100 followers, and is following 30 accounts. His account bio reads “Major General in Iranian Army, IRGC and commander of Qods Force since 1998,” and links to his Telegram account, T.me/sardar_haj_ghasem.

Since MEMRI's analysis was published Thursday, Soleimani's account has grown to over 70,000 followers and continues to be very active with a dozen more updates since the report was issued. 

Notably the post, which includes both English and Farsi words that read, "Ready for Jihad - We will crush the USA under our feet," was published on July 28 at the end of the same week that included threats and counter threats exchanged between President Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rohani.

Trump had started that week responding to Rouhani's warnings for the US not to provoke Iran or halt Iranian oil exports.

In a tweet addressed to Rouhani, Trump said, “To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!”

And days that followed, Gen. Soleimani weighed in during a provocative July 26th speech wherein he likened the US president to a "gambler" in a casino or a bar while declaring according to MEMRI's translation:

Know that we are near you, in places that don’t come to your mind. We are near you in places that you can’t even imagine. We are a nation of martyrdom… You know that a war would mean the loss of all your capabilities. You may start the war, but we will be the ones to determine its end.

Other recent posts include images with "Death to America" written on them...

And further some feature Iranian leaders greeting Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, such as the below photo which shows Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Nasrallah in an official visit. 

As MEMRI notes, some of the content on Gen. Soleimani's page appears to violate Instagram's Terms and Conditions, which state: “Instagram is not a place to support or praise terrorism, organized crime, or hate groups… We can remove any content or information you share on the Service if we believe that it violates these Terms of Use, our policies (including our Instagram Community Guidelines), or we are permitted or required to do so by law.”

This begs the obvious question: does posting an image of the White House being blown up not constitute a clear violation of Instagram's conditions? 

If it doesn't, then we don't know what does. Others recognizable political figures have been kicked off for much less. 

Comments

evoila nmewn Fri, 08/17/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

Go look at what MEMRI is and then get back to me.

 

Actually I will save you the time.   MEMRI was co-founded in 1998 by Yigal Carmon, a former Israeli military intelligence officer and Meyrav Wurmser, an Israeli-born American political scientist.

evoila eforce Fri, 08/17/2018 - 19:18 Permalink

The same way they have survived for the past 35 years. You can get rid of the Mullahs, but it still won't solve our problem if we think we're just going to run over people in the Middle East.

Kafir Goyim beemasters Fri, 08/17/2018 - 19:37 Permalink

Take out all of DC, who voted 91% democrat in the last election (democrats have become the new war party) and you'll have an interesting plan.  Just blowing up the white house?  Weak dude.

Also, why is a fucking general, gaying it up by posting on Instagram in the first place?  Generals have no need to connect with the populace, and in fact it's inappropriate for them to do so.  I hope none of our generals engage in such foolishness.  I think somebody needs to be busted down to Colonel.

Winston Churchill eforce Fri, 08/17/2018 - 19:21 Permalink

Actually according to some Iranians I coached in Rugby long ago,the population is rallying around

the Mullahs.Of course them being Iranians, living there and all, they're not as well informed as our MSM.

You're being had if you believe a word of the fake news, but its only fake when it doesn't agree with you.

Got it.

Malleus Maleficarum nmewn Fri, 08/17/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

Can't be definitively sure one way or the other, but just like the purported account, most or all of the contacts could very well be fake - the intel agencies have unfettered access to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. It's scary and people would likely revolt if they knew how compromised the Internet is. I've actually watched them add 300+ friends to someone's account instantaneously. The target has no say and isn't given notification or the option to "accept invitation." People with many contacts often don't even notice their new "friends." You'd be surprised how effective such tactics are at gathering information (and worse.) These types of media are a major theater in the new PSYOP battlespace. We know they want war with Iran, so be very wary of believing these types of things, especially if they seem incredibly convenient, like this "scoop." 

ABC Media, LTD

That's about as MSM as you can get!

EDIT: notice the devious, subtle tactics here, as they try to build a casus belli against Iran through constant reinforcement of the "threat" from Iran. The primary information they want you to absorb is that "Iran is threatening us!" Yet, they quickly shift your focus and couch it in terms of something relatively perfunctory, like "why doesn't this violate the code of conduct on website X?" It's a good way to quickly anchor that information in people's minds, as they simply assume it must be true in order to get to the "real important question" of why website X is allowing it to be posted. 

The real questions should be:

Why, exactly, is it allowed to be posted and why are people being pushed to take notice? 

Is it real at all? Can I trust the "source?" Cui bono?

Scipio Africanuz nmewn Fri, 08/17/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

To my friends, the zero hedgers, the time is near when wheat shall be separated from chaff, and the chaff burned up.

To the vicar of Christ (compassion personified), your heart is noble, your desires noble, but neither deceit, nor manipulation, nor coercion can be deployed. Were they to be deployed, it would not be in the service of LOVE (Spiritual Unity of Life), for the HOLY ONE, is the humblest in ALL of existence.

Were it not so, air could not be breathed freely, nor water imbibed without cost, nor the produce of the earth consumed without payment. To the HOLY ONE, ALL, are but babies, to be protected, guided, comforted, and sustained, and never coerced, for there's no reverence in coercion, and no worship in manipulation.

Vicar of Christ, Peter Francis, the way of TRUTH, is obscured, and the way of cupidity placed in its stead for is it possible for man to make law that is superior to the law of the HOLY ONE, to "Go forth and multiply?" Therefore, how is it to be expected, that man commanded to deny the primary law, would find it within his power to avoid depravity?

The way of the Cross, is the way of sacrifice - chosen, not mandated - and the way of compassion, is persuaded, not enforced, for with the HOLY ONE, a willing sacrifice is most pleasant, an enforced one, a travesty. Therefore, Peter Francis, reform the Rock of Compassion to its first principle, Humble Service!

Let me tell you a fable thus:

In the land of the Royal Mountain, in a period of crisis, there it was, a Catholic Mission, provided for me, shelter, feeding, warmth, comfort, and protection. And in the hour of doubt, in that same land, amongst the Quebecois, a priest, yes, a Catholic priest, "Dans La Rue" was his  mission, provided sustenance, not only for me, but for all the deprived!

This is the heritage of Christ (Compassion personified). And in your heart, is perceived the same spirit, but compassion can not be coerced, it must be inspired.

Vicar of Christ, Peter Francis, cleanse the Rock of Compassion that the faithful may once again, look within, and find the HOLY ONE waiting for communion.

Soon my friends, the harvest will begin, the "virgin" is ascended, and her labor of love shall begin soon. ALL shall receive the harvest of their sowings, none shall be exempt except for they that are not three revolutions of the primary star.

There's much to share with you, the celestial vaults have been opened to the diligent, that celestial gems may be shared with the hungry, and when the harvest is completed, the vaults will be closed again, so forgive me if I've not been communicative, I'm "downloading" treasures to share with you freely!

Don't destroy the world out of pique, God is merciful..and don't be afraid if you're penitent, knowledge will be provided..but if you're wicked, be afraid, be VERY afraid!...