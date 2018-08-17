Leaking Las Vegas: West's Biggest Reservoir Nears Critical Threshold

Lake Mead - the West's largest reservoir - is running dry again and is on track to fall below a critical threshold in 2020, according to a new forecast by the Bureau of Reclamation.
In 2016, Lake Mead water levels drop to new record lows (since it was filled in the 1930s) leaving Las Vegas facing existential threats unless something is done. Las Vegas and its 2 million residents and 40 million tourists a year get almost all their drinking water from the Lake and at levels below 1075ft, the Interior Department will be forced to declare a "shortage," which will lead to significant cutbacks for Arizona and Nevada.
And now, two years later, the situation appears to be getting worse as The Wall Street Journal reports, in a prediction released Wednesday, the Bureau of Reclamation, a multistate agency that manages water and power in the West, said there is a 52% probability that water levels will fall below a threshold of 1,075 feet elevation by 2020.
“The very big concern is the perception that water supplies are uncertain,” said Todd Reeve, chief executive officer of Business for Water Stewardship, a nonprofit group in Portland, Ore., that works with businesses on water use nationally.
“So if a water shortage is declared, that would be a huge shot across the bow that, wow, water supplies could be uncertain.”
The Colorado River, which supplies water to 40 million people from Denver to Los Angeles, has been in long-term decline amid what bureau officials call the driest 19-year period in recorded history.
Lake Mead, which serves as the biggest reservoir of the river’s water, resumed its decline this year after the region returned to drought conditions. As of Wednesday, it stood at 1,078 feet, about 150 feet below its peak.
If Lake Mead’s water levels fall below the 1,075 feet threshold, it could trigger the first ever federal shortage declaration on the Colorado River - which experts say could undermine the Southwest’s economy.
Farmers in Arizona - which would be among the first states hit with cutbacks - are taking precautionary measures. Officials of the Maricopa Stanfield Irrigation and Drainage District, which could lose about half its Colorado River water if a shortage were declared, say they are working on alternatives such as digging more wells. The district, with 60,000 acres under cultivation between Phoenix and Tucson, might see as much as 15% of its planted fields left fallow under a shortage, said General Manager Brian Betcher.
“We’re not sure how much acreage will go out,” he said, “but we know there will be a hit.”
As one water research scientist warned, "this problem is not going away and it is likely to get worse, perhaps far worse, as climate change unfolds."
Comments
Don't see how this works out in the long run.
My advice is anyone living there, get out.
funny thing is, tucson never used its allotment of CAP water until a few years ago when they told the city to "use it or loose it".
so they dug a huge pit and pump the CAP allotment into a re-charge area and it filters down into our aquifer.
tucson might be able to survive without it, maybe.
In reply to Don't see how this works out… by cougar_w
Wonder why they are running out of water.....
https://geochange.er.usgs.gov/sw/changes/anthropogenic/population/las_v…
Damn those pesky exponential growth functions.
In reply to funny thing is, tucson never… by Rockatanski
Lake Mead - the West's largest reservoir. FALSE
Lake Powell is the West's largest reservoir. FACT
Bitchez
In reply to Wonder why they are running… by css1971
Correct. Lake Powell (a.k.a. Glen Canyon) also has a considerably more sorted history and in my opinion is way, way, way, more fun...
Numerous Navajo sites were flooded... just a really cool and still relatively undiscovered part of the country. read Tony Hillerman's book "Navajoland"
In reply to Lake Mead - the West's… by The Proletariat
Hey! Great idea...."Let's live in the Desert.............Above ground".
Stupid Humans are everywhere.
In reply to Correct. Lake Powell (a.k.a… by LawsofPhysics
Even more stupid than not acknowledging that we live on a water planet? Perhaps not.
In reply to Hey! Great idea...."Let's… by ZENDOG
China invests in giant aqueducts to bring water from the wet South to the dry North. The USA invests in welfare, bankers, wars, and F22s.
In reply to Even more stupid than… by Duc888
Shoot dead every third person on the street and water shortage problem is SOLVED.
In reply to China invests in giant… by Stuck on Zero
If Lake Mead was completely covered with condos there's be no water loss due to evaporation.
And then each condo could have solar panels and windmills for electricity.
If all the owners of the floating condos drove Teslas they'd use no gasoline, too.
And when the lake dried to nothing the condos would be on solid ground.
Then they could fly icebergs from Antarctica dangling from huge hydrogen-filled balloons using thorium and kryptonite to power the recyclable propellors.
See? Even when humans ruin everything there's always an inexpensive path to sustainability.
In reply to Shoot dead every third… by COSMOS
If they ever lose electricity in Phoenix in the summer there are going to be mass casualties.
In reply to Even more stupid than… by Duc888
Or where not possible to put out a fire, or on the side of an active volcano, or in the path of annual hurricanes.
In reply to Hey! Great idea...."Let's… by ZENDOG
And invite 40 million of our closest friends and encourage them to run up the electric bill too!
In reply to Hey! Great idea...."Let's… by ZENDOG
The rule of 3s: 3 minutes without air, 3 days without water, 3 weeks without food.
In reply to Hey! Great idea...."Let's… by ZENDOG
It was a great idea during the Prohibition...Prohibition built The Mob...The Mob built Vegas...
In reply to Hey! Great idea...."Let's… by ZENDOG
Dupe. See above ...
In reply to It was a great idea during… by RobertC
I live near Blue Mesa Reservoir and it was a bad bad year....if we don't get snow this year, then the fucker's will be trying even harder to drain Powell so Vegas can get its water. All that bullshit written about Tuscon and AZ' ag. land doesn't mean shit. It's all about water for Vegas. Period!!!!!!
Get your shit together Tyler and report it the correct way. Bitchez!!
In reply to Correct. Lake Powell (a.k.a… by LawsofPhysics
Went back and signed in just to upvote you for this one Prol.
You are ABsolutly right about all this shit being run by Vegas.
Farmers are a pimple on Vegas's ass...Alas. ,
And Tyler is correct, Mead IS the largest Reservoir - it just is presently not holding as much water as Mead: potentially it can hold more water than Powell, and has in the past. So define your terms.
In reply to I live near Blue Mesa… by The Proletariat
P.S. Water data for the Colorado River here
http://www.water-data.com/
Whichever Tyler wrote Mead is the largest reservoir needs to get his ass kicked.
Bitchez
In reply to Lake Mead - the West's… by The Proletariat
and dropping fast, down 32 feel from this time last year.
In reply to Lake Mead - the West's… by The Proletariat
Lake Mead- built too damn big in the first place, hardly ever fills up (full pool).
And to add insult to injury, Lake Powell is built up river from Lake Mead, guaranteeing that you will NEVER fill the 2 reservoirs up.
In reply to Lake Mead - the West's… by The Proletariat
guaranteeing that you will NEVER fill the 2 reservoirs up. ------ WRONG
just stop taking water out of either and in six years both will be tip top. but that ain't gonna happen now is it?
it took mead from 1936 until 1941 to fill. just in time to generate electricity to power those aircraft plants in LA. but those were the days of 10 million people in california, las vegas was a bus stop for GIs, and phoenix was a large town.
not so present day, and san diego even gets it's share of mead these days.
the rub is the colorado river is a dinky river. always was. spare me the comments about the raging colorado and pictures of dumbfucks in huge rafts shooting the fucking rapids. that only happens after the melt of the colorado peaks. the rest of the year it is, in a word, dinky. the dam was built to control the flooding that occurred seasonally to arizona farmers. it was intended for irrigation control. but it's in the middle of a desert, and no one envisioned the growth of the population, which has far outstripped the capacity of a dinky river to supply drinking water, pool water, and vegetation support/growth.
In reply to Lake Mead- built too damn… by Kayman
Which raises the question, Who paid for the dam? Skin in the Game?
In reply to guaranteeing that you will… by just the tip
What do they know? They are just in charge of the reservoirs...
The Harquahala watershed in western AZ holds an estimated 100 year supply of water for AZ. It is, as of yet, untapped. Plus, Phoenix has been recharging the water table under Phoenix for the past 60 years.
Californica needs to STFU and build reverse osmosis systems. They sit on the largest body of water on the planet yet want to use up everyone elses water. Same story with power generation: they want the power plants that charge their electric cars to be in other states.
In reply to Lake Mead - the West's… by The Proletariat
California also has a freaking ocean right next to it where it can build desalinization plants. It could also improve it's water management system which for the most part it has stagnated for about 40-50 years.
People also forget that Phoenix has the SRP (Salt River Project) which collects rainwater from the mountainous areas of Arizona and channels them down to Phoenix. Since it's all in Arizona, there is no fight between states.
Phoenix has CAP and SRP. For Phoenix purposes, whatever happens with Lake Mead only effects CAP.
Of course, there is plenty of freshwater that flows into the ocean in Alaska that can easily be diverted down to the Western US. Plenty of plans to do this, but we'd rather fight Wall Street/Anglo-American-Saudi wars and do bail outs when the current scam of the day fails. It's called NAWAPA.
So Las Vegas is potentially fucked because of no NAWAPA, and California not doing what it should be doing. So it's a potential crisis only because of idiots not doing what is readily knowable.
When the political will is finally there, it will be easily solved... with of course a few years lag time.
In reply to What do they know? They are… by OCnStiggs
At capacity, Lake Mead is much larger than Lake Powell, but due to the drought, it is only 40 percent capacity and hasn't been bigger than lake Powell since 2013...theoretically, it's the West's largest reservoir, but currently, you are correct, lake Powell is the serviceable largest reservoir.
In reply to Lake Mead - the West's… by The Proletariat
And the Colorado flows West of the Continental Divide. Fact
Denver doesn't get water from the Colorado. Fact
South Platte River, Blue River, Williams Fork River and Fraser River feed the plains and the Denver area. Fact
Bastardz
In reply to Lake Mead - the West's… by The Proletariat
If you are a boater I highly recommend Powell nothing else like it. Amazing place.
In reply to Lake Mead - the West's… by The Proletariat
Hmmm...
Fuck 'em.
Jump you fuckers!
In reply to Wonder why they are running… by css1971
The other problem I rarely see discussed is that as the aquifers are depleted the land above subsides or sinks down. This was discovered with NASA satellites. The issue is that even when it rains the aquifers are not able to recharge to the levels they were previously at. Very curious to see how this plays out.
In reply to Hmmm... Fuck 'em. Jump you… by LawsofPhysics
Fear and Leakage in Las Vegas
In reply to The by So Close
Exponential growth functions. That's a lot of fancy words sonny, which is all I need to know -- that it's all a commie hoax from China.
In reply to Wonder why they are running… by css1971
Those savages are destroying their water too.
In reply to Exponential growth functions… by cougar_w
Too many people living in areas that are without natural water sources to support the population, Southern California is a DESERT. Yet they pull enormous amounts of water from the Colorado river to make their lawns green and try to simulate a tropical paradise.
In reply to Wonder why they are running… by css1971
There's plenty of water. There's just no political will to create the infrastructure to provide it.
In reply to Too many people living in… by claytonmoore50
Don't forget the fucking swimming pools. Arizona and New Mexico also.
In reply to Too many people living in… by claytonmoore50
Gotta keep those swimming pools full, those golf courses green, and the pretty fountains running. Priorities dontcha know?
In reply to Wonder why they are running… by css1971
Most of the water is used by LA. Las Vegas is blamed because its a city in the desert when its a minor user in comparison.
In reply to Wonder why they are running… by css1971
<------- RUSSIA
<------- TRUMP
In reply to Don't see how this works out… by cougar_w
Noooo let the libs feel pain
In reply to Don't see how this works out… by cougar_w
Potable water. Not a very common thing. And immigration makes it much, much worse.
ENJOY!!!
Who bought off the Sierra Club—once the most respected environmental organization in America?
The Man Behind the Land by Kenneth R. Weiss, Oct. 17,2004 Los Angeles Times
In reply to Don't see how this works out… by cougar_w
About 10,000 years of water 200 feet below ground under the Las Vegas Valley.
Those with wells know this.
But if stategov holds a gun to my head to force me to share it with nigs and aztecs, well, I might as well sell my land to the highest bidder.
In reply to Don't see how this works out… by cougar_w
Force you to share it? LOL, we're simply going to take it...
In reply to About 10,000 years of water… by LasVegasDave
I'M MAKING 92 DOLLARS AN HOUR DIGGING WELLS FOR SUCKERS THAT LIVE IN ARID AREAS AND HITTING ENOUGH WATER FOR MY PAYMENTS TO CLEAR AND GET OUT OF DODGE.
In reply to Don't see how this works out… by cougar_w
"digging more wells" ......??
is this the old days when they used shovels? no wonder they are running out of water, a drilling rig would get much deeper.
Here's an easy solution, build another damn dam.
Oh wait, need that money to feed, clothe and house illegal aliens.
No, you need to find a canyon not already having a dam on it (good luck) and then you need rainfall to fill it.
In reply to Here's an easy solution,… by ACP
There is one....between Whitewater and Delta, CO. And it is more about snowfall not rainfall....albeit the rainfall would be a nice addition.
However....the envirofucks will never allow the Colorado or an arterial like the Gunnison River to be dammed again. Fact
In reply to No, you need to find a… by cougar_w
You should read up about NAWAPA.
We already KNOW how to solve the Western U.S. future potential water problem for the past 50+ years.
JFK was going to build it, got shot, and it is now forgotten to most.
Thus people run around talking about how too many people are living where they shouldn't or whatever when in reality, the mostly forgotten plan would literally double or triple the water available.
It's basically all drawn up. Some have even modernized it in various ways. It's technically now called NAWAPA XXI.
In reply to No, you need to find a… by cougar_w
I wonder how they're going to blame this on Russia?
Or maybe tougher sanctions on Iran may help?