Leaking Las Vegas: West's Biggest Reservoir Nears Critical Threshold

Lake Mead - the West's largest reservoir - is running dry again and is on track to fall below a critical threshold in 2020, according to a new forecast by the Bureau of Reclamation.

In 2016, Lake Mead water levels drop to new record lows (since it was filled in the 1930s) leaving Las Vegas facing existential threats unless something is done. Las Vegas and its 2 million residents and 40 million tourists a year get almost all their drinking water from the Lake and at levels below 1075ft, the Interior Department will be forced to declare a "shortage," which will lead to significant cutbacks for Arizona and Nevada.

And now, two years later, the situation appears to be getting worse as The Wall Street Journal reports, in a prediction released Wednesday, the Bureau of Reclamation, a multistate agency that manages water and power in the West, said there is a 52% probability that water levels will fall below a threshold of 1,075 feet elevation by 2020.

“The very big concern is the perception that water supplies are uncertain,” said Todd Reeve, chief executive officer of Business for Water Stewardship, a nonprofit group in Portland, Ore., that works with businesses on water use nationally.

“So if a water shortage is declared, that would be a huge shot across the bow that, wow, water supplies could be uncertain.”

The Colorado River, which supplies water to 40 million people from Denver to Los Angeles, has been in long-term decline amid what bureau officials call the driest 19-year period in recorded history.

Lake Mead, which serves as the biggest reservoir of the river’s water, resumed its decline this year after the region returned to drought conditions. As of Wednesday, it stood at 1,078 feet, about 150 feet below its peak.

If Lake Mead’s water levels fall below the 1,075 feet threshold, it could trigger the first ever federal shortage declaration on the Colorado River - which experts say could undermine the Southwest’s economy.

Farmers in Arizona - which would be among the first states hit with cutbacks - are taking precautionary measures. Officials of the Maricopa Stanfield Irrigation and Drainage District, which could lose about half its Colorado River water if a shortage were declared, say they are working on alternatives such as digging more wells. The district, with 60,000 acres under cultivation between Phoenix and Tucson, might see as much as 15% of its planted fields left fallow under a shortage, said General Manager Brian Betcher.

“We’re not sure how much acreage will go out,” he said, “but we know there will be a hit.”

As one water research scientist warned, "this problem is not going away and it is likely to get worse, perhaps far worse, as climate change unfolds."

bismillah COSMOS Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

If Lake Mead was completely covered with condos there's be no water loss due to evaporation. 

And then each condo could have solar panels and windmills for electricity.

If all the owners of the floating condos drove Teslas they'd use no gasoline, too.

And when the lake dried to nothing the condos would be on solid ground.

Then they could fly icebergs from Antarctica dangling from huge hydrogen-filled balloons using thorium and kryptonite to power the recyclable propellors. 

See? Even when humans ruin everything there's always an inexpensive path to sustainability. 

The Proletariat LawsofPhysics Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

I live near Blue Mesa Reservoir and it was a bad bad year....if we don't get snow this year, then the fucker's will be trying even harder to drain Powell so Vegas can get its water.  All that bullshit written about Tuscon and AZ' ag. land doesn't mean shit.  It's all about water for Vegas. Period!!!!!! 

Get your shit together Tyler and report it the correct way.  Bitchez!!

Nobody For President The Proletariat Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

Went back and signed in just to upvote you for this one Prol.

You are ABsolutly right about all this shit being run by Vegas.

 

Farmers are a pimple on Vegas's ass...Alas. , 

And Tyler is correct, Mead IS the largest Reservoir - it just is presently not holding as much water as Mead: potentially it can hold more water than Powell, and has in the past. So define your terms.

 

just the tip Kayman Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:38 Permalink

guaranteeing that you will NEVER fill the 2 reservoirs up.  ------ WRONG

just stop taking water out of either and in six years both will be tip top.  but that ain't gonna happen now is it?

it took mead from 1936 until 1941 to fill.  just in time to generate electricity to power those aircraft plants  in LA.  but those were the days of 10 million people in california, las vegas was a bus stop for GIs, and phoenix was a large town.

not so present day, and san diego even gets it's share of mead these days.

the rub is the colorado river is a dinky river.  always was.  spare me the comments about the raging colorado and pictures of dumbfucks in huge rafts shooting the fucking rapids.  that only happens after the melt of the colorado peaks.  the rest of the year it is, in a word, dinky.  the dam was built to control the flooding that occurred seasonally to arizona farmers.  it was intended for irrigation control.  but it's in the middle of a desert, and no one envisioned the growth of the population, which has far outstripped the capacity of a dinky river to supply drinking water, pool water, and vegetation support/growth.

OCnStiggs The Proletariat Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:42 Permalink

What do they know? They are just in charge of the reservoirs...

The Harquahala watershed in western AZ holds an estimated 100 year supply of water for AZ. It is, as of yet, untapped. Plus, Phoenix has been recharging the water table under Phoenix for the past 60 years.

Californica needs to STFU and build reverse osmosis systems. They sit on the largest body of water on the planet yet want to use up everyone elses water. Same story with power generation: they want the power plants that charge their electric cars to be in other states.

jmc8888 OCnStiggs Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:39 Permalink

California also has a freaking ocean right next to it where it can build desalinization plants.  It could also improve it's water management system which for the most part it has stagnated for about 40-50 years.

People also forget that Phoenix has the SRP (Salt River Project) which collects rainwater from the mountainous areas of Arizona and channels them down to Phoenix.  Since it's all in Arizona, there is no fight between states. 

Phoenix has CAP and SRP.  For Phoenix purposes, whatever happens with Lake Mead only effects CAP.

Of course, there is plenty of freshwater that flows into the ocean in Alaska that can easily be diverted down to the Western US.  Plenty of plans to do this, but we'd rather fight Wall Street/Anglo-American-Saudi wars  and do bail outs when the current scam of the day fails.  It's called NAWAPA.

So Las Vegas is potentially fucked because of no NAWAPA, and California not doing what it should be doing.  So it's a potential crisis only because of idiots not doing what is readily knowable.  

When the political will is finally there, it will be easily solved... with of course a few years lag time.

 

 

 

 

 

Skip cougar_w Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

Potable water. Not a very common thing. And immigration makes it much, much worse.
ENJOY!!!

Who bought off the Sierra Club—once the most respected environmental organization in America?
The Man Behind the Land by Kenneth R. Weiss, Oct. 17,2004 Los Angeles Times

Said Gelbaum, "I did tell [Sierra Club Executive Director] Carl Pope in 1994 or 1995 that if they ever came out anti-immigration, they would never get a dollar from me."

“Gelbaum, who reads the Spanish-language newspaper La Opinión and is married to a Mexican American, said his views on immigration were shaped long ago by his grandfather, Abraham, a watchmaker who had come to America to escape persecution of Jews in Ukraine before World War I.

” ‘I asked, 'Abe, what do you think about all of these Mexicans coming here?' ‘Gelbaum said. ‘Abe didn't speak English that well. He said, 'I came here. How can I tell them not to come?'’

"I cannot support an organization that is anti-immigration. It would dishonor the memory of my grandparents."

Rockatanski Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:08 Permalink

"digging more wells" ......??

 

is this the old days when they used shovels? no wonder they are running out of water, a drilling rig would get much deeper.

ACP Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:08 Permalink

Here's an easy solution, build another damn dam.

Oh wait, need that money to feed, clothe and house illegal aliens.

jmc8888 cougar_w Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

You should read up about NAWAPA.

 

We already KNOW how to solve the Western U.S. future potential water problem for the past 50+ years.

 

JFK was going to build it, got shot, and it is now forgotten to most.

 

Thus people run around talking about how too many people are living where they shouldn't or whatever when in reality, the mostly forgotten plan would literally double or triple the water available.

 

It's basically all drawn up.  Some have even modernized it in various ways.  It's technically now called NAWAPA XXI.