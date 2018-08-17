Loonie Spikes As Canadian Consumer Prices Soar Most Since 2011

Canadian Consumer Prices soared 3.0% YoY in July - well above 2.5% expectations - and the highest inflation rate since 2011.
-
Inflation for services in July was 3.2%, the fastest pace since 2008.
-
Goods inflation was 2.8%.
Gasoline prices - up 0.8% in July and 25.4% from a year earlier - have also been a main contributor to the recent acceleration in prices. Excluding gasoline, inflation would be 2.2 percent in July.
Monthly inflation was up 0.5 percent in July, versus analyst expectations for a 0.1 percent gain. On a seasonally adjusted basis, inflation was also up 0.5 percent, the biggest increase since January.
As Bloomberg notes, the faster-than-expected gains will test Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz's resolve to raise interest rates gradually over the next year to avoid a disruption to the economy. Price gains have now reached the upper end of the central bank's 1 percent to 3 percent inflation range.
And that has prompted an immediate reaction in the loonie - instant buying...
Finally, we note that there was little discernable effect of higher tariffs on consumer prices in July. Statistics Canada released a report on the estimated impacts of Canada's tariffs on U.S. metal and consumer products and found there would only be a small overall increase -- with no more than a decimal point increase to inflation over a limited period of time.
Comments
It won’t last. Canada is running massive deficits to fund their gender politics.
How does that many any sense? Running massive deficits is inflationary.
In reply to It won’t last. Canada is… by Josh Galt
Which will weaken the loonie ...
In reply to How does that many any sense… by Albertarocks
Inflation 3.00%!!! I am so jealous.
In reply to Which will weaken the loonie… by Josh Galt
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
◕✾Good Luck◕✾
CLICK► http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Which will weaken the loonie… by Josh Galt
Correct. So that means the inflation will last. So now I'm assuming you probably meant the rising loonie won't last. I originally thought you meant the inflation won't last.
In reply to Which will weaken the loonie… by Josh Galt
Spot on my friend 😉
In reply to Correct. So that means the… by Albertarocks
Can we get the inflation to 10k% at least before we post these... 3%? yawnn
In reply to Correct. So that means the… by Albertarocks
But why are they buying loonies? Do buyers think this is the beginning of a longer inflationary trend that will increase deficits and borrowing, which should increase conversion to loonies from other currencies?
In reply to Which will weaken the loonie… by Josh Galt
Canada and every other country in the Western World.
In reply to It won’t last. Canada is… by Josh Galt
CDN Dollar spikes to where it was 2 days ago. Is that a big deal here? Like news worthy?
In reply to Canada and every other… by gmak
Chinadastan needs QE eh.
In reply to It won’t last. Canada is… by Josh Galt
And the economy is a load of shit too. Jobs are mostly in urban areas in things like govt run hospitals and medical industry where they also are in the midst of the biggest house price bubble I think in the history of this country. I call these urban areas "libtarded bubbles" and they appear to be dominated by females, lots of very unhappy and bitter females.
Out here in the rural areas where nothing much has changed since the 70s where we've just had a constant slow economic decline we will continue on as before. Anecdotally I'm not seeing nearly as many US State license plates as I'm on the edge of tourist country as past years. Shit is expensive here, gas is retarded.
I'm trying to be a good Christian and forgiving but I really don't give a fuck what happens to all the arrogant government employees and am actually a bit giddy observing all this. They vote for socialist feminists in the first place so they get what they deserve...
What do you expect with Justin Beiber ruling the country.
In reply to And the economy is a load of… by Global Hunter
Ooooo - You are so CHEEKY mate with the Libtarded Bubbles. Yes, it is the working people at the Hospitals and medical industry that have created the bubble. Has nothing to do with rising inflation, rising greed of the builders, Govt debt... Just those damn Nurses and Doctors... Do they like Latte ? Maybe, thus they are the problem... 2 cars in the driveway ? OMG.. .how dare they want 2 people to work and pocket all that extra money creating these PROBLEMS.
They should want to be LIKE ME. Live out her in the woods, eat deer meat, trap for Fur so as to not need electricity for clothing. Plus, they could still be Driving their 1969 Chevy Pickup. Who needs A?C in the summer, suck it up... Those damned Libtards or is it LIBTURDS are ruining it all.
I seen a Black guy riding through our urban area ONCE... His dis-appeared shortly after never to be seen again. I think his car is in the river over here by the Whistle Stop Cafe..
In reply to And the economy is a load of… by Global Hunter
Calvertsbio, I have experienced socialist healthcare first hand this summer, my little baby girl only came home from a stay in one of our "esteemed" hospitals this week. She was in the ICU at 2 of our hospitals for several weeks. It was a total gongshow and if I could have taken her out and brought her to the USA for proper care I would have.
Some observations: We saw many doctors during her stay, only 1 was a man the rest were women, mostly young, we even had a doctor with a hijab on.
The rest of the hospital was the same demographics of employees almost exclusively women, young women. The hospitals are run by women. They have discriminated against men in their hiring practices and the level of care is what you'd expect from an institution that is more concerned with phasing out men and age (wisdom and experience) than the standard of care given to patients.
Many doctors, and many nurses, many shift changes: there was a failure of each shift to follow the treatment and protocols from the last. No doctor ever took control or ownership of our baby's file but many came in and gave their opinion and prescribed treatment only for NURSES on next shift to do what they wanted to do.
We had doctors failing to follow their own prescribed treatment and we'd have to speak up. Keep in mind there are signs everywhere that "Violence will not be tolerated" and of course they state language and words in that. I had to thread the eye of the needle and speak up and defend my family while speaking in hushed calm tones because the attitude some of these feminists have is downright hostel.
They are arrogant. And NO they didn't cause the property bubble but they sure as hell have done very little to seek the truth...on every level.
The issue with our baby is what my wife thought it was, something simple. I was present with her twice when she asked 2 different female doctors if that was what was making my baby sick. The second one laughed at her. 2 other times she asked doctors with witnesses. I've contacted a lawyer and documented all this shit.
People who have turned a blind eye to the decay of this country from what it was in the 70s and 80s because they feel safe with their govt job, safe to treat the public (their customers) like shit and act unprofessionally because they feel themselves superior are a bunch of passive aggresive seditious degenerate perverts as far as I'm concerned.
You cuck.
In reply to Ooooo - You are so CHEEKY… by Calvertsbio
Pretty well nailed it. The only thing keeping things going where I am (also rural/cottagey) is the "Values" of homes in the GTA being sky high. Boomers are cashing out and or flogging these particle board palaces to one another. They are treating real estate as an atm machine and the money is just flying. I actually hope it continues even though i know the piper will need to be paid.
In reply to And the economy is a load of… by Global Hunter
Hoser eh!
In reply to And the economy is a load of… by Global Hunter
I drove to Alaska from Indiana in the early 80's. Rural Canada is amazing. I don't know how many people live in your area, but you might explore alternative currencies to increase the economic activity of your community. Google "the Wörgle experiment." Also, North Carolina "Plenty," "Berkshire Shares," and so on. You don't need as much outside money as you think. Treat your community as a sovereign nation, monetarily. You need Canadian dollars to buy things from outside your community, like gasoline. You also need Canadian dollars to pay taxes.
The town that has the North Carolina Plenty manufactures its own fuel from recycled vegetable oil. If your community is large enough, you might be able to do the same.
In reply to And the economy is a load of… by Global Hunter
Canada will soon look like Venezuela. Socialism always does the same thing.
Trudeau is in way over his head.
In reply to Canada will soon look like… by HorseBuggy
Trudumb II prefers to give head.
In reply to Trudeau is in way over his… by Josh Galt
When discussing the merits of capitalism and socialism, American media usually restricts the conversation to pointing out that socialist countries in the third world have lower living standards than the United States, a country widely identified with capitalism. Without any context or fair comparison, this alone is supposed to prove the inherent superiority of U.S.-style capitalism.
If the kind of neoliberal “free trade” advocated by U.S. corporations was the solution to global poverty, Mexico, a country long ago penetrated with the North American Free Trade Agreement, would be a shining example of development, not a mess of drug cartels and poverty. The same can be said for oil-rich countries like Nigeria, where exports are massive but the population remains in dire conditions.
The governments of Bangladesh, Honduras, Guatemala, Indonesia, and the Philippines have done everything they can to deregulate the market and accommodate Western ”investment.” Despite the promises of neoliberal theoreticians, their populations have not seen their lives substantially improve.
The American perception that socialism or government intervention automatically create poverty, while a laissez faire approach unleashes limitless prosperity, is simply incorrect. Despite the current hardships, this reality is reflected in the last two decades of Venezuela’s history.
In reply to Canada will soon look like… by HorseBuggy
High inflation is a result of U.S. tariffs. Once the auto and uranium tariffs hit ...
Would like to see a chart comparing the amount of Loonie in circulation vs. the USDCAD. That was very telling with the Turkish Lira vs the USD...
The amount of USD circulating in the rest of the world is dramatically decreasing, which is very deflationary, especially for foreign bonds payable in US dollars. There's a short sale trade there for the sophisticated. Even better, short bonds of overleveraged foreign countries and long US TLT. Then reverse the carry trade when the flow of US dollars back to the states abates...
Two things you wonderful folks living North of the border: 1) elections, like the one upcoming in 2019, have consequences; 2) aren't you glad KSA didn't try to REALLY fu k over your economy