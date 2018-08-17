One Trader Rages "If Your Blood Isn't Boiling" You're Not Paying Attention

"If your blood is not boiling," begins former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow, "it's fine to cut out" he threatens as it seems market participant 'centrally-planned conditioning-biased' ignorance or perhaps just blind faith in BTFD because of PPT and Midterms has left the US equity market the lone pretender in a world of de-risking.
I understand it’s a Friday in August. I get that people are claiming they’ve had a hard week and want to call it a day. It’s no surprise that weekend-position-aversion remains a problem for risk takers. But with so much going on, if traders can’t be inspired to trade and challenge the status quo, it is safe to conclude that markets remain well and truly broken...Maybe forever.
Or perhaps we just sleep-walk until a proper blow-up forces some sort of response.
Of course, if we are confronted with the accusation that we should have acted differently, we can always claim Ambien made us do it.
As I’ve been sitting here:
the Turkish lira dropped as much as 7%,
the Shanghai Composite closed at its lowest level since January 2016
and German bunds are trading back below 30 basis points.
The Governor of the RBA just said what every central banker wishes they could -- that he encourages a weaker currency.
The Malaysian ringgit is the latest Asian currency to experience the effects of slowing growth, sliding to the lowest in nine months.
BTPs remain at levels the Italian government can’t afford as their equity markets continue to noticeably underperform their brethren.
And U.S. equities are impervious to it all.
There’s a lot going on and traders need to ditch their base case that monetary policy will, at the end of the day, save all.
And the really dumb one, that calmer heads will ultimately prevail causing geopolitical and trade tensions to ease.
Did you ever think there would be such a systemic need for a new generation of aggressive hedge funds?
Another fatality of quantitative easing. Why stay up at night selling currency when you can just roll into the office at a decent hour and buy whatever the sovereign wealth funds are currently feasting on?
Incidentally, “base case” is now joining my list of banned expressions and words. It’s just commentator speak for I could be totally wrong but hope to be right somewhere down the line. And I’ll get back to you when it happens. While I’m at it, Purchasing Power Parity and the ground meat version of it are also out. It’s just a useless way into a misguided mean-reversion argument.
How appropriate as next week brings the 20th anniversary of when LTCM went hat-in-hand to banks. Make money, make money, lose it all. Sadly, another word in exile, “existential”, is due to return with great fanfare when the Italian government negotiates its budget with the EU.
Strictly off the record, bullies get their way until someone proves they can be stood up to. It may turn out that Erdogan is the unlikely bearer of that message.
Comments
If things are really this bad, go long 9mm...
The printing press is more powerful than the sword.
As long as the nations continues to accept counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes as World Currency payment, the charade will continue. tick tock tick tock 🕰
In reply to If things are really this… by vaporland
Can we also include "De-platforming" on the bullshit word list?
Fucks sake, they just came up with that neologism last week and I'm already sick of it.
Why do stupid invented words run through the media like cholera? You'd almost think they were all reading from a prepared script or sumpthin.
In reply to The printing press is more… by J S Bach
It's the narrative...
In reply to Can we also include "De… by shovelhead
Monetary policy wrecks all
Monetary police saves all
Can't have it both ways. A good hint is that the people that blew up the banks in 2008 were put in charge of fixing it.
In reply to It's the narrative... by Consuelo
Can I please have 'optics' added to the list?
In reply to Can we also include "De… by shovelhead
I way passed the boiling point and comes to terms to enjoy pop-corns.
In reply to Can we also include "De… by shovelhead
In my experience, trading/investing is one of the dumbest things you can do with your money. Thats because, even winning trades provide no tangible benefit to you as a living organism. You have certain needs that must be met, you have to eat, you have to have shelter, water, clothing, and some other things. Having a huge portfolio of stocks/bonds/metals/commodities provides NONE of those things. What do you do with a stock? You look at it. It goes up, it goes down. There is no real difference to your life either way. Ive had stocks, bonds, gold, commodities, etc. They all sit there, go up or down and add nothing to your life. The only investment that has given me value every single day is my house and good land. The house is my shelter, my comfort, the land brings me food, wood for heat, good water, it offers me privacy and seclusion from stress, recreation, a small income, you name it. If you came to me with a million dollars and asked what should you do with it I'd tell you to take 700k and buy a good, secluded farm with a nice house, take the other 300k and get some treasuries just to pay the taxes. Thats the best use of that money, IMO. A million dollar portfolio is just numbers on a piece of paper.
I'm reminded of an old Esop tale;
A man had a pile of gold that he kept buried in his yard. Every week he would dig it up and look at it, count it, and bury it again. One day he went to his stash and found that somebody had dug it up and stolen it. He began to scream and wail. Neighbors came running and asked what was wrong, "My gold, somebody has taken it", he replied. And the neighbors began to clamor. One old man spoke up and asked "what did you do with the gold?"...."I just dug it up and looked at it", he said.
"So just look at the hole" said the old man.
In reply to The printing press is more… by J S Bach
They do that because it's an offer they literally can't refuse.
Ask Libya what happens when you try and quit the money mob.
In reply to The printing press is more… by J S Bach
If your blood hasn't been boling for over a decade now, you're either an idiot or a shill
In reply to The printing press is more… by J S Bach
Correction: he means " buy whatever the Sovereign Wealth Funds are feasting on PAID FOR WITH PRINTED MONEY" .... The Swiss being the #1 participants in this game
In reply to If things are really this… by vaporland
In reply to Correction: he means " buy… by Disgoatled Grunt
True story. New Ace Hardware opened up here about a year ago and had pallet(s) of ammo for sale including 9mm - 1000 rounds for $200.00. Now that’s DIY prepping! LOL
In reply to If things are really this… by vaporland
And .22, and 20 ga.
In reply to If things are really this… by vaporland
Great "timing" as always
In reply to Kieth ellison by Disgoatled Grunt
Easy. Just borrow more and follow the crowd, what could go wrong if you are too big to fail.
Yes, yes, the trading desks at the primary dealer banks never have a losing day when trading the "market"...
gee, I wonder why?
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
a "real market" would promptly go to zero and breslow would be crying for somebody to do something.
In reply to Yes, yes, the trading desks… by LawsofPhysics
Bang your head against a concrete wall for all of eternity.
Nothing changes. There is no limit to the effectiveness of mind control.
Anyone who owns stocks are never selling.
Anyone who does not own stocks is waiting, cash rich, to buy the next dip.
Artificial intelligence that are the largest participators in these markets and that have lines of infinite credit and unlike humans can compute equations with variables equal to or approaching infinity can push these markets to heights never before imagined.
The 1982-2000 equities bull market was good for +1,000% and that was before QE.
cry me a river. bloomturd was loving the bailouts and the fed interventions. now the market is broken and you want it back. wawawa
Anyone worked out what happens when global debt reaches 1000 trillion?
Lol!.......Yeah,.....we have Maduro remove some zero`s for us..........
In reply to Anyone worked out what… by Tubs
Buy more 10 years?
In reply to Anyone worked out what… by Tubs
Because you may not understand something, it does not necessarily mean its broken. Kind of like when you learn that you are the dumb money at the poker table ;-)
Take lots of selfies R. Muff, this way you'll be able to remember what your face looked like.
In reply to Because you may not… by RagaMuffin
The only way U.S. equities crash, is the central banks, and government pension funds sell.......
Don`t hold your breath......its a symbiotic relationship.......
it wouldn't even take that. all it would take is the fed to stop guaranteeing that the s&p never crashes. of course they would have to convince people that they were super cereal and really wouldn't ride to the rescue at the first 20% drop on the s&p. that in itself is an impossible task because nobody would believe them because they have zero credibility.
In reply to The only way U.S. equities… by surf@jm
I'm not a trader but I thought I wanted to be. That's why I started coming to this site in the first place. But the more I learn about what a shitshow the markets are anymore, I think I'll just stay on the sidelines.
+1 sit tight like the rest of us doves on the wire.
In reply to I'm not a trader but I… by An Shrubbery
Two things of note:
1) a good “trader” knows when to admit he made a mistake and will close the position.
2) your decision is the smartest trade you’ve ever made! Congrats, you’re better than 95% of those who label themselves “Traders!”
In reply to I'm not a trader but I… by An Shrubbery
And that's it for today's episode of "Complaining About Your Bad Book."
Wow, took awhile to grasp that markets have been completely broken for years already?
"Markets are broken ..." Gee Ritchie, what was your first clue?
Sounds like a guy who keeps getting blown out of his risk trades, no wonder his blood is boiling. He should learn to appreciate the ATH comedy of index charts. Laughter is the best medicine after all.
In reply to "Markets are broken ..." Gee… by vegas
Topped up on Great Panther Silver today as I think it is cheap as are many other silver and gold miners.
Tesla can go fall off a cliff, Amazon needs to broken up as was Standard Oil for the same reasons and Starbucks needs to start paying corporation taxes where it sells coffee.
The market is not broken but rigged by the same PoS's who busted the USA in 2008 yet they are rich and off to the country club for a golfing weekend while middle america is busy working their second job.
I stood up to the Federal Reserve in NYC. It didn't move.
JC