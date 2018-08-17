Philadelphians Alcohol Intake Has Soared Since The City's Soda Tax Was Imposed

Via Political Calculations blog,
There are certain things that are understood without having to be said, because they're very obvious. Things like "never get involved in a land war in Asia" or "never go against a Sicilian when death is on the line" are examples of these kinds of things. Other examples can be found in the kinds of things that Captain Obvious might say, such as "the sky is blue" or "Philadelphians sure drink a lot of alcohol".
But what drives Philadelphians to drink so much alcohol?
The short answer is that outside of prohibition, Philadelphians have always consumed large quantities of alcohol. And as many Philadelphians might point out, prohibition wasn't much of an obstacle for the city's dedicated alcohol consumers.
When it comes to alcohol consumption then, the city of Philadelphia is starting out with a strong base. So what might prompt already heavy-drinking Philadelphians to boost their alcohol consumption to even higher levels?
Believe it or not, the city's controversial tax on soft drinks would appear to be behind the city's recent surge in alcohol sales. Last August, Scott Drenkard and Courtney Shupert of the nonpartisan Tax Foundation found that Philadelphia's "high tax rate on nonalcoholic beverages makes them more expensive than beer in some cases", which they believed was "likely to drive consumers to more alcoholic beverage consumption".
Philadelphia's monthly liquor tax collections confirm that this outcome has come to pass, where the revenues from the city's 10% tax on alcoholic beverage sales is documented within its tax reports for School District revenue collections. The following chart, which covers the City of Philadelphia's last five fiscal years, reveals that in the 18 months since the implementation of the city's controversial tax on all naturally and artificially-sweetened beverages distributed for retail sale within the city went into effect, the city's is collecting an average of $6.5 million more per month from its alcohol taxes, up from the average of $5.5 million per month it collected in the 18 months preceding the soda tax implementation, an increase of $1 million per month on average.
The same phenomenon is not evident on the opposite side of Pennsylvania, where Allegheny County's revenues from its 7% tax on alcoholic beverage sales indicate no meaningful difference in the level of alcohol sales in that region of the same state over the same period of time (the data for June 2018 is preliminary).
The two observations together are important because Allegheny County, being in the same state as Philadelphia and thereby subject to all of the same state laws and regulations on the sale of alcohol, represents the control in what amounts to a natural experiment for measuring the effect of Philadelphia's soda tax upon liquor sales.
And what a difference it appears to be. Doing the math to work out the corresponding level of liquor sales, Philadelphia's residents would appear to have increased their average monthly consumption of alcoholic beverages from an average of $55 million to $65 million, an increase of $10 million in the sales of taxed alcoholic beverages per month.
Let's put that figure into a more fun context! In January 2017, just after Philadelphia's soda tax went into effect, the Tax Foundation documented that the sale price of a 12-pack of Icehouse beer, which had just become cheaper than a 12-pack of non-alcoholic Propel sports drinks, was $7.99 in Philadelphia. For the sake of argument, let's say that after Philadelphia's soda tax went into effect, Philadelphia's residents began exclusively consumed $10 million worth of Icehouse beer per month at this price. How many extra bottles of beer per month is that?
Dividing the average increase of $10 million per month by $7.99 for the 12-pack of Icehouse beer, we find that corresponds to the equivalent of roughly 1.25 million 12-packs per month, which works out to be about 15 million extra 12-oz bottles of beer consumed in the city. Per month.
Philadelphia's total population in July 2017 was estimated to be 1.581 million people. So, after the City of Philadelphia imposed its sweetened beverage tax in January 2017, every man, woman and child living in the city responded by increasing their consumption of Icehouse beer by 9.5 bottles per month. Multiplied by 12 months, that's an increase of 114 bottles per year.
Of course, that's a ridiculous number, because Pennsylvania prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages to individuals under the age of 21. That prohibition blocks some 26% of the city's population from even being able to buy Icehouse beer, assuming that the law is actively enforced against Philadelphia residents under that age. If we do the back-of-the-envelope math to estimate how many extra equivalent 12-fluid-ounce bottles of Icehouse beer that Philadelphia's adult population is consuming, we come up with a monthly increase of 12.9 bottles per legal drinking-age Philadelphian, or over 154 bottles of Icehouse beer per adult in the city per year.
If we convert 12-fluid-ounce bottles of Icehouse beer into the equivalent number of calories, we find that at 149 calories per 12-fluid ounce container, Philadelphia's adults are drinking in an additional 1,916 calories per month, or just over 22,989 calories per year.
Since a 12-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola has 140 calories, that's a nearly one-for-one swap where calories are concerned, so there's no realized health benefit from calorie reduction for the portion of Philadelphia's adult population who have changed out sugary soft drinks for beer. For consumers who switched from low-to-no calorie soft drinks to beer, their calorie consumption would have substantially increased.
That of course doesn't consider the impact of other potential health and safety issues that city health officials believe would go along with the increased alcohol consumption in Philadelphia that have come about as a direct consequence of the city's controversial soda tax.
No matter what, one solid fact holds true. Philadelphians sure drink a lot of alcohol, and since the city's soda tax went into effect, they are sure drinking a lot more!
Big spike related to SuperBowl Championship
Alcohol is better for you than sugar.
In reply to I blame global warming. by Automatic Choke
Two beers a day keeps the doctor away. Two sodas a day gives you diabetes (if you don't exercise).
236 calories in 12 oz of Sierra Nevada Torpedo. How can I leisurely consume six to eight of these in the evening and never ever have a hangover. But I swear to god if I drink even one filtered lager I feel like complete shit immediately.

I'm concerned for the health of people who consume cheap beer.
I'm concerned for the health of people who consume cheap beer. I hate soda, sports drinks, fake juice, and have never ever touched red bull type "energy" drinks. Just coffee, ale, and pineapple juice.
Say I get an extra 1900 calories a day from consuming ale (I know; I suck at life...) I weigh 140 pounds wear size 32 waste pants and sleep about 4 to 6 hours a day. Been partying like this for 15 years. Liver function is awesome. No gout. No kidney stones, bloodwork is great. BP is a little high 136. Roll my own organic tobacco. Early 40s.
Point is, Pennsylvania ought to end the prohibition on cannabis and then tax the shit out of everything if they want.
Point is, Pennsylvania ought to end the prohibition on cannabis and then tax the shit out of everything if they want. All my niggaz in Philly are blunted 24/7. I'd much rather smoke a fatty bo batty than drink ale. Money doesn't count when you get high. And everybody gets high.
In reply to Two beers a day keeps the… by Skateboarder
strictly speaking, alcohol is metabolized as sugar
In reply to Alcohol is better for you… by Helena Bonham-Carter
Not even close
In reply to strictly speaking, alcohol… by bluecollartrader
Yep. Especially fructose
In reply to Alcohol is better for you… by Helena Bonham-Carter
That's what happens when Beer gets cheaper than soda.
Action - Reaction
The Law of Unintended Consequences strikes again!
Not sure that it is an unintended consequence.
In reply to The Law of Unintended… by RedDwarf
exactly... the first thing I do when considering public policy is to follow the money. Alcohol likely has a higher tax and this move was probably instituted to generate revenue.
In reply to Not sure that it is an… by falconflight
With gov't, you can safely assume that all taxes are instituted to generate revenue for specific persons in gov't and their cronies, even if they claim that it's for the greater public good.
In reply to exactly... the first thing I… by bluecollartrader
How anyone could live there without being a fall down drunk is beyond me.
I guess this is the surefire way to discern the distinguishing feature of proglibs; the total lack of consideration what their actions will effectuate. Either that or their campaign funds have a conflicted donor(s).
Alcohol is good for Americans. It worked for the Russians.
Alcohol is an ironic substance. It can destroy a country(or man) or save it. The way it saves it reduces tolerance for BS.
In reply to Alcohol is good for… by silverer
This has improved their kidney function.
The beer is better for them, Coke and like products are pure poison.
I'm not paying that tax! I'm gonna get a beer! If government does it you can count on one thing: It's WRONG! Oh the law of unintended consequences!
Well beer wont hurt you as much as the sugar in coke will....
In reply to I'm not paying that tax! I… by motoXdude
