Trump 'Boom' Sparks Record-Breaking Backlog Of Big Rigs

Thanks to strained manufacturing supply chains and a booming economy, an unprecedented run of orders for new big rigs has nearly doubled the backlog at truck factories to nine months, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing industry analysts.
North American freight-haulers ordered over 300,000 Class 8 trucks through July of this year, and are on track to order a record 450,000 of the heavy-duty haulers for the full year, according to ACT Research. The surge in demand would be the largest since 2004, when orders reached 390,000.
Meanwhile, the typical backlog is around five months for truck industry manufacturers - the longest wait since early 2006 when truckers stocked up on vehicles before harsh new environmental restrictions kicked in.
“It is longer than it should be,” said Magnus Koeck, vice president of marketing for Volvo AB’s North America operation, where Class 8 truck orders this year soared to 25,000 from 11,000 during the first six months of 2017. “Of course we are not alone in this situation,” he said. “Everyone is in the same boat.” -WSJ
North American fleets ordered over 52,000 trucks alone in July, an all-time monthly record, in an effort to keep up with swelling demand amid a booming economy and a shortage of drivers.
The orders are coming at a rapid pace as more U.S. companies, from construction equipment makers to retailers, say rising transportation costs and tight truck capacity are crimping their ability to grow and slicing into profit margins. Cass Information Systems Inc., which processes freight payments, says its monthly index of U.S. trucking costs rose more than 10% in July, the first double-digit year-over-year increase in the 13 years of the measure. -WSJ
Unfortunately for producers, it might be months before trucking capacity can scale up to meet the growing demand for transportation. Because many of the new trucks are aimed at replacing older vehicles, production has been strained. Manufacturers delivered 30,000 new trucks in June, according to ACT - however factories are still playing catch-up after manufacturing supply-chain issues threw a wrench in the gears.
“There’s basically a shortage of trucks right now because of supply-chain issues,” said FTR analyst Don Ake. Manufacturers “can’t build trucks fast enough because their suppliers can’t keep up.”
Cummins, Daimler, Volvo and Navistar International Corp have all reported supply-chain issues earlier this year. “It doesn’t matter if it’s one tiny screw or one tiny hose, if it’s missing or late, you can’t complete the truck,” said Volvo’s Koeck.
Any delays at one supplier can ripple across the business, companies say, because companies often build certain parts for several different truck manufacturers. And companies say the low national unemployment rate makes it tougher to fill vacant jobs. -WSJ
“The challenge was finding the labor, I suppose the next challenge is keeping the labor,” said Kenny Vieth with ACT.
In order to remedy the backlog, manufacturers report that their suppliers have hired the necessary staff to push through key parts at a faster pace. Meanwhile, Volvo Trucks North America deliveries spiked 71% over Q1'17 with 15,658 vehicles delivered.
“With the strong demand and the corresponding increases in production levels, the entire industry has been faced with supply constraints and pressure on delivery timing,” said Daimler Trucks senior VP of operations, Jeff Allen. “Recently we have begun seeing these constraints lifting and an overall improvement of the situation.”
That said, "The situation is week to week," said FRT's Don Ake.
Comments
But climate change !!!
Why can't truckers deliver merchandise to Wal-Mart using rickshaws?
Get your CDL.
In reply to But global warming! by JungleCat
this has nothing to do with economic growth. they are simply hedging against inflation. government inflation and unemployment numbers are bullshit. if they wait another year or two, truck prices are going to go up 15-20% easy. forget GOLD and SILVER. buy tools, equipment, spare parts, and everything else that has been going up around 15% YOY that you can actually use. if supply lines are broken, gold and silver aren't going to be worth as much as what it is you're actually looking to buy. those who have no real skills are going to be fucked, no matter how much they've got stacked
In reply to Get your CDL. by DaiRR
C.W. McCall - Convoy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sd5ZLJWQmss
In reply to they're simply hedging… by ted41776
Maybe Elizabeth Warren can help
In reply to C.W. McCall - Convoy https:/… by Billy the Poet
I agree bunch of bullshit statistics. Saw some stories about low unemployment numbers lol.
ORDERS lol I wonder how many of those orders will evaporate after the CEOs and CFOs get their bonuses
Everything is just hunky dory because .GOV and .WALLST tell us it is via some cooked up numbers.
In reply to C.W. McCall - Convoy https:/… by Billy the Poet
Perhaps... you identify the U6 Statistic?
In reply to I agree bunch of bullshit… by COSMOS
Reminds me a LOT of 2007...
1 year wait for cranes
1 year wait for semi-trucks
2 years later - a whole bunch of 1 year old heavy equipment was for sale.
In reply to they're simply hedging… by ted41776
“It doesn’t matter if it’s one tiny screw or one tiny hose, if it’s missing or late, you can’t complete the truck,” said Volvo’s Koeck.
Sounds like that "just in time" strategy which looks so good on paper doesn't bode well in real life .....
From Link Above:
Toyota's JIT concept almost came to a crashing halt in February 1997. A fire at an Aisin-owned brake parts plant decimated its capacity to produce a P-valve for Toyota vehicles. The company was the sole supplier of the part, and the fact that the plant remained closed for weeks could have devastated Toyota's supply line. The auto manufacturer ran out of P-valve parts after just one day. Production lines shut down for two days until a supplier of Aisin could manufacture the valves. Other suppliers for Toyota also had to shut down because the auto manufacturer didn't need other parts to complete any cars on the assembly line. The fire cost Toyota nearly $15 billion in revenue and 70,000 cars due to its two-day shutdown, but it could have been much worse.
In reply to Reminds me a LOT of 2007… by Stackers
A year ago NVDA couldn't make crypto mining equipment fast enough, today they are all but exiting the business.
In reply to Reminds me a LOT of 2007… by Stackers
So I should buy a hoe?
In reply to they're simply hedging… by ted41776
Nobody is spending $100K on a depreciating asset to park it.
You are grasping at straws.
Instead of making inane arguments like that, why don't you just re-evaluate your premises?
In reply to they're simply hedging… by ted41776
Key Statement:
In reply to they're simply hedging… by ted41776
In reply to Get your CDL. by DaiRR
Fines from ARB "start" at $3000 and ramp rapidly unless $30k worth of upgrades are done.
Solution?....Rig price doubled to $240K +
Everyone paying more for everything soon.
In reply to But global warming! by JungleCat
Yeah, entirely believable.
Not that I wish it, but these sort of things look eerily reminiscent of new housing construction going on (because the money had already been spent), right into the 2008 downturn, when it all came to a screeching halt within weeks.
It looks like we'll have to clear out the dirt bike paths to make room.
Now they need to deregulate the Commercial Drivers License system.....
I used to have a class A truck driving license years ago, with several years of driving experience.....
When the CDL system came along with its horseshit arcane rules I let it lapse....
Hell with the damn nanny state.....
Truck drivers still tailgate, speed, jackknife, and cause lots of mayhem on the road......CDL's prevent nothing.....
Colleges now give class's to drive a truck now.......Next will be cars.....
what the heck are the new big rigs going to transport? Retail stores are closing left and right. Call it BS.
Its all going to Amazon.
In reply to what the heck are the new… by HoyeruNew
Thats easy.......Amazon.com and such.....
In reply to what the heck are the new… by HoyeruNew
18 wheelers are not used for Last mile delivery.
WTF does a decline in Brick & Mortar have to do with weak demand for Big rigs?
Shit still has to go from manufacturer to warehouse and warehouse to warehouse.
Long PCAR since July.
In reply to what the heck are the new… by HoyeruNew
Yeah my thoughts too. I am not seeing very robust consumers nor should there be. Spending money right now on needless stuff is financial suicide. I call bullshit on this article too.
In reply to what the heck are the new… by HoyeruNew
Well digging equipment to Las Vegas and Arizona!
In reply to what the heck are the new… by HoyeruNew
That is funny.
In reply to Well digging equipment to… by johand inmywallet
No worries Tesla is erecting 3 more Tents and should be pumping out the Tesla Semi Trucks soon .....
With all that Ambien and red wine, not to mention the weed, I don't think Elon's going to be erecting much of anything.
In reply to No worries Tesla is erecting… by tahoebumsmith
Better watch out for detaching bumpers on those big rigs. And fires.
In reply to No worries Tesla is erecting… by tahoebumsmith
this is what Felon is really crying about.
imo, these are going about a shift in tech and mechanical equipment in the right way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=censnrCF1LA
as far as information presented goes, this is the best video i could find, i just can't get past the nigger slang and music:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSo1Vzzjevs
both vids are about 4 minutes
In reply to No worries Tesla is erecting… by tahoebumsmith
Pay better wages and you'll fill the job openings with quality employees, Kenny the Dipshit. Maybe run that by the C-Suiters at Volvo, Cummins, Daimler and Navistar.
The GOP needs to take the Dem dick out of their mouths and undo Bush's (2006) signature legalizing that huge add'l diesel gas tax.
Screw those diesel guzzling big rigs. These monstrous anachronisms need to pay double what they're paying now just to pay for the damage to the roadways they've caused already.
Double it again for all the traffic slowdowns and jams they create.
In reply to The GOP needs to take the… by falconflight
In reply to Screw those diesel guzzling… by Oliver Klozoff
Teleportation is economical and earth friendly.
In reply to Fucking A right !!!! by Spectre
This was about the demand for the trucks themselves, not the cheap-ass operators that refuse to pay a justifiable wage.
In reply to Screw those diesel guzzling… by Oliver Klozoff
oliver klozoff, another DUMB-ASS, TROLL. Stupidity in America the NEW NORMAL
screw those diesel guzzling big rigs. These monstrous anachronisms need to pay double what they're paying now just to pay for the damage to the roadways they've caused already.
>>> Double it again for all the traffic slowdowns and jams they create. <<<
YES, double the cost of FUEL, Food, Clothing, Construction materials, everything you touch was brought to a store near you on a diesel truck big or small.
America would be at Civil War in less than 72 hours, after the last truck shut down.
In reply to Screw those diesel guzzling… by Oliver Klozoff
That's a lot of friggin' trucks.
Aren't they waiting for the robot electrics?
Flying drones?
Could be a real opportunity for the Clydesdale breeders to make a comeback.
the only bullish article all week.. published Friday after close
And who is buying all the stuff? With what money? What "economic boom"?
Flipping burgers, yes...but where are the CAREERS?
Careers are long gone. It's that cool gig economy remember? /Sarc. People better have at least 10 different things going on at the same time if they are to make ends meet.
In reply to And who is buying all the… by Kreditanstalt
Yes but he's a meanie and wants everybody to obey the same laws an he makes Chuckie cry and he makes all the dims say bad things!
I would not be ordering any truck due to the current recession and upcoming great depression. lol.
There will be lots of excess heavy truck inventory out there. Pennies on the dollar. There is no boom. It's stock buybacks and other fuckery.
Its also super easy credit right now
In reply to I would not be ordering any… by Silver Savior
A lot of negativity today on ZH. Your old ladies pushing you to go back to work? Udacity is offering an AI course in stock picking. You can brush up on your algebra and calculus for free, then take the course for $999.
You won't have to drive a truck.
"won't have to drive a truck"?
Driving a truck isn't some last resort job. Spamming on the internet is a last resort.
In reply to A lot of negativity today on… by arrowrod
Driving a big truck is a great way to die. Of course trucking is a last resort.
In reply to "won't have to drive a truck… by Steel Hammerhands
I can't think of someone better suited to die.
In reply to Driving a big truck is a… by Silver Savior
Who's going to drive them?
Going long long term desert parking lots
