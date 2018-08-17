Trump 'Boom' Sparks Record-Breaking Backlog Of Big Rigs

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:45

Thanks to strained manufacturing supply chains and a booming economy, an unprecedented run of orders for new big rigs has nearly doubled the backlog at truck factories to nine months, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing industry analysts. 

North American freight-haulers ordered over 300,000 Class 8 trucks through July of this year, and are on track to order a record 450,000 of the heavy-duty haulers for the full year, according to ACT Research. The surge in demand would be the largest since 2004, when orders reached 390,000. 

Meanwhile, the typical backlog is around five months for truck industry manufacturers - the longest wait since early 2006 when truckers stocked up on vehicles before harsh new environmental restrictions kicked in. 

“It is longer than it should be,” said Magnus Koeck, vice president of marketing for Volvo AB’s North America operation, where Class 8 truck orders this year soared to 25,000 from 11,000 during the first six months of 2017. “Of course we are not alone in this situation,” he said. “Everyone is in the same boat.” -WSJ

North American fleets ordered over 52,000 trucks alone in July, an all-time monthly record, in an effort to keep up with swelling demand amid a booming economy and a shortage of drivers. 

The orders are coming at a rapid pace as more U.S. companies, from construction equipment makers to retailers, say rising transportation costs and tight truck capacity are crimping their ability to grow and slicing into profit margins. Cass Information Systems Inc., which processes freight payments, says its monthly index of U.S. trucking costs rose more than 10% in July, the first double-digit year-over-year increase in the 13 years of the measure. -WSJ

Unfortunately for producers, it might be months before trucking capacity can scale up to meet the growing demand for transportation. Because many of the new trucks are aimed at replacing older vehicles, production has been strained. Manufacturers delivered 30,000 new trucks in June, according to ACT - however factories are still playing catch-up after manufacturing supply-chain issues threw a wrench in the gears. 

“There’s basically a shortage of trucks right now because of supply-chain issues,” said FTR analyst Don Ake. Manufacturers “can’t build trucks fast enough because their suppliers can’t keep up.”

Cummins, Daimler, Volvo and Navistar International Corp have all reported supply-chain issues earlier this year. “It doesn’t matter if it’s one tiny screw or one tiny hose, if it’s missing or late, you can’t complete the truck,” said Volvo’s Koeck.

Any delays at one supplier can ripple across the business, companies say, because companies often build certain parts for several different truck manufacturers. And companies say the low national unemployment rate makes it tougher to fill vacant jobs. -WSJ

“The challenge was finding the labor, I suppose the next challenge is keeping the labor,” said Kenny Vieth with ACT.

In order to remedy the backlog, manufacturers report that their suppliers have hired the necessary staff to push through key parts at a faster pace. Meanwhile, Volvo Trucks North America deliveries spiked 71% over Q1'17 with 15,658 vehicles delivered. 

“With the strong demand and the corresponding increases in production levels, the entire industry has been faced with supply constraints and pressure on delivery timing,” said Daimler Trucks senior VP of operations, Jeff Allen. “Recently we have begun seeing these constraints lifting and an overall improvement of the situation.”

That said, "The situation is week to week," said FRT's Don Ake. 

Comments

ted41776 DaiRR Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:07

this has nothing to do with economic growth. they are simply hedging against inflation. government inflation and unemployment numbers are bullshit. if they wait another year or two, truck prices are going to go up 15-20% easy. forget GOLD and SILVER. buy tools, equipment, spare parts, and everything else that has been going up around 15% YOY that you can actually use. if supply lines are broken, gold and silver aren't going to be worth as much as what it is you're actually looking to buy. those who have no real skills are going to be fucked, no matter how much they've got stacked

Taint Boil Stackers Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:22

“It doesn’t matter if it’s one tiny screw or one tiny hose, if it’s missing or late, you can’t complete the truck,” said Volvo’s Koeck.

Sounds like that "just in time" strategy which looks so good on paper doesn't bode well in real life ..... 

 

From Link Above:

Toyota's JIT concept almost came to a crashing halt in February 1997. A fire at an Aisin-owned brake parts plant decimated its capacity to produce a P-valve for Toyota vehicles. The company was the sole supplier of the part, and the fact that the plant remained closed for weeks could have devastated Toyota's supply line. The auto manufacturer ran out of P-valve parts after just one day. Production lines shut down for two days until a supplier of Aisin could manufacture the valves. Other suppliers for Toyota also had to shut down because the auto manufacturer didn't need other parts to complete any cars on the assembly line. The fire cost Toyota nearly $15 billion in revenue and 70,000 cars due to its two-day shutdown, but it could have been much worse.

TeethVillage88s DaiRR Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:38

Bahhahaha.  Wow, let's give each other handjobs behind the stock exchange at like 3:30 PM (15:30)... dumass.

Trump 'Boom' Sparks Record-Breaking Backlog Of Big Rigs

Consuelo Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:50

Not that I wish it, but these sort of things look eerily reminiscent of new housing construction going on (because the money had already been spent), right into the 2008 downturn, when it all came to a screeching halt within weeks.

surf@jm Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:50

Now they need to deregulate the Commercial Drivers License system.....

I used to have a class A truck driving license years ago, with several years of driving experience.....

When the CDL system came along with its horseshit arcane rules I let it lapse....

Hell with the damn nanny state.....

Truck drivers still tailgate, speed, jackknife, and cause lots of mayhem on the road......CDL's prevent nothing.....

Colleges now give class's to drive a truck now.......Next will be cars.....

just the tip tahoebumsmith Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:37

this is what Felon is really crying about.

imo, these are going about a shift in tech and mechanical equipment in the right way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=censnrCF1LA

as far as information presented goes, this is the best video i could find, i just can't get past the nigger slang and music:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSo1Vzzjevs

both vids are about 4 minutes

Juggernaut x2 Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:54

Pay better wages and you'll fill the job openings with quality employees, Kenny the Dipshit. Maybe run that by the C-Suiters at Volvo, Cummins, Daimler and Navistar.

Fuck you Tyler Oliver Klozoff Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:53

oliver klozoff,  another DUMB-ASS, TROLL. Stupidity  in  America  the  NEW  NORMAL

screw those diesel guzzling big rigs. These monstrous anachronisms need to pay double what they're paying now just to pay for the damage to the roadways they've caused already.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  >>> Double it again for all the traffic slowdowns and jams they create. <<<

YES, double  the  cost  of  FUEL, Food, Clothing, Construction materials,  everything  you  touch  was  brought  to  a  store  near  you  on  a  diesel  truck  big  or  small. 

America  would  be  at  Civil War  in  less  than  72  hours,  after  the  last  truck  shut  down. 

I Write Code Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:02

That's a lot of friggin' trucks.

Aren't they waiting for the robot electrics?

Flying drones?

Could be a real opportunity for the Clydesdale breeders to make a comeback.

 

monad Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:03

Yes but he's a meanie and wants everybody to obey the same laws an he makes Chuckie cry and he makes all the dims say bad things!

Silver Savior Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:04

I would not be ordering any truck due to the current recession and upcoming great depression. lol.

There will be lots of excess heavy truck inventory out there. Pennies on the dollar. There is no boom. It's stock buybacks and other fuckery. 

arrowrod Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:06

A lot of negativity today on ZH.  Your old ladies pushing you to go back to work?  Udacity is offering an AI course in stock picking.  You can brush up on your algebra and calculus for free, then take the course for $999.  

You won't have to drive a truck.