Russia Deploys Nuclear-Capable Strategic Bombers Near Alaska

As NATO continues to "defensively" position an increasing number of troops, infrastructure, missile launchers, and missile shield systems, it appears the Russians are inching up their border protections at the other side of the world.
As AP reports, the Russian military says that two nuclear-capable strategic bombers have flown to the easternmost Chukotka Peninsula, near Alaska, as part of an air force exercise.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Tu-160 bombers flew about 7,000 kilometers (4,350 Miles) from their home base near Saratov in southwestern Russia to Anadyr, on Chukotka, before returning to their home base.
The ministry said the mission was the first time the bombers had flown to Chukotka, which faces Alaska across the Bering Strait.
The ministry said the air force exercise also involved the Tu-95 strategic bombers and tanker planes.
The move comes just three months after two Russian long-range bombers were intercepted off the coast of Alaska by a pair of F-22 Raptor fighter jets.
The Tu-95 bombers were flying in the Air Defense Identification Zone in the Bering Sea north of the Aleutian Islands, where they were visually identified and shadowed by the U.S. jets at 10 a.m., said Navy Capt. Scott Miller, a North American Aerospace Defense Command spokesman.
The bombers did not enter North American sovereign airspace, he said in a statement. Miller declined to say how close the bombers came to U.S. land. Fox News reported they flew as close as 55 miles off Alaska’s west coast.
The Russian military has increased the intensity and scope of its drills amid strain in relations with the U.S. and its allies.
We wonder if Sarah Palin can see the bombers from her house?
The flight demonstrated that Russian bombers could be deployed close to the U.S. and will likely prompt a response from the likes of John McCain imploring a 'defensive' attack to protect America's northern border.
This is winning right?
Sure, for Russia.
Everyone is setting the stage for the grand negotiation. Russia will have a favorable position at the table because of their strength and their willingness to cooperate with most if not all parties.
That does not mean they will dominate. America has all that and a bag of chips in the world's most powerful economy.
This is winning right?
"America has all that and a bag of chips in the world's most powerful economy.'
Inaccurate.
China's economy is 25% bigger than that of the US's when you use the best measuring stick, PPP.
Don't believe me look up China, US on Wikipedia pages on see their respective PPP's
IMF recognises China as the biggest economy in the world since early 2014.
In reply to Sure, for Russia. Everyone… by tmosley
There is one thing China doesn't have, 'Murica.
There is one thing China doesn't have, 'Murica.
The most powerful economy, based on printed paper. More and more nations begin to dislike this paper.
In reply to Sure, for Russia. Everyone… by tmosley
Meanwhile over 500 assaults from real leftists on American citizens. Cops being butchered........and all this country cares about is a making a baker put thing that offends him on a cake.
When Constantinople fell the leaders were busy discussing the gender of angels. Nothing is new.
In reply to This is winning right? by PeeTardy
In reply to Meanwhile over 500 assaults… by Bondosaurus Rex
Why are you scared....? Fag.
Why are you scared....? Fag.
how dare they!! that's our ocean!
maybe McCain can sneak onto one of their carriers and start another fire, last act of a dying "hero"?
Another monumental waste of time and effort.
Russians are white, Christian though we are provoking them.
We should be allied with Russia to slow down China.
Anything else is stupid.
In reply to Another monumental waste of… by 107cicero
And would you kindly share this wonderful Utopia at which you live in?
And would you kindly share this wonderful Utopia at which you live in?
Better brush up on my Russian !!
"This is an act of war, response must be immediate." - John McCain (Probably)
Shouldn't he say it like this now?
"Fplbmmp blaaamadump fpzlltnl."
The world can only hope.
"Fplbmmp blaaamadump fpzlltnl."

The world can only hope.
Big deal. They have had Bombers there over the past many times. For decades.
What's Russia doing putting its country so close to thirty US bases?!
Were they stationed in a new place or did they merely fly a big loop near Alaska?
Not that it matters, there are subs prolly just off the coast of DC. Some being shadowed, some maybe not.
The silent service is going to be the ones that end civilization if push comes to shove.
TWO WHOLE BOMBERS???!!!
How dare they move milotary gear around inside their own borders! They didn't ask us!
The CIA's NATO assets...committed to PIECE...of this and this and this and this and this and this and this and this...
I loves me some Kodak Brownie Pix of 1950's resolution satellite images with my propaganda.