Scientists Warn Millions Of Sea Creatures Are "In Real Peril" As Pacific Ocean Temps Rise To New Records

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:05

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,

Ocean temperatures continue to rise, and scientists are extremely alarmed as a mass die-off of sea creatures appears to be imminent. 

This week, environmental experts were stunned when ocean water off of the San Diego coast hit an all-time record high of 81.3 degrees Fahrenheit.  Daily measurements began all the way back in 1916, and since that time a higher ocean temperature has never been recorded off of the California coast.  Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident.  Studies have shown that ocean temperatures have been rising rapidlyall over the planet, and this has already had a devastating impact on many ecosystems.  The oceans are the foundation of the food chain, and if sea life starts dying off on a massive scale it could mean unprecedented famine all over the planet.

So I hope that people out there are taking this very seriously.  Our planet is going through dramatic changes, and the numbers don’t lie.  The reading of 81.3 degrees off of the San Diego coast was confirmed by two separate buoys

Two buoys off the coast of San Diego last week recorded what researchers believe could be the highest temperature ever measured in California waters.

A sea-surface temperature of 81.3 degrees was logged Thursday by both the Torrey Pines buoy (7.3 miles offshore) and the neighboring Scripps Nearshore buoy (.7 miles from the coast). The buoys are two of 25 managed by Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California.

81 degrees may not sound that high to you, but it is extremely unusual.

And other records have been set recently as well.  For example, a record high of 78.6 degrees was recorded at the Ellen Brown Scripps Memorial Pier on August 1st…

Scripps researchers have been taking daily measurements by hand at the Ellen Brown Scripps Memorial Pier in San Diego since 1916. On Aug. 1, a reading of 78.6 degrees Fahrenheit (25.9 degrees Celsius) was recorded, surpassing a previous high set during an unusually warm period in July 1931.

NOAA also operates a series of its own buoys off the California Coast, but they are unlikely to have ever recorded a temperature above 78 degrees because they are farther off the coastline than the Scripps buoys.

Some sea creatures are capable of relocating to areas with lower temperatures, but others are not.

And those creatures “are in real peril” according to ecologist Michael Burrows

Some free-swimming sea animals may shift their routines, but stationary organisms like coral reefs and kelp forests “are in real peril”, said Michael Burrows, an ecologist at the Scottish Marine Institute, who was not part of the research.

In 2016 and 2017, persistent high ocean temperatures off eastern Australia killed off as much as half of the shallow water corals of the Great Barrier Reef.

You may or may not be concerned with the fate of our coral reefs, but they are actually extremely important to our underwater ecosystems.

According to marine biologist Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, one out of every four fish on the entire planet “lives in or around coral reefs”

“One in every four fish in the ocean lives in or around coral reefs,” said Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, a marine biologist at the University of Queensland. “So much of the ocean’s biodiversity depends upon a fairly small amount of the ocean floor.”

If all coral reefs were wiped off the map, we would have global famine starting almost immediately.

So what is causing this stunning rise in ocean temperatures?

Needless to say, many in the climate change community are blaming global warming

Between 1982 and 2016, the number of “marine heat waves” roughly doubled, and likely will become more common and intense as the planet warms, a study released Wednesday found. Prolonged periods of extreme heat in the oceans can damage kelp forests and coral reefs, and harm fish and other marine life.

“This trend will only further accelerate with global warming,” said Thomas Frolicher, a climate scientist at the University of Bern in Switzerland, who led the research.

And now there is a hot new term for global warming that is really starting to catch on.

The term “Hothouse earth” was recently used in a study published by a research institute in Sweden, and it is becoming very popular

Hothouse earth – aka ‘climate change’; aka ‘global warming’; aka ‘global climate disruption’; aka ‘global weirding’ – was invented by a bunch of activists at a hitherto deeply obscure scientific institution calling itself Stockholm Resilience Centre. Until they got a study published last week nobody – probably not even the people who work there – had heard of the place.

But because Stockholm Resilience Centre said all the right scary things about the imminence of global man-made climate doom, the left-wing media treated it like the voice of God.

Others are blaming another source for the stunning rise in ocean temperatures.

In recent years, I have chronicled the immense changes that our planet is going through.  Earthquakes are happening more frequently, volcanoes that were once dormant are springing to life all over the globe, and we are witnessing shaking in unusual locations.

Well, the same things are happening on the ocean floor.  Underwater volcanic eruptions are generating immense amounts of heat, underwater earthquakes are producing giant cracks in the crust of our planet, and magma from the core of the Earth is pushing up toward the surface.  The ongoing eruption in Hawaii is an example above the surface of the water that we can see, but anything going on below the surface generally does not make the news.

These “Earth changes” are completely and utterly outside of our control, and there is nothing that we can do to stop them.  If they continue to get worse, ocean temperatures will continue to rise even higher, and that will be absolutely devastating to the global food chain.

This should be one of the biggest news stories of the year, but unfortunately the mainstream media is almost entirely ignoring it.

COSMOS IridiumRebel Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:37

Sure blame it on a little temp max once a year and not all the Fukushima radiation and toxic chemicals and plastic sloshing around the oceans in increasing numbers year after year.  We managed fine with glass jars, waxed cardboard and paper containers and aluminum for decades.  What is it with this love of plastic container and plastic wrap SHIT.

FBaggins ACP Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:45

Notice that the globalists who have been selling their cause and their souls for a World Government have been creating one fake global crisis after another. Wars and mass migrations pressing for the need of open borders is one example.  A few years ago, they were threatening human extinction based on their fake science of “man-made global warming.” Their science having been debunked by the earth disobediently cooling off for some reason in recent years, they then renamed the threat to “man-made climate change”. Then when it was revealed that there was not any real correlation between anything man-made and climate change, they again changed to terminology simply to “climate change” but nevertheless have continued to ride on the coat tails of their earlier fake-science insinuating that climate change is man made.

If there was more honesty and honor in the sciences we would have more trust in scientists in general,  and probably we would be more motivated to deal with real man-made environmental problems like desertification, ocean pollution and the killing of plankton by plastics, and gmo’s polluting the food chain.   

In a hot summer they predict the oceans will boil and in a cold winter they predict they are about to freeze.

"Did You Know the Greatest Two-Year Global Cooling Event Just Took Place?'https://www.realclearmarkets.com/articles/2018/04/24/did_you_know_the_g…

"It’s official . . . Toronto breaks record for cold weather for Jan. 5, 2018" https://www.thestar.com/news/starweather/2018/01/05/its-a-record-breaki…

"The Long Winter Of 2017/18…Numerous Records Set As Ferocious Cold And Snow Batter Northern Hemispherehttp://notrickszone.com/2018/02/21/the-long-winter-of-2017-18-numerous-records-set-as-ferocious-cold-and-snow-batter-northern-hemisphere/

Stuck on Zero COSMOS Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:43

There's a lot of evidence that Southern California used to have almost tropical waters about 200 years ago. Many of the local fish, like garibaldis and senoritas, are tropical fish adapted to cooler waters. Hurricanes regularly struck the coast in the 1600s and 1700s and were documented by the Spanish. Even Richard Henry Dana Junior talked about the storms in Two Years Before the Mast.

HankPaulson WTFRLY Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:33

In his final paragraphs, the author spookily refers to "another source" for these disturbing planetary changes. Although he demurs from providing clarity, the spookiness points toward the supernatural: to the author, these buoy readings are just more evidence of the impending apocalypse, as foretold in his holy scriptures. End times are here, buoys and guirls.

I am Groot Prehuman Insight Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:49

I'd like to share a revelation that I've had during my time here. It came to me when I tried to classify your species and I realized that you're not actually mammals. Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with the surrounding environment but you humans do not. You move to an area and you multiply and multiply until every natural resource is consumed and the only way you can survive is to spread to another area. There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern. Do you know what it is? A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet.

cbxer55 steveo77 Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:40

Yes, our June this year was a record cold month. July was about normal. August, we have hit our normal average once. Other than that, been below average the whole month. Second wettest August on record, and we may still bust that top spot before it's all over. 

2011 we had 63 days over 100 degrees. Only two this year, end of July. I'm all for the cold, but I sure hope winter doesn't get here early and freeze us to death!

proper1 Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:09

Could it be the cesium from Fukushima? I'm sure that could heat up a pretty wide area but of course we couldn't possibly say anything  to the Japanese...

Cardinal Fang Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:12

Oh wow, man. 2 whole buoys.

We all need to find a cave to hide in.

So we should change the course of human evolution because of one pin point location and 1 pin point of temperature data.

this bullshit is getting out of hand. 

 

Idiocracy's Not Sure Fri, 08/17/2018 - 18:15

somehow this made me think of when the government raised the acceptable kill level for see creatures by the US Navy's radar. Then the next summer is when we had all those shark attacks....