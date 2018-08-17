Scientists Warn Millions Of Sea Creatures Are "In Real Peril" As Pacific Ocean Temps Rise To New Records

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,
Ocean temperatures continue to rise, and scientists are extremely alarmed as a mass die-off of sea creatures appears to be imminent.
This week, environmental experts were stunned when ocean water off of the San Diego coast hit an all-time record high of 81.3 degrees Fahrenheit. Daily measurements began all the way back in 1916, and since that time a higher ocean temperature has never been recorded off of the California coast. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Studies have shown that ocean temperatures have been rising rapidlyall over the planet, and this has already had a devastating impact on many ecosystems. The oceans are the foundation of the food chain, and if sea life starts dying off on a massive scale it could mean unprecedented famine all over the planet.
So I hope that people out there are taking this very seriously. Our planet is going through dramatic changes, and the numbers don’t lie. The reading of 81.3 degrees off of the San Diego coast was confirmed by two separate buoys…
Two buoys off the coast of San Diego last week recorded what researchers believe could be the highest temperature ever measured in California waters.
A sea-surface temperature of 81.3 degrees was logged Thursday by both the Torrey Pines buoy (7.3 miles offshore) and the neighboring Scripps Nearshore buoy (.7 miles from the coast). The buoys are two of 25 managed by Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California.
81 degrees may not sound that high to you, but it is extremely unusual.
And other records have been set recently as well. For example, a record high of 78.6 degrees was recorded at the Ellen Brown Scripps Memorial Pier on August 1st…
Scripps researchers have been taking daily measurements by hand at the Ellen Brown Scripps Memorial Pier in San Diego since 1916. On Aug. 1, a reading of 78.6 degrees Fahrenheit (25.9 degrees Celsius) was recorded, surpassing a previous high set during an unusually warm period in July 1931.
NOAA also operates a series of its own buoys off the California Coast, but they are unlikely to have ever recorded a temperature above 78 degrees because they are farther off the coastline than the Scripps buoys.
Some sea creatures are capable of relocating to areas with lower temperatures, but others are not.
And those creatures “are in real peril” according to ecologist Michael Burrows…
Some free-swimming sea animals may shift their routines, but stationary organisms like coral reefs and kelp forests “are in real peril”, said Michael Burrows, an ecologist at the Scottish Marine Institute, who was not part of the research.
In 2016 and 2017, persistent high ocean temperatures off eastern Australia killed off as much as half of the shallow water corals of the Great Barrier Reef.
You may or may not be concerned with the fate of our coral reefs, but they are actually extremely important to our underwater ecosystems.
According to marine biologist Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, one out of every four fish on the entire planet “lives in or around coral reefs”…
“One in every four fish in the ocean lives in or around coral reefs,” said Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, a marine biologist at the University of Queensland. “So much of the ocean’s biodiversity depends upon a fairly small amount of the ocean floor.”
If all coral reefs were wiped off the map, we would have global famine starting almost immediately.
So what is causing this stunning rise in ocean temperatures?
Needless to say, many in the climate change community are blaming global warming…
Between 1982 and 2016, the number of “marine heat waves” roughly doubled, and likely will become more common and intense as the planet warms, a study released Wednesday found. Prolonged periods of extreme heat in the oceans can damage kelp forests and coral reefs, and harm fish and other marine life.
“This trend will only further accelerate with global warming,” said Thomas Frolicher, a climate scientist at the University of Bern in Switzerland, who led the research.
And now there is a hot new term for global warming that is really starting to catch on.
The term “Hothouse earth” was recently used in a study published by a research institute in Sweden, and it is becoming very popular…
Hothouse earth – aka ‘climate change’; aka ‘global warming’; aka ‘global climate disruption’; aka ‘global weirding’ – was invented by a bunch of activists at a hitherto deeply obscure scientific institution calling itself Stockholm Resilience Centre. Until they got a study published last week nobody – probably not even the people who work there – had heard of the place.
But because Stockholm Resilience Centre said all the right scary things about the imminence of global man-made climate doom, the left-wing media treated it like the voice of God.
Others are blaming another source for the stunning rise in ocean temperatures.
In recent years, I have chronicled the immense changes that our planet is going through. Earthquakes are happening more frequently, volcanoes that were once dormant are springing to life all over the globe, and we are witnessing shaking in unusual locations.
Well, the same things are happening on the ocean floor. Underwater volcanic eruptions are generating immense amounts of heat, underwater earthquakes are producing giant cracks in the crust of our planet, and magma from the core of the Earth is pushing up toward the surface. The ongoing eruption in Hawaii is an example above the surface of the water that we can see, but anything going on below the surface generally does not make the news.
These “Earth changes” are completely and utterly outside of our control, and there is nothing that we can do to stop them. If they continue to get worse, ocean temperatures will continue to rise even higher, and that will be absolutely devastating to the global food chain.
This should be one of the biggest news stories of the year, but unfortunately the mainstream media is almost entirely ignoring it.
Comments
Great, I love eating jelly fish.
Human Overpopulation
In reply to Great, I love eating jelly… by Panic Mode
Joomanji
In reply to Human Overpopulation will… by Prehuman Insight
He’s just describing his loft.
DumbHuman Insight....which is it? Population which has been proven to work itself out mid century or Fuku yourself?
In reply to Joomanji by WTFRLY
Sure blame it on a little temp max once a year and not all the Fukushima radiation and toxic chemicals and plastic sloshing around the oceans in increasing numbers year after year. We managed fine with glass jars, waxed cardboard and paper containers and aluminum for decades. What is it with this love of plastic container and plastic wrap SHIT.
In reply to He’s just describing his loft by IridiumRebel
Scientists Warn Millions Of Sea Creatures Are "In Real Peril" As Pacific Ocean Temps Rise To New Records
Hmm, apparently these scientists don't believe in evolution.
Do any of these morons know why dinosaurs are now on the menu at KFC?
In reply to Sure blame it on temp and… by COSMOS
Notice that the globalists who have been selling their cause and their souls for a World Government have been creating one fake global crisis after another. Wars and mass migrations pressing for the need of open borders is one example. A few years ago, they were threatening human extinction based on their fake science of “man-made global warming.” Their science having been debunked by the earth disobediently cooling off for some reason in recent years, they then renamed the threat to “man-made climate change”. Then when it was revealed that there was not any real correlation between anything man-made and climate change, they again changed to terminology simply to “climate change” but nevertheless have continued to ride on the coat tails of their earlier fake-science insinuating that climate change is man made.
If there was more honesty and honor in the sciences we would have more trust in scientists in general, and probably we would be more motivated to deal with real man-made environmental problems like desertification, ocean pollution and the killing of plankton by plastics, and gmo’s polluting the food chain.
In a hot summer they predict the oceans will boil and in a cold winter they predict they are about to freeze.
"Did You Know the Greatest Two-Year Global Cooling Event Just Took Place?'https://www.realclearmarkets.com/articles/2018/04/24/did_you_know_the_g…
"It’s official . . . Toronto breaks record for cold weather for Jan. 5, 2018" https://www.thestar.com/news/starweather/2018/01/05/its-a-record-breaki…
"The Long Winter Of 2017/18…Numerous Records Set As Ferocious Cold And Snow Batter Northern Hemisphere" http://notrickszone.com/2018/02/21/the-long-winter-of-2017-18-numerous-records-set-as-ferocious-cold-and-snow-batter-northern-hemisphere/
In reply to Scientists Warn Millions Of… by ACP
There's a lot of evidence that Southern California used to have almost tropical waters about 200 years ago. Many of the local fish, like garibaldis and senoritas, are tropical fish adapted to cooler waters. Hurricanes regularly struck the coast in the 1600s and 1700s and were documented by the Spanish. Even Richard Henry Dana Junior talked about the storms in Two Years Before the Mast.
In reply to Sure blame it on temp and… by COSMOS
Global warming bs. It's going to be a long and very cold winter in 2018. Get ready.
In reply to There's a lot of evidence… by Stuck on Zero
In his final paragraphs, the author spookily refers to "another source" for these disturbing planetary changes. Although he demurs from providing clarity, the spookiness points toward the supernatural: to the author, these buoy readings are just more evidence of the impending apocalypse, as foretold in his holy scriptures. End times are here, buoys and guirls.
In reply to Joomanji by WTFRLY
That's just 'Planet X'. Add it to the list of things that are going to kill us all.
Regardless, it is time to make peace with your Creator and hug your loved ones. Time is short.
In reply to In his final paragraphs, the… by HankPaulson
But, But, Monster Zero hails from Planet X! Is he on the way here as well? EEK!!!
In reply to That's just 'Planet X'. Add… by Not Too Important
The world's comin' to an end, I don't even care
As long as I can have a limo and my orange hair
In reply to Joomanji by WTFRLY
You forgot:
• every prehuman insight dead wrong
In reply to Human Overpopulation will… by Prehuman Insight
Funny how the population control ilk never want to contribute their own solution to the "problem".
In reply to You forgot: • every prehuman… by Dick Buttkiss
"Underwater volcanic eruptions are generating immense amounts of heat, underwater earthquakes are producing giant cracks in the crust of our planet, and magma from the core of the Earth is pushing up toward the surface.
I see Deep Snorkeler is back, under a different name ;-)
In reply to Human Overpopulation will… by Prehuman Insight
Yeah, seems that way doesn't it? Some of these asshats, we just can't get rid of them once and for all! The high-paid Google call girls for instance! ;-)
In reply to "Underwater volcanic… by nmewn
I mean waaaaaay back, lol.
Fools.
In reply to "Underwater volcanic… by nmewn
I'd like to share a revelation that I've had during my time here. It came to me when I tried to classify your species and I realized that you're not actually mammals. Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with the surrounding environment but you humans do not. You move to an area and you multiply and multiply until every natural resource is consumed and the only way you can survive is to spread to another area. There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern. Do you know what it is? A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet.
In reply to Human Overpopulation will… by Prehuman Insight
Misterrrr Annnderrrrsonnnn...
In reply to I'd like to share a… by I am Groot
There's a name for that. It's called "Global Swarming".
In reply to I'd like to share a… by I am Groot
The Fed could reduce CO2 emissions by 30% overnight and it wouldn't cost a penny ... simply raise the Fed fund rate to 10%.
In reply to Human Overpopulation will… by Prehuman Insight
Earth's Number One Invasive Species...
In reply to Human Overpopulation will… by Prehuman Insight
If you hurry, you can get on the list for Mars colonizers. I understand that Musk will include a free Tesla on every ship sent.
In reply to Human Overpopulation will… by Prehuman Insight
About sums it all up
In reply to Human Overpopulation will… by Prehuman Insight
People are so stupid. With the right tech and pulling resources in from the rest of the solar system, the Earth could easily support over 1 trillion humans.
People don't even understand you could fit every human being on a land mass smaller than Texas and have plenty of green open spaces within it.
In reply to Human Overpopulation will… by Prehuman Insight
Global Warming Has Stopped and Turned Downward -- Official British HADCrut Data Prove It
This is the "official" average monthly world temperature data from the UK
Its called HadCRUT data. I haven't updated this work since 2014 when I first "discovered" "the Pause" and the truth about the lies of global warming, especially man caused warming.
millions of gallons of radioactive fukushima water going into the ocean, on the other hand, may be a problem
In reply to Global Warming Has Stopped… by steveo77
Well into the global rain cycle, with another few billion years to go. Melted cores below sea level at a coastal shore are a bitch.
In reply to millions of gallons of… by ted41776
Yes, our June this year was a record cold month. July was about normal. August, we have hit our normal average once. Other than that, been below average the whole month. Second wettest August on record, and we may still bust that top spot before it's all over.
2011 we had 63 days over 100 degrees. Only two this year, end of July. I'm all for the cold, but I sure hope winter doesn't get here early and freeze us to death!
In reply to Global Warming Has Stopped… by steveo77
I wonder if global warming fanatics are allegic to lead and antimony rounds should be used instead....
Upper Atlantic is 1.5C below average. Going to be quiet cold in the EU this Winter.
Could it be the cesium from Fukushima? I'm sure that could heat up a pretty wide area but of course we couldn't possibly say anything to the Japanese...
I wonder how many more years before Hiroshima and Nagasaki can be re-occupied --- Oh wait....
In reply to Could it be the cesium from… by proper1
Big difference between the size of the pit on early, crude nuclear weapons and melted NPP cores and burned-off Spent Fuel Pools.
But you knew that.
Be sure to save the money they're paying you, so you can quit your job and visit your kids in the oncology ward every day.
In reply to I wonder how many more years… by gatorengineer
And then there is "Fukushima".
meanwhile back in the good ole USA, the anthropocene is a dirty and irrelevant phrase in the pursuit of...#Maga!
Whom the Gods...
Not dirty, just irrelevant.
In reply to meanwhile back in the good… by falak pema
Mars is heating up too? Solar system warming?
That would be Elon's fault.
In reply to Mars is heating up too?… by joego1
Too many damn Teslas exploding !
In reply to That would be Elon's fault. by 1982xls
Up on the shore they work all day
Out in the sun they slave away
While we devotin'
Full time to floatin'
Under the sea
Haha, my daughters favorite.
We must have watched that movie a thousand times. I had to learn all the songs and voices.
In reply to Up on the shore they work… by Stay Frosty
We all float down here Georgie. And you'll float too!
In reply to Up on the shore they work… by Stay Frosty
Oh wow, man. 2 whole buoys.
We all need to find a cave to hide in.
So we should change the course of human evolution because of one pin point location and 1 pin point of temperature data.
this bullshit is getting out of hand.
This is nothing several trillion dollars worth of taxation can't fix.
This story is making me so hungry for a nice bowl of seafood chowder.
Fish and chips for me please.
In reply to This story is making me so… by DennisR
Weekend doom porn!
somehow this made me think of when the government raised the acceptable kill level for see creatures by the US Navy's radar. Then the next summer is when we had all those shark attacks....