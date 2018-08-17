S&P Downgrades Turkey To B+, Forecasts "Recession" And "Hard Landing"

Update: And to round out the triumvirate, Moody's just joined S&P and Fitch in the Turkey downgrade party...
Moody's downgraded Turkey's long-term foreign debt rating to Ba3 from Ba2. Additionally, Moody's shifted the outlook to negative from watch negative.
The key driver for today's downgrade is the continuing weakening of Turkey's public institutions and the related reduction in the predictability of Turkish policy making.
That weakening is exemplified by heightened concerns over the independence of the central bank, and by the lack of a clear and credible plan to address the underlying causes of the recent financial distress, notwithstanding recent statements by the government.
The tighter financial conditions and weaker exchange rate, associated with high and rising external financing risks, are likely to fuel inflation further and undermine growth, and the risk of a balance of payments crisis continues to rise.
* * *
Just hours after Fitch fired off the latest rating agency warning shot against Turkey, warning that the actions Erdogan has undertaken so far are "insufficient to restore policy credibility", traders were keenly looking at the scheduled update of S&P's BB- rating of Turkey, which with an "outlook negative" would most likely be a downgrade.
Sure enough, moments ago Standard and Poors announced that it had cut Turkey by one notch, from BB to B+, citing its expectation "that the extreme volatility of the Turkish lira and the resulting projected sharp balance of payments adjustment will undermine Turkey's economy."
It gets worse, as S&P admits that it "forecasts a recession next year. Inflation will peak at 22% over the next four months, before subsiding to below 20% by mid-2019." Furthermore, the rating agency anticipates that "2019 will be the first year since 2009 in which nominal credit growth will be less than inflation, implying a major shift in real domestic financing conditions."
As expected, at the basis of the decision is the collapse in the lira:
The weakening of the lira is putting pressure on the indebted corporate sector and has considerably increased the funding risk for Turkey's banks. We expect these economic and financial shifts will have implications for public finances, resulting in a rise in the government's still-moderate debt ratio, and increasing the risk of contingent liabilities rising in the banking sector. Despite heightened economic risks, we believe the policy response from Turkey's monetary and fiscal authorities has so far been limited.
S&P explains its rationale as follows:
Institutional and Economic Profile: The economy is set to contract in the aftermath of the recent extreme lira volatility
- Turkey has experienced extreme currency volatility with limited policy response so far.
- We now expect the economy will contract by 0.5% in real terms in 2019, underpinned by declining consumption and falling investment. Our forecast assumes, however, that banks are still able to successfully refinance existing foreign debt stock over the next three years.
- Turkey's institutional environment remains weak, with limited checks and balances in place. Decision-making is centered around President Erdogan following the transition to an executive presidential system in June 2018.
Over the last two weeks, Turkey has experienced substantial local-currency volatility, following a long period of accumulating macroeconomic imbalances and overheating. Since the beginning of the year, the lira has dropped 38% against the U.S. dollar, of which almost half has taken place in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, inflation reached nearly 16% year-on-year in July.
We forecast an economic recession as a result of exchange rate depreciation and volatility, as well as a likely reduction in foreign financing inflows in the months ahead. According to official estimates, Turkey's economy grew by 7.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018. However, in recent months signs of a slowdown in domestic demand have become increasingly evident. Combined with the expected sharp balance-of-payments adjustment, we foresee a hard landing for the Turkish economy.
Elevated inflation brought about by the pass-through from exchange-rate depreciation will erode real incomes, depressing private consumption. We expect consumption growth will decelerate to 3.4% this year before posting a 1.7% decline in 2019. This compares to an average annual growth rate of over 5% over the last five years.
More significantly, we expect investments--a traditional driver of the Turkish economy--will shrink by 6% in real terms in 2019. Although the potential for fiscal policy to support public investments remains unclear, several factors combine to foretell a particularly weak outlook for Turkey's private
The economic outlook is pretty ugly:
Overall, we expect the Turkish economy will experience a hard landing with real GDP contracting by 0.5% in 2019 before rebounding gradually. This is a milder adjustment compared to past financial crises in Turkey--output contracted by 6.0% in 2001 and 4.7% in 2009. Although our forecast remains uncertain, we believe that in contrast to 2009 external demand will hold up relatively well for Turkey's newly competitive merchandise and services exports, which should provide support.
In a new twist, S&P also covered Turkey's ongoing diplomatic spat with the US...
There are also substantial risks stemming from Turkey's international relations. Turkey's relations with the U.S. have continued to deteriorate throughout 2018, culminating in the introduction of sanctions against two Turkish government ministers at the beginning of August. We understand that risks of further sanctions remain: points of contention include Turkey's continued detention of a U.S. citizen; its alleged role in allowing Iranian counterparties to evade American sanctions; and its purchase of S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia. In early August, U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on aluminium and steel exports from Turkey to the U.S., while Turkey retaliated by hiking tariffs on a range of American consumer goods.
... and regional security:
Regional security also remains precarious. Apart from geopolitical repercussions, any deterioration could substantially impact tourism flows. This could be the case, for example, if tensions in Syria escalated or there was an increased domestic terrorist threat.
As for capital controls...
Although still not our base case, we consider that the likelihood of the introduction of capital controls in Turkey has increased. Consequently, we have revised our transfer & convertibility assessment--which measures the likelihood of a sovereign introducing restrictions on FX access for nonsovereign issuers' debt service--downward to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. That said, the Minister of Finance has so far publicly ruled out this option.
Finally, the outlook:
We could lower our ratings on Turkey if we see an increasing likelihood of a systemic banking crisis with the potential to undermine the country's fiscal position. Key indicators of this could include a rise in corporate loan book default rates, difficulties rolling over banks' foreign funding, or domestic deposit withdrawals. We could also lower the ratings if Turkey's economic growth turned out to be materially weaker than we currently project, with a deeper recession taking place over the four-year forecast horizon.
We could consider an upgrade if the government successfully devises and implements a credible economic adjustment program that bolsters confidence, stabilizes balance-of-payments flows, and brings inflation under control.
Comments
B for Breaking Bad
Soon you will replace "Turkey" with "The US." $21 trillion and counting. What will be the carry cost when rates hit 4 or 5%?
In reply to B for Breaking Bad by Panic Mode
How soon?
In reply to Soon you will replace … by American Psycho
See, it doesn't matter though. Why do you think the parasites are trying to destroy Russia so hard?
The idea is to cause massive destruction to all economies so that even the disintegrating USA looks like a safe haven. That has always been the playbook.
Cleanest dirty shirt.
In reply to Soon you will replace … by American Psycho
Lets hope Erdoğan won't blink.
Maybe he can even consider kicking those 5000 american troops out of Incerlik base once again, and force them to take their whole circus including 50 nukes and warplanes out of the country..
They would have to move to other NATO country with puppet government. But Incerlik is in strategic location, im sure US warmongers in pentagon would not like it at all. Im going to go buy few buckets of popcorn :)
In reply to Soon you will replace … by American Psycho
US and Nato don´t need Incirlik and Turkey anymore. Middle East States are willing and able to destroy themselves. Oil will be the only thing left after they have settled their disputes. We can take that for free, finally.
In reply to Lets hope Erdoğan won't… by Jurassic
Hitmen..Economic Hitmen ;)
You rang?
In reply to Hitmen..Economic Hitmen ;) by 07564111
^^ hahahaha well done EHM. Glad to see the Bat signal is working properly. lololol
I upvoted you 10 times, but unfortunately the system must be broken as only a +1 was registered.
In reply to You rang? by EHM
Erdogan is trashing that model, this really has become the breaking point for the empire.
If Turkey gets through this(with a little secret help from its friends)the empires financial shackles
that bind the vassals will be broken ,and the RoW will follow, in the Reset.
In reply to Hitmen..Economic Hitmen ;) by 07564111
Agree..but, it's very quite. No word about China helping, and not a single whisper I have heard in Russia. Maybe they wait to see how far this will be let happen or do they wait to see if the EU steps up and offers something to Erdo to keep the refugee fence closed at least.
In reply to Erdogan is trashing that… by Winston Churchill
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
Sorry I gave to Recaps go find me instead...
In reply to If that scumbag Peter Strzok… by Sinophile
Isn't it amazing just how fast sociopathic banksters can take a currency down. lyin' and stealin' from 80 million people (Turkey's population) all at the same time. (And not go to jail.)
Isn't it amazing just how fast sociopathic politicians can take a currency down. lyin' and stealin' from 80 million people (Turkey's population) all at the same time. (And not go to jail.)
In reply to Isn't it amazing just how… by GRDguy
Moody's downgraded Turkey's long-term foreign debt rating to Ba3 from Ba2. Additionally, Moody's shifted the outlook to negative from watch negative.
===
Isn't such a rating close to junk grade?
Moody is the equivalent to the shamanist penis shrinker...
If the FED and TBTF/HF shadow banking cabal are the head shrinkers who decide which country to rob, the likes of Moody are the Penis shrinkers; your knob has turned blue, we don't trust you to deliver the goods! Off with your family jewels!
Great balls of fire, the shaman has spoken !
Erdogan now feels like Gullen (or whoever is behind the curtain) is getting the go ahead from the Duck's legions of financial hitmen to put the knife into his gut.
One Turkic despot now looking like groggy George Foreman in 'rumble in the Bosphorus'.
In reply to Moody's downgraded Turkey's… by falconflight
When US Government cannot do the job they use these rating companies as last resort
I love debt ratings. It is like gradepoint averages for college negro football players.
Well you failed everything but you still get a B- cause you da man on dat field yo.
S and P are the same geniuses that gave the green light to tripe AAA rated CDO mortgage bonds ten years ago.
I don't give a fuck what they say they are a charter member of the Anglo/Zionist cabal.
Fuck them.
I hope Turkey gets out of this Zionist paper pushing trap.
Let's hope China 🇨🇳 come to Turkey 🇹🇷 rescue this will blow the IMF and all these rating agencies to hell.
In reply to S and P are the same… by 107cicero
I'm pretty sure that's the plan right now.
Did someone say RESET ?
In reply to Let's hope China 🇨🇳 come to… by me or you
The question that needs to be answered is did they ever rate anything LOWER than it deserved?
In reply to S and P are the same… by 107cicero
"Combined with the expected sharp balance-of-payments adjustment, we foresee a hard landing for the Turkish economy."
Wait. I thought trade deficits didn't matter or is that just for the US.
Under the $US intermediation currency regime, Turkey was allowed to trade away its food supply for i-phones, high buildings & 1000 room palaces. This disparity was concealed beneath the deluge of yield-starved $US. Now that an irritated Washington has evicted Ankara from SWIFT, Turkey's lack of food has begun to swim naked. The Turkish economy has not been damaged by the tariffs!!! The damage has long been completed. Since the standoff, it is only manifesting itself!!