Global Stocks Slump, US Stocks Jump Despite Economic Data Dump

After a week like that, this seemed appropriate...
Before we get started, let's note that all is not well in the world (despite the constant happy-talk on 'Murican media)... Global stocks are down 14% from their all-time-high in January...
Year-to-Date... US Stocks are dominating...
31-month lows for SHCOMP as Chinese stocks had another ugly week... (3rd biggest weekly drop since Jan 2016)
"The Chinese stock market does not reflect the speed of the Chinese economy" is what the mainstream media constantly wants to reassure. There's just one thing...
Asia mega-tech (TATS - Tencent, Alibaba, Taiwan Semi, Samsung) crashed this week...
European stocks were all lower too...
But of course, US equities ended higher... again... The Dow and S&P are no up 6 weeks in a row - because noting else matters. NOTE Nasdaq ended the week lower...
US macro data is the most disappointing in 11 months, but stocks love it...
US stocks were on their own...
And it was all defensives...
Tesla was clubbed like a baby seal as Elon Musk's NYT confessional failed to create the "feel sorry for me" narrative he hyped for... (worst day since March and worst week for Tesla stocks since Feb 2016 - after the best week since May 2013)
TSLA Bonds are leading...
FANG Stocks were all ugly too...
But AAPL is soaring to new record highs - holding well above the trillion dollar market cap level...
Bonds were bid on the week too...
10Y Yields ended the week unchanged...
Another week, another flattening in the yield curve...
FX markets were once again an active space - but the dollar index ended the week modestly lower...(biggest drop in 6 weeks)
Despite its bounce - after last week's collapse - EM FX ended the week lower (3rd week in a row)...
The Turkish Lira surged over 6% after last week's 25%-plus collapse - this is the best week for the Lira since Oct 2008...
After nine straight weeks of weakness, offshore yuan strengthened in the week...helped by the late headlines today...
Year-to-date, the Argentine Peso and Turkish Lira are now tied for being the dirtiest shirt in the abattoir...
Finally in currency-land, cryptos had a serious roller-coaster week with Ethereum crushed and Bitcoin outperforming but the latter half of the week saw a serious bid back in the crypto space...
Commodities ended the week lower but the last two days have seen a notable rebound...
WTI fell to lowest in 2 months breaking below recent range... this is the 7th weekly loss in a row - the longest losing streak since 2014.
Spot Silver's weakest since Feb 2016 and has fallen for 10 straight weeks in a row. It's worst ever run...
And finally, we will leave you with this... global risk assets are now tracking the contraction of the global central bank balance sheets (blue line below)... apart from US equities (green line below) - for now...
NOTE - the orange line is the GSIBs (Global Systemically Important Banks) which are now in a bear market... what does that say about the state of the global economy?
And the perpetual fraud continues...
The funds from the global stock slump probably
funded today's jump in the US stock market.
WE NEED MORE HEROIN. MORE QE. NOW.
How many bankers were dragged out into the middle of the street and shot this week?
HAPPY FRIDAY BITCHEZ!
Go get'um trigger.
And Bitcoin BLASTS off...
I don't need to tell you what to do, do I jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiners?
...
10% gain in one week. Ehh... It has done, and will do, MUCH better.
I don't think war is going to save this economy but it could very well end humanity.
We have both covered. QE via the Fed and heroin via Afghanistan. We also provide make believe. Just look at the stock markets.
CVSI baby!!.. It's been skyrocketing!!
Easy $$$$$$
😎👍
A new billionaire is born every second
Can we get a pic of a smilin Elon, a flamethrower, and a chart of TSLA? You Tyler's have talent, bring it.
**************
Fuck you Elon. Thanks for doubln my money!
US stocks: HODL, MOON, LAMBO, WHALE
History Won’t Be Kind To The Bubble Deniers This Third Time In 18 Years
The US Macro suprise index is a waste of space. I've lost track of how many times you have posted a decoupling only for the market to soar higher. Look at the start of the chart summer 2017 same thing and the market goes much higher. Pointless posting it really.
Wow, for a safe and stable investment...
Gold and silver really suck.
The fraudulent banks and mockets suck a whole lot harder, and when they collapse it will be pure justice. I didn't down ya though, you're entitled to your opinion.
That'd be Peter Shill Schiff's doctrine, hasn't panned out though (9 years and counting).
I can't see your finger Dr. Funk, I'm blind!
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
LoL. You have to be exceptional to pull off this bullshit shit show. How the fuck is Uncle Scam immune? Because the fucking system is rigged.
Economic fundamentals, market data, debt levels, printing money, unsustainable budgets, bogus job data, you fucking name it, none of it matters when America is concerned.
The rigged markets ignore and takes into account whatever it wants.
Exactly what Martin Armstrong said was going to happen.
I'm not an Armstrong-bot but I give the man a hat tip.
Dow 30,000 unless the world breaks ranks... which I doubt.
We got the control file bitchezzz
hahahaaa
Break ranks and suffer the wrath of Uncle Scam? Nations are scared, so they prefer to get spat in their rectums and rogered.
Where have you been since Nixon took us off the gold standard? Nobody leaves the international order.
This kind of article would be more helpful if you told us what's going to happen NEXT WEEK. You know, Past Performance Is No Guarantee of Future Results and all that stuff. Come on, get your crystal ball out and let's all get rich!
No wait, if everyone knew what would happen, then everyone is all in on the same trade and... no one gets rich. Hang on, there must be a way around this small issue. How about everyone knows what will happen, but they are all contrarians! Wait... that won't work either. Dang -- how about 'smart money' takes 'dumb money' away? I guess that'll have to do.
I will tell you what will happ next week: the market will go up. Replay of the past 300 weeks.
AAPL is just absurd any way you look at it.
The financial press is already talking about a $2 trillion Apple market cap like it is nothing now. Don't remind them of the falling sales and near zero top line revenue growth.
So what about China.
I met with two of my factory reps last week. They are all very scared about the Trump tariffs and that they will lead to massive factory closures. In Dongguan, tens of thousands of factories have closed over the past five years. Where it used to be the footwear capital of the world, it is beginning to resemble the shuttered buildings of post industrial Detroit.
The golden age of US manufacturing was really post WWII and it only lasted 30 years before globalization decimated the industry. the USA has been in terminal decline since the 1980s and the offshoring of manufacturing that really started to pick up steam.
China has had around 20 years of a bull market in industrial productivity. They are witnessing what happened to the USA in their industrial sectors right now. The global parasites have no allegiance to a factory. They only care where it is cheaper to produce. Burma, Indonesia, The Philippines, and Vietnam are all growing massively as the parasites look for cheaper labor and lower production costs.
My factory rep said, "Companies will be sorry because the Chinese are hard workers and we have the support industry. Vietnamese are lazy."
I wanted to say, "Uh, that is what every company said about Chinese workers too."
Mr. Publicly Traded CEO doesn't give a shit about a Chinese worker. He certainly didn't give a shit about an American worker.
China should tell the USA to fuck off and buy our shit elsewhere and concentrate on building Chinese industry for the Chinese. The problem is they can't support one billion people selling to themselves.
The solution has always been hanging the fucking bankers from lampposts and going back to sovereign nations producing for themselves. Globalism can only end in misery for everyone but the parasites.
ur why i dont post that often...
u carry the torch well...
cheers.
Some of us do miss your Friday rants. Some true classics
This fraud market is SO EASY to trade. Just literally track any given index at its 50 DMA, and buy it when price hits it. Bounces every...single...fucking....time. Nasdaq, S&Pee, Dow, small caps, medium caps, whatever. And if by chance 50dma doesn't hold, 100dma absolutely will as the manipulators are not ready to spark the meltdown just yet. The algos will levitate everything that needs to be levitated on the basic resistance points.
Everyone figures the US corps will continue to be the greater fool. Enjoy it while it lasts cause the hangover is going to be a bitch.