Stocks, Yuan Jump On Reports Of US-China "Roadmap" For Trade-Talks

US equity markets are jumping to the highs of the day after the Wall Street Journal reports that Chinese and U.S. negotiators are drawing a road map for talks to end trade deadlock, culminating with meetings between U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at multilateral summits in November, citing officials in both nations. As part of preparation for the November summit, the two nations have scheduled the previously disclosed midlevel talks in Washington next week, the news of which led to a sharp rebound in risk assets in recent days.
As WSJ notes the planning represents an effort on both sides to keep a spiraling trade dispute—which already has involved billions of dollars in tariffs and comes with the threat of hundreds of billions more—from torpedoing the U.S.-China relationship and shaking global markets.
The algos immediate reaction was simple - BTFD...
The Dow is up 150 points to its highest since Feb 27th...
And the yuan is also rallying...
A nine-member delegation from Beijing, led by Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, will hold meetings with U.S. officials led by the Treasury undersecretary, David Malpass, on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.
Ummm, the market corpse twitches at such a vague rumor as 'maybe in November'?
Always. Actually they jump on waaaaay less definitive 'news'.
You can blame the people buy the rumour, sell the news. Blame those suckers they sell it to.
Ignore this happy story and watch the Lira, fiat contagion spread.
If for real, it is good news.... But I won't be surprised , all this is to keep markets high till mid-term elections...
What, you mean like the last 5 times that were reported and nothing happened at all ??
This will be yet more shit that's forgotten come monday morning.
Remember the Chinese are sending Wang Shouwen......
Hey, Wang- what's with the pictures? It's a parking lot!
"I think this place is restricted, so don't tell them your jewish....
I thumbed that up ..Caddyshack.
On monday, it will be "blueprint". On Tuesday, its "action plan". By wednesday, it'll be "shit abyss".
Randy! Into the Shitabyss Randy!
Someone made or lost a bundle of cash because of this vaporous news blurb.
Typical late friday market/news drop that the algo's will have fun with.
I need to look up the headlines in fall 1941 and compare them.
or Spring '29
Or "The Day After Tomorrow"!
famous tweets from ww2 " i just got out of naval basic and deployed to the us arizona. and guess what , we are going to hawaii!!"
Oh...a "roadmap"...I thought for a second there that it just might be some useless bullshit hyperbole. But "a roadmap"...shits getting real.
Pssstt...that's sarcasm above.
Where was the selloff on the trade war?
The stock "market" is a complete joke. Pre-programmed to ramp on any news. Who knew "investing" was so easy? Just buy every single dip. You can't lose! Fuck you thieving low life scum central bankers.
Bingo!!
ANYTHING, JUST ANYTHING TO KEEP THE FARCE PONZI MARKETS FROM COLLAPSING -WORLD WIDE!
ALL GAMED SYSTEM AND PLAYING, CONFUSING COLLUSION TAG TEAMING-ALL BULLSHIT
Bow down for MAGA to stop the Yuan and Chinese stocks from tanking. Never was in doubt when one side has all the leverage.
NOTICE? NEWS AND SOMETHING HAPPENING WEEKLY, MONTHLY, LIES AND GAMES JUST TO KEEP MARKETS COLLAPSING. WHATEVER LIES/DECEIT THEY CAN DO, THE ELITES WILL KEEP THE PING PONG BALL GOING BACK AND FOURTH PLAYING A GAME
Rinse and fuckin repeat. Call me when there's a deal.
the chinese will put spin to the negotiations and Trump will back down the blowhard that he is....in the end there will be some market liberalization for foreign investment which China has already agreed to but there will be no movement on intellectual property/JV rights...if the US wants to be in the Chinese market they will simply have to play by Chinese rules. The days of the Opium Wars are long gone and China holds the cards.
In the meantime China will continue their efforts to stabilize the Yuan for internationalization while the Yuan Futures contract deliveries kicks the bullion banks in the teeth. Secular dedollarization continues.
The last thing Trump wants is a market crash just before the midterms while he is doing everything possible to bring that on with his stupidity. He will pay a steep price at the polls and will spend the rest of his term fighting impeachment proceedings as the US destroys itself from within. All Russia is doing is playing a waiting game because the math is irrefutable.
The standard leftist TDS reaction:
Trump is a baboon, Trump has bad hair, Trump loves Russia, blah, blah Trump bad blah blah. Trump got played blah blah
Rise above child.
NO WAY! this morning we were being attacked ha ha ha ha
Absolute nothing news - what could go wrong between now and November?
DavidC
Thank God the Trade War is over!!!!
This market will never ever ever ever... ever... be allowed to go down. The powers that be have discovered how easy it is to keep it "up" and that power is intoxicating. Prolly even moreso for this particular president. The sooner everyone here gets that through their head, the better. Not sure how many have lost their shirts trading/investing based on ZH gloom, but its probably a lot. ZH will prolly be right about everything-- collapse of society, new world order, totalitarianism, hyperinflation, you name it. But at this point the very last thing to die will be the stock market. Book it. If it ever does go down substantially, it will be the result of something so bad (alien invasion, solar kill-shot, etc.) that you would not get the opportunity to enjoy any profits from being right. Might as well just be locked, loaded, long and leveraged and enjoy the ride.
One day in the near future there will be rioting in the streets, food markets being pillaged, gas lines a mile long, desperate refugees pouring across the borders like a locust plague. But on FOX news and CNBC, the talking heads will be babbling about new stock market all time highs. Then the lights will flicker and the grid will go down. But the stock market will rest in eternity at all time highs, a truly spectacular achievement.
ZH has to make its mind up : Is it China or is it Turkey; the canary in the coal mine of debt deflagration?
We seem to be grasping at straws.
Imagine if it were neither !
Some frantic search for next victim of systemic fall of debt deflagration would then begin.
"Devil take the hindmost" would then morph into a "who dun it" type Agatha C mystery!
Market manipulation in action. If you can't make it, fake it.