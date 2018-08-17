To Survive The Midterms With Your Mental Health Intact, Turn Off The "News" & Social Media Now

Fri, 08/17/2018

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog

If you want to preserve your sanity and avoid unhappy derangement, turn off all corporate and social media from now to Thanksgiving.

Since elections are extremely profitable for traditional media / social media corporations, your sanity will gleefully be sacrificed in the upcoming election--if you are gullible enough to watch the "news" and tune into social media.Elections are extremely profitable because candidates spend scads of cash on media adverts.

The greater the discord and derangement, the higher the media profits. The more outraged you let yourself become, the more time you spend online, generating insane profits for the corporations that own whatever platforms you're addicted to.

Seeking an echo chamber of people who agree with you? We got you covered. Attracted like a junkie to emotionally corrosive "news"? That's our specialty! Want an outlet for your spleen? That's what we offer, because "we connect people" (haha).

In other words, if you have a self-destructive attraction to anger, helplessness, frustration, bitter unhappiness and derangement--then by all means, watch the "news" and soak up social media. But while you're destroying your mental health for zero positive gains, please recall that six corporations plus Amazon zillionaire Jeff Bezos own the vast majority of the mainstream media--a truly frightening concentration of power in the hands of a few whose sole purpose is to maximize profit.

This concentration of media control creates the illusion of choice-- the same elite-propaganda spin is everywhere you look; our "choice" of "approved" (i.e. corporate) media is roughly the same as that offered the Soviet citizenry in the old USSR.

Given the Corporate Media spews the same tired, Soviet-style narrative with increasing desperation, it's no wonder than public trust in the mainstream media is plummeting to all-time lows. The "news" isn't just "fake": it's designed to push narratives that benefit self-serving elites at the expense of non-elites.

Given the extreme profitability of divisiveness, it's also no wonder that political polarization is reaching extremes:

Here's a reality that you'll never see in the corporate media, because it's off message:

As entrenched interests compete to protect their profitable skims, scams, monopolies and fiefdoms, the bottom 95% are slipping into darkness. "The lifestyle you ordered" is not just currently out of stock--it's no longer being produced.

Propaganda doesn't have to change your mind to be effective-- all it has to do is disable your critical thinking by blinding you with rage, misdirecting your attention, generating an "Other" that acts as a target for projected frustration, creating either-or thinking, splinter the working / middle classes into divisive "tribes" supported by echo-chamber social media and addict you to constant drips of carefully tailored emotional derangement.

Welcome to the corporate / social media's gulag of the mind: We'll tell you what's "true" and what is correct to think and believe. Any deviation from the party line is a threat and must be discredited, marginalized or suppressed.

The greater your mental anguish and derangement, the more profit you generate for the corporate / social media, because the more time you spend "engaging" media and social media, the more money they make.

Nobody in the corporate / social media cares about your mental health--that's not what they're paid to care about. They're paid to sacrifice your mental health to increase their corporate profits. That's the election in a (heretical) nutshell.

If you want to preserve your sanity and avoid unhappy derangement, turn off all corporate and social media from now to Thanksgiving, and other than watching sports or nature programs, it's best to leave the corporate / social media off until Christmas--Christmas 2020.

El Vaquero IridiumRebel Fri, 08/17/2018 - 16:56

I haven't been on Twatter for a while, but every once in a while it is quite fun to find a leftist echo chamber and jump in feet first.  The number of "This Tweet Is Unavalable" that you get in your timeline is the measure of success, because it often means that you were blocked.  You don't even have to make shit up to troll these days.  Just tell the truth and watch them flip out.

greenskeeper carl IridiumRebel Fri, 08/17/2018 - 16:58

What cracks me up is how people think its going to change anything meaningfully either way. Like any of those fuckheads will actually do anything. Trump has barely done jack shit as far as making any meaningful changes. All but a very small handful of GOPers in congress/senate are completely useless, too. About the only good thing you can say about them being in charge is that theres slightly less deranged leftists in charge of thngs, but even thats not saying much. All the GOP has come to represent is progressivism at a slightly slower rate than what the left would prefer. They certainly haven't managed to 'conserve' jack shit, thats for sure.

macholatte greenskeeper carl Fri, 08/17/2018 - 16:59

 

If human equality is to be for ever averted -- if the High, as we have called them, are to keep their places permanently -- then the prevailing mental condition must be controlled insanity."

                                  WAR IS PEACE
                             FREEDOM IS SLAVERY
                          IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH

 

greenskeeper carl falconflight Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:04

I just see very little reason to show up and vote for someone that's very nearly (or completely, in some cases) useless as far as making meaningful changes. The motto of the GOP might as well be 'everything he left wants, but slightly slower". Being slightly less terrible than most democrats hardly makes for a motivated base. Same with trump. While he continues to be a source of amusement by making the left go apoplectic on occasion, I've pretty much given up on him ever doing anything useful, too.

adr Fri, 08/17/2018 - 16:52

"I WAS NOT ON WEED!!!"

 

Get caught fucking your neighbor by your wife?

Use the "I was not on weed!!!" defense.

 

Caught going 125 in a 25mph zone... "I WAS NOT ON WEED!!!"

 

Push the red button sending 1000 nukes into orbit.... "Well at least I was not on weed."

 

Why do we even need the midterms? oooops the democrats lost because all of their voters were on weed.

GRDguy Fri, 08/17/2018 - 16:53

Simply don't vote for any incumbent, and vote for the least sociopathic person for ONE term only.  Then repeat every election. But do vote. 

Jazzyg Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:00

just curious

anybody experiencing any digestive issues in regards to this ongoing "Shit Storm" of the whole world Geo/Econ Turmoil?  

swamp Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:04

Advice to get dumb. No thanks. 

FREEDOM OF ASSEMBLY, remember?

This and other sites are the modern platform for freedom of assembly. 

deimos178 Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:07

I had ankle surgery last week and am confined to the bedroom where there is no tv. We have one in our finished basement and I can't go up or down stairs for about another month. Not watching the news has made this one of  the most awesome weeks ever. Fuck those retarded moonbats.

helloimjohnnycat Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:07

Never watched much teevee in my young days.

Have not watched any joo-vision in the past 12 years. Antiquated platform.

With the net filled with its incessant joo-propaganda, it's become the new electric-joo. 

kike inc. will be relentless in its push to control the internet's remaining freedoms.

These are the Good Old Days.

Because too many Americans are sold-out & soiled, when the day comes - and it will - we'll have plenty of fatt-pig to render as we approach the schwine to be pickled.

 

surf@jm Fri, 08/17/2018 - 17:18

Your piece would be relevant if I ever looked at corporate propaganda.....

And even if I do encounter it, My highly trained and conditioned bullshit filter can change the channel, or close the web page before any sensibility gets offended.....

As soon as I see AP, CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, I shut it off faster than a speeding bullet.....