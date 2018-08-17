Tech Flows Are Finally Rolling Over

While one wouldn't see it by looking at the S&P 500 which in fits and starts continues to push toward its January all time highs, the latest weekly flows saw a broad "risk off" shift in investor mood, with $3.6BN out of equities ($0.7bn ETF outflows, $2.9bn mutual fund outflows), $2.3BN out of bonds, and $0.5BN out of gold.
Curiously, despite the so-called decoupling between the US and the rest of the world, investors weren't convinced, and pulled $2.6BN out of US equity funds, despite the recent BofA survey showing the biggest equity overweight by fund managers in US stocks since Jan '15.
Meanwhile, it appears that at least according to fund flows, the leadership is finally broken. Remember this chart from a month ago, when BofA annualized tech inflows YTD and came up with a ridiculous number?
Well, the streak is now over and the last week saw the biggest Tech outflow since the Feb sell-off, as investors pulled $0.5bBN, together with big redemptions from Financials ($1.2bn).
Another streak that is clearly over in light of the recent EM fireworks, is that into Emerging markets, which also saw some $0.2BN in outflows. Meanwhile, Europe remains near rock bottom, with 23 consecutive weeks of outflows after the latest $2.9 billion in latest weekly outflows.
And as investors pulled money out of growth, the rushed into "late cycle" defensives, with big inflows to Healthcare ($0.8bn & $5.5bn inflows past 3 months = 4% AUM).
And speaking of late cycle, the top 5 performing S&P sectors in the past 3 month all defensive: staples, utilities, REITs, health care, telco.
Putting the above in context, here are the most overbought and oversold assets in August:
- Most overbought assets in Aug: US equities, global healthcare, US high yield
- Most oversold assets in Aug: European credit, global financials & materials, Italy, China, Turkey
Comments
Tech shorts love the smell of Musk in the morning
I've made 10,000usd so far this year working 0nline. I'm using an online business opportunity. My lovely friend showed me and I've made lot of advantage of this site. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it.. .. go to this site home tab for more details...
CLICK◕◕ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Tech shorts love the smell… by TradingTroll
Doing a loop to loop in a 777...
It's fun and exhilarating going up, the problem is the laws of physics will come into play going down and around.
THE GREAT RESET IS NEAR...
In reply to I've made 10,000usd so far… by Blended
Looks like the rollover is still in a positive range. *YAWN*
The comment section on here is starting to "rollover"... it was about the only thing I came here for... maybe I'll take a vacation from all the doom porn.
In reply to Doing a loop to loop in a… by El Oregonian
"I'm giving it all she's got captain!" - tyler
In reply to Looks like the rollover is… by Bud Dry
Gold +$2 BTC + $206...
In reply to Tech shorts love the smell… by TradingTroll
Simply the pause that refreshes.
Invest in Band-Aids, because WWIII is headed this way pronto, and you stocks won't even make a good sponge.
In reply to Simply the pause that… by Ward of the Squid
sure, sure...
...the president's working group has got this.
Twitter, Google and Facebook are Social Engineering Their Users for Manipulating the Political System
With tech we are seeing attempts at a controlled correction. This is a centrally planned market. Expect massive organized support starting around labor day, plus or minus about five days.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-phantom-bear-market/
$1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING SOON.
644 DAYS.
Bitcoin Block Reward Halving Countdown. Google it.
Just a friendly reminder for the NEWBS.
When you sell your bitcoin, you are selling it to a whale, or even worse, A BANKSTER.
Never before in the world of finance has a predetermined event of this magnitude happened. It could be the GREATEST FINANCIAL EVENT EVER TO TAKE PLACE.
A Known/Known event.
The WHALES know this and are getting coin cheap right now. Organized theft from weak hands.
Don't sell your bitcoin cheap.
HODL MOON LAMBO
JC