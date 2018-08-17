Tesla Tumbles, Erases 'Earnings' Gains As Going Private Chaos Turns "Ominous"

In the aftermath of Musk's bizarre, emotional tell all in the NYT, as Tesla’s “going private” chaos turns more "ominous", and as the SEC continues to get ever closer, while new lawsuits for market manipulation are filed daily by disgusted shorts against Elon Musk, investors are taking a step back, sending Tesla stock tumbling...
This morning TSLA plunged as low as $306, down 9% and far below the "going private" price of $420 as the narrative so carefully sculpted by Musk for years appears to finally be crumbling.
Meanwhile, as Bloomberg notes, the debate over the company’s Model 3 car rages on. On Thursday Evercore ISI analysts said production of the sedan was continuing unabated in the midst of the going-private confusion, and Tesla seemed “well on the way” to achieving a steady weekly production rate of 5,000 to 6,000 units per week. The Bloomberg tracker for Model 3 also shows a similar uptick.
However, on Friday, UBS analyst Colin Langan said the basic Model 3, which was once expected to be priced at $35,000, would lose about $6,000 per car.
Understandably, the cash burning company is currently is not offering the base model on its website.
Stormy Weather
Now that this explosive news is finally happening, I admit to being slightly saddened.
TESLA - libtard automotive economics on crack cocaine!
To
Every
Socialist
Loser
Asshole
...and the justification for owning this stock is:
1. Going private at $420 a share or any amount greater than your purchase cost?
2. Profits are just around the corner?
3. An established auto-maker will buy the company?
4. Microsoft will step in and buy it? Microsoft does have a knack for buying turds.
Gonna be a lot of bodies in the doorway when "investors" throw in the towel...given the valuation of TSLA at $53B, you know pensions are stuffed with this toxic stock...
PS> Musk, if you want to "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable, clean energy"....$100K+ electric cars were a poor choice. Maybe you should give the power generation business a shot and figure out how to harness ocean waves...or, since you own a rocket company...put solar panels in space and beam the energy down...or maybe molten salt reactors?
Einhorn should send the shorts back to Musk
Just think of all the battery mass wasted pretending TSLA was solving some global problem. Then think of all the tax money wasted by bankrupt governments subsidizing the garbage....
Seven or eight years after the fiasco of a company was first analyzed the wall street boyz are finally having to face reality. (But then again they did take out their fees, commissions and bonuses so who's counting.) I admit to being slightly pleased.
I, too, am being entertained by this.
That Doors song "The End" comes to mind...
The movie "Thelma and Louise" comes to mine.
Vanishing Point
Death Proof
Electrifying
Shocking
Dumped TSLA and bought CVSI.
😎👍
I keep meaning to do that but can't find the motivation.
Looks like it's working well in New Haven!!
Obamamobile stock.........
Maybe they can use the share certificates to light a doubie while laughing to the bank......
Instead of calling musk his homey, he can call him his crony.......
This may finally be it. Going short.
...another Gartman?
Going bankruptcy, as the rest of USA
i hear that the sauds really love it when the ceo they just gave $4B to cries like a woman.
We'll lose $6,000 on evey model 3 but we'll make it up on volume. Wasn't that the Japanese mantra going into the '80s before that all went south? Cheap money and unjustifiable growth leads to tears pretty much every time.
Nothing says solid leadership like a tearful interview by the CEO, 'not on weed' - yea, if you're not concerned as an investore by that, you should see the priceless coin collection I'm willing to let go ...
Musk makes blatant stock manipulation comments while skipping anger management classes. Every 1st year law student can see this is illegal as hell but no enforcement entity has said a word. Meanwhile folks are paying jay-walking tickets. I think whatever "pain" that Elon is crying about should get much worse very quickly because no one is above the law. I really want to watch Elon squirm -- some more.
a lot of people are above the law. clinton, obama, dimon, blankfein, paulson, corzine...
shall i go on?
Anyone need a bailout?
Jesus Christ this guy!
It’s easy to throw a guy under the bus when he’s down and likely to crash & burn but I predicted he’d use “weed” as his out the day this story broke. Now I’m just saying this guy, if he’s a man and understands the “pain” he’s caused, would state publicly he f-ed up, he’s terribly sorry and if anyone should be bankrupted it should be him. Don’t further destroy the company and all it’s employees. Cmon Elon, it’s time to act like a real leader and not a scared billionaire who just realized his days of flying private are over and it’s nobody’s (or drug) fault but his! RIP
unfortunately, he strikes me as the type who will take down and destroy anything & everything to save his ass!
Nikola Tesla can't catch a break first Edison and now Musk.
Maybe the Obama Foundation has enough loot, I mean donations now to buy Tesla.
I just can't understand why the inherent value of a car that features spontaneous combustion cannot be seen by all.
he said he wasn't on weed..but he did not say he was not on 200 other drugs available......this was a nice go Green attempt and all the lefties bought into it..problem is ..it does not work
Likely the Thailand Cave Rescue Association Divers Club is rejoicing today.
It will go private when some vulture fund picks it up.
Elon Musk and his board member brother Kimball have been spending $400,000 per HOUR more than incoming sales for THREE years straight !!??&%#@!!
The cheapest car available to order is $62,000 with tax incentives ending now. Musk can't hit the broad side of the barn by offering what looks like tiny little Saturn cars.
Ford takes the other side of the trade exiting small car sales. The demand for new bloated mom shopping SUVs and giant dad Pickup trucks is off the charts.
Weed? The dude is on LSD. Here's the scuttlebutt. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGpkFh7zNrI
Bankruptcy and Soros found on a doorknob.
It gets worse because the tear-down only focuses on component costs, not what it actually takes to build the car. The costs are also only educated guesses and probably very low estimates compared to actual cost.
If someone looked at the inside of an Apple Mac Pro, you would think it were far more advanced than any other computer. But unless you had the knowledge to know that the components were actually way behind, but just looked fancy, you might be fooled just like these idiot analysts who claim that Tesla's drive-train is way beyond anyone else.
"and Tesla seemed “well on the way” to achieving a steady weekly production rate of 5,000 to 6,000 units per week."
Sorry, but no. It isn't possible for the Tesla factory to build 6,000 units per week of just the Model 3. They might be able to make 5000 total units of all three, however the Tesla factory does not have enough space to build the number of cars Musk claims he will make.
24/7 production with no down time at all (impossible) puts the number of Model 3 cars coming off the two lines at 18 cars per hour. The true production rate needs to be around 25 cars per hour per line. From all of the photos I have seen of Tesla's factory, this is not possible.
Plus the paint booth is only rated for a maximum throughput of 5000 cars, and that is also with the impossibility of zero downtime.