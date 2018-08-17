Trump Blames Washington Greed For Military Parade Cancellation

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:16

Hours after The Pentagon confirmed the President's military parade planned for Veterans Day has been postponed until at least next year, after the DoD released an estimated cost of $92 million, Trump has scape-tweeted local Washington politicians as responsible for the decision to cancel.

As a reminder,  The Hill reports  that the Defense Department released an updated cost estimate for the planned parade, which pegged the price tag for the event at $92 million, including $50 million from the Pentagon and $42 million from interagency partners.

That figure is significantly higher than an initial estimate that three U.S. defense officials provided CNN with last month. That estimate pegged the cost of the parade at closer to $12 million, raising new questions about the overall cost of the event.

And then yesterday evening, Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said in a statement that the Defense Department and White House have agreed to explore potential dates for the parade in 2019.

"The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America's military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I. We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019," Manning said.

Which led to this morning's Presidential tweet: "The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. "

Trump then offered hope for next year: " Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. "

Notably, plans for the parade are widely unpopular with Americans in polls, with 61 percent of voters opposing the plans even before the costs were announced in a survey taken earlier this year. Just 26 percent said they supported the plans in the same poll.

Politics

Baron von Bud Gaius Frakkin'… Fri, 08/17/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

Military parades are great for dictators and communist countries terrified of their own people. We shouldn't go there. But, when the wars are all failing, nobody wants to join the military, a draft is being planned, and usa has been co-opted by spies in congress and down to even Feinstein's driver - well, maybe a parade would boost somebody's morale.

Gaius Frakkin'… Baron von Bud Fri, 08/17/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

“not to be received with parade and an ostentatious display of opulence,” but for “a nobler purpose—To see with my own eyes the situation of the Country, and to learn on the spot the condition and disposition of our Citizens.”

http://gwpapers.virginia.edu/george-washington-and-parades-in-the-early…

I guess the fact that so few want a parade sums up the "disposition of our citizens"

Calvertsbio tmosley Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

You're right, we should pay everyone 8$ hour.

Fact is, I use to pay 100 mostly white employees 18-22 an hour 25 years ago. Now I pay 80 Mexican, Haitian, and PR people 9$ hour to do the same thing. I keep all that money myself. 

I do trickle it down with a garden, a POOL Boy, etc. Most I save for another day. That pile must continue to grow.

If i can get everyone down to 6$ hour, cut my taxes again, i can buy another house stimulating the economy even more. Winning

Dilluminati Bill of Rights Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:34 Permalink

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2015/09/01/immigrant-welfare…

Report: More than half of immigrants on welfare

agree.. there is money for a parade.. 

And I like Parades.

According to the fucking Marxist we need no parades.  They want more money for the illegals.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parade#Examples_of_annual_event_parades

 

TheSilentMajority Dilluminati Fri, 08/17/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

Trump needs to immediately  stop using Twitter and switch to another platform for all his messaging.

Twitter was actually going bankrupt before trump ran for office.

Now twitter survives only because of Trumps’ tweets. Yet twitter bans all other “conservative” views.

#trumpdumpstwitter

Pindown Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:20 Permalink

Would be paradox if this conscentious objector gets a military parade. How much ridicule by this man can this great nation stand? What would Mc Cain say?

DingleBarryObummer Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:21 Permalink

D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters!

Maybe try and balance the budget instead?  Are trump and his supporters keynesians?  That's pretty "liberal," not very conservative at all.