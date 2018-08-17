Trump Calls For End To Quarterly Earnings Reporting

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:26

Shifting his attention from trade war, military parades, bashing the fake news medial and conducting foreign policy via Twitter, on Friday morning Trump unexpectedly advocated for a proposal suggested previously by several corporate CEOs and most notably BlackRock's Larry Fink, suggesting an end of quarterly earnings reporting, and shifting to a half year convention instead, which was the US convention starting in 1955 and ending in 1970 when the current quarterly reporting standard was implemented.

In speaking with some of the world’s top business leaders I asked what it is that would make business (jobs) even better in the U.S. “Stop quarterly reporting & go to a six month system,” said one. That would allow greater flexibility & save money. I have asked the SEC to study!

The proposal is not new: in 2015, the influential law firm Wachtell, Lipton suggested the same idea - which while music to the ears of its big corporate clients was a nightmare for investors and analysts - calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to consider allowing U.S. companies to do away with quarterly earning updates, which it claimed distract executives from long-term goals.

The idea proposed by Wachtell was to combat what it and some others see as an excessive focus on short-term performance that they say has been encouraged by activist shareholders. The investors had widened their influence in recent years and drawn criticism from those, including not only Larry Fink but also then-presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, who said "short-termism" encourages companies to focus on gimmicks that provide short-term stock gains at the expense of long-term health.

As the WSJ reported in2015, as part of her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, Hillary Clinton pledged reforms to “help CEOs and shareholders alike to focus on the next decade rather than just the next day.”

And now it is being picked by up Donald Trump.

Ending quarterly reporting still seems a pipe dream, given the stiff resistance the idea would likely receive from governance advocates and from shareholders and analysts who depend on them. It could also make it more difficult for companies to communicate with their investors, given the need to avoid sharing information selectively. Activists often argue that managers haven’t earned the trust of investors to make decisions without regular oversight.

However, in recent years, to avoid the mad dash scramble to beat some arbitrary "consensus estimate", some companies have stopped giving quarterly forecasts, hoping to de-emphasize the “beat-or-miss” mentality that is prevalent on Wall Street. But they still reliably report their numbers for every quarter, because it is a legal requirement for public companies in the U.S. In 1934, amid a wave of Depression-era regulations, the SEC forced U.S. companies to file annual reports and disclose more information to investors. In 1955, the mandate became semiannual and in 1970, quarterly.

So is the 10-Q about to be replaced by the 10-H, or will companies report earnings just once a year? While we doubt Trump's proposal will gain much traction - as the alternative is a lot of bored Wall Street analysts who will have an extra 6 whole months each year in which to do nothing - the alternative does open up several amusing possibilities, starting with this one.

Comments

TeethVillage88s Truther Fri, 08/17/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

Post your reform ideas here.  Sure why not.

1. Change how savers earn interest to their advantage, pension funds, retirement, insurance depend on like 8% earnings... bifurcate for business lending, home mortgages who require lower rates of Usury

2. Take homes out of Hedge Funds and REITs, ETFs, which keep housing prices high instead of letting the prices come back down in creative destruction of business cycles

3. Investigate why Medications, Health Care Costs, Universities and College Tuition costs are high... break up the system to lower the costs... perhaps remove trusts for Professors pay and retirement... perhaps lower overhead and stop university expansion plans

4. Stop whatever usury system allows planned inflation, monetary, fiscal planned inflation... maybe use financial ratings scheme to lower ratings of federal govt, central banks, big TBTF banks who create high amounts of money out of thin air.

Teethvillage, pundit

stellastella149 American Dissident Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:52 Permalink

Truth Eater Larry Dallas Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

Bullshit.  Go back to true mark to market rules, stop company buybacks and stop central banks from buying stocks.  Banks are not in business to be brokers, stock investors or traders.  Anyone who can take free money and buy stocks is a hazard to the marketplace.  This also means- stop high freq trading.  Start with a $1 federal tax on all trades....  that should knock off most of the front-running trades.

Everybodys All… Larry Dallas Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

What if they tried reporting three times a year as a compromise. The only problem would be many would still need the annual report to stay in December and so the other two would be in May and August and the semi annual would be tossed. I don't think its all that bad of an idea except for the zombie company that catches people by surprise later rather than a bit earlier.

This is a pro business idea and you have to give Trump some credit for thinking outside of the box to help all businesses with the onerous amount of regulation.

Updated:

Any amount of money saved in this regard can and should lead to business expansion of said business with more employees being hired and/or a higher wages for current employees. Expand this out over the entire US corporate and you have a business boom proposition.

Snaffew Larry Dallas Fri, 08/17/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

so now companies can give the investors an even bigger ass fucking by removing the only half ass barometer of the health of the company they have vested in?  I can see strong buy recommendations and huge price target raises going rampant as they feed off of the ignorant retail.  This is just another way to empower the corporations and remove more info from the common investor.  Why not make these corporations not liable for their actions, let them lie publicly all they want, let them insider trade and screw the shareholders at every turn...oh wait, that's been happening for a long time now.  Fuck off Trump---stupid idea...Stupid!  When I see somebody say something stupid---I tell them....hope you can take it Donny.  This country's lovefest with the corporations is disgusting....they get away with murder, grand theft larceny, tax evasion, and catastrophic environmental pollution just to name a few. Not to mention Congress passing any law they can to  protect the self interests of the corporations.  Fuggem!

Scuba Steve tmosley Fri, 08/17/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

JoggerNuts is probably right, but so what ... its a game, the game has rules and when the judges/referees dont enforce the rules what kind of game does it become?

Happening up and down society ... eventually people will start dying more and more over the referees not enforcing the rules of the game.

Rules will change and referees will be changed out but the game will never go away.

jmo.

jt_54321 Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:33 Permalink

This might help the companies not to focus on short term stock prices... If this is the only intention then  it is good... 

But I am afraid, companies will use to manipulate the books further,,, Similar to  companies using the tax cut mainly for stock buy-backs instead of better wages or capital spending...B

Is Trump that innocent to believe top 1% - OR - he is in cahoots with them??

TeethVillage88s jt_54321 Fri, 08/17/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

Enron is a prime example of dishonest bookkeeping leading to a disruption of the markets and the end of a company. Certified financial statements are an important part of the checks and balances system of financial reporting. An outside, independent auditor certifying the reported details of company finances as true helps analysts be confident they are getting good information from which they can draw their valuations.

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/certified-financial-statement.asp

ZeroPoint Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:34 Permalink

Hahahaha, execs only have to come up with excuses twice a year. It's a finite world, and the centuries of growth are over. Unless humans intend to move into space, the financial system as we know it is dead.

 

 

boostedhorse Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

Would lower volatility, which means wall street fu*ks have less ways to make money. I'm all for it. Also less room to blame misses on the weather when its only 1 month out of 6 or something.