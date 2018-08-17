Trump Calls For End To Quarterly Earnings Reporting

Shifting his attention from trade war, military parades, bashing the fake news medial and conducting foreign policy via Twitter, on Friday morning Trump unexpectedly advocated for a proposal suggested previously by several corporate CEOs and most notably BlackRock's Larry Fink, suggesting an end of quarterly earnings reporting, and shifting to a half year convention instead, which was the US convention starting in 1955 and ending in 1970 when the current quarterly reporting standard was implemented.
In speaking with some of the world’s top business leaders I asked what it is that would make business (jobs) even better in the U.S. “Stop quarterly reporting & go to a six month system,” said one. That would allow greater flexibility & save money. I have asked the SEC to study!
The proposal is not new: in 2015, the influential law firm Wachtell, Lipton suggested the same idea - which while music to the ears of its big corporate clients was a nightmare for investors and analysts - calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to consider allowing U.S. companies to do away with quarterly earning updates, which it claimed distract executives from long-term goals.
The idea proposed by Wachtell was to combat what it and some others see as an excessive focus on short-term performance that they say has been encouraged by activist shareholders. The investors had widened their influence in recent years and drawn criticism from those, including not only Larry Fink but also then-presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, who said "short-termism" encourages companies to focus on gimmicks that provide short-term stock gains at the expense of long-term health.
As the WSJ reported in2015, as part of her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, Hillary Clinton pledged reforms to “help CEOs and shareholders alike to focus on the next decade rather than just the next day.”
And now it is being picked by up Donald Trump.
Ending quarterly reporting still seems a pipe dream, given the stiff resistance the idea would likely receive from governance advocates and from shareholders and analysts who depend on them. It could also make it more difficult for companies to communicate with their investors, given the need to avoid sharing information selectively. Activists often argue that managers haven’t earned the trust of investors to make decisions without regular oversight.
However, in recent years, to avoid the mad dash scramble to beat some arbitrary "consensus estimate", some companies have stopped giving quarterly forecasts, hoping to de-emphasize the “beat-or-miss” mentality that is prevalent on Wall Street. But they still reliably report their numbers for every quarter, because it is a legal requirement for public companies in the U.S. In 1934, amid a wave of Depression-era regulations, the SEC forced U.S. companies to file annual reports and disclose more information to investors. In 1955, the mandate became semiannual and in 1970, quarterly.
So is the 10-Q about to be replaced by the 10-H, or will companies report earnings just once a year? While we doubt Trump's proposal will gain much traction - as the alternative is a lot of bored Wall Street analysts who will have an extra 6 whole months each year in which to do nothing - the alternative does open up several amusing possibilities, starting with this one.
“Great, err, half, guys” https://t.co/5ubjMqG7zQ— Jeffrey Cane (@Jeffrey_Cane) August 17, 2018
Comments
I agree.
#MAGA
Why report "earnings" at all?
The stawk market only goes up every day.
In reply to I agree. #MAGA by Larry Dallas
In other words, no one needs to look at fake data all the time. Just some of the time.
Sheeple taken to the dump.
In reply to Why report "earnings" at all… by 847328_3527
Gives Elon Musk 6 months to make bigger lies last longer. Excellent.
In reply to In other words, no one needs… by Truther
Trump is Wall Street's (= the financial arm of the Deep State) biggest friend.
All this bullshit about "draining the swamp" is just that: bullshit/sales talk in order to lure disgruntled voters.
Trump ain't gonna drain shit..
In reply to Gives Elon Musk 6 months to… by ThirteenthFloor
Why have mandatory reporting at all? Shouldn't the shareholders decide when they want information? That seems like something that should be dictated by corporate bylaws, not by fiat of the government.
In reply to Trump is Wall Street's… by Bokkenrijder
PROFITS, Who needs Profits... We just print all the Paper Fiats we want... UTOPIA...
DOW 1 Million...
In reply to Why have reporting at all?… by tmosley
Hung, Drawn & Quartered
In reply to P by BaBaBouy
You mean analysts would actually have to do their job and dig a little? Oh the horror! That sounds like a man's job. What is this world coming to?
In reply to Drawn & Quartered by B-Bond
What's gonna happen to CNBC then ???
In reply to Y by Gaius Frakkin'…
.
In reply to P by BaBaBouy
so because crooks are crooks you gotta treat everyone as a crook. How bout, for a change, we actually punish the crooks rather than the innocent? Whoa, crazy I know.
In reply to Gives Elon Musk 6 months to… by ThirteenthFloor
How you going to do that when all three branches of government are the biggest crooks of all?
In reply to so because crooks are crooks… by jughead
Correct. I mean I suppose that they all take turns putting each other in the time out chair.
In reply to How you going to do that… by rejected
Post your reform ideas here. Sure why not.
1. Change how savers earn interest to their advantage, pension funds, retirement, insurance depend on like 8% earnings... bifurcate for business lending, home mortgages who require lower rates of Usury
2. Take homes out of Hedge Funds and REITs, ETFs, which keep housing prices high instead of letting the prices come back down in creative destruction of business cycles
3. Investigate why Medications, Health Care Costs, Universities and College Tuition costs are high... break up the system to lower the costs... perhaps remove trusts for Professors pay and retirement... perhaps lower overhead and stop university expansion plans
4. Stop whatever usury system allows planned inflation, monetary, fiscal planned inflation... maybe use financial ratings scheme to lower ratings of federal govt, central banks, big TBTF banks who create high amounts of money out of thin air.
Teethvillage, pundit
In reply to In other words, no one needs… by Truther
Less GAAP will make it soar...
In reply to Why report "earnings" at all… by 847328_3527
In reply to Less GAAP will make it soar… by American Dissident
Earnings reporting is not needed when you have the Fed's PPT buying stocks to keep everything propped up indefinitely!!
In reply to I agree. #MAGA by Larry Dallas
Bullshit. Go back to true mark to market rules, stop company buybacks and stop central banks from buying stocks. Banks are not in business to be brokers, stock investors or traders. Anyone who can take free money and buy stocks is a hazard to the marketplace. This also means- stop high freq trading. Start with a $1 federal tax on all trades.... that should knock off most of the front-running trades.
In reply to I agree. #MAGA by Larry Dallas
What if they tried reporting three times a year as a compromise. The only problem would be many would still need the annual report to stay in December and so the other two would be in May and August and the semi annual would be tossed. I don't think its all that bad of an idea except for the zombie company that catches people by surprise later rather than a bit earlier.
This is a pro business idea and you have to give Trump some credit for thinking outside of the box to help all businesses with the onerous amount of regulation.
Updated:
Any amount of money saved in this regard can and should lead to business expansion of said business with more employees being hired and/or a higher wages for current employees. Expand this out over the entire US corporate and you have a business boom proposition.
In reply to I agree. #MAGA by Larry Dallas
these companies chose to sell their shares to the public...they can go private if they want to and not have these regs. They are cleaning the fuck up in the public domain---let's help them? You have to be kidding me.
In reply to What if they tried reporting… by Everybodys All…
so now companies can give the investors an even bigger ass fucking by removing the only half ass barometer of the health of the company they have vested in? I can see strong buy recommendations and huge price target raises going rampant as they feed off of the ignorant retail. This is just another way to empower the corporations and remove more info from the common investor. Why not make these corporations not liable for their actions, let them lie publicly all they want, let them insider trade and screw the shareholders at every turn...oh wait, that's been happening for a long time now. Fuck off Trump---stupid idea...Stupid! When I see somebody say something stupid---I tell them....hope you can take it Donny. This country's lovefest with the corporations is disgusting....they get away with murder, grand theft larceny, tax evasion, and catastrophic environmental pollution just to name a few. Not to mention Congress passing any law they can to protect the self interests of the corporations. Fuggem!
In reply to I agree. #MAGA by Larry Dallas
Trump needs to immediately stop using Twitter and switch to another platform for all his messaging.
Twitter was actually going bankrupt before trump ran for office.
Now twitter survives only because of Trumps’ tweets. Yet twitter bans all other “conservative” views.
#trumpdumpstwitter
In reply to I agree. #MAGA by Larry Dallas
An extra 3 months to make shit up, smart.
If anybody knows how to manipulate numbers and cook the books it's the Orange King Of Bankruptcy
In reply to An extra 3 months to make… by 0valueleft
I'm sure you have examples to back up your claims the Trump ever cooked the books.
Surely you wouldn't libel the President of the United States in support of your own anti-American politics.
In reply to If anybody knows how to… by Juggernaut x2
JoggerNuts is probably right, but so what ... its a game, the game has rules and when the judges/referees dont enforce the rules what kind of game does it become?
Happening up and down society ... eventually people will start dying more and more over the referees not enforcing the rules of the game.
Rules will change and referees will be changed out but the game will never go away.
jmo.
In reply to I'm sure you have examples… by tmosley
Well, there was that small loan from Soros .
In reply to I'm sure you have examples… by tmosley
Jesus Mosley,,, You don't have to suck up this much,,, we know any gas erupting from Trump will never smell bad and will MAGA.
In reply to I'm sure you have examples… by tmosley
Why report at all...save even more... now where is that Kermit in the Gutter pic...
I'll wait for Gartman to pitch in before forming my opinion.
In reply to Why report at all...save… by 1stepcloser
Just have a default report. We invested zero in R&D, we borrowed a bunch of cheap money to buy back shares and increased administrative compensation. Oh and we made some television commercials saying were not evil with token diversity spokespeople. Two black, one yellow and a whitey.
In reply to Why report at all...save… by 1stepcloser
Isn't the process of qtrly review a tool for managers, owners, investors, board of directors, and banks/financial advisors/legal team.
- Process Control, MIS, Accounting of various kinds, cost control/management, unit cost monitoring
In reply to Why report at all...save… by 1stepcloser
Less regulation.. gee.. why would that make sense?
Still not tired of winning!
This might help the companies not to focus on short term stock prices... If this is the only intention then it is good...
But I am afraid, companies will use to manipulate the books further,,, Similar to companies using the tax cut mainly for stock buy-backs instead of better wages or capital spending...B
Is Trump that innocent to believe top 1% - OR - he is in cahoots with them??
OR - he is in cahoots with them??
You really don't need those question marks. It should be obvious to even the most gullible american that trump is a swamp turd.
In reply to This might help the… by jt_54321
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/c/certified-financial-statement.asp
In reply to This might help the… by jt_54321
I suppose it is a lot easier to lie about two sets of numbers rather than four.
Fuck why report anything ever ? In trumplandia all we need to know is what Trump wants us to know and we will be forever blissful!
Hahahaha, execs only have to come up with excuses twice a year. It's a finite world, and the centuries of growth are over. Unless humans intend to move into space, the financial system as we know it is dead.
People who follow idiot Malthus are at least as bad as people who follow idiot Marx.
In reply to Hahahaha, execs only have to… by ZeroPoint
Earnings good/bad market goes up anyway!
This is a distraction, we want to know why Stormy Daniels quit Celebrity Big Brother.
She was making better money on camster.com...
In reply to This is a distraction, we… by otschelnik
Outlaw non-GAAP and mark-to-fantasy accounting while you're at it ... duh
S&P back to 666, then
In reply to Outlaw non-GAAP and mark-to… by Rainman
easier to pump and dump
Would lower volatility, which means wall street fu*ks have less ways to make money. I'm all for it. Also less room to blame misses on the weather when its only 1 month out of 6 or something.
Enron probably still here if only report 2 times a day about their earning.
Making America Great Again with false statistics and no more quarterly reports! Go Stawks!