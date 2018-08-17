Trump Taunts Cuomo: "America Never Great" Statement Is Career Threatening

PlanetFreeWill's Alexander Paul reports that, in a quick spurt of tweets Friday morning, President Trump continued to slam New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over his assessment that America “was never great.”

“Wow! Big pushback on Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York for his really dumb statement about America’s lack of greatness,” Trump said via Twitter. “I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better. Andrew “choked” badly, mistake!”

In a following tweet, Trump called Cuomo’s words “career threatening” and took a shot at his CNN pundit brother, Chris.

When a politician admits that “We’re not going to make America great again,” there doesn’t seem to be much reason to ever vote for him. This could be a career threatening statement by Andrew Cuomo, with many wanting him to resign-he will get higher ratings than his brother Chris!

New York Governor Cuomo, who is being considered a possible contender for the presidency in 2020, told an audience during a bill signing event on Wednesday that: “We are not going to Make America Great Again. It was never that great.”

“We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged,” he said. “We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of the population, is gone, and every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed.”

When first commenting on the NY Governor’s statement, Trump expressed disbelief.