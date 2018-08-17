Trump Taunts Cuomo: "America Never Great" Statement Is Career Threatening

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 11:21

PlanetFreeWill's Alexander Paul reports  that, in a quick spurt of tweets Friday morning, President Trump continued to slam New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over his assessment that America “was never great.”

“Wow! Big pushback on Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York for his really dumb statement about America’s lack of greatness,” Trump said via Twitter. “I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better. Andrew “choked” badly, mistake!”

In a following tweet, Trump called Cuomo’s words “career threatening” and took a shot at his CNN pundit brother, Chris.

When a politician admits that “We’re not going to make America great again,” there doesn’t seem to be much reason to ever vote for him. This could be a career threatening statement by Andrew Cuomo, with many wanting him to resign-he will get higher ratings than his brother Chris!

New York Governor Cuomo, who is being considered a possible contender for the presidency in 2020, told an audience during a bill signing event on Wednesday that: “We are not going to Make America Great Again. It was never that great.”

“We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged,” he said. “We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of the population, is gone, and every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed.”

When first commenting on the NY Governor’s statement, Trump expressed disbelief.

“WE’RE NOT GONG TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT,” the President tweeted Thursday. “Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!”

Comments

Mroex EcoJoker Fri, 08/17/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

I lived in NY for 58 years, NYers are not stupid, NYCers ARE. And unfortunately all any Dem needs to win is the NYC vote. The rest of them effectively have a meaningless vote. Now before you say "Then they should move"  Not so easy, things like Job, Family, Kids in School make it difficult

Same shit I imagine in CA, San Fran, Silly-CON Valley, LA and illegals cancel out the sane people's vote

 

fleur de lis realmoney2015 Fri, 08/17/2018 - 12:29 Permalink

The Dems have a permanent lock on NYS.

Losing NYS would be worse for them than losing California.

CA is only good for producing Dem votes and therefor governing power.

NYS generates money and is the ATM machine for Dem projects and goals.

CA is a dead weight.

Besides, the Dem voters keep leaving CA and descending like locusts on productive states, and of course bringiing their Bolshevik voting habits with them.

So the Dems need both but for different reasons.

 

Skip skbull44 Fri, 08/17/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

The medieval serfs had it better than the US Whites today, seriously.

Cuomo was HUD secretary for Bill Clinton, he attacked the 2nd Amendment with all of the power he had...he is keeping it up forever...

Governor Cuomo (D-NY) putting the screws to the only reason we still have any guns at all.
The NRA Says It’s in Deep Financial Trouble, May Be ‘Unable to Exist’ August 3, 2018

NRA in Deep Financial Trouble After Concerted ((())) Campaign to Shut the Goyim Down August 6, 2018

The NRA will fall. It’s inevitable. Just look at the demographics. The Washington Post, October 19, 2015
by (((Adam Winkler))) professor at UCLA School of Law

TheSilentMajority chrsn Fri, 08/17/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

Trump needs to immediately  stop supporting the left-wing Twitter platform and switch to a truly free-speech platform for all his messaging.

Why would Trump want to support Twitter if it  bans/censors all other “conservative” views?

Twitter was actually going bankrupt before trump ran for office. Now the left-wing Twitter only survives  because of Trumps’ tweets.

The official whitehouse website will be good enough for Trumps messages if there is not another suitable free-speech platform.

#trumpdumpstwitter