Trump Taunts Cuomo: "America Never Great" Statement Is Career Threatening

PlanetFreeWill's Alexander Paul reports that, in a quick spurt of tweets Friday morning, President Trump continued to slam New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over his assessment that America “was never great.”
“Wow! Big pushback on Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York for his really dumb statement about America’s lack of greatness,” Trump said via Twitter. “I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better. Andrew “choked” badly, mistake!”
In a following tweet, Trump called Cuomo’s words “career threatening” and took a shot at his CNN pundit brother, Chris.
When a politician admits that “We’re not going to make America great again,” there doesn’t seem to be much reason to ever vote for him. This could be a career threatening statement by Andrew Cuomo, with many wanting him to resign-he will get higher ratings than his brother Chris!
New York Governor Cuomo, who is being considered a possible contender for the presidency in 2020, told an audience during a bill signing event on Wednesday that: “We are not going to Make America Great Again. It was never that great.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ratchets up verbal feud with Pres. Trump: "We're not going to make America great again – it was never that great." https://t.co/dflLtKVOWt pic.twitter.com/8wfgDEKFVn— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 15, 2018
“We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged,” he said. “We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of the population, is gone, and every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed.”
When first commenting on the NY Governor’s statement, Trump expressed disbelief.
“WE’RE NOT GONG TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT,” the President tweeted Thursday. “Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!”
Comments
Cuomo meant New York was never that great
Nation states, like empires, are sociopolitical units designed by the-powers-that-be to consolidate their wealth and power, control resources and land, and help keep the masses subservient and beholden to them (see Rothbard's Anatomy of the State). It is never a great idea to worship at their altar...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Cuomo meant New York was… by chrsn
Larry Sharpe has been hammering this guy on the campaign trail.
Big changes coming to NY if he wins. I would consider visiting if that happens.
In reply to G by skbull44
Imagine a president that actually worked ... didn't have time to golf ... didn't engage in 5th grade twitter trolling ... didn't spend 1/3 of his presidency at his own golf courses costing the tax payers 80M+ in 2years
Imagine he said he'd drain the swamp and we believed him lul
In reply to Larry Sharpe has been… by realmoney2015
Yep!
So far Trump has ONLY made APARTHEID Israhell Greater.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to Imagine a president that… by Freeze These
Imagine he said he'd drain the swamp and we believed him lul
But we'd also have to imagine that you supported draining the swamp in the first place.
In reply to lol by loop
There was a time when a man in America could walk down the street to the tune of silver jingling in his pocket knowing it was all his, nary a cent due to Uncle Sam. That was pretty great.
In reply to Imagine he said he'd drain… by Billy the Poet
Rule #1 Never fuck with Trump
It will only end in tears. Cuomo just fucked up bigly.
In reply to There was a time when a man… by King of Ruperts Land
"America was never that great" is a comment that absolutely defines self-hating liberals.
It's really hard to define liberalism in a more concise way than that.
In reply to Rule #1 Never fuck with… by sheikurbootie
Cuomo must be on the same drugs as Brennan.
out of control outbursts like that.
Erratic, irrational and ignorant.
Even New Yorkers can see that.
In reply to "America was never that… by Last of the Mi…
You must be really old?
In reply to There was a time when a man… by King of Ruperts Land
I remember Mike Krieger's remark a couple of months after the inauguration:
"I'm not surprised that Trump is a fraud, I'm surprised at how much of a fraud he is."
https://twitter.com/LibertyBlitz/status/842058077578883072
In reply to Imagine he said he'd drain… by Billy the Poet
I don't bother trying to remember stupid crap.
In reply to I remember Mike Krieger's… by opport.knocks
That has to be the best definition of an "Open Mind".
Krieger's remark sums up Trump's whole career in one simple sentence.
In reply to I don't bother trying to… by Billy the Poet
Summing up seventy years of history in one simple sentence appeals to the simple minded.
In reply to That has to be the best… by opport.knocks
Hulk Hogan vs Iron Sheik
In reply to lol by loop
more like swamp thing vs creature from the black lagoon. Both Emblamatic of whats wrong with this country.
In reply to Hulk Hogan vs Iron Sheik by DingleBarryObummer
You described OBAMA to a Tee...
In reply to Imagine a president that… by Freeze These
https://i.imgur.com/hlfTyua.jpg
In reply to You described OBAMA to a Tee… by Bill of Rights
Imagine the world free of the ninnies supporting Hitlery Klingon!
Imagine there are no Communists in the the Demonrats
Imagine there are no "useful idiot" socialists or Antifa fascists.
Imagine there are no Muslim bru'hood members in the Demonrats
Imagine....
I think we have the beginnings of a song
In reply to Imagine a president that… by Freeze These
Wake up sheep. He is wining. Fucking dolt.
In reply to Imagine a president that… by Freeze These
If you're gonna keep cluttering the comments with your silly bullshit, at least make it relate to the story. Idiot.
In reply to Imagine a president that… by Freeze These
Fuck Cuomo and his shitty TV brother. NYers are effen stupid.
In reply to Larry Sharpe has been… by realmoney2015
In reply to Fuck Cuomo and his shitty TV… by EcoJoker
New York City New Yorkers are bloody fucking stupid. The rest of the State is not that bad. The problem New York has is half its population lives in New York City, and those imbeciles dictate policy for the rest of the State.
In reply to Fuck Cuomo and his shitty TV… by EcoJoker
left NYC after 40 plus years,
don't blame it on NYC folks in general, its the nigs spics and Jews,
PS i dont hate nigs or spics but they keep voting for their own slavery, and ruined my city
and the queers, used to be confined to Christopher st, like animals in a zoo
In reply to New York City New Yorkers… by Harry Lightning
dictate policy for the rest of the State.
dictate policy for the rest of the Country (and ROW in many cases). fify
NYC = Best place in the World if I do say so myself.
In reply to New York City New Yorkers… by Harry Lightning
Washington state has the same problem with Seattle.
In reply to New York City New Yorkers… by Harry Lightning
They truly are. A never ending tax shithole ....and they keep voting the same assholes in — e.g. Schumer. However upstate NY IS great. Too bad they can’t cast off Manhattan into the ocean
In reply to Fuck Cuomo and his shitty TV… by EcoJoker
I lived in NY for 58 years, NYers are not stupid, NYCers ARE. And unfortunately all any Dem needs to win is the NYC vote. The rest of them effectively have a meaningless vote. Now before you say "Then they should move" Not so easy, things like Job, Family, Kids in School make it difficult
Same shit I imagine in CA, San Fran, Silly-CON Valley, LA and illegals cancel out the sane people's vote
In reply to Fuck Cuomo and his shitty TV… by EcoJoker
The Dems have a permanent lock on NYS.
Losing NYS would be worse for them than losing California.
CA is only good for producing Dem votes and therefor governing power.
NYS generates money and is the ATM machine for Dem projects and goals.
CA is a dead weight.
Besides, the Dem voters keep leaving CA and descending like locusts on productive states, and of course bringiing their Bolshevik voting habits with them.
So the Dems need both but for different reasons.
In reply to Larry Sharpe has been… by realmoney2015
The medieval serfs had it better than the US Whites today, seriously.
Cuomo was HUD secretary for Bill Clinton, he attacked the 2nd Amendment with all of the power he had...he is keeping it up forever...
Governor Cuomo (D-NY) putting the screws to the only reason we still have any guns at all.
The NRA Says It’s in Deep Financial Trouble, May Be ‘Unable to Exist’ August 3, 2018
NRA in Deep Financial Trouble After Concerted ((())) Campaign to Shut the Goyim Down August 6, 2018
The NRA will fall. It’s inevitable. Just look at the demographics. The Washington Post, October 19, 2015
by (((Adam Winkler))) professor at UCLA School of Law
In reply to G by skbull44
Cuomo even looks like a bag of shit. How much crack do you have to smoke to vote for someone like this?
In reply to Cuomo meant New York was… by chrsn
sic em Donald
In reply to C by Cryptopithicus Homme
Trump needs to immediately stop supporting the left-wing Twitter platform and switch to a truly free-speech platform for all his messaging.
Why would Trump want to support Twitter if it bans/censors all other “conservative” views?
Twitter was actually going bankrupt before trump ran for office. Now the left-wing Twitter only survives because of Trumps’ tweets.
The official whitehouse website will be good enough for Trumps messages if there is not another suitable free-speech platform.
#trumpdumpstwitter
In reply to Cuomo meant New York was… by chrsn
Trump can bait his opponents on twitter where they have the ability to reply. That wouldn't happen if he used whitehouse.gov exclusively.
In reply to Trump needs to immediately … by TheSilentMajority
And how many times for you go to white house for Gov a day? Crickets.
In reply to Trump needs to immediately … by TheSilentMajority
That is also incorrect.
In reply to Cuomo meant New York was… by chrsn
Fools multiply when wise men are silent. Nelson Mandela
In reply to Cuomo meant New York was… by chrsn
Cuomo meant he was never that great...and his wife was agreeing with him!
In reply to Cuomo meant New York was… by chrsn
What a dumbfck libtard. Loser.
It makes no difference, they’ve got another libtard lined up to replace him already.
In reply to What a dumbfck libtard… by DontBdecieved
Stupid is as stupid does...
...how about we all decide to just let evolution work !
Andrew has managed to come out from his dad's shadow.
His new name is "Cuomo the Lesser"
I read, "...the Loser". Damn eyesight.
In reply to Andrew has managed to come… by NurseRatched
The Cuomos are jackasses.
(that need to be dumped to sea in a crabtrap)
Sorry, lived under the reign of Cuomo the older for a while.
In reply to The Cuomos are jackasses. by MadHatt
Don't dump that trash in the ocean.... mess up the water real bad doing that...
In reply to (that need to be dumped to… by pods
As Q often states, these people are stupid
Let's make mediocre great again.
Hugs Andy.
In reply to As Q often states, these… by markar