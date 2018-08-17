"Unless Erdogan Changes Course," El-Erian Warns Of "Much Wider Damage... Not Just In Turkey"

Authored by Mohamed El-Erian via Project Syndicate,
Rather than sticking with the approach taken by numerous other countries – including Argentina earlier this year – by raising interest rates and seeking some form of IMF support, Turkey has shunned both in a very public manner. Unless it changes course, the government risks much wider damage – and not just in Turkey.
Whether by accident or design, Turkey is trying to rewrite the chapter on crisis management in the emerging-market playbook. Rather than opting for interest-rate hikes and an external funding anchor to support domestic policy adjustments, the government has adopted a mix of less direct and more partial measures – and this at a time when Turkey is in the midst of an escalating tariff tit-for-tat with the United States, as well as operating in a more fluid global economy. How all this plays out is important not only for Turkey, but also for other emerging economies that already have had to cope with waves of financial contagion.
The initial phases of Turkey’s crisis were a replay of past emerging-market currency crises. A mix of domestic and external events – an over-stretched credit-led growth strategy; concerns about the central bank’s policy autonomy and effectiveness; and a less hospitable global liquidity environment, owing in part to rising US interest rates – destabilized the foreign-exchange market.
A political spat with the US accelerated the run on the Turkish lira by fueling a self-reinforcing dynamic. And all of this occurred in the context of a more uncertain and – aside from the US – weakening global economy.
In keeping with the traditional emerging-market-crisis script, Turkey’s currency crisis spilled over onto other emerging economies. As is typically the case, the first wave of contagion was technical in nature, driven mainly by generalized outflows from Turkey’s currency and bond markets. The longer this contagion continues, the greater the concern that it will lead to more disruptive financial and economic outcomes. As such, central banks in several emerging economies – as diverse as Argentina, Hong Kong, and Indonesia – felt compelled to take counter-measures.
What has followed is what makes this episode of emerging-market crisis different, at least so far. Rather than sticking with the approach taken by numerous other countries – including Argentina earlier this year – by raising interest rates and seeking some form of support from the International Monetary Fund, Turkey has shunned both in a very public manner, including through strident remarks by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Facing an accelerated exchange-rate depreciation that, at one stage, almost halved the lira’s value, Turkey has taken a variety of measures that attempt to simulate – albeit partially – the traditional approach that emerging economies have tended to follow in the past.
Domestically, it tightened funding conditions and, at the same time, provided liquidity to domestic banks, along with regulatory forbearance. It made it harder for foreigners to access lira liquidity, thereby squeezing speculators that had shorted the currency. It promised to deal with credit and fiscal excesses while ruling out capital controls. Externally, the government has mobilized at least $15 billion from Qatar to be used for direct investment in Turkey. And, in the midst of all this, the government also found time to retaliate against the doubling of tariffs on Turkish metal exports by US President Donald Trump’s administration.
The question is whether this response will be enough to act as a circuit breaker, thus giving the Turkish economy and its financial system time to regain their footing. This is particularly important because continued currency turmoil would tip the economy into recession, raise inflation, stress the banking system, and increase corporate bankruptcies.
With this comes the toughest question of all for the government: Can it bring about recovery without reneging on its pledge not to raise interest rates or approach the IMF? It is possible, but not probable.
Absent additional measures, it is unlikely that a critical mass of corrective steps has been attained in Turkey. While the domestic policy adjustments provide short-term relief for the currency, they may be neither comprehensive nor sufficient as yet to return Turkey to a promising path for inclusive economic growth and durable financial stability.
On the external side, the funding from Qatar, assuming it materializes fully and in a timely fashion, appears small relative to Turkey’s gross external funding needs. It also doesn’t come with the IMF imprimatur that reassures many investors. And it is far from clear how this money will make its way into the economy to maximize the potential for currency stabilization.
And then there is the trade skirmish with the US.
Like other countries, it is only a matter of time until Turkey comes to the same realization as others about confronting the more protectionist stance adopted by the US. Because of its size and systemic influence, and assuming it remains willing to incur the risk of suffering some damage in the process, the US is destined to win a tit-for-tat tariff escalation. As such, the best approach is what the European Union decided to do last month: seek a way to pause the skirmish while working on the longer-term underlying issues.
Rather than rewriting the game plan for crisis management in emerging markets, Turkey may well end up confirming it. One hopes this will lead to the restoration of financial stability and growth as the government looks to reverse its stance on central-bank independence, interest-rate policy, and perhaps even the IMF. The alternative – persisting with the current approach and, in the process, running the risk of turning technical dislocations into much more damaging longer-term economic and financial disruptions – would also prove problematic for other emerging economies.
Sooner or later a important country will default. Starting a chain of systemic failures. A Snowball that will turn into a huge iceberg.
Karma is a bitch. The US and its allies empowered Erdogan. Now they will pay the price for propping up yet another dictator.
I'm confused, didn't they supposedly sponsor a coup attempt against Erdogan in 2016. Not that I believe anyone's version of that story at this point.
Turkey's overcooked... and the greenback stuffing is dry. It'll need a lot of gravy to make it palatable again. 🇹🇷💸🦃
Funny shit @ZH first Fitch and now El-Erian ;) I wonder who is more worried Erdo or ((them))
Yes Turkey, do what every other country has done that has failed.
They, because Turkey will show the world that IMF is obsolete.
El-Erian...
The "Kyle Bass" on blowing up Turkey with George Soros $propaganda instead of China this time...
There's a Turkey shoot going on here...
Perhaps. But in the end I see nothing but orphan $USD in the longest chorus line in existence returning home to the "front office" that printed all of them with nothing backing them but that slogan about "Full Faith and Credit" ...
Talk about contracting and being in the tertiary stages of the "Spanish Flu" circa 1919 if you're the Federal Reserve!
Guess there's going to be a run on Gold/Silver!!!
Turkey needs to repudiate its external debt and move to a currency that is fully convertible into gold at a fixed price at any bank.
Argentina has.. and it did 'nada' to the markets.. Turkey is looking at the Argentinian playbook with some help from their 'friends'..
Another western sponsored think-tank propagating this drivel. The empire's playbook is straight out of "Confessions of an Economic Hit Man".
Of course Turkey, Russia, Iran, China, Venezuela, Brazil, etc, are all trying to rewrite that playbook. They are tired of being economically whipped to fall in line with the dictates of the Anglo-Zionist empire. Good on them.
And the writer's assessment of the Qatar bailout:
"It also doesn’t come with the IMF imprimatur that reassures many investors."
LOL - Yes, it would reassure them that the A-Z empire that dominates voting in the IMF (based on fraudlently reported GDP estimates) is still in control.
"the best approach is what the European Union decided to do last month: seek a way to pause the skirmish while working on the longer-term underlying issues"
Americans are more naive than I thought. By the EU suggesting that we should talk about, the US backed down when the EU promised to buy more soya beans (95% cannot be imported to the EU because of GMO) and gas, "if prices are competitive" (which they are not compared to Russian gas). Juncker laughed all the way back to Bruxelles.
"the US is destined to win a tit-for-tat tariff escalation".
Really ? Certainly not a tit-for-tat escalation with nationalistic countries like China and Russia. The more "tit" Trump throws at them the more Chinse and Russians will be behind their leaders for respoinding by a bigger "tat". Meanwhile, Trump would be trown out of the White House by American voters who are not ready to pay the price of Trumps global games.
Great time for Erdogan to throw a tantrum. If the world economy tanks, and it will, its just a matter of time, he will have screwed the proverbial pooch and Turkey will descend into third world nastiness. No more bailouts for Turkey.
Design is looking the more likely right now, could be assymetrical warfare(economic).
Its pretty obvious Erdogan defected some time ago,trying to kill people does that to them, so there is no way
this wasn't gamed out.Instead nothing.Mmmmm.
All of DBs CDS was bought by US banks,that's going to leave a huge skid mark.It doesn't matter what his
loans were lent in if he defaults.How many times were those loans over insured ?
Remember AIG,$16 trn in CDS on $2trn of loans,so maybe a couple of trillion this time,if a counterparty doesn't
fail.
spoken like a true insider for the US neocons....what was not said was that Turkey is remaining an independent sovereign nation and is standing up to economic warfare caused by the US. They will turn east, leave the useless Nato, and realign trade with the brics...funding will likely come from china with gold backed trade notes. Then if Europe continues to side with the US they will open the immigrant floodgates and let BBVA, Unicredit, and BNP paribas get hit with 20% defaults and over 2 trillion in derivatives.
Markets are already sensing contagion and a liquidity crisis is coming. Either the ECB reverses course and brings in another QE while the US reverse course and do the same, one huge market/currency crisis will unfold....
Erdogan's strength is the catalyst for contagion. US financial warfare better be very careful...they are not an island and this could be the start of a major depression to which the US fiat dollar will be destroyed.
Qatar is backstopping Turkey.
Big nothing burger.
why should anyone follow U.S orders to swamp.. nice to have resistance..kebab eating bear dragon... 1,7 billion consumers, think about that..
Mohamed El-Erian misses a key point in this crisis.
Most of us will agree that Erdogan is a stubborn buffoon BUT the US is being exposed as acting like an arrogant bully in this rather childish spat and this alone will garner support from other countries who risk falling into the same position. This will give Turkey support from countries like China and Russia and if so many other smaller countries. Therefore, this time it is not at all a given that Turkey will lose in standing firm against the US. This bullying tactic by Trump may perhaps give him brownie points in the US but outside the US it is the opposite and someone should inform him of this.
"someone should inform him of this" - since he is only required to listen to Bibi, Sheldon Adelson and Rober Mercer, he will never hear it.
Why do you think the only sane person in the administration (SoS Tillerson) left?
No sorry H-O-M.
That is completely irrelevant to the US tightening it's trade grip on Turkey.
Very well written comprehensive analysis of the Turkey Predicament.
Time will tell if Turkey is rewriting the EM handbook or falling prey to it.