The Unpleasant Truth About The 1941 Parachuting Of Rudolf Hess In England, Part 1

Authored by Sylvain LaForest via Oriental Review,
Even though a vast majority of the population admits the saying that history is written by those who win the wars, most are unwilling to question its core and rather choose to accept that what they’re being told by their government controlled education and mainstream media reflects reality.
We have to keep in mind that our knowledge of the Second World War was mostly redacted by American and Western historians that carried over time a deeply fake idea of reality. In an ironic way, this makes of history a very interesting and lively subject today, since this overall incomprehension of WW2 allows a researcher to solve in July 2018 an event like the parachuting of Rudolf Hess in England on May 10th 1941, which has remained an event shrouded in mystery for 77 years.
Its complexity and huge historical ramifications make it the most interesting enigma that we have left from the worst war that the world has ever known. If the event didn’t hide vital information, the British government would’ve revealed a long time ago its classified documents on the matter. For Hess’ landing in England isn’t a simple war spy flick, it’s actually at the heart of the shaping of our world. And Rudolf knew it.
Upon his initial arrest, the Nazi first claimed that his name was Alfred Horn, then after his transfer in the hands of the British military, he finally revealed his real name and added: “I have come to save humanity.”
What actually happened?
Adolf Hitler and Rudolf Hess around 1934
By 1941, Rudolf Hess had just been ranked by Hitler as the Number Three in the Third Reich hierarchy and bore the title of Deputy Fuhrer. Hess had been amongst the first to embrace Hitler to lead the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei; he had participated in the 1924 failed Munich Putsch that sent him along with his beloved leader in the Landsberg prison, where they wrote Mein Kampftogether, or Hitler’s guidebook for the future of Germany and the rest of Europe. He was arguably the most devoted and loyal friend Hitler ever had. Hence, the parachuting of this very high ranked Nazi in England in the midst of WW2 is not to be taken lightly under any circumstance. Hess had to carry a message of the outmost importance that could not be transmitted over a telephone line, a telegram, or any other form of communication that could be intercepted by intelligence agencies that were all on full alert 24/7 all over Europe in 1941.
“Official” history had to create a well-crafted narrative to hide the real purpose of this mission. So, it says that Rudolf Hess got a Messerschmitt Bf 110, learned to pilot the plane in a few weeks, then flew to England by himself, was able to escape most radars by flying at a very low altitude towards Scotland, but then was spotted by the DCA in Scotland and jumped off his plane wearing a parachute and was later arrested by the British police. Some have disputed this version of the flight, saying that Hess was not in command of the plane that parachuted him, and even that the plane had been escorted by the Royal Air Force in the last stage of the flight since Hess was expected by a few insiders. Whatever the truth is on this first Act, fact is that he landed with a sore ankle on British soil on May 10th 1941. This is where the plot thickens, since hereafter, every ally authority at the time judged that the essence of his mission was not to be revealed to the public. In fact, had he not landed on a farm 10 miles from his intended target on the Duke of Hamilton estate, we would have never heard of the story.
Many historians and journalists have leaned over the table as if facing a jigsaw puzzle, trying to fit the pieces to make some sense of the crazy Hess trip to England.
If you’re amongst the few people still interested in history and you’re looking for some information on the matter, Wikipedia and multiple other mainstream narratives loosely reflect what we learn in schools. One explanation simply says that Hess had suddenly gone mad and tried to escape the fate of Germany on a solo flight. Others claim that Hess sought to win Hitler’s favors back by negotiating a truce with England on his own initiative. There is also the wild theory that Hess was trying to use the British monarchy to oust Churchill of power. Different theories will range all the way to the most popular version of an official mission under the order of Hitler that needed to negotiate peace with England before he attacked the Soviet Union, which would come the next month on June 22nd 1941.
In almost every theory, historians agree that Hess had chosen to meet the Duke of Hamilton, an influential member of the Anglo-German Fellowship Association, since there is overwhelming evidence that the Royal Family was in favor of the Nazis and wanted peace with Germany, as opposed to Churchill who posed as the great Nazi slayer. Most of the theories will end by saying that neither the Duke of Hamilton, nor Churchill, nor anyone holding a high-profile position accepted to meet Hess, before he was sent in prison after saying what he had to say. And whatever that was, Hess had forgotten about it by the time he was prosecuted in Nuremberg after the war, since timely amnesia got ahold of his suddenly failing brain.
If any of the aforementioned theories held any truth, Hess would have never suffered amnesia since they all bear their good share of political correctness and the British government would have no reason to keep the Hess files secret. Any of these versions could have been released to the public, since they became over time different explanations of the Hess journey in our history books. But the roots of most theories hold no logical ground and don’t even make sense, since it was Germany that was attacking England and not the other way around. Therefore, if Hess was really looking for a truce, he only needed to talk to Hitler. And if Adolf himself wanted peace with England, he just had to do nothing at all.
That sudden Nuremberg amnesia might be the reason why Rudolf died at 93 eating daily steaks and lobsters, gardening flowers and watching TV in the golden and comfortable Spandau prison in Germany, instead of sharing the fate of most of his fellow Nazis whose lives ended at the end of a rope at the conclusion of the Nuremberg trials in 1946. Here again, the cloud of mystery around Hess has created an aura of doubt upon his official death by suicide that many swear was the murder of an invalid elder that knew too much and was ready to confess.
01 Jan 1946, Nuremberg, Germany – The defendants at the Nuremberg Nazi trials. Pictured in the front row are: Hermann Goering, Rudolf Hess, Joachim Von Ribbentrop, Wilhelm Keitel and Ernst Kaltenbrunner. In the back row are: Karl Doenitz, Erich Raeder, Baldur von Schirach, and Fritz Sauckel.
Well, the truth about Hess in England is so much more interesting than anything mentioned above and is a master key to the full understanding of the stakes and objectives of WW2, which is why it was always hidden under the murky shadows of a historical enigma. And his mission was so important that we can now fully appreciate why such a high-ranking Nazi official was ordered to execute it.
Historical speculation
To confront the spectrum of narratives that our official history offers, especially in the case of an event that took place 77 years ago, independent researchers have to mostly rely on logical speculation, because of the lack of access to precious documentation that is kept confidential in locked vaults, usually for national security reasons. In the case of the Rudolf Hess trip to England, everything has been up to speculation, since no official reason or explanation was ever given by the British authorities. Every theory that has become mainstream and accepted over time is threaded over pure speculation and has absolutely nothing to substantiate it.
Some were articles written by journalists at the time who claimed they had insider information that could never be verified, while other explanations were backed by simple made-up and fake information. The example of an alleged letter written by Hess that he had left for Hitler, saying that he was making this trip on his own will, has to be ranked with the rest of the propaganda.
A 28-page report was discovered by Matthias Uhl of the German Historical Institute Moscow in the State Archive of the Russian Federation. The document was written in February 1948 by Hess’ adjutant Karlheinz Pintsch, whom eye-witnessed Hitler’s reaction when he learned that the Deputy Führer had parachuted in England. According to Pintsch, Hitler was not the least surprised, nor angry, and had full knowledge of the plan. Thus, a whole range of theories can be brushed away, since Hitler obviously had ordered the mission himself. Those theories only hold ground when facts are disregarded, which is often how mainstream media works.
We have to accept that only one theory is right, but also that this theory won’t have much hard evidence to back it up until classified documents are released to the public. Therefore, the objective is to find the most likely. We have to rely on logical analysis, but above everything, circumstantial evidence might shed a magical ray of light and reveal the truth. I will apply this system on:
(A) The importance of Hess in the hierarchy and the will to keep his mission secret to the rest of the world.
(B) The timetable of the events of WW2: what happened before and after, and the impact that the mission had over the behavior changes of different nations.
I have come to a definitive conclusion that has never been verbalized before. In fact, no one was even close to the truth. But it’s the only one that stands the scrutiny of cross-examination of circumstances. At the base, the initiative of a secret underground mission outside official channels of communication, for such an important Nazi, raises a most crucial question: why was Germany trying to hide this meeting from the rest of the world?
To be continued...
Who can scoop the author and tell the story early?
After we figure out what happened with Rudolph Hess, I want to know the truth about the JFK assassination, the Gulf of Tonkin and Hillary's emails.
People that read and understand history know that Hess was a genuinely good hearted man. He sought peace between cousined Germany and England and risked everything for the possible betterment of relations between the two nations. Some now surmise that he was sent as an emissary by Hitler himself as a last ditch olive branch to the obstinate English to avert a Second World War. Of course, we now know that Churchill was completely in hock to those usurers who kept his properties intact and copious supplies of whiskey flowing... and thus, thwarted Hess' offerings for peace. That wretched sot cared not for the the continued existence and viability of the British Empire. All of that was lost because of his efforts to enjoin WWII. But, hey!... they defeated those Eeeeeeevil Nazis... and that's all that really matters, right?
If the system that produced Churchil was not evil, then why was kalergi so honored among it?
I can't believe I actually wasted my time reading this article promising a Part II in which nothing of substance was revealed in Part I.
I guess I have to wait for Part II ;-)
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2012/06/douglas-p-horne/photographic-eviden…
Find this on youtube- JFK to 911 Everything Is A Rich Man's Trick
It's a long flick but it has the footage and explanations in the critical frames.
how about 911? At exactly 1:54:00 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyWAZ6s8L-g&t=1s
that was three years before the 911 attacks. YouTube has removed better quality versions, so this is all you have remaining.
In reply to Who can scoop the author and… by RAT005
There were over a 100 peace accords sent to Churchill between Sept 9, 1939 and December 7, 1941.
Over a hundred. Every attempt was rejected by Churchill. Churchill was a known representative of the Jewish bankers in the City of London. He farted around with the Rothchilds.
What's funny is he admitted that they were an international malicious confederacy that held nearly all top positions in the REAL slaughter of 30 million in Russia, were involved in a global conspiracy to overthrow governments, were responsible for nearly every single subversive movement in the 19th century.... So we should just give them Israel and they would start throwing daisies at us instead.
What a bastard. What's even worse is that its current victims will roll themselves into pretzels trying to avoid any of this truth. The reason why Churchill posted this in European papers is because everybody at the time already knew.
Then they got their greasy little hands on all western media in all its forms and now we are surrounded by suicidal idiots who are more worried about these powerful and incredibly protected people then they are their own children. They don't seem to care about our children though, and certainly not Yemen's children.
This truth is inconvenient.
Trump farts around with the Rothschilds. The Rothschilds bailed out Trump's deeply indebted Atlantic City casino. Wilbur Ross was the Rothschild point man that assisted Trump because he would be "useful". Wilbur Ross is now the Commerce Secratary in Trump's cabinet.
weird stuff in ZH sometimes, but interesting, so why did he do it?
An interesting mystery. But I'm going to hazard a guess as to which (((group))) would prefer both this information and the real motivation behind 9/11 remain classified. I look forward to part II.
The failed putsch was in 1923, not 1924. The author has lost all of his credibility with this mistake.
He told them of their plans to attack the bolsheviks.
More speculation to keep you hanging....
Read part 2,,,3,,,4,,,5,,,6...
What a tease! Interesting, but what a tease!
By chance, I've spent time at both ends of Rudolph's journey. The former Luftwaffe base Lechfeld outside Augsburg became a listening post run by No Such Agency. At the other end, the estate in Scotland Hess was heading for, LennoxLove, I used to visit on weekend runs while on assignment in the area.
Yeah, ok, whatever, but what about The Holocaust©®™?
WW II was another trumped up war by the Anglo/American/Jewish establishment. The English wanted to destroy Germany as a competitor. The Jews needed a war to make money and to establish the state of Israhell. The American establishment was on board as well. The British had broken the Japanese code and knew when and where the attack on Pearl Harbor would be. They informed their American counterparts who FDR pretended to be shocked - shocked -and then proceeded to declare war against Japan and naturally Germany as well. How many times has American been suckered into wars on behalf of the English and the war profiteers?
"How many times?"
At least the first two World Wars and Probably the next one too.
Wait. I thought Germany declared war on the US first. I guess my knowledge of history is wrong.
True but don't forget the world reserve currency. That had to have also been a motive if not the primary one. They gained the world reserve currency and have been putting the screws to the world with it ever since.
I wonder how long they planned for it all.
Just found part II, which is to be continued as well:
https://orientalreview.org/2018/08/16/the-unpleasant-truth-about-the-19…
It is beginning to sound like the Brits were colluding with the Nazis outside of Churchill's knowledge.
The English are now dealing with the consequences of defeating Hitler- a man who foresaw the toilet that Europe has become.
Hess's letter for peace was passed to the king of england. The royal family implored Churchill to consider peace with hitler but Churchill refused. He was owned by the oligarchs and deep in debt and they were making a killing on war. thats the real story. Read the truth about hitler, the truth about wwII on patriotmouse.com for more details
David Irving's works are a must read for anyone interested in the third reich.
"...since it was Germany that was attacking England and not the other way around. Therefore, if Hess was really looking for a truce, he only needed to talk to Hitler. And if Adolf himself wanted peace with England, he just had to do nothing at all."
This author is clueless about WWII. It was England that declared war on Germany, not vice versa. Therefore, if there was to be a truce, it would be up to England to initiate it.
Hitler offered peace to England 17 times. Hess carried a letter signed by Hitler asking for peace with no conditions. We fought on the wrong side. Read the patriotmouse.com articles
This should be very interesting. I look forward to the author's analysis and conclusion.
Many reports that the Hess in the Spandau prison was a double.
Don't have to wait too long. Part two posted here:
https://orientalreview.org/2018/08/16/the-unpleasant-truth-about-the-1941-parachuting-of-rudolf-hess-in-england-ii/
Supplement this by reading Hess and the Penguins by Joseph P. Farrell (2017).
"Dunkirk" 1940 "KEY?"
Four good reads---- #1/4 'Himmler's Secret War' by Martin Allen (* The Covert Peace Negotiations of Heinrich Himmler) c.
#2/4 'Hidden Agenda' by Martin Allen (** How the Duke of Windsor Betrayed the Allies) c.2000
#3/4 'The Hitler/Hess Deception' by Martin Allen (*** British Intelligence's Best-Kept Secret of the Second World War) c.2003
#4/4 'Hidden History'