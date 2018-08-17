Woman Escapes ISIS Sex Slavery Only To Bump Into Former Captor Walking Freely In Germany

A woman who was kidnapped by ISIS as a teenager in her native Iraq in 2014 and held for three months as a sex slave by the terror group eventually managed to escape and later resettled as a refugee in Germany after the harrowing ordeal.

But two years after her escape, she unexpectedly encountered her ISIS kidnapper while walking the streets of Stuttgart, Germany. The man she identified as Abu Hamam was living in Germany as a free man, and the police did nothing.

The Daily Mail reports the following of the Kurdish Yezidi woman Ashwaq Ta'lo's testimony relating the shock encounter:

Speaking in a Facebook video, she said she had seen the man, Abu Humam, in 2016 and then again earlier this year in Schwäbisch Gmünd in south-western Germany. She told police and asylum officials about the encounter and although they identified the man from CCTV they said there was nothing they could do because the man was also registered as a refugee, The Times reports.

Former ISIS captive Ta'lo Ashwaq, Screengrab

"Someone stopped me, on 21st February this year. I froze when I looked at his face carefully. It was Abu Humam, with the same scary beard and ugly face. I was speechless when he started speaking in German, asking, 'You’re Ashwaq, aren’t you?'" Ta'lo told Kurdish outlet Bas News in an exclusive interview published Wednesday.

The girl was kidnapped in northern Iraq along some of her sisters, one of which is still missing, when she was only fifteen; and after being auctioned off she was abused by her ISIS captor on a daily basis for ten months, according to her testimony.

She escaped after feigning a skin disease, for which she had been issued pills. She had managed to slip the pills into the food of her captor, putting him to sleep, and escaped the compound where she was being held near Mosul.

Upon fleeing Iraq and resettling in Germany in 2016, and while seeking the support of humanitarian refugee services, she came upon the man that had tortured her in Mosul all those months.

Ta'lo related of the incident that she immediately denied her identity out of shock and fear when questioned by Abu Hamam on on a German street. The man told her, "Yes, you are Ashwaq, and you know me very well. I am Abu Humam, and you were with me for a while in Mosul. And I know where you live, with whom you live, and what you are doing," according to the Bas News report.

ISIS kidnap survivor Ta'lo Ashwaq's shocking video testimony...

This is Ashwaq, a Yazidi girl who was kidnapped by ISIS in 2014 when the terrorist group attacked Kurdistan-Iraq. After her escape and her migration to Germany, she met the man who had bought her as a slave, walking around freely in Germany. This is unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/rIYYhP9nmQ — Polla Garmiany (@PollaGarmiany) August 14, 2018

The girl says she fled to a nearby market until she could observe the ISIS terrorist-turned-"refugee" leaving.

In her testimony she recounts that while previously being abused daily she was also made to pray five times a day and recite the Koran by the ISIS fanatic. Encountering the terrorist roaming freely on the streets of Germany left her stunned in disbelief.

She recounts of the apathetic response on the part of the German police when she notified them that an ISIS terror leader was walking free in their midst: "The police told me that he is also a refugee, just like me, and that they could not do anything about it. They just gave me a phone number that I could contact in case Abu Humam ever stopped me. After this response, I decided to return to Kurdistan and never go back to Germany," Ashwaq told Bas News.

Since Ashwaq's story was first published, it's been picked up by a number of US and UK outlets, including Newsweek, which sought answers from German authorities: "The Stuttgart headquarters of the Baden-Württemberg Police were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Newsweek," the magazine reports.

Thousands of other refugees also survived ISIS captivity before the terror group was routed from northern Iraq in 2017, but as Bas News summarizes of her tragic story:

But what makes Ashwaq’s story unique is that after three years living in Stuttgart, she meets Abu Humam, the IS militant who had bought Ashwaq in Iraq’s Mosul for $100, and subjected her to constant inhuman abuses. Abu Humam, at the time of meeting Ashwaq in Germany, appears to have no fear and no regrets. He starts again harassing Ashwaq, which forces the Yezidi victim to escape Germany and return to Kurdistan.

Which begs the question: how many other ISIS terror leaders and kidnappers are roaming European streets freely, right under the watchful and apparently permissive eye of German and other European authorities?

We expect that there are many more untold stories like Ta'lo Ashwaq's out there, and more as yet unreported instances of European governments allowing ISIS terrorists to cross their borders without hindrance.