Actor Jim Carrey's Art Goes Viral: "Our Missile, Our Crime" In Yemen

Responding to the now confirmed fact that it was a laser-guided MK 82 bomb made by Lockheed Martin that killed 40 children while they were riding inside a school bus in northern Yemen over a week ago, actor Jim Carrey has highlighted the crime in his latest art.
In a now viral tweet posted his official account Friday afternoon, Carrey wrote, "40 innocent children killed on a bus in Yemen." And added, "Our ally. Our missile. Our crime."
40 innocent children killed on a bus in Yemen.— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 17, 2018
Our ally.
Our missile.
Our crime. pic.twitter.com/yQ7FULulj2
Carrey referenced the US-Saudi coalition in Yemen responsible for dropping the 500-pound bomb on the school bus as it made its way through a crowded market in Dahyan in Saada province on August 9th, which both the US State Department and the Saudis had defended as a "legitimate military operation".
The cartoon art, signed by Carrey's hand as the artist, depicts a bus full of terrified children during the moment a missile marked with the American flag and “USA” hurtles toward them. The tweet garnered over 30,000 retweets and more than 68,000 likes less than 24 hours after it was published.
Carrey's tweet corresponded with CNN's Friday afternoon story confirming that the bomb which killed the children was supplied by the US as part of a batch of Lockheed Martin produced munitions supplied under a prior US-government approved transfer.
Yemeni journalists found this fragment of the bomb Saudi Arabia dropped on a school bus full of children in Yemen https://t.co/ooLcwBpMwZ— Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) August 11, 2018
It's a US-made MK-82 guided bomb, which has been used in previous attacks on Yemeni civilians
The cage code on the bomb is Lockheed Martin's pic.twitter.com/Wu6OSZeKJ2
CNN's reporting came nearly a full week after our own coverage - Guided Bomb Fragments At Site Of Yemen Bus Airstrike Trace Back To Lockheed Martin -wherein we analyzed and traced markings from photos showing the side of bomb fragments found at the site to conclude it possessed Lockheed's unique CAGE Code (or Commercial and Government Entity Code), based on the prior research of American journalist Ben Norton.
Regardless, we're just glad that (to our surprise) CNN actually decided feature such a story that reveals the clear and shocking extent of ongoing US/Saudi/UAE war crimes in Yemen. And further that Hollywood celebrities like Jim Carrey would put aside the usual hyperpartisan domestic political narratives to focus on what's really happening in the world.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon was silent when CNN asked about the provenance of the bomb, and refused to own up to any responsibility regarding the bus attack.
The United States has long tried to present its role in the conflict as attempting to stave off humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, yet as even NPR confirmed while reporting from inside the country earlier this year the US military "has provided targeting information, equipment and aircraft refueling to the Saudi air campaign, which has been widely criticized for being indiscriminate and killing civilians in places like hospitals, funerals and homes."
And now with CNN and celebrity figures belatedly spotlighting Yemen (after years of silence going back to 2015), next week's White House and State Department press briefings are sure to get interesting.
Comments
In reply to What do you call a bus… by datbedank
Good Artwork ...
The MSM REFUSES to cover this News Item ................
Only the BBC did an extensive Report on it this week.
They showed the small bodies being buried.
They showed a pile of battered small blue schoolbags, all the same that they were given by the school.
They were from poor families, I think they were proud to have had those schoolbags.
Really sad...
In reply to given that his girlfriend… by vaporland
where was this dick when barry obomba was doing his drone thing>?
He's a little late to the anti-bombing brown people party, isn't he?
In reply to Good One ... by BaBaBouy
you sound like mnewn and the other Obama-obsessed morons on here
In reply to where was this dick when… by DingleBarryObummer
I've been more critical of trump, in an intelligent way, and for a longer time period than almost anyone on here. I've been riding his ass since he read from "two corinthians" in febraury 2016, that's when I knew he was full of shit.
It's true though. Where was his art when obama bombed that hospital with all the international doctors? remember that? nary a peep from hollywood.
In reply to you sound like mnewn and the… by Juggernaut x2
NOW the cocksuckers start to care. Bush wrecks some countries and the yelling is loud. Obama does it, and crickets. Now Trump does something and killing is evil again. I fucking hate this tribal bullshit. If it was wrong when Bush did it, it was wrong when Obama did it and it is wrong when Trump does it.
In reply to I've been more critical of… by DingleBarryObummer
Absolutely, 100% agree, but I'll take any hollow anti-war movement we got because it sure beats the shit out of the neocon mindset.
In reply to NOW the cocksuckers start to… by El Vaquero
What it takes for Democrats to care about war:
1) Republican president
2) little military gain
3) large amount of children graves to stand on
All three needed, preferably in that order.
In reply to Absolutely, 100% agree, but… by dirty fingernails
I'm pretty sure you could stop at "Republican President." It was never as bad as it was w/ Obama. I seriously think the algorithms and psychology have perfected manipulation to the point they push most people around where ever they want. The Dems lost it under Obama and few are showing signs of returning to sanity. Same thing is happening with Trump supporters. Not everyone, but the large blocks who aren't real smart of savvy.
In reply to What it takes for Democrats… by carni
I've been thinking about the "the algorithms and psychology" thing a lot lately. It's just so weird. Even like, if you have netflix, you'll notice certain movies and shows pop in and out of being able to be streamed. Maybe like, the scripts of all the movies are all being processed by algos, and intentionally made to stream in combination with other movies, at a certain time correlating with geopolitical events, to get people to think a certain way.
I realize I'm maybe getting carried away, but I'm just thinking of the potential of how far and ridiculous things could actually get.
In reply to I'm pretty sure you could… by dirty fingernails
Carry almost sounds reformed...
In reply to I've been thinking about the… by DingleBarryObummer
Possibly, but the stream of endless, year after year of new Holocaust movies are always on available.
In reply to I've been thinking about the… by DingleBarryObummer
LOL It's true.
I remember there was something about the families of top nazis, interviewing the relatives, daughters, grandchildren etc of Goering and Himmler. These poor people were crying and living being haunted by something that never happened. It's fucking horrible.
In reply to Possibly, but the stream of… by The Blank Stare
Dem vs Rep? They are both the same shit.
Remember, every US president has been a murderer; this time the blood is on Trump's hands....and those of anyone blindly supporting this orange shit.
There's not a single tweet or official word from the gubbermint condemning the killing.
In reply to I'm pretty sure you could… by dirty fingernails
Yup. Meet the new boss...
In reply to Dem vs Rep? They are both… by beemasters
The check cleared. That's all we know. - Pentagon
In reply to I'm pretty sure you could… by dirty fingernails
Where was Carrey hiding when Hussein Sotero Soweeto bin Bama bombed that there hospital?
And then we have Hussein Sotero's bombing various [innocent] wedding parties.
Where was Carrey then?
In reply to Meanwhile, the Pentagon was… by Cognitive Dissonance
Seemingly he was ostensibly making supposed jokes.
In reply to Where was Carrey hiding when… by Never One Roach
Carey was probably in the bathhouse with Barry O Buttfuck.
In reply to Where was Carrey hiding when… by Never One Roach
Trump Derangement syndrome is real. The MIC and the Deep State know that the jig is up. Expect full blown SHTF soon. Prepare accordingly people.
In reply to I'm pretty sure you could… by dirty fingernails
My battle cry will be "Ron Paul!" Adjust your pattern of fire accordingly.
In reply to Trump Derangement syndrome… by I am Groot
My question: Who authorized it? Did DJT even know, or is the CIA off doing whatever it wants...because it can?
In reply to Absolutely, 100% agree, but… by dirty fingernails
We can see from that "painting" that carey sucks as an artist too.
That image shouts pedo to me, with carey's red white and blue meat missile ending their innocence.
Fuckers can't help but give themselves away.
In reply to NOW the cocksuckers start to… by El Vaquero
Jim Carey has zero talent and any success he's had resulted from the sickness in modern culture rather than his attempts at humor.
In reply to We can see from that … by Oliver Klozoff
He was pretty funny as Fire Marshal Bill and Ace Ventura. But he went full blown progressive and turned into manure with his political bullshit.
In reply to Jim Carey has zero talent… by Billy the Poet
I never found Carey to be funny. Robin Williams either. They are just hyperactive nutcases. Carlin talked fast and shouted and pulled funny faces but he made valid and hilarious points when he did.
In reply to He was pretty funny as Fire… by I am Groot
It's not only wrong, it's mass murder.
The national leaders and other monsters green-lighting these war crimes need to arrested and tried.
In reply to NOW the cocksuckers start to… by El Vaquero
NOW the cocksuckers start to care.
So you believe we should never care is that it.
In reply to NOW the cocksuckers start to… by El Vaquero
Caring about kids killed during a Republican administration while gleefully bombing children under a Democrat is not a good thing. How can you think it is?
That's why I resigned my seat on my local Democrat committee and supported Ron Paul in 2008.
In reply to NOW the cocksuckers start to… by MaxThrust
shine the light https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzICh_BB6f0
In reply to I've been more critical of… by DingleBarryObummer
Our ? ... Isn't Jim Carey Canadian ?
Wish these fucking canuks would mind their own bunsiness
The only thing worse than Jim's (cough) acting is his 3rd grade level paintings
In reply to I've been more critical of… by DingleBarryObummer
Not to single you out, but I see a lot of posts attacking Carrey rather than the ugly truth he brought attention to. That's BS and it's only about attacking the messenger to deflect from the truth in the message.
Edit: I didn't ding you
In reply to Our ? ... Isn't Jim Carey… by Stackers
Yes...
See below...
Edit-- I DID...
In reply to Not to single you out, but I… by dirty fingernails
Carrey's art implies the maker of a weapon is responsible for its misuse. Nonsense. Now if the thing went off course that's possibly on Lockheed- Martin. But No one is saying the weapon performed anything other than admirably.
In reply to Yes... See below... by Masher1
A time comes when you cannot hide from the things you have done...
In reply to Carrey's art implies the… by TBT or not TBT
Physicisists have so far failed to detect this Karma force long posited by spiritual folks. Psychologists have bandied about the term wishful thinking.
In reply to A time comes when you cannot… by Masher1
Well being blind what did you expect...A miracle?
In reply to Physicisists both… by TBT or not TBT
Fuck you. Fuck you. Fuck you. Nobody is blaming the weapon maker (LM), asshole. They are blaming the enabler of the genocide who pretends it isn't happening, while our SF works with Al Qaeda, provides intelligence and targetting, our tankers refuel, our drones surveil, and we hand them every bomb they want. As a parent of school children, fuck you you soulless ghoul.
In reply to Carrey's art implies the… by TBT or not TBT
Hey I'm just saying the weapon seems to have worked fine. Is your information different?
In reply to Fuck you. Fuck you. Fuck you… by dirty fingernails
The two fake wars in Iraq were fucking bad enough. Now our government is in bed with Al Qaeda. WTF ! Until we take our government back and hold every .gov criminal accountable, we're living in a 3rd world banana republic.
In reply to Fuck you. Fuck you. Fuck you… by dirty fingernails
Those two wars probably were experienced as real events by the Iraqis...or are we saying here they didn't happen?
In reply to The two wars in Iraq were… by I am Groot
If Carey thinks that droning Pakistan, destroying Libya and attempting to destroy Syria were just good fun then he's as guilty as those who drop the bombs.
In reply to Not to single you out, but I… by dirty fingernails
I would agree. I don't know where he stands on them. In any case, that doesn't make him wrong about this event.
In reply to If Carey thinks that droning… by Billy the Poet
But the implication is that Trump is bad not that bombing innocent people is bad. Otherwise he would have spoken up sooner.
If Jim Carey's words can somehow convince his liberal friends that bombing children is a bad idea no matter who does it then I'll reconsider my position.
In reply to I would agree. I don't know… by dirty fingernails
Truth is truth, no matter if God himself says it or Satan (to use a common dichotomy).
I could give 2 fucks about Carrey, his history, or his politics. This is fucking terrorism and it's on Trump's watch. In fact, the silence from Trump says all that should be needed after his "beautiful babies" bullshit excuse. 40 kids isn't even worth a tweet?
In reply to But the implication is that… by Billy the Poet
The lesser of evils is still evil. Feel free to condemn Trump for these killings.
The fact remains that Clinton had a long history of killing people by the hundreds of thousands while Trump was still running fake university scams. Thank God that her experienced hand does not control these events. But the more important point is that Trump is irreplaceable as a constitutionally elected president and potential martyr (literal or otherwise) whose ouster could inspire a revolt by decent, productive people against the Deep State which is the real enemy here.
In reply to Truth is truth, no matter if… by dirty fingernails
I guess he was too high to notice Obama's blood thirsty rampage across North Africa and thru the Middle East.
In reply to If Carey thinks that droning… by Billy the Poet
No denying the message. Shows what a bunch of BS our media gives us. The white helmets stage a false chemical attack of children in Syria and bombs drop with a huge outcry from the white house of how a foreign govt. such as Syria can do such a thing to them poor children. But when the US and the Saudi's are responsible for killing 40 children, it's OK, and they remain silent. Just like they remained silent when over 50,000 children in Iraq died because of our sanctions which prevented medicine from going into Iraq. The govt. uses the media very effectively to claim attrocities in order to justify their own evil actions such as bombing people who had nothing to do with them attrocities. When the govt. tells the media something that they want us to believe, stop believing them. Most of it is BS. This is how many wars got started, over lies the govt. passed onto us through the media. Just like the lies that led to the Iraq invasion which is responsible for over one million casualties, mostly Iraqi citizens.
In reply to Not to single you out, but I… by dirty fingernails
Absolutely. Where's the missile strike for this attrocity, Trump you empty suit, fat fucking zionist cocksucker? How's about a tweet? Too busy tweeting how Wall St shouldn't need to tell their financial dirt so often, eh?
I see a lot of fanbois trying to blur the lines with "obama did it, too" as if smearing that sack of shit all over Trump somehow makes Trump not covered in shit.
In reply to No denying the message. … by mailll