Actor Jim Carrey's Art Goes Viral: "Our Missile, Our Crime" In Yemen

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/18/2018 - 19:45

Responding to the now confirmed fact that it was a laser-guided MK 82 bomb made by Lockheed Martin that killed 40 children while they were riding inside a school bus in northern Yemen over a week ago, actor Jim Carrey has highlighted the crime in his latest art. 

In a now viral tweet posted his official account Friday afternoon, Carrey wrote, "40 innocent children killed on a bus in Yemen." And added, "Our ally. Our missile. Our crime." 

Carrey referenced the US-Saudi coalition in Yemen responsible for dropping the 500-pound bomb on the school bus as it made its way through a crowded market in Dahyan in Saada province on August 9th, which both the US State Department and the Saudis had defended as a "legitimate military operation".

The cartoon art, signed by Carrey's hand as the artist, depicts a bus full of terrified children during the moment a missile marked with the American flag and “USA” hurtles toward them. The tweet garnered over 30,000 retweets and more than 68,000 likes less than 24 hours after it was published

Carrey's tweet corresponded with CNN's Friday afternoon story confirming that the bomb which killed the children was supplied by the US as part of a batch of Lockheed Martin produced munitions supplied under a prior US-government approved transfer.

CNN's reporting came nearly a full week after our own coverageGuided Bomb Fragments At Site Of Yemen Bus Airstrike Trace Back To Lockheed Martin -wherein we analyzed and traced markings from photos showing the side of bomb fragments found at the site to conclude it possessed Lockheed's unique CAGE Code (or Commercial and Government Entity Code), based on the prior research of American journalist Ben Norton. 

Regardless, we're just glad that (to our surprise) CNN actually decided feature such a story that reveals the clear and shocking extent of ongoing US/Saudi/UAE war crimes in Yemen. And further that Hollywood celebrities like Jim Carrey would put aside the usual hyperpartisan domestic political narratives to focus on what's really happening in the world. 

Meanwhile, the Pentagon was silent when CNN asked about the provenance of the bomb, and refused to own up to any responsibility regarding the bus attack. 

The United States has long tried to present its role in the conflict as attempting to stave off humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, yet as even NPR confirmed while reporting from inside the country earlier this year the US military "has provided targeting information, equipment and aircraft refueling to the Saudi air campaign, which has been widely criticized for being indiscriminate and killing civilians in places like hospitals, funerals and homes."

And now with CNN and celebrity figures belatedly spotlighting Yemen (after years of silence going back to 2015), next week's White House and State Department press briefings are sure to get interesting. 

Tags
Politics
War Conflict
Aerospace & Defense - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 32
Vote down!
 13
BaBaBouy vaporland Sat, 08/18/2018 - 19:49 Permalink

Good Artwork ...

The MSM REFUSES to cover this News Item ................

Only the BBC did an extensive Report on it this week.

They showed the small bodies being buried.

They showed a pile of battered small blue schoolbags, all the same that they were given by the school.

They were from poor families, I think they were proud to have had those schoolbags.

Really sad...

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 3
DingleBarryObummer Juggernaut x2 Sat, 08/18/2018 - 19:57 Permalink

I've been more critical of trump, in an intelligent way, and for a longer time period than almost anyone on here.  I've been riding his ass since he read from "two corinthians" in febraury 2016, that's when I knew he was full of shit.

It's true though.  Where was his art when obama bombed that hospital with all the international doctors?  remember that?  nary a peep from hollywood. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
dirty fingernails carni Sat, 08/18/2018 - 20:15 Permalink

I'm pretty sure you could stop at "Republican President." It was never as bad as it was w/ Obama. I seriously think the algorithms and psychology have perfected manipulation to the point they push most people around where ever they want. The Dems lost it under Obama and few are showing signs of returning to sanity. Same thing is happening with Trump supporters. Not everyone, but the large blocks who aren't real smart of savvy.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
DingleBarryObummer dirty fingernails Sat, 08/18/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

I've been thinking about the "the algorithms and psychology" thing a lot lately.  It's just so weird.  Even like, if you have netflix, you'll notice certain movies and shows pop in and out of being able to be streamed.  Maybe like, the scripts of all the movies are all being processed by algos, and intentionally made to stream in combination with other movies, at a certain time correlating with geopolitical events, to get people to think a certain way.

I realize I'm maybe getting carried away, but I'm just thinking of the potential of how far and ridiculous things could actually get. 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
dirty fingernails TBT or not TBT Sat, 08/18/2018 - 20:23 Permalink

Fuck you. Fuck you. Fuck you. Nobody is blaming the weapon maker (LM), asshole. They are blaming the enabler of the genocide who pretends it isn't happening, while our SF works with Al Qaeda, provides intelligence and targetting, our tankers refuel, our drones surveil, and we hand them every bomb they want. As a parent of school children, fuck you you soulless ghoul.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
dirty fingernails Billy the Poet Sat, 08/18/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

Truth is truth, no matter if God himself says it or Satan (to use a common dichotomy).

I could give 2 fucks about Carrey, his history, or his politics. This is fucking terrorism and it's on Trump's watch. In fact, the silence from Trump says all that should be needed after his "beautiful babies" bullshit excuse. 40 kids isn't even worth a tweet?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Billy the Poet dirty fingernails Sat, 08/18/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

The lesser of evils is still evil. Feel free to condemn Trump for these killings.

The fact remains that Clinton had a long history of killing people by the hundreds of thousands while Trump was still running fake university scams. Thank God that her experienced hand does not control these events. But the more important point is that Trump is irreplaceable as a constitutionally elected president and potential martyr (literal or otherwise) whose ouster could inspire a revolt by decent, productive people against the Deep State which is the real enemy here.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
mailll dirty fingernails Sat, 08/18/2018 - 20:31 Permalink

No denying the message.  Shows what a bunch of BS our media gives us. The white helmets stage a false chemical attack of children in Syria and bombs drop with a huge outcry from the white house of how a foreign govt. such as Syria can do such a thing to them poor children.  But when the US and the Saudi's are responsible for killing 40 children, it's OK, and they remain silent.  Just like they remained silent when over 50,000 children in Iraq died because of our sanctions which prevented medicine from going into Iraq.  The govt.  uses the media very effectively to claim attrocities in order to justify their own evil actions such as bombing people who had nothing to do with them attrocities.  When the govt. tells the media something that they want us to believe, stop believing them.  Most of it is BS.  This is how many wars got started, over lies the govt. passed onto us through the media.  Just like the lies that led to the Iraq invasion which is responsible for over one million casualties, mostly Iraqi citizens.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
dirty fingernails mailll Sat, 08/18/2018 - 20:40 Permalink

Absolutely. Where's the missile strike for this attrocity, Trump you empty suit, fat fucking zionist cocksucker? How's about a tweet? Too busy tweeting how Wall St shouldn't need to tell their financial dirt so often, eh?

I see a lot of fanbois trying to blur the lines with "obama did it, too" as if smearing that sack of shit all over Trump somehow makes Trump not covered in shit.