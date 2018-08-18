Actor Jim Carrey's Art Goes Viral: "Our Missile, Our Crime" In Yemen

Responding to the now confirmed fact that it was a laser-guided MK 82 bomb made by Lockheed Martin that killed 40 children while they were riding inside a school bus in northern Yemen over a week ago, actor Jim Carrey has highlighted the crime in his latest art.

In a now viral tweet posted his official account Friday afternoon, Carrey wrote, "40 innocent children killed on a bus in Yemen." And added, "Our ally. Our missile. Our crime."

40 innocent children killed on a bus in Yemen.

Our ally.

Our missile.

Our crime. pic.twitter.com/yQ7FULulj2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 17, 2018

Carrey referenced the US-Saudi coalition in Yemen responsible for dropping the 500-pound bomb on the school bus as it made its way through a crowded market in Dahyan in Saada province on August 9th, which both the US State Department and the Saudis had defended as a "legitimate military operation".

The cartoon art, signed by Carrey's hand as the artist, depicts a bus full of terrified children during the moment a missile marked with the American flag and “USA” hurtles toward them. The tweet garnered over 30,000 retweets and more than 68,000 likes less than 24 hours after it was published.

Carrey's tweet corresponded with CNN's Friday afternoon story confirming that the bomb which killed the children was supplied by the US as part of a batch of Lockheed Martin produced munitions supplied under a prior US-government approved transfer.

Yemeni journalists found this fragment of the bomb Saudi Arabia dropped on a school bus full of children in Yemen https://t.co/ooLcwBpMwZ



It's a US-made MK-82 guided bomb, which has been used in previous attacks on Yemeni civilians



The cage code on the bomb is Lockheed Martin's pic.twitter.com/Wu6OSZeKJ2 — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) August 11, 2018

CNN's reporting came nearly a full week after our own coverage - Guided Bomb Fragments At Site Of Yemen Bus Airstrike Trace Back To Lockheed Martin -wherein we analyzed and traced markings from photos showing the side of bomb fragments found at the site to conclude it possessed Lockheed's unique CAGE Code (or Commercial and Government Entity Code), based on the prior research of American journalist Ben Norton.

Regardless, we're just glad that (to our surprise) CNN actually decided feature such a story that reveals the clear and shocking extent of ongoing US/Saudi/UAE war crimes in Yemen. And further that Hollywood celebrities like Jim Carrey would put aside the usual hyperpartisan domestic political narratives to focus on what's really happening in the world.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon was silent when CNN asked about the provenance of the bomb, and refused to own up to any responsibility regarding the bus attack.

The United States has long tried to present its role in the conflict as attempting to stave off humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, yet as even NPR confirmed while reporting from inside the country earlier this year the US military "has provided targeting information, equipment and aircraft refueling to the Saudi air campaign, which has been widely criticized for being indiscriminate and killing civilians in places like hospitals, funerals and homes."

And now with CNN and celebrity figures belatedly spotlighting Yemen (after years of silence going back to 2015), next week's White House and State Department press briefings are sure to get interesting.