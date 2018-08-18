Americans' Appetites For "Eating Out" Is Soaring

Spending at U.S. restaurants surged over the past three months by the most on record.
As Bloomberg reports, sales at food-service and drinking establishments rose 1.3% in July to $61.6 billion, the Commerce Department reported this week, almost catching up to the total spent on buying food and beverages from grocery stores.
That brought the three-month annualized gain to 25.3 percent, the fastest pace in figures going back to 1992...
Three major factors may be driving this regime shift in spending:
First, Americans are eating out more and spending their extra cash from tax cuts on dining out (consumer confidence is elevated and the fiscal stimulus may be having an effect on the data);
Second, major restaurant companies have recently hiked menu prices to keep up with rising food costs, higher minimum wages, and rent costs (the retail figures are adjusted for seasonal variation but not for inflation); and
Third, across the industry, restaurants are increasingly pushing delivery services such as DoorDash to attract diners.
However, as Bloomberg notes, such historic gains caught the attention of economists.
Kevin Cummins and Michelle Girard at NatWest Markets said the figures indicate “...consumers remain quite comfortable with their personal financial situation and the economic outlook.”
Omair Sharif of Societe Generale noted that restaurants accounted for 30 percent of the July increase in retail sales but just 12 percent of the total.
“Any mean reversion here would lead to a noticeably slower pace of retail sales in the coming months,” Sharif wrote in a research note.
Industry data show restaurant sales are growing while customer traffic declines, resulting in higher average checks, according to MillerPulse figures cited by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Bartashus.
Comments
Eat out and pay with credit card. Crappy food, on debt. Now that's your recipe for "success" if there ever was one...
Cooking one's own food all the time and then assuming all restaurant food is crappy is both masturbaion and sour grapes.
In reply to Eat out and pay with credit… by monk27
soon, they can eat Far Out -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_UeESh60_A
all hail Asgardia !
In reply to Cooking one's own food all… by Kidbuck
Is it so hard to throw together some meat and vegetables and make a tasty dish?
For fuck's sake, welcome to The End.
-chef chumblez.
In reply to soon by bamawatson
Fuck off kikes, You can’t own colors. I don’t care what the non whites want. I am a white person.
You aren’t.
That includes you Mexican Mafia Chumbwamba.
Owning a car doesn’t give you rights to my body you fucking faggot
In reply to Is it so hard to throw… by chumbawamba
That’s right give me more down arrows. Give them to me instead of sending your trashy whores and faggots after me.
In reply to Fuck off kikes, You can’t… by NidStyles
Choose to eat out or cook yourself, both aren't anyone's business but your own
In reply to That’s right give me more… by NidStyles
"Americans' Appetites For "Eating Out... of a Garbage Dumpster" Is Soaring
FIFY
In reply to Choose to eat out or cook… by JimmyJones
And yet almost 2/3 of US tards can't scrape together $500 for an emergency
In reply to "Americans' Appetites For … by Dame Ednas Possum
Those who can't cook for themselves are pretty much the same as those who can't garden or anything else for themselves. When the zombie apocalypse finally arrives I'll expect they'll be, the helpless ones, first on the menu.
In reply to Is it so hard to throw… by chumbawamba
They might be the first ones to pick up a rifle and then kill you and your family so that they can steal your garden/livestock/food preps.
In reply to Those who can't cook for… by DoctorFix
True, if I was to remain in the city and was stupid enough to announce what I had done to "prepare" myself. First law of the jungle.... Don't let the animals know ahead of time what you're doing.
In reply to They might be the first ones… by serotonindumptruck
My dick is sore.
In reply to Cooking one's own food all… by Kidbuck
Type with your fingers instead.
In reply to My dick is sore. by robertocarlos
You’d have to have a dick first.
Try approaching without using the tricks bitch.
In reply to My dick is sore. by robertocarlos
At least I'm not a dick.
In reply to You’d have to have a dick… by NidStyles
Of course not, you work for Kike mob.
Only pussies need that sort of bullshit.
In reply to At least I'm not a dick. by robertocarlos
Missed your meds again?
In reply to Of course not, you work for… by NidStyles
Not all is crappy but most of us don't have 50 dollars for dinner.
In reply to Cooking one's own food all… by Kidbuck
Right on brother.
In reply to Not all is crappy but most… by robertocarlos
The quality of restaurant food has nosedived in the last 20 years. Lots of corner cutting and cheap ingredients to stay competitive. Even so, it now costs $12 for a fuking hamburger w/o fries at my favorite brewery. Not to mention $6 for a beer. I recently ate at a chain Mexican restaurant, in Texas no less, where the food was so bad/cheap I wanted to puke. The only reason I still eat out is for social events (dating), the atmosphere and the novelty of not having to cook myself. I still tip the wait staff 20% because they work hard even if they are serving crap.
In reply to Not all is crappy but most… by robertocarlos
I made the mistake of learning how to cook well at home as part of my move to lower my costs and divorce myself from this system. The problem is, I can't convince my family to go out to eat anymore, ever. It does not matter how much I spend (I'm only a little bit cheap . . . I will spring for something better than Waffle House) I can do better at home. It is a shame to spend 120 bucks on a meal for three and conclude that each course was of lower quality than that which I produce at home.
In reply to Cooking one's own food all… by Kidbuck
Agreed. The only thing worth eating out for is sushi or barbecue.
In reply to I made the mistake of… by CNONC
True.
I suspect that a much larger percentage of the population does not know how to grow or to find, clean food, or how to cook.
Signs of the times.
In reply to Eat out and pay with credit… by monk27
I think you are correct on both counts.
May I add that not only do people not know how to grow their own food, but they don't care to know how to grow their own food.
As far as they are concerned food comes from the local supermarket and water from the kitchen tap. And as long as they can continue to 'source' their food and water that way, all is right as rain.
In reply to True. I suspect that a much… by Lost in translation
I think I'm going to dig in another huglekulture this fall. From what I've seen with my first one, it takes a few years for it to really become productive. Potatoes, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, onions, and chives are killing it this year. :-D Strawberries and peppers, not so much. :-(
As for eating out, the wife and I go out probably once a week. Just for a change of pace, meet with friends, have something that we usually don't cook at home. I really don't see anything wrong with that.
In reply to I think you are correct on… by Cognitive Dissonance
Boomers are guilty of teaching their millenial kids how to eat out instead of preparing their own meals.
In reply to True. I suspect that a much… by Lost in translation
They are?
Where did you get this idea? Made up facts?
In reply to Boomers are guilty of… by Dr.Strangelove
They are their parents right? Seems logical. Can't really blame them they were the first generation where their moms mostly worked full time. Progress right, 2 incomes needed for the same living standard that one income used to provide. The only thing that got real cheap was distractions in the form of "entertainment".
In reply to They are? Where did you get… by shovelhead
When I was in high school (1980s), I dated this girl whose mother flat out did not cook. They ate dinner out every single night. I still see her step dad and chat with him from time to time. He's in his 70s and still busting his hump. Glad I didn't marry his step daughter that's for sure.
In reply to They are their parents right… by JimmyJones
hey , i even taught a lot of my neighborhood kids to prepare meals so don't bundle all the boomers in that crap pile!
In reply to Boomers are guilty of… by Dr.Strangelove
"Boomers are guilty of teaching their millenial kids how to eat out instead of preparing their own meals."
Yes,,, boomers are also guilty that the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.
In reply to Boomers are guilty of… by Dr.Strangelove
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾Good Luck◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
No, stupid, people are eating out because people don't have time and money but there is a lot of cheap garbadge like McDonalds. I just wonder: how can people eat such shits?
Well what would they save it for?
Retirement? Lol!
They know, we all know, that they’re on a bad beat.
In reply to No, stupid, people are… by xzandrax
its cheaper than Ex-lax
In reply to No, stupid, people are… by xzandrax
Best way to use what is left on the credit cards before joining the EBT queen life of leisure.
So you’re saying that you’re looking down upon Jews, gangs, and illegals because that’s how they live. The collect welfare, section 8, and all that stuff and run their business strictly in cash.
In reply to Best way to use what is left… by He-He That Tickles
Poor quality food, usually bad service and too much traffic.
Screw it.
Eat at home.
As I get older the thought of someone else prepping my food revolts me.
You must be a joy at parties or pot luck gatherings.
In reply to As I get older the thought… by Bigly
Yeah, who wants an illegal from Guatemala, with active TB, couching all over their food? Would you like a side of hepatitis with that?
In reply to As I get older the thought… by Bigly
Fat Fucking McFatties EVERYWHERE.
I'm going to produce a reality show called "Mau Mau Life".
Four contestants....slowest loser every week gets cooked in a pot.
Does dyabeatees effect the meat quality?
In reply to Fat Fucking McFatties… by MrButtoMcFarty
Mau Mau's weren't noted for their meat carving skills.
In reply to Fat Fucking McFatties… by MrButtoMcFarty
Time to go to McDonald's
I despise eating out !! Also. Make them cash only and lets see how that works.
There are those on this board who remember when going out to eat used to be a 'treat'.
Buying a car was a Huge deal, which parents deliberated and debated the merits thereof, for months, if not longer.
The purchase of a home, X10 of the new automobile debate.
And then came cheap money...
^ post of the week ^
In reply to There are those on this… by Consuelo