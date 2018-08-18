Americans' Appetites For "Eating Out" Is Soaring

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/18/2018 - 14:45

Spending at U.S. restaurants surged over the past three months by the most on record.

As Bloomberg reports, sales at food-service and drinking establishments rose 1.3% in July to $61.6 billion, the Commerce Department reported this week, almost catching up to the total spent on buying food and beverages from grocery stores.

That brought the three-month annualized gain to 25.3 percent, the fastest pace in figures going back to 1992...

Three major factors may be driving this regime shift in spending:

First, Americans are eating out more and spending their extra cash from tax cuts on dining out (consumer confidence is elevated and the fiscal stimulus may be having an effect on the data);

Second, major restaurant companies have recently hiked menu prices to keep up with rising food costs, higher minimum wages, and rent costs (the retail figures are adjusted for seasonal variation but not for inflation); and

Third, across the industry, restaurants are increasingly pushing delivery services such as DoorDash to attract diners.

However, as Bloomberg notes, such historic gains caught the attention of economists

Kevin Cummins and Michelle Girard at NatWest Markets said the figures indicate “...consumers remain quite comfortable with their personal financial situation and the economic outlook.” 

Omair Sharif of Societe Generale noted that restaurants accounted for 30 percent of the July increase in retail sales but just 12 percent of the total.

“Any mean reversion here would lead to a noticeably slower pace of retail sales in the coming months,” Sharif wrote in a research note.

Industry data show restaurant sales are growing while customer traffic declines, resulting in higher average checks, according to MillerPulse figures cited by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Bartashus.

rbg81 robertocarlos Sat, 08/18/2018 - 16:19

The quality of restaurant food has nosedived in the last 20 years.   Lots of corner cutting and cheap ingredients to stay competitive. Even so, it now costs $12 for a fuking hamburger w/o fries at my favorite brewery.   Not to mention $6 for a beer.  I recently ate at a chain Mexican restaurant, in Texas no less, where the food was so bad/cheap I wanted to puke.  The only reason I still eat out is for social events (dating), the  atmosphere and the novelty of not having to cook myself.  I still tip the wait staff 20% because they work hard even if they are serving crap.

CNONC Kidbuck Sat, 08/18/2018 - 15:16

I made the mistake of learning how to cook well at home as part of my move to lower my costs and divorce myself from this system.  The problem is, I can't convince my family to go out to eat anymore, ever.  It does not matter how much I spend (I'm only a little bit cheap . . . I will spring for something better than Waffle House) I can do better at home.  It is a shame to spend 120 bucks on a meal for three and conclude that each course was of lower quality than that which I produce at home.   

Cognitive Dissonance Lost in translation Sat, 08/18/2018 - 15:06

I think you are correct on both counts.

May I add that not only do people not know how to grow their own food, but they don't care to know how to grow their own food.

As far as they are concerned food comes from the local supermarket and water from the kitchen tap. And as long as they can continue to 'source' their food and water that way, all is right as rain.

Overfed Cognitive Dissonance Sat, 08/18/2018 - 16:20

I think I'm going to dig in another huglekulture this fall. From what I've seen with my first one, it takes a few years for it to really become productive. Potatoes, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, onions, and chives are killing it this year. :-D Strawberries and peppers, not so much. :-(

 

As for eating out, the wife and I go out probably once a week. Just for a change of pace, meet with friends, have something that we usually don't cook at home. I really don't see anything wrong with that.

xzandrax Sat, 08/18/2018 - 14:48

No, stupid, people are eating out because people don't have time and money but there is a lot of cheap garbadge like McDonalds. I just wonder: how can people eat such shits?

Consuelo Sat, 08/18/2018 - 14:55

There are those on this board who remember when going out to eat used to be a 'treat'.

Buying a car was a Huge deal, which parents deliberated and debated the merits thereof, for months, if not longer.

The purchase of a home, X10 of the new automobile debate.

And then came cheap money...

 

 