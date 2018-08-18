Black Voter Support For Trump Nearly Doubles To 36%: Rasmussen

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:45

Support for President Trump among black voters hit 36% according to a new Rasmussen poll released on Thursday - nearly doubling his approval rating among African-Americans from the same day last year, which stood at 19%.

The boost corresponds with all-time low unemployment among blacks of 5.9% in May, which President Trump and others have been touting: 

What's more, the Rasmussen poll comes amid controversy over the reported existence of a tape which contains Trump saying the N-word. The curiously timed allegations were brought by former White House aide and apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman - who was fired from the Clinton administration after being shuffled around four times

That said, the Washington Post refutes Rasmussen's results with a Friday article entitled "No, one-third of African Americans don’t support Trump. Not even close."

Polling firms that have interviewed far more African Americans, and that are much more transparent than Rasmussen, all show that Trump’s black approval rating is much lower than 36 percent.

For example, Gallup has interviewed thousands of African American respondents in 2018. Its polling suggests that Trump’s black approval rating has consistently been around 10 to 15 percent through 2018.

Perhaps it depends on who's doing the asking, and what part of the country the questions are being asked? 

Labor

sheikurbootie bamawatson Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

Trump wins again! Bigly!

This crushes the left's belief that Trump is a racist, bigot, blah, blah.

The left needs to keep pushing their segregation policy of "diversity" and LBQTABCD and KEEP LOSING!  

Dems will never win again in our lifetimes.  The blue wave is going to be a red wave.  +5 seat in the House and +3 in the Senate.

j0nx Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

We will find out come November. Dems could never win another national election if black support for trump and republicans is over 25%. 