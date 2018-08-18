Black Voter Support For Trump Nearly Doubles To 36%: Rasmussen

Support for President Trump among black voters hit 36% according to a new Rasmussen poll released on Thursday - nearly doubling his approval rating among African-Americans from the same day last year, which stood at 19%.
Today’s @realDonaldTrump approval ratings among black voters: 36%— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 15, 2018
This day last year: 19% https://t.co/mazBCWoIMy @POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/uIqYxoBn6w
The boost corresponds with all-time low unemployment among blacks of 5.9% in May, which President Trump and others have been touting:
Record JOBS DAY!! 223K jobs added. Unemployment is 3.8%, lowest in 50 yrs. Black and Asian unemployment hit historic new lows. Adult men and women, and teenagers, are at lowest since 2000. Hourly earnings are up! Tax CUTS are working. America is WINNING BIG under President Trump!— President Trump (@POTUS) June 1, 2018
Breaking News— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 1, 2018
Black Unemployment Rate All-Time Low
What's really amazing is not only did the rate plunge to 5.9% from 6.6% in a single month 76,000 joined the labor force (the only racial group that increased last month) - really great news. #Winning
Thank You President @realDonaldTrump for making leadership decisions that allowed the Black Unemployment rate to fall under 6%..! The Lowest in History!— Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) June 1, 2018
What's more, the Rasmussen poll comes amid controversy over the reported existence of a tape which contains Trump saying the N-word. The curiously timed allegations were brought by former White House aide and apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman - who was fired from the Clinton administration after being shuffled around four times.
That said, the Washington Post refutes Rasmussen's results with a Friday article entitled "No, one-third of African Americans don’t support Trump. Not even close."
Polling firms that have interviewed far more African Americans, and that are much more transparent than Rasmussen, all show that Trump’s black approval rating is much lower than 36 percent.
For example, Gallup has interviewed thousands of African American respondents in 2018. Its polling suggests that Trump’s black approval rating has consistently been around 10 to 15 percent through 2018.
Perhaps it depends on who's doing the asking, and what part of the country the questions are being asked?
Comments
