California Wants To Force Restaurants To Only Offer Kids Milk Or Water With Meals

The California state legislature passed a bill this week requiring restaurants to make the default drinks for kids’ menus either water or milk.
According to the text of S.B. 1192:
“This bill would require a restaurant, as defined, that sells a children’s meal that includes a beverage, to make the default beverage water, sparkling water, or flavored water, as specified, or unflavored milk or a nondairy milk alternative, as specified. The bill would not prohibit a restaurant’s ability to sell, or a customer’s ability to purchase, an alternative beverage if the purchaser requests one.”
The bill does not prohibit restaurants from selling other drinks to children, but it forces them to offer water or milk first. The penalties are as follows:
“The bill would make a violation of its provisions an infraction, but would make the first violation subject to a notice of violation. Under the bill, the 2nd and 3rd violations would be punishable by fines of not more than $250 and $500, respectively. By imposing additional duties on local enforcement agencies and by creating a new crime, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program.”
Lawmakers say the new law is intended to help combat childhood obesity in the state, but not all parents are convinced. “It’s a good idea, but ultimately it’s up to the parents,” one California mother told CBS News.
“Cancer is fought in the halls of government, not just in the halls of the hospital,” said Stephanie Winn of the American Cancer Society, which supports the bill.
“Some of these kids are drinking up to three sodas a day. This is setting them up for tremendous cancer risks down the road. Because now we know that 20 percent of all cancers are tied to being overweight,” she said.
Some lawmakers objected.
“Seriously, like, what’s next?” asked Assemblyman Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach. “Are we going to insist that you have to have kale in your salad unless you specifically ask otherwise?”
Nevertheless, the bill, which was introduced in the Senate by majority leader Sen. Bill Monning, was just passed by the Assembly. It will return to the Senate for one more vote before it is sent to Governor Jerry Brown’s desk. The bill passed easily in both houses.
Comments
Who cares? Fuck CA!
What’s in that milk and/or water?
In reply to Who cadsa by RafterManFMJ
Commiefornia will be inhabited soon by ONLY the lowest life forms in this nation. What a joke that state has become.
In reply to What’s in that milk and/or… by BLOTTO
DC has that honor an I dont see that changing. lol
In reply to Commiefornia will be… by johngaltfla
The one thing as toxic as soft drinks is milk.
The dairy lobby must be ecstatic.
Let the kids drink scotch on the rocks.
In reply to DC has that honor an I dont… by VWAndy
CA = Communist Assholes?
In reply to The one thing as toxic as… by vaporland
CA can start by eliminating their pension systems and forcing Hollywood to make bearable movies. Make it illegal to film a superhero movie of any kind and no more cartoons.
In reply to DC has that honor an I dont… by VWAndy
Water or milk...
Remember that the Left always uses incrementalism. They only state 1/10 of what they really want.
Water or milk for now...until the vegans scream about the cruelty to the milk-cows.
Then it's only water.
And no more meat.
Water and bread. No means of self defense. Extremely limited mobility without being surveilled and charged.
Starting to sound like prison yet?
In reply to Commiefornia will be… by johngaltfla
After decades of open borders, Commifornia is a corrupt turd world shithole.
Commiefornia Assemblyman Jose Medina, DemocRAT and La Raza racist from Riverside, is pushing a bill in the Commiefornia legislature that will mandate that all students complete ethnic studies in order to graduate.
Non-Caucasians make up more than 70 percent of Commiefornia’s public school population.
Medina is a former ethnic studies indoctrination instructor who claims that such a course "offer students a better understanding, a more complete understanding of our nation’s history" (aka La Raza indoctrination).
https://www.pe.com/2018/08/17/bill-requiring-california-high-school-stu…
In reply to Commiefornia will be… by johngaltfla
Maybe they should just ban poverty and send all households a couple million dollars.
Most likely would mean more 'health food' sales.
Lenin would laugh from the grave.....
In reply to Who cadsa by RafterManFMJ
I reckon you should allow stupid people to hurt themselves.
We know sugar is poison, but really you have to allow people to kill themselves and their kids.
It's how the gene pool improves.
In reply to Who cadsa by RafterManFMJ
Yup, no more Tigers running around to get the slow, weak and low IQ. Society had to create its own Tigers, prescription drugs, alcohol, fast food, soda, lottery tickets....etc... Tigers are everywhere, they just don't have stripes and a tail......
In reply to I reckon you should allow… by css1971
They dont die though. They get fat as fuck, get handicap parking spaces and mobility scooters, get disability because theyre too fat to work, get .gov assistance and medical care to keep them alive a long long time.
The processed food poisoning needs an accelerator added.
In reply to I reckon you should allow… by css1971
no...today's ridiculous medical system keeps even the poorest of health alive well into their 70's...way beyond child bearing years, so the gene pool continually gets worse. You would have to kill these people off before they reach puberty.
In reply to I reckon you should allow… by css1971
Sugar is poison? lol ok. I see the logic though as it seems for ameridumbs it's either all or nothing, no moderation or self-discipline.
In reply to I reckon you should allow… by css1971
While this may be some serious big brother shit, this is effectively a partial ban on HFCS, which is something the world needs, not just California. Even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes.
In reply to Who cadsa by RafterManFMJ
Doesn't need to be banned.
Just stop subsidising it.
You get more of what you subsidise.
In reply to While this may be some… by jin187
Everything I pick up lately, even some big Agra stuff is labeled non GMO.
Nobdy wants that shit, nobody.
In reply to While this may be some… by jin187
unless you grow your own organic food with purified water, then you have no idea what's in your food. The food industry is saddled with feeding billions across the planet when you include exports. This shit isn't grown organically and preserved naturally. There is no such thing as health food anymore.
In reply to Everything I pick up lately,… by divingengineer
Damn, the state is all knowing there in Cali. You all are so lucky. The state has fixed so many problems with laws. Skies are clean, no pollution. No more hungry people or poverty, everyone is doing just fine. Housing costs are very low. Almost non existent crime. Paradise.
In reply to Who cadsa by RafterManFMJ
Let it burn.
Your state is next
Yes....unfortunately...
In reply to Your state is next by VWAndy
Fluoride water please.
Why not just fine the parents if their kids get too fat?
Because it's politically unpopular. You tell parents what their kids can eat, they fight back on it. You tell the corporations what they can serve to kids, and the parents are like "Yeah, keep that shit out of my kids food!".
In reply to Why not just fine the… by The Blank Stare
Same reason airlines dont charge by weight. Because most of the nation is too fat.
In reply to Why not just fine the… by The Blank Stare
Flint Michigan water? or cambodian breast milk?
Finally! Those foward-thinking, brilliant, holier-than-thou grocery eaters in Sacramento are addressing the crucial issues of the day!
I think I'll turn in early tonight, I'm gonna sleep like a baby knowing our future is in the hands of MORANS! (and, btw ... /SARC)
“The California state legislature passed a bill this week requiring restaurants to make the default drinks for kids’ menus either water or milk.”
Yeah?
But, did the leftist asshats fix Calpers?
The government is your friend. The government only employs those with highest intellect and character traits. Government employees are the pinnacle of society. THEY ALONE KNOW WHAT IS BEST FOR YOU.
Eat broccoli or pay a tax -erp- "individual shared responsibility payment."
The IRS will be auditing your turds.
They do pass thru' them.
In reply to Eat broccoli or pay a tax … by True Blue
Just avoid restaurants. Most of the food is shit anyhow.
Being that it’s Degenerate California I’m not surprised the choices weren’t Milk, Water or Jizz.
Thank god someone is telling me what to purchase.
If it wasn't for the government telling me what I can and cannot digest, Id be in the woods juicing squirrels with blenders.
Hopefully soon there will be an outlet hooked directly to government so they can issue my daily gruel.
Thank god for California.... leading the way in progress since the beginning of time. /w
Nanny state knows better. Really...not