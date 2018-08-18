California Wants To Force Restaurants To Only Offer Kids Milk Or Water With Meals

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/18/2018 - 13:45

Via TheAntiMedia.com,

The California state legislature passed a bill this week requiring restaurants to make the default drinks for kids’ menus either water or milk.

According to the text of S.B. 1192:

This bill would require a restaurant, as defined, that sells a children’s meal that includes a beverage, to make the default beverage water, sparkling water, or flavored water, as specified, or unflavored milk or a nondairy milk alternative, as specified. The bill would not prohibit a restaurant’s ability to sell, or a customer’s ability to purchase, an alternative beverage if the purchaser requests one.

The bill does not prohibit restaurants from selling other drinks to children, but it forces them to offer water or milk first. The penalties are as follows:

The bill would make a violation of its provisions an infraction, but would make the first violation subject to a notice of violation. Under the bill, the 2nd and 3rd violations would be punishable by fines of not more than $250 and $500, respectively. By imposing additional duties on local enforcement agencies and by creating a new crime, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program.”

Lawmakers say the new law is intended to help combat childhood obesity in the state, but not all parents are convinced. “It’s a good idea, but ultimately it’s up to the parents,” one California mother told CBS News.

“Cancer is fought in the halls of government, not just in the halls of the hospital,” said Stephanie Winn of the American Cancer Society, which supports the bill.

Some of these kids are drinking up to three sodas a day. This is setting them up for tremendous cancer risks down the road. Because now we know that 20 percent of all cancers are tied to being overweight,” she said.

Some lawmakers objected.

 “Seriously, like, what’s next?” asked Assemblyman Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach. “Are we going to insist that you have to have kale in your salad unless you specifically ask otherwise?”

Nevertheless, the bill, which was introduced in the Senate by majority leader Sen. Bill Monning, was just passed by the Assembly. It will return to the Senate for one more vote before it is sent to Governor Jerry Brown’s desk. The bill passed easily in both houses.

Jeffersonian Liberal johngaltfla Sat, 08/18/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

Water or milk...

 

Remember that the Left always uses incrementalism. They only state 1/10 of what they really want.

 

Water or milk for now...until the vegans scream about the cruelty to the milk-cows.

 

Then it's only water.

 

And no more meat.

 

Water and bread. No means of self defense. Extremely limited mobility without being surveilled and charged.

 

Starting to sound like prison yet?

ZD1 johngaltfla Sat, 08/18/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

After decades of open borders, Commifornia is a corrupt turd world shithole. 
 

Commiefornia Assemblyman Jose Medina, DemocRAT and La Raza racist from Riverside, is pushing a bill in the Commiefornia legislature that will mandate that all students complete ethnic studies in order to graduate.

Non-Caucasians make up more than 70 percent of Commiefornia’s public school population.

Medina is a former ethnic studies indoctrination instructor who claims that such a course "offer students a better understanding, a more complete understanding of our nation’s history" (aka La Raza indoctrination).

 

 

https://www.pe.com/2018/08/17/bill-requiring-california-high-school-stu…

PrintCash RafterManFMJ Sat, 08/18/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

Damn, the state is all knowing there in Cali. You all are so lucky. The state has fixed so many problems with laws. Skies are clean, no pollution. No more hungry people or poverty, everyone is doing just fine. Housing costs are very low. Almost non existent crime. Paradise.

one ping only Sat, 08/18/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

Finally! Those foward-thinking, brilliant, holier-than-thou grocery eaters in Sacramento are addressing the crucial issues of the day!

I think I'll turn in early tonight, I'm gonna sleep like a baby knowing our future is in the hands of MORANS!  (and, btw ... /SARC)

Md4 Sat, 08/18/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

The California state legislature passed a bill this week requiring restaurants to make the default drinks for kids’ menus either water or milk.”

 

Yeah?

 

But, did the leftist asshats fix Calpers?

 

 

AudiDoug Sat, 08/18/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

The government is your friend. The government only employs those with highest intellect and character traits. Government employees are the pinnacle of society. THEY ALONE KNOW WHAT IS BEST FOR YOU. 

MadHatt Sat, 08/18/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

Thank god someone is telling me what to purchase.

If it wasn't for the government telling me what I can and cannot digest, Id be in the woods juicing squirrels with blenders.

Hopefully soon there will be an outlet hooked directly to government so they can issue my daily gruel. 

Thank god for California.... leading the way in progress since the beginning of time. /w