CDC: 25% Of Adults Have Life-Impacting Disability

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), one in four adults report having a disability that impacts major life activities - "the most dominant one affecting mobility," reports UPI.
The CDC measured six types of disability; mobility, cognition, hearing, vision, independent living and self-care, using data from 458,811 adults who participated in the 2016 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
The report reveals that disability is more common among women, non-Hispanic American Indians / Alaska Natives, low-income adults, and those living in the South Census region of the US.
Disability affects about 41 percent of those age 65 and older, compared with younger adults at 16.6 percent and middle age people at 28.6 percent. Overall, 25.7 percent of participants reported any disability. -UPI
"At some point in their lives, most people will either have a disability or know someone who has a one," said Dr. Coleen Boyle, director of CDC's National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities. "Learning more about people with disabilities in the United States can help us better understand and meet their health needs."
The study also found that adult disability rates increase as income decreases.
Among the younger age groups (18-44 years old), the most common type of disability is cognative, at 10.6%. Mobility was most prevalent among middle-aged respondants (45-64 years old) at 18.1%, as well as older people (65+) at 26.9%.
Specifically, mobility disability is nearly five times as common among middle-aged people -- 45 to 64 years old -- living below the poverty level compared with those whose income is twice that level.
Hearing, mobility and independent living disabilities were higher among older adults. -UPI
The study also reveals that more adults over 65-years-old with disabilities are covered by health insurance, have a primary doctor and get routine checkups, vs. middle-aged and younger adults with disabilities. 98% of Americans have access to Medicare coverage by the age of 65, however older adults reporting self-care disabilities come under increased financial strain due to higher medical needs.
"People with disabilities will benefit from care coordination and better access to healthcare and the health services they need, so that they adopt healthy behaviors and have better health," said Dr. Georgina Peacock, director of CDC's Division of Human Development and Disability. "Research showing how many people have a disability and differences in their access to healthcare can guide efforts by healthcare providers and public health practitioners to improve access to care for people with disabilities."
Comments
Clearly we need, moar Faaarrreee! shit! ;-)
If participation in the study was voluntary, I expect it to be biased towards having disability. Those are the people more interested in participating.
In reply to Clearly we need, moar… by nmewn
Obesity.
In reply to If participation in the… by RAT005
Brilliant research... there is also a 100% chance that the survival rate for everyone drops to zero. LOL
There's also a 100% chance that if you eat peas or corn you will die! I love stats, you can make them whatever you want them to be ;-)
In reply to Brilliant research... there… by unieater
65. You got 5 to 20 left
Nope.
Ask the Freemasons, they released me already. You aren’t in charge of shit.
In reply to 65. You got 5 to 20 left by max2205
i have had some wicked disabling toothache one or twice.. and i have been passed out drunk too.
are they talking about permanent or temporary disabilities or just old age?
You're prequalified for a Hover-Round based on your drinking disability! Apply for it now! It'll be shipped straight to your door! Just let us know if you need in-home care as well and .gov will have someone over there in a jiffy to carry you out to it!
They will even do chores for you, like run down to the liquor store, all absolutely Faaarrreee! ;-)
In reply to i have had some wicked… by hooligan2009
And at some point, 100% of Americans living today will be dead.
Head for the hills people.
Democrats have 100% disability.