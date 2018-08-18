Dummies' Guide To How "External Dollar Debt" Produces An "Emerging Market Crisis"

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
Emerging market currencies are collapsing pretty much everywhere these days. But it’s safe to assume that most people don’t understand exactly what’s causing this outbreak, why it’s happening now, or what “external dollar debt” has to do with it.
So here’s a quick primer followed by the obligatory apocalyptic prediction:
Prelude: cheap dollar financing
Pretend for a second that you’re Brazil. Your economy is in pretty good shape and your currency – the real – is getting stronger. Because of this, people are willing to lend you money.
Your internal interest rates – that is, what you’d have to pay to borrow real – are around 6%.
But when you look overseas you notice that US dollars – which have been trending down for a while – can be borrowed for around 2%. So you run some numbers and conclude that if you borrow dollars and assume that the real continues to rise against the dollar, you’ll make out two ways, on the spread between what you pay for those dollars and what you earn by investing them, and when you pay back the loans with depreciated dollars. So you borrow dollars, not just a little but a lot because with a lot you make a fortune.
So far so good. For a while the dollar keeps falling versus the real and you earn a nice spread. You feel smart, like you’ve figured out international finance and henceforth will will have a seat at the big table.
The turn
But then the unexpected (for you at least) happens. The dollar stops falling and starts rising.
And suddenly the spread you’re making on your external dollar debt no longer offsets the cost of paying back those ever-more-expensive dollars. That’s bad but manageable as long as the trend (dollar rising versus the real) doesn’t get too extreme. But the financial markets don’t like what they’re seeing and traders start selling real, forcing its value down further. Now you’re looking at massively negative cash flow and a possible death spiral as the markets sell your currency, which makes your dollar loans even more unmanageable and so on, with no end in sight.
Your only consolation at this point is that other countries have made the same mistake on an even bigger scale. Turkey, for instance, has a much higher external dollar debt relative to GDP than you do, and is therefore reaping a bigger whirlwind. See Talking Turkey: ‘This Will Be The Single Largest Default In Financial History’.
But this is not really that comforting because in a suddenly-spooked world, a problem in one developing country sends the markets into a frenzy of “who’s next???” speculation, which which produces a very long list that, alas, includes you. So Turkey’s chart is a potential glimpse of your future.
Systemic Issues
So far the story has been about the problems of emerging markets which, while interesting and maybe disturbing, aren’t really a big deal for fat and happy Europeans or Americans. But this is the age of globalization when everything is interconnected. Which is a fancy way of saying that someone lent all those dollars to Turkey et al, and is therefore on the hook for whatever isn’t repaid. Busted emerging market currencies are now everyone’s problem. Here’s the bank exposure data for Turkey:
Note that Spanish banks for some reason really, really liked Turkey back in the day, and are now on the hook for an astounding 5% of Spanish GDP. For other developing countries the exposure varies among banks and nations, but in the aggregate the risk reaches well into “systemic” territory. That is, if allowed to default, the emerging markets could take down some major developed world banks and threaten the fiat currencies of those countries. Now it’s serious.
History rhymes
We’ve been here before, of course. Emerging markets seem to implode about once a decade, and each and every time since Alan Greenspan’s tenure as Fed chair in the 1990s, the developed world’s governments and central banks have responded exactly as they should in a capitalist system, allowing the offending banks to fail, thus sending the message that risky behavior carries a downside as well as an upside.
Just kidding. They bailed out everyone in sight every time, convincing the major banks that no risk is too great in pursuit of outsized profits because once an institution achieves “too big to fail” status it has the government permanently at its back. And so here we are, with yet another set of systemically-threatening crises bubbling up and another round of massive bail-outs soon to follow.
Comments
How STUPID does a country have to be to in debt itself in USD's?????? MORONS YOU DO IT TO YOURSELVES!!!!!
Such a big problem and such a simple explanation: In good times owning a rising currency and borrowing a falling currency is as good as owning a printing press.
In bad times it will destroy you and everyone else stuck in the death trap.
In reply to How STUPID does a country… by kurwamac
But you all know that a crisis is built into the current system, don’t lie to yourself.
Money is brought into existence by borrowing from banks.
Say €1Trillion is borrowed. At interest. Where do the US$ come from to pay the interest? Only $1Trillion was printed!
The strongest borrowers sell to the weaker and manage to repay their loan and interest, making a profit in the process.
The weaker countries have fewer US$ and cannot repay the loan or the interest. So, their position is a downward spiral.
This problem is exacerbated when the fed starts tightening and/or when interest rates rise.
However, the U.S. continues to print dollars without genuinely increasing its GDP. Accounting tricks will not save the inflation that is already on its way.
All the time hamburger flippers and other services are included in the GDP growth figures, the US$ is at risk of being hyperinflated. The money that has been paid to bankers as bonuses is the symptom of the problem and finally will be the cause of the collapse as they continue to stop U.S. dollars from becoming productive by dripping down to the real GDP generators.
In reply to Such a big problem and such… by RAT005
Why would a sovereign country, which prints its own money, choose to borrow and pay interest when all it need do is print more money? Then the country would have Debt Free Money and the only thing it need do is manage its cash flows so that it could retire the printed money over time as the tax base expanded and collections improved (which would require that politicians act in a rational manner, likely impossible).
Maybe there are no sovereign countries who issue their own money. Consequently they must borrow from .... their central bank .... the International Banking Cartel ... the Slave Masters.
Money "borrowed" from a Central Bank is nothing more than a book keeping entry. Complete ledger-domain, magic, alchemy, fantasy. Is there anything that a CB does that a .gov treasury department could not do?
In reply to But you all know that a… by Precious Hawk
The answer has two parts:
1. Most countries are "sovereign" in name only so this is a meaningless proposition as it was for the US after independence and is for many in 2018 so the only useful money has to be borrowed- what they print is not passable.
2. Debt allows the money supply to be flexible so when you see more is needed you lend more. If less is needed currency is withdrawn as debts mature and the money that those loans once created disappears. Interest rates and lending standards control the rate of money supply to a degree as does the *elected* Congress when it authorizes 1 T-USD deficits.
In reply to Why would a sovereign… by macholatte
Next stop a financial crisis and then the jews buys all your valuable assets on pennies.
In reply to How STUPID does a country… by kurwamac
Kurwamac!
In reply to How STUPID does a country… by kurwamac
That goes for the US also
In reply to How STUPID does a country… by kurwamac
The ugly reality to which capitalists can never admit is that capitalism is simply an unsustainable, incoherent, chaotic economic system. From its very inception capitalism has gravitated from one major crisis to another with the solution to the previous crisis only serving to usher in the next. That's just a fact. Period! And we all know it's true.
Capitalists have to play what's working and they have to play it till it is no longer working. Additionally, the more obvious an investment comes, the more every capitalist begins to climb on board. When everybody is on board and the big turn begins, there's no way to depart without causing a huge crash and another of capitalism's nonstop crises. The solution for capitalists is always to unload the crisis onto the backs of working-class people. The 99% will have to face austerity to make the capitalists whole on their bad investments and sustain the global capitalist system.
“When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance. We’re still dancing.” -- Chuck Prince (Citigroup CEO), 2007
In reply to How STUPID does a country… by kurwamac
You kidding? With every loan they got a free toaster. Irresistible.
In reply to How STUPID does a country… by kurwamac
Our Peruvian bearing import company has seen slightly declining sales and is finding our debt (in US$) a bit more of a burden than in the past. And our general situation there is quite benign.
Rubino has analyzed this problem very well.
So, the US$ rises and rises until what? When it becomes obvious the money won't be repaid, not even the interest, the US$ collapses.
Where then?
In reply to Our Peruvian bearing… by 38BWD22
Bombs and murder until people realize how valuable it is :-(
In reply to So, the US$ rises and rises… by Precious Hawk
Rat soup.
In reply to So, the US$ rises and rises… by Precious Hawk
It will not "collapse", it will drop until it is "cheap enough" and find a bottom, and the process will repeat.
the problems arise when the interest rates are unduly influenced by the FED, and remove the free market mechanism from finding the true cost of money. they artificially weakened the dollar since 2008, to stimulate the economy. The longer this state existed, the more people migrated to borrowing cheap dollars to make the spread on their stronger local currency. Thus when we finally entered the current tightening phase, all the people who were over exuberant in their borrowing are finding outsized pain as the paradigm shifts.
These people should have been shifting out of dollar denominated loans 3 years ago when the rate increases started, which was two years after benanke and yellen were claiming they would start. They were given plenty of warning that the dollar would very likely strengthen, and they chose to ignore that, or were merely ignorant of the ramifications, and now they are reaping what they have sown.
In reply to So, the US$ rises and rises… by Precious Hawk
38BWD22 - Nice Bearings!
In reply to Our Peruvian bearing… by 38BWD22
i was too big to fail until i failed because the bigger big couldn't print enough to get in front of 3 trillion contagion with derivative exposure mounting to at least 10 times that much.
ok, now we are understanding how this could become a wildfire with no rain in the near future.
thanks for listening - back to normal low level doom porn such as water shortages in the desert...
Zero reserves required on sovereign debt?
Will the feral reserve allow these foreign currencies to collapse along with their economies or will it reopen the dollar spigot before a collapse?
If asked to guess I would say that the spigot was opened in 2008 to benefit the banks.
They will have to open twice as much this time around - at least.
The question is, which will be the last currency standing.
Perhaps the ones with real Gold, not deep storage gold (also known as the Gold in the ground that your mining shares also have a claim on).
In reply to Will the feral reserve allow… by D-plorable
This is a very interesting questions as many countries actually run parallel currencies for domestic purposes as the US once did between various states. At the time of Andrew Jackson as President he went to DC with "Tennessee Dollars" issued from a Tennessee bank which he had to convert to "Dollars" good in DC by seeing a money changer and having his notes discounted by perhaps 20% of face value. While in Washington as President he earned DC dollars.
Right now we have the USD as the 'reference currency' (this might be more useful to you than the term 'reserve currency') with other countries valued as above or below the USD so the CHF (Swiss Franc) is about the same as the USD due to Swiss National Bank Action.
So there are a few stable currencies especially the USD but the real story is these parallel currencies where the locals are trying to keep their economies from capsizing into civil war by issuing vastly larger floods of money than the Fed.
The Federal Reserve System of the USA is pushed into the position of being World Central Bank and does not really want this so is attempting to operate as the USA Central Bank referencing the needs of the domestic US economy primarily and NOT trying to inject enough cheap USD to float the currencies of all the wildly inflating economies.
In reply to Will the feral reserve allow… by D-plorable
Erdogan must be laughing his ass off with the prospect of Draghi being forced to payoff his debts for him.
People borrow USD if they can because other countries are NOT going to accept Reals (BRL) other than as an immediate swap for Brazil manufactured aircraft, beans, something.
International trade CAN be a simple barter arrangement between two parties if there is a desired trade there. Example: Russia can simply swap a large volume of natural gas for cheaper Chinese manufactures straight across and they can simply list the swap as Rubles, Yuan, whatever just on paper but no money changes hands.
If Russia does NOT want (unlikely) anything that China has or vice versa they want to sell in ANOTHER currency like the Euro so they can purchase from another partner. This is why we HAVE currency. If Russia wants 1 B Euros in Italian Cheeses then it *might* sell Natural Gas to China for Euros if the Chinese hold such reserves or in USD that COULD be swapped for Euros at a predictable risk.
Point is that NO ONE wants to hold haywire currencies. The USD might seem bad to you due to ZH doom porn but is is currently rated as *better* and all can see this every day.
Hold up a hundred dollar bill anywhere in the world and you'll always find someone immediately willing to take it.
That's really all you have to know about a dollar. The rest is noise.
In reply to People borrow USD if they… by Balance-Sheet
Hold up a USD100 bill here in Brazil and what you probably got is...well, a holdup ! :-(
In reply to Hold up a hundred dollar… by shovelhead
Was just in ukraine...US 100 dollar bill was boss.
In reply to Hold up a hundred dollar… by shovelhead
I don't know why people are making such a big deal about Turkey. The market cap of all their companies combined is less than Home Depot.
"External Dollar Debt" is part of the 'euro dollar' off shore USD monetization and circulation.
These 'euro dollars' (any USD issued outside the USA), are not regulated by the FED.
"Not regulated by the FED" is of course an understatement or perhaps should be considered double speak.
What could possibly go wrong?
(For the nations, not the speculators)
This whole 'free trade, free movement of capital' is a filthy dump of scandalous Wall Street racketeering, and alive because of limitless brain washing and conditioning of the average dumb american.
Is what it is.
Of with their heads, might be a good slogan on this subject.
You can hedge any currency swap. The cost is 5% per year.
The author starts out with Brazil. Local borrowing rates are 6%. US$ rates are 2%. If you borrow in Dollars without insurance, then your are a foreign exchange speculator. Businesses that do this everyday, hedge the currency. The cost of insurance is built into the sales price.
Every non-USA government issuing debt in US Dollars without insurance is a FX speculator. I am not crying for them.