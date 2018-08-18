FBI Dealt Blow By DC Judge; Must Address Measures Taken To Verify Steele Dossier

The FBI has been dealt a major blow after a Washington DC judge ruled that the agency must respond to a FOIA request for documents concerning the bureau's efforts to verify the controversial Steele Dossier, before it was used as the foundation of a FISA surveillance warrant application and subsequent renewals.
US District Court Judge Amit Mehta - who in January sided with the FBI's decision to ignore the FOIA request, said that President Trump's release of two House Intelligence Committee documents (the "Nunes" and "Schiff" memos) changed everything.
Considering that the FBI offered Steele $50,000 to verify the Dossier's claims yet never paid him, BuzzFeed has unsuccessfully tried to do the same to defend themselves in a dossier-related lawsuit, and a $50 million Soros-funded investigation to continue the hunt have turned up nothing that we know of - whatever documents the FBI may be forced to cough up regarding their attempts to verify the Dossier could prove highly embarrassing for the agency.
[I]f Mr. Steele could get solid corroboration of his reports, the F.B.I. would pay him $50,000 for his efforts, according to two people familiar with the offer. Ultimately, he was not paid. -NYT
What's more, forcing the FBI to prove they had an empty hand will likely embolden calls to disband the special counsel investigation - as the agency's mercenary and politicized approach to "investigations" will be laid all the more bare for the world to see. Then again, who knows - maybe the FBI verified everything in the dossier and it simply hasn't leaked.
That said, while the FBI will likely be forced to acknowledge the documents thanks to the Thursday ruling, the agency will still be able to try and convince the judge that there are other grounds to withhold the records.
In January, Mehta blessed the FBI's decision not to disclose the existence of any records containing the agency's efforts to verify the dossier - ruling that Trump's tweets about the dossier didn't require the FBI and other intelligence agencies to act on records requests.
"But then the ground shifted," writes Mehta of Trump declassifying the House memos. "As a result of the Nunes and Schiff Memos, there is now in the public domain meaningful information about how the FBI acquired the Dossier and how the agency used it to investigate Russian meddling."
The DOJ also sought to distinguish between the Steele Dossier and a synopsis of the dossier presented to both Trump and then-President Obama in 2016, however Mehta rejected the attempt, writing "That position defies logic," while also rejecting the government's refusal to even say if the FBI has a copy of that synopsis.
"It remains no longer logical nor plausible for the FBI to maintain that it cannot confirm nor deny the existence of documents," Mehta wrote.
It is simply not plausible to believe that, to whatever extent the FBI has made efforts to verify Steele’s reporting, some portion of that work has not been devoted to allegations that made their way into the synopsis. After all, if the reporting was important enough to brief the President-elect, then surely the FBI thought enough of those key charges to attempt to verify their accuracy. It will be up to the FBI to determine which of the records in its possession relating to the reliability of the Dossier concerns Steele’s reporting as discussed in the synopsis.
“This ruling represents another incremental step in revealing just how much the FBI has been able to verify or discredit the rather personal allegations contained in that synopsis derived from the Steele dossier,” said Brad Moss, a lawyer pressing the lawsuit for the pro-transparency group, the James Madison Project. “It will be rather ironic if the president’s peripheral actions that resulted in this ruling wind up disclosing that the FBI has been able to corroborate any of the ‘salacious’ allegations.”
In other words, the FBI must show what they did to verify the claims contained within the Nunes and Schiff memos.
Because the case was heard on appeal, the ruling will not take immediate effect, notes Politico, which adds that the appeals court is now likely to remand the case to Mehta, while the FBI is going to try and convince him the records should remain unreleased.
Comments
These guys can’t do anything right it seems.
They did exactly what one would expect if one expected their flawed candidate to win the election.
In reply to These guys can’t do anything… by NidStyles
Maybe the globalists are starting to capitulate to the nationalists behind the scenes
In reply to They did exactly what one… by vaporland
Strange how the alphabet soup agencies always seem to fight hardest only when it comes to hiding embarrassing information from the American people. Yet they wonder why we don't consider them all civil servants and heroes.
In reply to Maybe the globalists are… by GoFuqYourself
Then again, who knows - maybe the FBI verified everything in the dossier and it simply hasn't leaked.
Bullshit!
It was all fabricated.
If we had a real attorney general we would have had a real Special Council and a very large number of people would be in jail or under indictment right now. People like Brennan, Clapper, Rice, Powers and many underlings would be in very serious trouble.
I blame Judas Sessions for this.
ALL Progs must hang.
Sessions must hang first.
In reply to Strange how the alphabet… by jin187
I think that was a pretty tongue-in-cheek remark...
In reply to x by macholatte
What I would like to know, is why the Traitors are still walking around breathing my air?
Seth Rich these Fuckers and be done with it.
In reply to I think that was a pretty… by Jim in MN
I am fairly certain all parties involved made sure to paper their asses...meaning create a paper trail that at least mimics a proper investigation into the dossier.
The real question is this. IF this paper trail ever sees the light of day, was it constructed well enough to withstand serious inquiry. I suspect not.
Moar popcorn please.
In reply to What I would like to know,… by ZENDOG
All in good time, all in good time. It takes quite a bit of evidence to indict a former president and a former SoS but we're halfway there now.
As soon as we get to Mrs.Sunstein it's over ;-)
In reply to What I would like to know,… by ZENDOG
I was figuring Rice and/or Jarrett for the connection to WH/Cabinet.....maybe a betting pool is in order
In reply to All in good time, all in… by nmewn
yes all done half ass - with no way they have done the vetting - but the FISA Judges have major culpability as well they do their job as a rubber stamp without any key questions or collateral information required
what is their purpose?
In reply to They did exactly what one… by vaporland
President Trump, you are the CEO. We are your stockholders who are weary of these unprofessional clowns in the FBI and other Deep State positions. Please immediately fire their asses, pull every security clearance of any official not currently employed by the Fed govt., and encourage Rand Paul to sponsor a bill to automatically negate sec clearances for all nongovernmental types.
In reply to yes all done half ass - with… by Omen IV
An excellent start... and should have been in place decades ago. And going around such cut-offs of access ("old boy networks') should be treated as the treason that they are. There should NEVER have been a difference in punishment for treason... they all should merit the gallows, peacetime or war. And while I am all for speedy execution (oh dear, a pun) of sentence, I am all for treating anyone convicted of treason as a domestic spy.
And fergossake, quit hiding caught foreign spies away untouched as trading cards for other countries' spy efforts, against when one of our guys gets caught. Do exactly unto them as they do unto ours, and make sure everyone knows it.
Holier than thou doesn't work in spy work. Eye for an eye. Waterboard for waterboard. Chemical interrogation for chemical interrogation.
Room 101 for Room 101.
In reply to President Trump, you are the… by HedgeUrBet
what is their purpose?
To provide a fig leaf of 'legitimacy' to their entirely unconstitutional actions.
In reply to yes all done half ass - with… by Omen IV
yes all done half ass - with no way they have done the vetting - but the FISA Judges have major culpability as well they do their job as a rubber stamp without any key questions or collateral information required
what is their purpose?
In reply to They did exactly what one… by vaporland
Why is the leadership of the FBI (and who besides Wray is involved) continually throwing up roadblocks to this effort to uncover what happened in this Dossier case? Why can't Trump, or someone who gives a shit, go in and clean out the specific FBI people stonewalling this investigation?
In reply to They did exactly what one… by vaporland
Because they are guilty as hell.......The Truth can't be told otherwise half of DC is going to jail....
In reply to Why is the leadership of the… by chubbar
M I C K E Y M O U S E !
In reply to These guys can’t do anything… by NidStyles
D O N A L D D U C K !
In reply to M I C K E Y M O U S E ! by USisCorrupt
Forever let us hang the bastards
HIGH
HIGH
HIGH
HIGH
In reply to Rotten to the core by GoFuqYourself
1. Never talk to the FBI
2. FBI are corrupt and full of liberal cucks like Christopher Wray!
3. Why isn't the FBI investigating voter fraud in states like California where citizenship of voters is never verified??
In reply to These guys can’t do anything… by NidStyles
Voter fraud by illegal aliens isn't investigated because a) it benefits the powerful in those states and b) it would actually be kind of difficult and costly to do.
So instead people pretend that 'voter fraud' is only a few mistakes in the legal citizen rolls, like some dead folks, and some that move and end up registered in two places for a while. Which of course has NOTHING to do with Her Fury's several million fraudulent votes.
I once again submit the Ventura County, CA Grand Jury Findings of Fact: https://vcportal.ventura.org/GDJ/docs/reports/2004-05/voting.pdf
F-04 For voting purposes, citizenship is certified by a signed affidavit from the registrant. The Elections Division has no responsibility and no legal authority to require proof of citizenship or to challenge the citizenship certification when a person registers to vote. There is neither responsibility nor legal authority for any governmental agency to verify U.S. citizenship with respect to voter registration or voting.
F-05 The certification or proof of citizenship is characterized as a “rebuttable presumption.” A voter may self-declare that he or she is not a citizen, but citizenship cannot be actively challenged with respect to registration and voting. For voting purposes only, citizenship is presumed based on the affidavit of the registrant unless evidence is introduced proving that the registrant is not a citizen.
In reply to 1. Never talk to the FBI 2… by lester1
It wouldn't be costly at all !!
Just get the state voter rolls and check the SSN's of voters to see if they are citizens. Non citizens who are registered get arrested and put in jail.
In reply to Voter fraud by illegal… by Jim in MN
Hilarity! Day by Day the Russian Narrative collapses.
I stayed in the City of Donald last night. Nicer place to live.
And Boom goes the Dynamite.
They are either part of the swamp stench or part of the clean up team. Tic Toc
I pray all the rats are destroyed.
"Then again, who knows - maybe the FBI verified everything in the dossier and it simply hasn't leaked."
I don't think I've ever seen a tongue further in cheek.
Isn't that like requiring the Spanish Inquisition to use logic? I mean, they had the beams cut and the spikes ready to nail Trump to their cross. That was the purpose here. Logically speaking.
Give the guy credit... like him or not, Drump has fought ferociously against the lame-brain Deep State twats.
In reply to Isn't that like requiring… by hanekhw
AWESOME.
By design or by default, the judiciary is doing what Trump could do by declassification. By letting the Judiciary do it, it removes the claims of "politics" that declassification would bring. It also leaves the "D" nuke for later use..........
The wheels of justice when rendered properly, grind exceedingly slow but fine.
Close enough ain't close enough as the trial by press is finding out.
In reply to By design or by default, the… by RagaMuffin
Drain the Swamp!
What is taking so long to revoke the security clearance of the traitors?
Just take it away from all 23 of them and do it now!
#MAGA!
I suspect that Trump maybe trying to prolong and maximize the suffering.
Instead of revoking all clearances at once and having a one day story, revoke one clearance every three days and have a full news cycle to fully ventilate each and every criminal act by each and every perp.
Ouch.
Wait, there's more:
Ouch.
Wait, there's more:
Ouch.
Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
In reply to Drain the Swamp! What is… by TheMayor
It's nice seeing the inner workings of this highly secretive agency exposed! The FBI is NOT above the Law! Comey, McCabe... suck on it! This is one crooked agency ANY AMERICAN should be afraid of... especially if they take in interest in YOU! The inner workings of justice in the USA are not what we have been led to believe, and the mere notion that the FBI show ANY favoritism in slandering a candidate is a very alarming thing! Let's put the FBI in the plain sunlight and see what we find! Oh those pesky Clintons... always calling-in favors from their massive "Good-old Boy" network. I strongly suspect Hillary Clinton's days are about to get a lot worse, not better! Better to catch the scum later than never, but earlier would have been best! Time to pull the drain plug on this festering swamp called the FBI!
.
don't forget McCabe bought a 75k conf room table-not that he is making bucks off "go fund me" he should refund the taxpayer the 75k
In reply to It's nice seeing the inner… by motoXdude
Yeah, I knew american democracy was a lie when I heard about the Fed's civil asset forfeiture -- you know where some gov't wonk decides he doesn't like you and orders the confiscation of everything you own. No evidence required!
In reply to It's nice seeing the inner… by motoXdude
Bigger than Watergate. Media did all it could to expose all about Watergate. Now doing all it can to hide every aspect of this Obama/Clinton Crime Cartel Coup against Trump.
Will the Truth eventually come out anyway?
Today is a good day for the Truth and for America--but the issue is still much in doubt. Media is too powerful to be a propaganda subsidiary of one political faction.
The media is running a monopoly, and like the old Standard Oil it needs to be broken up into 100 different companies. If the US really had a Justice Department that would have already happened. The US government is now a collection of self deserving, self interested bureaucracies with no other objective than to not rock the boat. The American people pay for this with everything from their pocket books to their freedoms.
In reply to Bigger than Watergate. … by MACAULAY
Agree about the propaganda. Need more and further right of Fox News. So let me count...of the major TV Networks ( ABC, NBC, CBS , CNN, MSNBC etc etc is it like 10 to 1 against Fox? We need reinforcements on the right wing news media.
So here is the scary part: All the liberal news networks are reflecting what their audience wishes to hear. If they pissed off everyone as much as they piss off me they would be out of business because no one would watch.The fact they are still in business, what does that say about America?
Liberal News Networks are not completely blameless. Remember Journalism is a liberal art.
In reply to Bigger than Watergate. … by MACAULAY
Tick tock
Now listen here judgie, we're the FBI...We don't need no stinkin' proof...How dare you question our authority!
Yet when White House imposes sanctions on Russia for Skripal case without a shred of evidence it's OK.
Cesspool America.
there is no reason whatsoever, why the docments that corroborate, or otherwise do not corroborate, the statements made in the dossier, are not INSTANTLY available.
an attorney in a dovorce case can claim photographic evidence of adultery- either the attorney has the evidence or the attorney doesn't.
how long should it take to "shit, or get off the pot"?
YAWN! Antoher “nothing burger.”
No one in the Criminal government is following the law as everyone can see, new horror stories everyday and every second of the day emerge. The American government system is criminal, an organized crime syndicate of liars, thieves and murders. The lowest trailer park trash most people would try to avoid. That's the quality of the people working in the US government.
The Social Climate only reflects that Evil.
Whatever Trust, Loyalty & Respect you thought the American People had for you has been completely Squandered.
And, you Sick, Twisted, Treasonous, Seditious, Murdering Fucks have absolutely NO ONE to Blame but yourselves.
The time to Eliminate & Defund these Criminal Treasonous Seditious Intelligence Agencies which have morphed into Crime Syndicate’s has arrived.
FUCK THIS SHIT!!!
Until I see the Clintons rotting in jail along with the Bush family & the Obama's, Until I witness 3/4 of congress & the senate being purged & prosecuted, Until I witness the complete dismantle of the FED, Until I witness ALL military bases around the globe being closed & folks coming back home, Until I witness the MIC's budget cut down to 1/4 only for national protection, Until I witness the purge of all the CIA/FBI cartel, Until I witness manufacturing being restored in the Country, Until I witness the USA cutting all special interests & lobbying on behalf of Israel/Zionists & SA, Until I Witness the break of Wall Street & the Banks monopoly on the Economy & PM, Until I witness the full restoration of the rule of Law......................... Until then, to me.
It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
When the indictments for TREASON are filed and the trials begin, I will be very happy. Until then, we KNOW this band of ne'er do wells is GUILTY as F**K.
Another firewall down.
They are just dragging this out till the November elections hoping that by some act of God or fluke of nature they win the house and the senate and they will be able to impeach Trump without regard to the evidence.
Wishful thinking from what has now become the party of the insane.
And of course, they will try to stuff the ballot boxes or rig the election as usual. It’s what the Democrats do.