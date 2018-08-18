Hedgies Hit Record Short Gold As Gundlach Warns Bond Bears Of "Massive...Short Squeeze"

DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach has a warning for bond bears.
Noting the “massive increase” in short positions against 10-year and 30-year Treasury markets, he warned in a Twitter posting that Treasury bond shorts are the "highest in history, by far," and "could cause quite a squeeze."
Massive increase this week in short positions against 10 &30 yr UST mkts. Highest for both in history, by far. Could cause quite a squeeze.— Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) August 17, 2018
Speculators boosted 10-year futures net shorts by a further $8.3m/DV01, leaving positioning at short close to 700k TY contracts; elsewhere, net short in belly of the curve was cut by $3m/DV01. Further out, net ultra-long futures short was extended by $5.5m/DV01 to record level.
In eurodollars, speculators cut shorts by $4.5m/DV01 while asset managers marginally added to net short
Speculators appears to be pricing in over 50bps of yield rise over current 10Y rates - as Gundlach notes, if the market gets a safe-haven jolt (cough EM crisis cough) or growth scare (cough China cough) then this massive short position might squeeze yields dramatically lower...
Additionally, Gundlach notes, The Dollar's major net long positioning is a concern also..."Boom narrative post peak."
Big long positioning in $. Massive short positioning in US Treasuries. SPX back at highs on diminishing momentum. Boom narrative post peak.— Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) August 18, 2018
And while speculators have never been more averse to bond safe-havens, as dollar longs have soared, they have also abandoned precious metals.
In an almost unprecedented move, net speculative positioning in gold and silver futures has collapsed in recent weeks.
As Peter Boockvar notes, "for those who care about gold such as myself, in the just released CFTC data for the week ended Tuesday, speculators went net short for the first time since December 2001 when gold was priced at $275 an ounce. It’s tough to find a more contrarian indicator."
In fact, as of the latest week - both Gold and Silver futures are now net short...
Hedge funds have never been more net short gold...
Aggregate Gold speculators have not been net short since August 2002 and has not been this net short since Dec 2001. What happened then?
However, don't write off gold yet.
As Bloomberg notes, bullion has lost out in a paradigm shift where the metal’s no longer viewed as the traditional refuge when investors are in a risk-off mood, but that won’t last, according to Rick Rule, chief executive officer of Sprott U.S. Holdings.
Investors are favoring U.S. Treasuries, and that’s seen the dollar get stronger, Rule said in an interview from Vancouver Wednesday. But the greenback’s strength is relative, not absolute, and the overwhelming faith that the global saver has placed in the U.S. currency is “probably partly misplaced,” he said.
“It used to be that investors looked much more broadly at a basket of currencies when valuing gold,” said Rule, 65, who’s been involved in the market for four decades.
“It seems now that the dollar really has obtained hegemony, and the consequence of that is that the fight really does seem to be between the dollar and gold, and gold seems to be losing. I don’t think that that continues, but I can’t tell you when that changes.”
Bullion has slumped to the lowest since January 2017 and is set for a fifth month of losses as investors flee to the dollar amid trade tensions, emerging market turmoil and a Turkish financial crisis. A hawkish Federal Reserve and buoyant U.S. equities have also boosted the greenback, now near a 14-month high.
“The world, to some degree, has been quite used to bad news,” Richard Hayes, the chief executive officer of Australia’s Perth Mint. “If you were to go back seven or eight years, any one of the trade wars, or what’s happening in the Middle East, or China, Brexit, the rise of the far left and far right, any one of those events would have been enough to make a fairly significant impact on volatility of prices of precious metals.”
Rule holds physical gold in his personal portfolio as a form of insurance. He still sees gold reaching $1,400 an ounce, a level he forecast earlier this year, but refrained from giving a time frame. With gold longs having been squeezed out of the precious metals futures, perhaps it is sooner rather than later.
Comments
Ignore idiot feckless cunt gold pumpers like Sprott's Drool and various others:
GOLD LOWER
MUCH LOWER
LONGER
THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO BUY GOLD.
sure, buy buttcoin and tesla.
In reply to Ignore idiot feckless cunt… by exartizo
Does your gold bull thesis consider that they maybe manufacturing gold already, albeit slowly, and the tech allowing the increase of that production speed is on the horizon hence the depressed price? Maybe NK interest isnt in nukes as much as nuclear reactor to manufacture gold. For all we know the tech may already exist and is one of the 5k+ patents .gov has shut down in the name of national security.
search: how to make gold from mercury
In reply to sure, buy buttcoin and tesla. by charlewar
The only thing that this graph tells me for sure is that there is historical precedent for the idea that non-commercials can get much, much, much shorter from here
https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/2018-08-18_…
In reply to Does your gold bull thesis… by overbet
The late 90's were a bit different than now. Everybody thought they'd retire on Dot Coms, nobody wanted gold. CB's, led by that fool in Great Britain, were handing it over to the banksters. The commercials have yet to go positive and may not. I still wouldn't be surprised to see $1000(actually, 50% off at $950) before $2000. Haven't seen capitulation yet, getting close. A 1 day $100-200 drop would have all the talking heads proclaiming/celebrating it's death.
In reply to The only thing that this… by Buckaroo Banzai
Probably correct ^. Meanwhile over at the Comex, they have transferred physical delivery obligations over to the LBMA in the form of EFP's in the past year in the amount of 5,000 tonnes of Gold and 2 Billion ounces of Silver. Very little of which actually exists in the warehouses. So, I guess we'll just have to wait and see how this resolves itself.
In reply to The late 90's were a bit… by daveO
Capitulation doesn't need to happen over the course of 24hrs for it to be capitulation. Gold dropping the entire of the last week looked to be a significant capitulation move, especially with it dipping 1% in after hours on Wednesday for no reason.
In reply to The late 90's were a bit… by daveO
Mercury? What's the matter? Lead to heavy for you???
Completely asinine ignorant rube. See you with a mining pick at the next supernova.
In reply to Does your gold bull thesis… by overbet
Have you considered reading a book on basic chemistry and physics before you post your totally brain dead and scientifically illiterate nonsense? You are an embarrassment to this site and everyone else who posts here.
In reply to Does your gold bull thesis… by overbet
Imagine how bad bad the event will be when the markets actually correct 10%... (overnight like when trump won)? But not reverse
In reply to sure, buy buttcoin and tesla. by charlewar
Admit it. Like everyone else you have no fucking idea what happens next.
In reply to Ignore idiot feckless cunt… by exartizo
If I were you I would hold your shorts, imo only. If my boner on PMs lasts more than four (4) days, you're PHUCKED! Bahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
disclosure: I am not a financial advisor but just a blogger. Do not take my advice on your financial holdings. Please consult a professional advisor or your local banker; Please perform your own due diligence.
In reply to Ignore idiot feckless cunt… by exartizo
fools rush in where angels fear to tread,its going lower,sprott shorting the shit out of it,about time for the prick to be on king world news start pumping precious metals while him and eric 69 each other,whatta a bunch of cocksuckers
In reply to Ignore idiot feckless cunt… by exartizo
People better understand the fact, that younger folks could give 2 shits about holding bullion and coins. I don't think Billy Devane is reaching that crowd.
As rates continue to rise, metals are definitely going lower, furthered by the fact that TPTB are setting about to punish all countries efforts to repatriate their gold.
Which= much better buying opportunities.
Remember most of this is paper derivative action and not real metals trading.
In reply to Ignore idiot feckless cunt… by exartizo
For wickedness burns like a fire that consumes the thorns and briers and kindles the forest thickets which roll upward in columns of smoke
Good things come with patience. The befefits of holding paper assets long term have proven to be imprudent.
Fucking gold.
Fucking killing me
My gold properties don't shine as much as they did.
I am thinking long term but I'm 56 I need something to happen soonish......
"This is Alan Watt, and this is how it was planned out long, long ago. Break the perception of gold as a refuge. Trapped. No where to run, no where to hide, just as the big boys wanted it. No worries for them, the big boys print all they need. You and I, we just boil sticks. Stick soup. You've been listening to Breaking the Matrix."
In reply to Fucking gold. Fucking… by 107cicero
me to i am 57 been holding since 2012 pretty fuckin depressin
In reply to Fucking gold. Fucking… by 107cicero
WTF
In reply to Fucking gold. Fucking… by 107cicero
You fucking Americans.
If you had any intelligence or any sense, I might actually be somewhat afraid of you.
But since you don't have either of those qualities, I can tell you this.
Fuck off and die. Or we will help you along with it.
100 Pipers and 2000 Highlanders. That will take care of you in good order.
Men in dresses. You Scots have really blazed the trail in gender fluidity, I'll grant ya that.
Bwaa, bwa, bwa, BBBWWWAAA!!!
In reply to You fucking Americans. If… by east of eden
Yes, a bunch of drunks in dresses are sure to give those Americans what they deserve.
Pnasy, candy ass Scottish/Irish drunks.
In reply to Men in dresses. You Scots… by Ignatius
Gawd your are a fucking moron.
You come.on zh to bash Americans that dont know anything? Please, what a drunk idiot you are.
In reply to You fucking Americans. If… by east of eden
"speculators", "investors", "hedge funds"?? the CB's control all of the money no matter where it resides.
try certificating your stock holdings and see how much it costs; they dont want any money in hiding.
It’s a washing machine. Load, agitate, rinse, return.
In reply to "speculators", "investors", … by spastic_colon
The last time Gundlach said he was long gold the price started dropping to where it is now.
The vast majority of people, especially the younger crowd, have no concept of the relationship
"labor"<-->"real money"<-->"wealth"
Real money being precious metals like gold and silver--"physical stuff"
These ignorant folks are going to get a hard lesson in what "wealth and real money" really are when this next depression gets going full steam.
Still stackin'
hairball
Now is the time to begin buying gold on a monthly basics. Play the futures and use the profits to buy the physical. Time is running out, the crash in equities will drag gold down with it, until it doesn't, then everyone will buy gold and it will soar. By 2020 Trump plans to end the Fed and put the USA back on the gold standard. Gold will soar........10 to 25000 dollars a oz. buy while you can, and just imagine silver will go up as well. Silver at 200oz wouldn't brother me one bit. I hope he can do all of this, an free us from the Rothschild Jewish Mafia banking families of the BIS and the Federal Reserve private banking cartel.....
i'm tried of being a slave, they have no right to tax us for monies they create out thin air.....Let us throw off this usury and free ourselves from the English Jewish burden once and for all...... Since 1913 their have had more than their due, when is enough enough???????