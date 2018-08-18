How Desperate Is Elon?

Authored by Eric Peters via EricPetersAutos.com,
Elon can’t sell his cars – so he is suing to make people buy them...
Or at least, suing to compel the government to keep on paying people to buy them – if that distinction amounts to any meaningful difference.
Canada had a law – like the one in the U.S. – which greatly subsidized the individual purchase of Teslas and other electric cars via rebates bestowed upon those who did buy them. These purchaser subsidies amounted to several thousand dollars each, and worth a lot more to Tesla, et al, since without them the incentive to buy an electric car dims considerably.
When the subsidies dried up in Denmark, so did Tesla’s sales – by 94 percent. That’s not a typo. With the subsidy in place, 2,738 Teslas were sold in 2015. With the subsidies gone, 176 Teslas were sold the following year.
Elon has admitted openly that he can’t do “business” without these subsidies: “Clean energy vehicles” – as he styles them – “aren’t attractive enough to compete without some form of taxpayer-backed subsidy.”
Elon’s language is always a little fuzzy. The subsidies are not “taxpayer-backed,” which implies something akin to consensual approval. They are government enforced transfer payments, the funds mulcted from unwilling taxpayers. What the government “gives back” – i.e., the subsidy – is taken out of the hide of some other victim. And the receiver of the subsidy is artificially advantaged at the expense of someone else.
In any event, when the government of Ontario, Canada announced this week that it planned to eliminate the subsidies for EVs – at least, those which pay people with other people’s money to buy Teslas – Elon and his lawyers ran to the courts for succor. Time to call Saul!
“The decision has already inflicted substantial harm on Tesla Canada in the form of lost sales,” the brief contends.
And, it’s true – in the same way that’s it true a burglar is harmed by a homeowner with a baseball bat, who successfully runs the burglar out of his house before the burglar can make off with the TV set.
The real harm has been caused by Elon.
He has singlehandedly perverted the market for electric cars – which aren’t an intrinsically stupid idea – by stupidly building them to be high-performance and luxurious, which has made them much too expensive to be anything other than low-volume indulgences for the virtue-signaling affluent. And – because of the Lemming Effect – steered almost every other car manufacturer in the same stupid direction.
There is only one electric car on the market which stickers for less than $30,000 – and only does so by $10. It is the $29,990 Nissan Leaf.
The next most “affordable” electric car is the $36,620 Chevy Bolt.
In both cases, this is at about twice as much as an IC-engined economy sedan such as the Hyundai Elantra I am test driving this week (base price $16,950).
But electric cars don’t have to cost twice as much as IC economy cars.
They cost as much as they do only in part because they are electric cars. The other part is the cost of Me-Tooing Tesla’s electric cars. Because Teslas are quick and slick and full of gadgets, the manufacturers of other electric cars feel compelled to compete with Teslas, by designing their cars to a similar standard.
They must also be quick – or at least not be “slow” – regardless of the efficiency/cost benefit of slowness, which after all is what electric cars should be about, assuming they are about costing you less to drive than an IC-engined economy car or at the very least, not twice as much.
And if they aren’t about costing less, then why bother?
Or rather, why subsidize?
One can make a blanket moral indictment against any subsidy for anything since a subsidy is by definition the giving over of money not earned by free exchange to a thief-by-proxy – in order to benefit him at the expense of unwilling victims.
But subsidizing high-performing/high-cost electric cars for virtue-signaling affluent people who ought to be buying their own cars is a species of obnoxiousness akin to rent-controlled luxury apartments in Manhattan. Marie Antoinette is said to have suggested that starving Parisians ought to eat cake – but she at least had the decency not to insist they pay for her cake, too.
subsidies are a powerful drug...........the boomers are very familiar with many drugs........and when you're trying to pass off an inferior technology just to virtue signal you need lots of subsidies.....libtards do not like free markets where the most effective and efficient technology wins.
The author seems to forget that the benefits of economic scale don't kick in (and I know this will be shocking) until you have economic scale. You can lament all the subsidies that governments are using to nurture this nascent industry as a waste, or bitch and complain that Tesla would not be in business without them to your heart's content. Given all the other stupid shit government passes out in the way of freebies as the behest of lobbyist, and or to keep their base happy, this type of handout looks like (accidental) genius. At least there is profound and lasting benefit to this one. i wonder how many people have given the idea some thought that we now have a world beater (literally) of a new automotive manufacturer based here in the United States. The model 3 is now out selling the BMW 3,4,5, series, the Mercedes C class, The Audi 4 and 5's and Infiniti and Lexus same class cars... COMBINED!!! That is without spending 1 dollar on advertising and have zero dealerships. I think most folks are just down right envious of what Elon has achieved. He shows them in sharp contrast what little they have achieved, so in order to psychologically defend themselves they downvote posts like this. It is the equivalent of a 7 year old sticking his fingers in his ears, screwing his eyes shut, and sticking his tongue out. If you find yourself in this camp, you are probably in a job that will be replaced by AI or a robot soon. You might consider picking up camp and moving to greener pastures. That is going to take a lot of work and some smarts. But as they say.. you can't fix stupid. And the only way I know of to fix lazy is with a whip.
....And the REAL Elon emerges- it's always about the Dollars in his pocket.....
Best tesla article. This is all that really matters.
The Obama legacy! Obama is not here to bail him out, would never do so with his own money!!
They're killing TESLA one piece of propaganda at a time, somewhat
different than the way they went about it with the TITANIC.
Burn it to the ground..........
Only fire will purify Musk.....
SooClose, the discussion isn't about subsidizing a $30K car at low sales so that it can grow itself to lower cost below $25K assuming there is some reason to believe the established market will benefit society. The article is about subsidizing rich folk bling at the expense of the general population for something (Tesla high performance elec. vehicles) that have no benefit to society. The batteries alone cost more to operate over their lifetime than does gasoline for a 35mpg comfortable sedan. It's kind of like subsidizing solar panels in Seattle and Michigan....which delusional gov. does.
"really matters". I momentarily read that as "fecal matter". In this case it's appropriate.
Withdrawing subsidies may hurt Tesla... badly... but the consistent car fires and super low quality might be a factor too...
Muskie's acid use and SEC violations may be somewhere in the mix...
Time for another Cash for Clunkers program.
Good ole times - 2009
I love the cologne idea...Stench..by Musk
I thought they should have eliminated the subsidies (in the US) years ago. Not really sure why they have kept it for so long. It may still be out there, Trump needs to get rid of it if it is.
Subsidies (of any kind) just create markets that aren't balanced. Look at the 'subsidies' awarded to VW owners who turned their vehicles back into VW. There were people building businesses out of going around and buying used VW's from people because they knew they could get more from VW than the published used car values. The subsidy warped the environment in what was really supposed to be biz to customer buy back. Some 'owners' who had excessive numbers of cars were put on hold by VW until it got sorted out. It ended up becoming a greed show by people who were trying to play the system and get something for nothing. It was embarrassing to watch this go one.
I really just don't see the need to subsidize a coal powered car people...
and yet you have no problem with subsidizing:
A the housing industry
B Big Agra
C Big Oil
D The banks whenever they crash the economy.
You're as bad as Elon, making shit up.
I have a problem with those too. Especially D.
It’s not that “we don’t have a problem” it’s that we have no choice. Sure...stop paying taxes. How does being in prison help your family.
other than that everyone needs shelter, not everyone can buy a million dollar home. If there was a single face to put on subsidies for rich people to purchase million dollar homes point it out. It’s not that we haven’t been bitching about banksters for the last 11 years.
Elon will kill himself, its the only way to avoid total humiliation
Elon is a billionaire so I doubt he'll be offing himself. Besides, he's got his rocket company and his Boring company which supposedly will develop the HyperLoop - another project that will go nowhere. What other rich guys are into rockets besides Elon? The Microsoft guy Paul Allen, Bezos, - all talking about going to Mars when nobody will be going there in our lifetimes. It's all a hobby business sort of like Tesla to these guys. It's gilded age stuff and idiotic - think 1920s. Tesla is going to zero.
Sneaks onto a Space X rocket with a pocket full of blotter acid.
Musk is a disgusting parasite who is empowered only by the ignorance of voters and their rejection of individual freedom in order to find an absolute ruler who can save them from themselves. It says everything about him and about so many people around us.
bla bla bla every time I hear "individual freedom" I hear the Koch brothers and the non-taxpaying elite blathering
I'm still not sure what he's achieved and trying to justify government waste/mismanagement by pointing to all the other waste/mismanagement is hardly thought proviking.
How does one fix your brand of stupid? I hate paying for someone elses shit. Cheerleaders for the theft like you are at the bottom of society. You are pathetic.
Well said.
How long have you been sucking Elon Musk's dick?
"The model 3 is now out selling the BMW 3,4,5, series, the Mercedes C class, The Audi 4 and 5's and Infiniti and Lexus same class cars... COMBINED!!!"
False. In Q1, in California ONLY, the Model 3 outsold its competitors. But it did NOT outsell them 'COMBINED!!!'
You bring up good points here, So Close. There are important developments underlying the electric car for which the general public is not aware.
1. The Battery: a high capacity, powerful cell with a great deal of plate area, dielectric strength.
2. The Electric Motor: an axial gapped (or axial gapped) motor that may have a yokeless, segmented armature.
3. E transmission: the elimination of weight and other items in IC cars that provide space for electric items such as batteries.
4. Regenerative braking: electric power is generated from braking, fed back to the battery for storage. Friction braking will still be required as part of the braking of vehicle. Already available in a Prius.
5. High voltage connections for charging: special terminals will be required to allow electric vehicles to receive the electric charge in the time that an IC vehicle can receive a tankful of gasoline.
6. Electric Vehicle range on one charge: the EV range must exceed that of an IC vehicle on a tankful of gasoline. I've seen reports of 600 to 1200 miles range on a charge.
The result of an EV passenger fleet (which would take about ten years to churn out the IC vehicles) would eliminate at least a third to one half of petroleum throughput.
The advanced electrified grid and vehicle infrastructure would increase electrical capacity requirements.
The electrical capacity requirements would require more coal, natural gas, uranium, alternatives such as solar, wind, hydro.
All EV infrastructure and materials are available everywhere so there would be less concern about the Middle East or other petroleum supplies. Right now there are rare earth free motor patents that were achieved during the past ten years. I've listed a number of items that will be phased in over the next ten years. There won't necessarily be resources needed but new technologies.
Doug Ford should be Prime Minister of Canada. He used to sell hash but the guy in there now has a gash...
after an F5 tornado, i know someone that got a shelter for $200 going out a few rings on the fema cash cow folks didn't take advantage of.
then w/an ev subsidy got a golf cart for about the same.
Most Teslas have the 2 halves of the unibody welded together crooked by human fucktards on the assembly line, to the point where it is impossible to get a proper wheel alignment on the car. As a result, Teslas wear out tires very quickly.
And then there's the whole exploding lithium ion battery thing....
Elon needs to collude with the Russians more. Then, he'd be sure to win more of the market share. Bigly.
Cause, Russians. They help you win. Hillary told me so. Also, deplorables aren't buying enough Teslas.
I am 50, never seen an idiot like this one not self destruct. The Board must be in panic mode...
I never thought we'd be talking about a CEO of a HUGE company talking to the public on LSD, and not even try to deny it later. We passed a sign post a ways back......
Actually, I've come to the conclusion that the board is probably betting on the Muskrat self-destructing because that goes a long way to solving their problem. Something the board should have addressed a long time ago, but didn't because of Muskrat worship. They probably decided the Muskrat would either succeed, and they along with him, or they would give him enough twitter rope to allow him to hang himself. Now that the Muskrat blowback is coming back to bite them in the ass too, it's only a matter of time before self-preservation kicks in and they push the Muskrat over the edge one way or the other.
Hmmm, I can see it's gonna be one of those days ..
Ok, off to the minature golf course .. see y'all in the funny papers ..
Good luck Elon,
PS, Elon, try posting another one of those fabulous Hitler meme's from "Downfall."
Can't hurt ..
I’m just as much of a Tesla critic as anyone, but economically speaking, tax credits =/= subsidies. There are plenty of reasons to be critical of Tesla, but tax credits are not one of them.
“Yes, entrepreneurs who take advantage of tax breaks will incur fewer costs than entrepreneurs who don’t. But this doesn’t show that exemptions or loopholes provide unfair advantages; in fact, just the opposite — it shows that taxes penalize entrepreneurs unlucky enough to be left holding the bill.”
https://mises.org/library/no-tax-breaks-are-not-subsidies
Buyer subsidies, such as the Danish subsidies, are not given to Tesla. They are given to the buyers of Tesla cars in various countries.
I don’t want to have to pay you (through my taxes) to buy a Tesla car.
if Tesla receives tax breaks in the US it is over and above the buyer subsidies.
I don’t own a Tesla, nor do I have plans to buy one any time soon. But if I did decide to buy one, in no way does that mean you are “paying me” through your taxes.
A subsidy is when government takes in money through taxes and gives it to a company to prop them up. A credit is when someone (the buyer in this case) has their taxes reduced by engaging in a particular economic activity (buy a Tesla in this case).
If you think taxes are too high for one group (you and anyone else not buying a Tesla, which inclueds myself), the answer is not increasing taxes for someone else, but reducing your taxes. Here you are advocating higher taxes, what are you, a Democrat or something?
Fullmental Arsonist
Not an argument
I can't wait for him to go bankrupt and disappear in federal prison.
TSLA simply buttocked-out as a Car Company.
Bad Eng/Mfg/Safety/QC.
Li-Ion Packs are too costly and dangerous.
TDI diesel cars get great gas mileage so we don't need no stinkin' Teslas, bitchez.
BTW, do electric car aficionados even realize electric cars run on fossil fuels? Where do they think the electricity comes from? And there's a big loss of energy to transfer fossil fuels to electricity.
Well in my area it's hydro power and some areas nukes, but try building another dam. The natives and greenie retards won't allow it because "muh environment". The first hybrid was used in the 30s I think. It wasn't practical compared to straight up Dino fuel and was shelved.
or how environmentally UN-friendly producing lithium-ion batteries is?
it's amusing to hear uninformed people talking about "green" technology and what a wonderful thing electric cars are
yes - it IS green technology - as long as you are willing to ignore reality ...
Fact: Henry Ford failed 3 times before Ford motor company got off of the ground.
If anything Tesla needs to fail so the Musk cult of personality will faid away permanently.
And electric cars were around even before Ford. What does that tell ya
