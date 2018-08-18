Judicial Watch Demands Re-Opening Of Hillary Email Probe After More Classified Info Found

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:15

Authored by Joseph Jankowski via PlanetFreeWill.com,

Judicial Watching is calling for a re-opening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails after finding more classified information on the former Secretary of State’s non-“state.gov” email system. 

On Thursday, the watchdog revealed that it had received two batches, 184 pages and 45 pages, of newly uncovered emails belonging to Hillary Clinton from the U.S. Department of State sent and received over her unsecured server.

The emails were uncovered by a FOIA lawsuit filed on May 6, 2015, after the State Department failed to respond to a March 4, 2015 FOIA request seeking all emails sent or received by Clinton in her official capacity as Secretary of State, as well as all emails by other State Department employees to Clinton regarding her non-“state.gov” email address.

Judicial Watch broke down what they found:

  • On June 7, 2011, Clinton received classified information on her non-secure email account from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, which Blair also forwarded to Jake Sullivan, about Blair’s Middle East negotiations with Israel, the Palestinians and the French

  • On January 26, 2010, Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff Jake Sullivan sent classified information via his unsecure Blackberry to Huma Abedin’s State Department email account that he’d earlier sent to Clinton’s and Abedin’s non-secure @clintonemail.com email accounts about U.K. negotiations with Northern Ireland.

  • On October 28, 2010, Clinton exchanges information with her friend Marty Torrey – a congressional aide – who asks Clinton in an email if she would advise that Torrey meet with former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. Clinton responds through her non-secure email account approving the meeting and notes that she is emailing him from Hanoi, Vietnam.

  • An email chain dated April 8, 2010, which contains a memo from Sid Blumenthal to Hillary Clinton related to the change of government in Kyrgyzstan, contains information classified “confidential” and is redacted as “foreign government information” and “foreign relations or foreign activities of the United States, including confidential sources.” Blumenthal urges Clinton to “develop relations” with the new government in Kyrgyzstan.

These emails caused Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton to call for the Department of Justice to re-open the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time in office.

“These emails were uncovered from the emails that Hillary Clinton tried to delete or otherwise hide from the American people,” Fitton said in a video posted Thursday.

“These new emails once again show why the Clinton email investigation needs to be re-opened by the Justice Department.”

The batch of emails also disclosed a January 26, 2010, email to Hillary Clinton’s private server from her deputy chief of staff, Jake Sullivan, that is classified “confidential” and contains a “call sheet” that Clinton received prior to a call with Northern Ireland political leaders.

Interesting, but not surprising, is also an email that shows a meeting scheduled between Hillary Clinton and leftwing billionaire George Soros.

Politics

J S Bach RafterManFMJ Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:39

Folks... if you believe in the Eternal as old JS does, then there is nothing to worry about regarding the Witch.  Her files will be opened soon enough (my guess - less than 10 years) by the Creator.  He will weigh the evidence of her heinous deeds and pronounce her sentence.  Fear not, it will be absolute and final. (I only pray there is a bleacher section where the just can cheer as she and her most-chaste pedophile spouse are paraded into everlasting hell.) 🔥

Normally Aspirated Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:24

Yea we all know she should be tried but will the Justice department fulfil its mandate or just turn its head once again?

My guess is that nothing will eventuate in this perverse US system of so called Justice

thebigunit Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:25

Was this an official State Department meeting, or a private, personal meeting?

Interesting, but not surprising, is also an email that shows a meeting scheduled between Hillary Clinton and leftwing billionaire George Soros.

Either way, Hillary has some 'splainen' to do.

mendigo Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:30

Lots of words.
Not clear why this is significant.
I suspect there are many actions for which this old hag deserves prison. Appears that here she is guilty of minor infraction, arrogance and incomptence. She was tried and convicted at polls.
More interested in the Awans (and that ugly jewish skank) and why that was not pursued.

fuzh007 Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:36

wish in one hand,shit in the other, the clintons are made out of teflon,nothing sticks to them,greatest crime family to ever rape,killed and pillage of all time

Quadruple_Rainbow Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:45

Any pedophilia or sacrifices going on in the new emails? If yes I'll just wait for CNN and Snopes to do an alleged fact check and say these don't happen since no investigation is going to happen. There's collusion alright but is there any possible actual independent investigation and full accountability when both so called sides cover each others organized criminally racketeered activity with plenty of pre-meditated murder whenever necessary?

Moving and Grooving Sat, 08/18/2018 - 18:49

Fitton is making a fool of himself. He seems to have a bad case of Clinton Derangement Syndrome. He's generally outstanding, he gets results, but this is silly. The investigation needs to be (and likely will someday) be reopened, but these emails don't rise to that level at all. IMO.

 

.