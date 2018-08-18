Judicial Watch Demands Re-Opening Of Hillary Email Probe After More Classified Info Found

Authored by Joseph Jankowski via PlanetFreeWill.com,
Judicial Watching is calling for a re-opening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails after finding more classified information on the former Secretary of State’s non-“state.gov” email system.
On Thursday, the watchdog revealed that it had received two batches, 184 pages and 45 pages, of newly uncovered emails belonging to Hillary Clinton from the U.S. Department of State sent and received over her unsecured server.
The emails were uncovered by a FOIA lawsuit filed on May 6, 2015, after the State Department failed to respond to a March 4, 2015 FOIA request seeking all emails sent or received by Clinton in her official capacity as Secretary of State, as well as all emails by other State Department employees to Clinton regarding her non-“state.gov” email address.
Judicial Watch broke down what they found:
-
On June 7, 2011, Clinton received classified information on her non-secure email account from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, which Blair also forwarded to Jake Sullivan, about Blair’s Middle East negotiations with Israel, the Palestinians and the French
-
On January 26, 2010, Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff Jake Sullivan sent classified information via his unsecure Blackberry to Huma Abedin’s State Department email account that he’d earlier sent to Clinton’s and Abedin’s non-secure @clintonemail.com email accounts about U.K. negotiations with Northern Ireland.
-
On October 28, 2010, Clinton exchanges information with her friend Marty Torrey – a congressional aide – who asks Clinton in an email if she would advise that Torrey meet with former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. Clinton responds through her non-secure email account approving the meeting and notes that she is emailing him from Hanoi, Vietnam.
-
An email chain dated April 8, 2010, which contains a memo from Sid Blumenthal to Hillary Clinton related to the change of government in Kyrgyzstan, contains information classified “confidential” and is redacted as “foreign government information” and “foreign relations or foreign activities of the United States, including confidential sources.” Blumenthal urges Clinton to “develop relations” with the new government in Kyrgyzstan.
These emails caused Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton to call for the Department of Justice to re-open the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time in office.
BREAKING: More classified Clinton emails uncovered by @JudicialWatch lawsuit! The Comey-Strzok-Lynch Clinton email "matter" was a sham, so it is urgent that Attorney General Jeff Sessions to order a new criminal investigation. https://t.co/Kn0umGFh7n pic.twitter.com/yJmOGmcl1M— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 16, 2018
“These emails were uncovered from the emails that Hillary Clinton tried to delete or otherwise hide from the American people,” Fitton said in a video posted Thursday.
“These new emails once again show why the Clinton email investigation needs to be re-opened by the Justice Department.”
The batch of emails also disclosed a January 26, 2010, email to Hillary Clinton’s private server from her deputy chief of staff, Jake Sullivan, that is classified “confidential” and contains a “call sheet” that Clinton received prior to a call with Northern Ireland political leaders.
Interesting, but not surprising, is also an email that shows a meeting scheduled between Hillary Clinton and leftwing billionaire George Soros.
Comments
The corrupted globalist will have their day of reckoning.
Yes, please!
In reply to The corrupted globalist will… by Xredsx
Lock that crooked bitch up. I’m tired of seeing her breathe fresh air.
In reply to Yes, please! by TRN
Where is the Justice?
These government satanic criminals make even 3rd world despots envious...
In reply to Lock that crooked bitch up… by yrad
How does one re-open something that never happened or started in the first place?
In reply to Where is the Justice? by El Oregonian
Folks... if you believe in the Eternal as old JS does, then there is nothing to worry about regarding the Witch. Her files will be opened soon enough (my guess - less than 10 years) by the Creator. He will weigh the evidence of her heinous deeds and pronounce her sentence. Fear not, it will be absolute and final. (I only pray there is a bleacher section where the just can cheer as she and her most-chaste pedophile spouse are paraded into everlasting hell.) 🔥
In reply to How does one re-open… by RafterManFMJ
not even the Creator wants to "Probe Hillary"
In reply to Folks... if you believe in… by J S Bach
Ha! If He were human, He'd probe her in the same fashion as she had Gaddafi "probed" before the latter died ingloriously.
In reply to not even the Creator wants… by bamawatson
rub is, neither does satan.
he may have to give up his throne.
then milton would be proved correct.
In reply to not even the Creator wants… by bamawatson
Lol.
Judicial Watch gets redacted e-mails but any 12 year old hacker can see the originals as well as the Russians, Israeli's and every other Tom, Dick and Harry with a computer.
And you call this a Govt.? Yet a guy sends a selfie from a sub and goes to jail...
In reply to Where is the Justice? by El Oregonian
Fitton should replace Sessions. Better still Judicial Watch should replace the DOJ, and FBI.
In reply to Lol. Judicial Watch gets… by shovelhead
At this point there needs to be an investigation into how this was all quashed in the first place. I personally would start with James Comey, Loretta Lynch, and her predecessor and start working down into the peter strzoks and lisa pages, etc.
In reply to The corrupted globalist will… by Xredsx
Hell, I'd start with Mrs Cass Sustein and work my way up/down to Barry.
In reply to At this point there needs to… by jmack
Judicial watch has been consistently and steadily awesome.
In reply to The corrupted globalist will… by Xredsx
The corrupted globalist will have their day of reckoning.
The day of reckoning has already been announced.
In reply to The corrupted globalist will… by Xredsx
Got to hand it to Judicial Watch.
yes.. i wish they would start a competitor to the fake MSM - just to restore my faith in ethical, honest, hard working journalism.
In reply to Got to hand it to Judicial… by Pollygotacracker
Yawn. Wake me up when the guillotines start rolling.
.."when the guillotines start rolling. "
Guillotines don't 'roll', they chop.
I gave you a plus 1 anyways.
In reply to Yawn. Wake me up when the… by jackstraw001
CNN? NYT? <crickets>
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Pretty in Orange!
Orange is the new black.
In reply to Pretty in Orange! by motoXdude
Well, her husband was the first Black president so that works! Now take Orange AND Black and you have a Halloween Witch!
In reply to Orange is the new black. by zinjanthropus
#LockHerUp
In reply to Pretty in Orange! by motoXdude
Yea we all know she should be tried but will the Justice department fulfil its mandate or just turn its head once again?
My guess is that nothing will eventuate in this perverse US system of so called Justice
Was this an official State Department meeting, or a private, personal meeting?
Either way, Hillary has some 'splainen' to do.
No intent...End of story.
Unless someone gets off their ass and does their job.
In reply to Was this an official State… by thebigunit
hillary is above the law and sessions is complicit.
Lots of words.
Not clear why this is significant.
I suspect there are many actions for which this old hag deserves prison. Appears that here she is guilty of minor infraction, arrogance and incomptence. She was tried and convicted at polls.
More interested in the Awans (and that ugly jewish skank) and why that was not pursued.
Falling on deaf ears in DOJ.
wish in one hand,shit in the other, the clintons are made out of teflon,nothing sticks to them,greatest crime family to ever rape,killed and pillage of all time
I'd be okay with heads on pikes in the National Mall. Anyone?
what about WMD in Iraq from Bush and Cheney ?
what about it?
In reply to what about WMD in Iraq from… by onwisconsinbadger
trump should start dealing with fitton. fuck sessions.
Any pedophilia or sacrifices going on in the new emails? If yes I'll just wait for CNN and Snopes to do an alleged fact check and say these don't happen since no investigation is going to happen. There's collusion alright but is there any possible actual independent investigation and full accountability when both so called sides cover each others organized criminally racketeered activity with plenty of pre-meditated murder whenever necessary?
Okay, so now all they have to do is find Sessions, sew some balls on him and get to work. Easy peasy......
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
Fitton is making a fool of himself. He seems to have a bad case of Clinton Derangement Syndrome. He's generally outstanding, he gets results, but this is silly. The investigation needs to be (and likely will someday) be reopened, but these emails don't rise to that level at all. IMO.
.