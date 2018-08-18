Mexico Seizes Record 50 Tons Of Meth From Superlab

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/18/2018 - 21:45

After locating a massive drug laboratory near the town of Alcoyonqui, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, personnel of the Secretariat of the Navy seized 50 tons of methamphetamine, allegedly from the Sinaloa Cartel, in the most significant drug bust of this kind in the history of Mexico.

According to Sin Embargo News, the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) said the synthetic drug was discovered in a rustic laboratory and two separate underground bunkers. The military operation, which began on Thursday evening, involved roughly 50 troops. It was only until Friday morning was the size of the cache realized.

A military source said the camp, of about 500 square meters, was operated by the Sinaloa Cartel. The laboratories were divided into four sections for the preparation of chemical precursor or base, rest, reactors, and cooling. Within the rural compound, there was a building for at least 30 people, but military personnel did not find anyone during the operation.

The drug was in a rustic “narcolaboratorio” and in two hiding places underground (Source/ Semar, via Cuartoscuro) 

The laboratory was equipped with heaters, pans and light plants (Source/ Semar, via Cuartoscuro)

Only in the place of preparation, there were seven tons of meth ready for commercialization. (Source/ Semar, via Cuartoscuro)

The narcotic was in drums and sacks, Semar said. Photo: Special, via Northwest (Source/ Semar, via Cuartoscuro)

With the area fairly camouflaged from above and the surrounding town, troops found 180 drums, with a capacity of 60 liters (15.5 gallons) each, with stored meth. Authorities estimate 47 to 50 tons of the drug have been counted on site, both in liquid and solid forms.

A high command of the Navy confirmed that the seized drug belongs to the Cartel of the Pacific or Cartel of Sinaloa. (Semar, via Cuartoscuro)

Video: The Navy confiscated 50 tons of the drug in Sinaloa

“The largest confiscation of finished meth in the history of Sinaloa”, said the military official.

Military sources said the quality of the meth is high. A daily kitchen of this size can produce 200 kilos of meth (440 pounds). “The average cost per pound is $ 5,000 on the US border, and in Sinaloa about 25,000 pesos per pound (1,300 dollars) is paid,” said one of the military officers who participated in the operation.

The meth superlab in Mexico is very disturbing because ultimately it will end up in America’s inner cities and rural towns. The Centers for Disease Control estimates drug overdose deaths based on a current flow of mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System has just reached a record of 71,568 Americans in 2017.

That is a 6.6 percent jump in overdose deaths over 2016 and represents a rapid deterioration of America’s inner core: The middle class.

Here is a simple question: If the economy is the “greatest ever” as President Trump has described on Twitter countless times, then why are record Americans dying from drug overdoses?

As long as the American middle class continues to fracture, they will continue to demand low-cost drugs from Mexico.

Comments

bshirley1968 Sat, 08/18/2018 - 21:46 Permalink

For distribution north of the border.

Anyone who believes the Mexican government is not on the take with the drug cartels in Mexico, is an idiot....and believes there's a war on drugs in America.

More than likely this was competitor getting raided cause he forgot his last installment to whatever goobermint official that expected payment.

tmosley Sat, 08/18/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

Wonder if they are going to bother to track the cellphones of all the people who ever populated that facility before they were raided?

hondah35 Boxed Merlot Sat, 08/18/2018 - 23:03 Permalink

You're not off base. I did business in Mexico for 12 years and I gave up trying to understand the depth of the corruption there; it's just difficult to fathom. You just try and stay in your lane and not give in to anything that would sacrifice your integrity. But then again a lot of Mexicans are the most gracious people you'd ever want to meet and they don't make their money exporting Hollywood filth around the world.

ThrowAwayYourTV Sat, 08/18/2018 - 21:53 Permalink

If the economy is the “greatest ever” as President Trump has described on Twitter countless times, then why are record Americans dying from drug overdoses?

Those are the STUPID Americans. Let them die, the pack is weak enough. And besides they want to die anyway.

MuffDiver69 Sat, 08/18/2018 - 22:05 Permalink

“Here is a simple question: If the economy is the “greatest ever” as President Trump has described on Twitter countless times, then why are record Americans dying from drug overdoses?

Trump is a baboon, Trump has bad hair, Trump loves Russia, blah, blah Trump bad blah blah.  Rise above child.  

 

Dougs Decks Sat, 08/18/2018 - 22:11 Permalink

50 tons has to be such bullshit,,, That is 100,000 pounds, equal to 1,600,000 ounces, equal to 43,200,000 grams of the shit x 100 bucks a gram,,, Equals 4.3 Billion bucks worth of the shit,,, I am calling bull on this,,,

Doomboner Sat, 08/18/2018 - 22:33 Permalink

"Here is a simple question: If the economy is the “greatest ever” as President Trump has described on Twitter countless times, then why are record Americans dying from drug overdoses?"

 

uhhhhhhhhhh - because now they can afford to buy the drugs?

=)

lulu34 Sat, 08/18/2018 - 22:40 Permalink

Per the Wall Street Journal....."open borders" free (drug) trade for all. Just look at the "benefits". I'm sure little Marco wasn't aware of this. He's just for the "children".

Fuck em all. Build a fucking wall.

66Mustanggirl Sat, 08/18/2018 - 22:48 Permalink

“Here is a simple question: If the economy is the “greatest ever” as President Trump has described on Twitter countless times, then why are record Americans dying from drug overdoses?

Really, ZH?? THAT’S the lame connection you want to draw from this story??

How about this; With their hysterical demands for open borders, the end of ICE, and the cries “nazism” against anyone attempting to apprehend and prosecute those illegally entering this country as drug runners, who in the Democratic Party is benefiting from the free flow of drugs from super labs in Mexico like this that is destroying the middle class who have abandoned them?

How about if we follow the $$$$$ and make THAT connection?

sgorem Sat, 08/18/2018 - 22:54 Permalink

Here is a simple question: If the economy is the “greatest ever” as President Trump has described on Twitter countless times, then why are record Americans dying from drug overdoses? .................cause everybody's gotta a fucking job and spending some of that dough on fucking meth?..........I give the FUCK UP you imbecile...................why does President Trumps name come up with every Goddamn thing that happens in this world? CRICKETS.....why aren't we hearing more about the scourge of Clintons and Obamies in the "behind the scenes" endeavors to take the President down and finish flushing the rest of the fucking country down the drain?