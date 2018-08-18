Musk Admits He Saw Azealia Banks, Unclear If He Was Tweeting On Acid

With Tesla stock crashing on Friday, suffering its worst weekly loss since 2016 as a result of the "tearful", hour-long phone interview Elon Musk gave to the New York Times, in which the full state of his mental and emotional instability were finally revealed, many Tesla investors were unaware of a bizarre subplot which played out on social media in the past week. It featured the rapper Azealia Banks and Elon Musk, who allegedly was tweeting while tripping on acid.
Several days after Musk shocked markets with his Aug. 7 tweet proposal to take Tesla into a private company "funding secured", Banks took to Instagram and her 600,000 to say that she had stayed at Musk’s house, an experience she compared to "a real-life episode” of the movie "Get Out." She then made an explosive allegation:
"I waited around all weekend while grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on twitter while on acid," Banks wrote, referring to Mr. Musk’s girlfriend, the musician known as Grimes a Canadian electronic-music singer and producer whose real name is Claire Boucher.
Musk initially said he had never met Banks after she said she saw him freaking out about his going private tweet; this prompted much confusion whether Banks had been in the house in the first place despite her perhaps overly detailed description.
"I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his ass after that tweet," Banks told Business Insider of her meeting with Musk last weekend. "He was stressed and red in the face."
Banks also claimed that she could hear "that he was scrambling because he in fact - didn't have any funding secured."
Musk denied, and told Gizmodo that he "has never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way."
This denial echoed one made by his company Tesla earlier in the day when a spokesperson told Jalopnik that Banks’ claim that he tweeted while on drugs was “complete nonsense.”
But, on Friday, as part of his extensive interview with the NYT, Musk reversed his story and admitted that some of Banks' claims were true:
"I saw her on Friday morning, for two seconds at about a 30-foot distance as she was leaving the house," he said. "I'd just finished working out. She was not within hearing range. I didn't even realize who it was. That's literally the only time I've ever laid eyes on her."
She did, however, lay her eyes on him and her story added further fuel to the market's concerns about Musk's mental instability.
Banks had apparently been invited to stay at Musk's home by his girlfriend Grimes, who was planning to collaborate with Banks. The NYT reports that Banks had arrived in the predawn hours, invited to the house by Grimes. The two women had announced plans in June to collaborate on a project, and studio sessions were scheduled for that weekend.
But there was a miscommunication over the plans, Grimes’s representatives said, because Grimes and Mr. Musk had instead made arrangements to go out of town, the NYT reported.
Banks was left alone in the house, hanging waiting for Grimes to return. She said she arrived at one of Musk's homes in Los Angeles early on Friday, August 10, but said she was left alone for days while Grimes comforted her boyfriend.
Banks finally left on Sunday night, at which point she lashed out at Musk and Grimes on her Instagram account.
"Staying in Elon musks house has been like a real like episode of 'Get Out', she wrote.
Azealia Banks exposing Elon Musk for tweeting while on Acid.. while she was waiting for Grimes at her home ... whewwww lord 😳 pic.twitter.com/i9BXWWrLAD— sadhoeflo (@sadhoeflo) August 13, 2018
She then slammed Musk and Grimes, saying "they're both two fucking crackheads. He's on tweeting on acid fucking up own stocks and whatnot. A real life dummy."
"They bring me out there on the premise that we would hang and make music," Banks said. "But his dumbass kept tweeting and tucked his dick in between his ass cheeks once shit hit the fan."
In subsequent posts, Banks even suggested that the couple may have invited her to their home for "some weird threesome sex shit to begin with." She also went on a vicious rant about Grimes, who she branded an 'idiot, Musk who she called a 'beta male' and branded them both 'crackhead' in a rambling attack.
Her posts quickly went viral and her account of a brief interlude at the intersection of celebrity and technology was covered everywhere from Vogue to CNBC.
In the NYT interview, Musk who "alternated between laughter and tears", denied he was "on weed" or "stoned" when he sent the tweet claiming to be taking Tesla private for a $420 share, although he acknowledged the value could be taken as a reference to marijuana. He said: "It seemed like better karma at $420 than at $419. But I was not on weed, to be clear."
“But I was not on weed, to be clear. Weed is not helpful for productivity. There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned.’ You just sit there like a stone on weed."
Musk did repeat he only used ambien: "It is often a choice of no sleep or Ambien," he told the newspaper. However, rather than put him to sleep, the drug has sometimes led Musk to spend his nights on Twitter, worrying some board members, the NYT said.
That said, the board would probably be far more concerned if Musk was tweeting while tripping on acid as Banks alleged, however the topic mercifully did not come up in the NYT interview.
Comments
Could someone/anyone please just make Elon go away?
Don't skip the part about Marianne Faithful and the Mars Bar.
In reply to Oh no by Lost in translation
"...trash ass beta male pig..."
Too funny!!!
In reply to Tell us the part about… by Billy the Poet
Yeah that was the best part of that twitter barrage for sure. +1000
In reply to "...trash ass beta male pig… by AlaricBalth
I agree with Banks and this shit is too funny... but Musk a Libertarian? I don't think so, the guy even admitted he was a socialist on Twitter.
In reply to Yeah that was the best part… by Ecclesia Militans
Dat bitch look like Stymie from Little Rascals with a purple wig.
http://nakedsimplicity.com/life/rascals/stymie1.jpg
In reply to I by Cryptopithicus Homme
If you made this shit up it just wouldn't be believable.
In reply to Dat bitch look like Stymie… by Ecclesia Militans
The testimony of some two-bit talentless trollop is considered evidence in this day and age?
Seems more to me like she was paid to say this. What fucking "rapper" knows this much about business?
-chumblez.
In reply to If you made this shit up it… by Cognitive Dissonance
This trollop has more credibility than Musk and you put together at this point dickhead.
In reply to The testimony of some two… by chumbawamba
I have good news for Ms Banks; South Africa will soon be free of privileged Whites!
No Apartheid, no Whites, just Black Africans free to be Africans!
This is Black South Africans chance to show the World what is possible without White oppression and privilege; it will be a social/economic utopia!
In reply to This trollop has more… by Cryptopithicus Homme
"" denied he was "on weed" or "stoned" ""
Another Billionaire Cracking Up ???
In reply to Gg by FireBrander
"These fake ass libertarian shit bags"
I think she confused "liberal" with "libertarian."
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
No, we must defend the unerring black princess who has been repressed all her life with government handouts. It is reighcyst to say otherwise.
Also, we must always believe in bitcoin, because math &shit.
-chumblez.
In reply to "Libertarian?" by Klassenfeind
denied he was "on weed" or "stoned"
In reply to This trollop has more… by Cryptopithicus Homme
say what ? https://vimeo.com/245808486
"pink cartoon creations" https://www.bitchute.com/video/6yIjuUKNniqn/
In reply to denied he was "on weed" or … by BaBaBouy
Says the unknown buttcoin faggot.
-chumblez.
In reply to This trollop has more… by Cryptopithicus Homme
ZH should bring the Chat Room back
In reply to Says the unknown buttcoin… by chumbawamba
50 Cent.
In reply to The testimony of some two… by chumbawamba
I believe every word she said. And what kind of man cries when being interviewed?
A beta. Or Gamma.
In reply to The testimony of some two… by chumbawamba
Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit.
In reply to If you made this shit up it… by Cognitive Dissonance
I call bullshit. Just another cunt with a filthy, big mouth. Fuck you, bitch. Kik cdroxi, cunt, I double dog dare you..
And yeah, turn the phone off, take your ambien IN BED!
Knee grows don't know cid, thats another white man's burden..
In reply to If you made this shit up it… by Cognitive Dissonance
Cog D, the deposition is going to be epic. Who knew the shaiman of the fastest growing religion/cult was a sociopathic liar?
Brave browser - keep WTH destruction of surveillance capitalism and install mobile adblocking browser.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to If you made this shit up it… by Cognitive Dissonance
Banks is nothing but a filthy slut and jive talking you know what. I never liked Musk much but straight up fuck this stupid bitch and her retarded jigaboo music. People like her ought to be stuffed feet first in a woodchipper.
In reply to "...trash ass beta male pig… by AlaricBalth
You mean me and the homo Mexicans invaders?
Colonialism ended. Welcome to the 21st Century. This is America.
In reply to Tell us the part about… by Billy the Poet
Pleading acidity or insanity might be EMs best defense strategy.
The board will likely throw em under the bus very soon.
In reply to You mean me and the homo… by NidStyles
Pleading acidity or insanity might be EMs best defense strategy.
The board will likely throw em under the bus very soon.
In reply to You mean me and the homo… by NidStyles
FU2 NID.
In reply to You mean me and the homo… by NidStyles
I bet that is some good cid!!!
In reply to Oh no by Lost in translation
Like slamming into a traffic barrier at 75mph and bursting into flames good.
In reply to I bet that is some good cid!… by NotTiredOfWinning
I checked out his girlfriend, screw that electronica bullshit rave music, how fucking gay Musk.
In reply to Like slamming into a traffic… by Billy the Poet
@tahoebilky you're full of shit. You're fucking gay fag got. That bitch is hot..
Leaving knee grows home alone in your crib all weekend....not smart..
In reply to I checked out his girlfriend… by TahoeBilly2012
Elon will make Elon go away
In reply to Oh no by Lost in translation
WHy? So you can have rockets that can't land themselves and have our space program stalled another 50 years while they figure out how to land on the moon again...gas cars when gas is $10 a gallon because no one ever fully threw in to electric...or not have solar options for home construction with the agenda 21 folks finally get ahold of your housing.
Hate on him all you want, but he's a visionary.
In reply to Oh no by Lost in translation
There are plenty of "visionaries" around. He's just a better salesman.
Musk is expert at spending "other peoples money" He couldn't run a profitable company under normal market conditions to save his life.
In reply to WHy? So you can have… by Mpizzie
good point. he should be a farmer. those people can spend OPM like nobuddy i've ever seen.
In reply to There are plenty of … by new haven stum…
Profits are so 19th century. None of the cool kids make profits today.
In reply to There are plenty of … by new haven stum…
Maybe Elon Musk is threatening the oil cartel and elites who have control over you sheeple.. Cleam energy will put the Rockfellars out of business.Wake up sheep. Elon Musk has also warned about A.I. taking over the world if not careful.
In reply to WHy? So you can have… by Mpizzie
If you write him a nice letter he might let you blow him. He may even blow you.
In reply to Maybe Elon Musk is… by The Greek horse
the space program is not stalled, it went black decades ago, if you even know what "went black" means
do some research on plasma injectors for aircraft wings and you'll start scraping the surface of what's happening in the real space program
pretending that we are going to Mars is just one of the many ways we are mind-fucking our children these days - it ain't gonna happen
visionaries, like JFK & Nikola Tesla, get taken out or marginalized by the people who are actually in control of this planet
talk about visionaries, Nikola's vision was to provide FREE electricity to everyone on the planet and his experiments demonstrated how to do it - that's why the US govt came in and confiscated all of his lab equipment and notes
to put Elon in the same class as Nikola is laughable
In reply to WHy? So you can have… by Mpizzie
Musk's visions are just the product of whatever chemical is in his bloodstream.
In reply to WHy? So you can have… by Mpizzie
I made it to the top of the mountain one time ................ Then abruptly fell off the other side !
The CEO of a publicly traded company acting like a college freshman..
As far as career ending statements go, which is worse, a governor saying America was never that great...or, blaming a world stock market moving tweet because he was tripping?
By BY Elon...
In reply to I made it to the top of the… by Oxbo Rene
LOL wait you think CEOs sit around like the Dali Lama and get enlightened with all their free time? Thinking deep thoughts? Being grown ups and all?
Elon gets acid like Syd Barrett was dropping 50 years ago, better than anything any of us will ever get. And that's exactly why he burns those 120-hour work weeks trying to make plastic battery-powered cars to sell for way too much money.
Yeah he's a brainiac alright.
In reply to The CEO of a publicly traded… by Theta_Burn
Ain't got no time for bitchez, gotta keep yo mind on yo muthafukin riches ..
"Chase the check, never chase the bitch"
- Future
In reply to Ain't got no time for… by Rainman
Welcome to the twilight zone.
"Submitted for your approval or at least your analysis: one Elon Reeve Musk, who, at age forty-seven, is the biggest bore on Earth. He holds a ten-year record for the most meaningless words spewed out during a twitter break. And it's very likely that, as of this moment, he would have gone through life in precisely this manner, a dull, argumentative bigmouth who sets back the art of conversation a thousand years. I say he very likely would have except for something that will soon happen to him, something that will considerably alter his existence - and ours. Now you think about that now, because this is The Twilight Zone."
"A Kind of Stopwatch", Season 5, Episode 4
In reply to Welcome to the twilight zone. by Zappalives
Thanks for the laugh.
In reply to "Submitted for your… by Giant Meteor
As always, Avoid the Groid !
Black snatch witch.
Thank you card would have sufficed.