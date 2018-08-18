Musk Admits He Saw Azealia Banks, Unclear If He Was Tweeting On Acid

With Tesla stock crashing on Friday, suffering its worst weekly loss since 2016 as a result of the "tearful", hour-long phone interview Elon Musk gave to the New York Times, in which the full state of his mental and emotional instability were finally revealed, many Tesla investors were unaware of a bizarre subplot which played out on social media in the past week. It featured the rapper Azealia Banks and Elon Musk, who allegedly was tweeting while tripping on acid.

Several days after Musk shocked markets with his Aug. 7 tweet proposal to take Tesla into a private company "funding secured", Banks took to Instagram and her 600,000 to say that she had stayed at Musk’s house, an experience she compared to "a real-life episode” of the movie "Get Out." She then made an explosive allegation:

"I waited around all weekend while grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on twitter while on acid," Banks wrote, referring to Mr. Musk’s girlfriend, the musician known as Grimes a Canadian electronic-music singer and producer whose real name is Claire Boucher.

Musk initially said he had never met Banks after she said she saw him freaking out about his going private tweet; this prompted much confusion whether Banks had been in the house in the first place despite her perhaps overly detailed description.

"I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his ass after that tweet," Banks told Business Insider of her meeting with Musk last weekend. "He was stressed and red in the face."

Banks also claimed that she could hear "that he was scrambling because he in fact - didn't have any funding secured."

Musk denied, and told Gizmodo that he "has never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way."

This denial echoed one made by his company Tesla earlier in the day when a spokesperson told Jalopnik that Banks’ claim that he tweeted while on drugs was “complete nonsense.”

But, on Friday, as part of his extensive interview with the NYT, Musk reversed his story and admitted that some of Banks' claims were true:

"I saw her on Friday morning, for two seconds at about a 30-foot distance as she was leaving the house," he said. "I'd just finished working out. She was not within hearing range. I didn't even realize who it was. That's literally the only time I've ever laid eyes on her."

She did, however, lay her eyes on him and her story added further fuel to the market's concerns about Musk's mental instability.

Banks had apparently been invited to stay at Musk's home by his girlfriend Grimes, who was planning to collaborate with Banks. The NYT reports that Banks had arrived in the predawn hours, invited to the house by Grimes. The two women had announced plans in June to collaborate on a project, and studio sessions were scheduled for that weekend.

But there was a miscommunication over the plans, Grimes’s representatives said, because Grimes and Mr. Musk had instead made arrangements to go out of town, the NYT reported.

Banks was left alone in the house, hanging waiting for Grimes to return. She said she arrived at one of Musk's homes in Los Angeles early on Friday, August 10, but said she was left alone for days while Grimes comforted her boyfriend.

Banks finally left on Sunday night, at which point she lashed out at Musk and Grimes on her Instagram account.

"Staying in Elon musks house has been like a real like episode of 'Get Out', she wrote.

Azealia Banks exposing Elon Musk for tweeting while on Acid.. while she was waiting for Grimes at her home ... whewwww lord 😳 pic.twitter.com/i9BXWWrLAD — sadhoeflo (@sadhoeflo) August 13, 2018

She then slammed Musk and Grimes, saying "they're both two fucking crackheads. He's on tweeting on acid fucking up own stocks and whatnot. A real life dummy."

"They bring me out there on the premise that we would hang and make music," Banks said. "But his dumbass kept tweeting and tucked his dick in between his ass cheeks once shit hit the fan."

In subsequent posts, Banks even suggested that the couple may have invited her to their home for "some weird threesome sex shit to begin with." She also went on a vicious rant about Grimes, who she branded an 'idiot, Musk who she called a 'beta male' and branded them both 'crackhead' in a rambling attack.

Her posts quickly went viral and her account of a brief interlude at the intersection of celebrity and technology was covered everywhere from Vogue to CNBC.

In the NYT interview, Musk who "alternated between laughter and tears", denied he was "on weed" or "stoned" when he sent the tweet claiming to be taking Tesla private for a $420 share, although he acknowledged the value could be taken as a reference to marijuana. He said: "It seemed like better karma at $420 than at $419. But I was not on weed, to be clear."

“But I was not on weed, to be clear. Weed is not helpful for productivity. There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned.’ You just sit there like a stone on weed."

Musk did repeat he only used ambien: "It is often a choice of no sleep or Ambien," he told the newspaper. However, rather than put him to sleep, the drug has sometimes led Musk to spend his nights on Twitter, worrying some board members, the NYT said.

That said, the board would probably be far more concerned if Musk was tweeting while tripping on acid as Banks alleged, however the topic mercifully did not come up in the NYT interview.