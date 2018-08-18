In Surprising Reversal, Pace Of Global Rate Hikes Approaches Pre-Lehman Period

Most of the post-Lehman era has been characterized by unprecedented easy monetary policy meant to inflate asset prices, and sure enough after 705 rate cuts, and $12.4trillion in QE, the S&P is just shy of its all time highs. However, over the past year, a different dynamic has taken place: the Fed's tightening cycle and ongoing rate hikes have resulted in a sharp drain of USD-liquidity across the globe.
Meanwhile, with the ECB set to end its QE and the BOJ taking tentative steps toward tightening while engaging in a shadow taper of its own QE, central bank balance sheets are set to shrink for the first time since the financial crisis.
It is this tightening in financial conditions in general, and dollar liquidity in particular that ultimately has been the catalyst that led to a near record divergence in FX volatility between emerging markets and developed nations, incidentally that last time we saw such deltas was just after 9/11 and the great financial crisis.
While leads us to the bigger problem: as the dollar becomes more attractive and as carry trades collapse, emerging markets are forced to respond to currency weakness with interest rate hikes to stem capital outflows. And, most concerning as the chart below shows, the pace of global central bank rate hikes has already visibly jumped since EM weakness began in February this year. In fact, the current pace of rate hikes is almost on par with the pre-Lehman period - a time where policy makers were trying to slow a global economy that felt too good to be true.
And as Bank of America's Barnaby Martin writes, not only will global economic growth slow down as a result of monetary tightness and higher interest rates, but as a result of the rapid pace of central bank hikes across the globe, "crowding" into risky assets will inevitably slow.
More ominously, it's not just an EM phenomenon: "dollar strength has emerged as a major negative for European markets too." As the chart below shows, retail inflows into Euro credit funds have fizzed-out this year, and this has coincided with the period of Dollar strength from March onwards in '18. Coupled with very attractive front-end rates on the Treasury curve, European retail money is simply leaking to the US market now and explains not only the persistent weakness of the Euro - despite the ECB's recent taper announcement - but also the ongoing decoupling between the US and the rest of the world.
It is certainly true that if elected governments do not meet their fiscal responsibilities and if Central Banks refuse to cooperate there will be a serious crash though why such pointless destruction and induced pain and death would be their policies is unclear.
If this was going to be policy then the opportunity was 2008-2011 such that we would be approaching 10 solid years of the "Greater Depression" with 10X the number of homeless, unemployed, and dead druggies and boozers.
Why would you have spent 10 years preventing this to induce it at this point?
Gold inversely follows the above FX chart - turn-around soon. China can't devalue much more...
Whoo Hoooooo: "SINCE LEHMAN..."
European retail money is simply leaking to the US market now and explains not only the persistent weakness of the Euro - despite the ECB's recent taper announcement - but also the ongoing decoupling between the US and the rest of the world.
With central bankers so celebrated for blatantly manipulating markets, of course politicians, dictators and the like would insist on getting a piece of the action. Inflating financial markets became essential to power – economic, political and geopolitical. And as finance became integral to economic growth and the global power play, why not use financial sanctions or the threat of financial repercussions to dictate nation-state behavior? And, over time, attaining financial wealth became an absolute prerequisite for wielding geopolitical power and influence.
The old military variety appears almost feeble standing next to the contemporary Financial Arms Race. And if you seek dominance – domestically, regionally and/or internationally – you had better get a tight rein on the securities markets – whether you’re in Washington, Ankara, Moscow or Beijing. Beijing (and it’s “national team”) moved ahead in this regard, but it would appear Washington is today keen to play catch up. As market-based finance has commandeered the world, the centers of global power have moved to take command [MANIPULATE/CONTROL/SUPPRESS (gold)/SUPPORT] of the markets.
http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2018/07/weekly-commentary-intimidate-nobody.html
You're not looking at the whole from above. Depopulation must be factored into the equation. Keep feeding and housing the intellectually disabled parasitic class and it will eventually destroy the whole.
"From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs." is on the way out.
We are just giving the collective enough carrot and rope to hang.............
Utopian socialism is the future.
Will be funny if inflation keeps up while the rates are rising.
I don't care what currency does, as long has there is a healthy energy sector, and mining sector currency can be manipulated to do whatever. The problem is the energy sector is not healthy, and neither is mining, so those things are the most important things to watch. Currency will be fine as long as the population has faith in it, and it's when they can not get the energy they want that will determine when they lose faith in currency. By 2020 the energy, and resources crunch will begin to be felt, and the population will start seeing noticable declines in their standard of living, which will in turn shake their faith in currency. By 2028 most people will have lost faith in currency, and a large portion of society will be homeless, while the world is embroiled in an unimaginable energy and resources crisis. People have cause for concern, because the aforementioned is the best case scenario. The worse case scenario would be the aforementioned happening plus World War, and /or pandemics.
http://www.visualcapitalist.com/the-looming-copper-supply-crunch/
