Is Poland The Next Turkey? Spotlight On The Zloty And External Debt

Emerging markets have taken it on the chin. Is Poland next?
Murray Gunn, Head of Global Research at Elliott Wave International, asks "Is Poland the next Turkey?"
Our outlook for the Polish Zloty suggests that Poland’s developing authoritarianism is likely to accelerate.
In case you have been living on Mars over the last few years and have missed what is going on, people around the world are becoming increasingly angry. This is especially true in the periphery of Europe, where countries like Turkey and Hungary are ruled by governments with an intolerance for people who disagree with them. After long negative trends in social mood, the so-called “populist revolution” has also resulted in the election of governments in Italy and Poland that have radical agendas. In Poland’s case, one policy of the ruling Law and Justice Party (nothing sinister about that name, eh) is to overhaul the judicial system by forcing judges to retire early. This, the European Union argues, is aimed at increasing political influence in the Polish legal system. On Monday, the EU stepped up threats of legal action against the Polish government which remains intransigent on the matter. It’s looking very probable that Poland is on the road to becoming internationally isolated.
Indeed, the chart of the Polish zloty versus the Euro suggests that Poland may be in for the same treatment as Turkey. A multi-year consolidation ended at the beginning of this year. It looks like EUR-PLN is entering a strong advance which should see the pair explode higher. Be prepared for that to be accompanied with a further breakdown in international relations with Warsaw.
The above via email. I do not have a link. The chart, as delivered, had an arrow pointing up. I edited the chart, adding a "? and put in arrows up and down.
Polish Zloty 1999-Present
The above chart better shows the the volatility of the Zloty.
-
Between May 2001 and January 2004 the Zloty declined 33% vs. the Euro.
-
Between January 2004 and May 2008, the Zloty rallied 54%.
-
Between May 2008 and January 2009 the Zloty declined 35%
Poland Battles With EU
Bloomberg offers a Quick Take: How to Understand Poland’s Battles With the EU.
Almost three years into Poland’s populist revolution, the European Union is fighting with its most populous eastern member on two fronts. The bloc is edging toward suing the country over a judicial revamp and has recommended launching an unprecedented disciplinary process that could lead to penalties against the Polish government for failing to respect democratic standards. At stake is the value of Polish assets, with the zloty usually weakening when conflicts with the EU escalate, and the cohesion of the union itself.
What triggered EU action?
A law passed by Poland’s parliament went into effect, forcing out about two-fifths of Supreme Court justices and giving politicians more sway over a council that decides on court appointments. The law seriously jeopardizes independence of “all parts of the Polish judiciary,” according to the Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe human-rights group on constitutional law.
What are the possible penalties?
If four-fifths of EU members approve, Poland’s legal standards would be placed under monitoring by national governments in the Council of the EU. If the breach were to persist, fellow members could suspend certain rights that Poland enjoys as part the EU, including its voting rights in collective decisions. Such escalation, however, would require unanimous support from the bloc’s 27 other countries.
Does Poland have any allies?
Yes. It enjoys the support of Hungary, whose prime minister, Viktor Orban, has been steering his country on a similarly illiberal course. If it comes to a vote on sanctions, more nations may side with Poland in the spirit of supporting a fellow maverick state. Other former-communist nations such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania have strayed from the EU mainstream by rejecting refugees or moving to make it harder for officials to be prosecuted.
Does that mean sanctions are unlikely?
Through Article 7, yes. However, as the standoff escalates, the EU is separately considering limiting access to development funds in the post-2020 budget for countries that disrespect the bloc’s values. That could hit Poland hard since it’s the biggest net beneficiary of the EU’s budget, which may total 1.28 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) in the 2021-2027 period. The money has helped power the Polish economy, contributing as much as a percentage point of growth to gross domestic product each year.
What could this dispute mean for markets?
While Poland’s economic performance has been robust, the zloty has lagged behind most eastern European peers. The currency has proven vulnerable when the conflict has escalated, as shown during street protests in July 2017 or when concerns about Poland’s sovereign ratings have mounted amid the dispute. More criticism from the European Commission is likely to undermine Poland’s status as a safe investment bet.
External Debt
Poland's external debt is as bad as Turkey's. If the EU does limit assistance to Poland, the Zloty is highly likely to come under pressure. The Zloty may come under pressure regardless, based on external debt concerns.
Yet, Poland is not Turkey. It is a member of the EU and nothing can be done about that, ever. Poland can voluntarily leave the EU, but it cannot be kicked out.
It takes unanimous agreement to make major changes, including trade deals. That is a huge, fundamental design flaw of the EU.
A bet against the Zloty vs the Euro seems like a reasonable idea, but it may take time to play out. I have no position in the idea and do not plan one.
Toothless Tiger
Flashback May 17, 2017: EU Opens Article Seven Process Against Poland.
I called the EU a "toothless tiger".
My closing comment was "Dear EU: Talk is cheap. What are you going to do about any of this?"
Clearly the answer was nothing.
Polish Black Hole
For the ironic side of this discussion, please see EU Spent a Trillion Dollars of "Cohesion Money" Seeking Unity: Where's Is It?
Short answer: There is no unity, but a lot of money vanished in a Polish black hole. The curious aspect is "Both Donor and Recipient Countries are Unhappy".
EU discontent is high and rising.
Comments
US Debt/GDP ratio > 100% - good strong currency
Polish Debt/GDP ~50% - poor weak currency.
That makes sense, right!?
US Pertrodolla ... Black Magic ...
In reply to US Debt/GDP ratio > 100% -… by HowdyDoody
As long as Poland pays its extor........er......fair amount to NATO.
In reply to v by BaBaBouy
Also cooperates with US military orders to antagonize Russia by staging military exercises on Russia's borders, they'z pals with murica. Theyz so good pals b/c they bought lotsa military hardware to defend against that them thar Russian aggression. MORONS
In reply to As long as Poland pays its… by cossack55
In reply to Also cooperates with US… by Justin Case
Your pussy stinks.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by ggianna815
Poor Puti. All his neighbors , after decades of fraternal assistance, went with Team America. Huh, how could this be?
In reply to Also cooperates with US… by Justin Case
Having lived in Poland, in a province that once belonged to Deutschland, I have concluded that it is pure paranoia that has driven the Poles to seek alliance with Amerika. WWII's harshness has resulted in a persistent mindset among Poles that neither Germany or Russia is to be trusted.
However, there is still an Old Europe mentality among Poles that has not been subjected to the psychological warfare conditioning in most Western countries. A young woman who marries a black man understands that her father will not be at the wedding, and she may effectively be disinherited. Likewise, sending her mixed-race kids to a public school apparently will result in a dismal life. I've even seen a young woman on public transport called-out for being with a black student, much to the dismay of the student. Therefore, they still retain a racial survival instinct.
I'm not sure if Poland will eventually be dragged down by the Western countries, but for now Poland will remain a charming reminder of Old Europe, in sharp contrast to Londonistan, Paristan, etc. Their main defense may be the Polish language - a true relic of medievalism. Also, being poor does not carry the same stigma as in the Western countries, so there is no welfare capacity for Islamic "refugees".
In reply to Poor Puti. All his… by Offthebeach
Actually, the Polish word "Zloty" and Russian word "Zoloto" have similar derivation and means "Gold". Ha, Ha, Ha. At least the Russian Ruble is backed by substantial gold reserves and Energy Exports while "Zloty" and "Euro" backed by Federal Reserve Debt Printing, Credit Default Swaps and Black Magic among it's member states. .
In reply to v by BaBaBouy
And the British 'pound' was literally created to represent 'one pound of sterling silver'.
The word "Dinar" means "silver".
People would likely be stunned to find out how many of the 215 currency names on this list were derived from "gold" or "silver", or somehow otherwise connected to the only forms of "real money" out there. Do you suppose maybe that's why they're called "precious" metals?
https://www.theibns.org/joomla/index.php?option=com_content&view=articl…
In reply to Actually, the Polish word … by geno-econ
Russian debt to GDP sub 20%
In reply to US Debt/GDP ratio > 100% -… by HowdyDoody
Cool. Free peoples money must be flooding in. Bank rates must be about 2%.
In reply to Russian debt to GDP sub 20% by Clock Crasher
Sovereign debt is not the issue. External debt, both private and sovereign, denominated in foreign currencies, either Euros or Dollars, is the problem.
In reply to US Debt/GDP ratio > 100% -… by HowdyDoody
WOW, this whole article manages to avoid the topic that is driving Poland and Hungary out of the EU, IMMIGRATION! The author is obviously trying to put forth a narrative that makes these countries look like they are turning into tyrannical gov'ts and that the EU is desperately sticking up for freedom and democracy, when it is exactly the opposite to what is happening.
The EU is the one trying to quash sovereignty and take away their ability to control their destiny. No country wants to be overrun by a bunch of African muslims who think nothing of raping their women and will never assimilate. Hungary has it right, which is pissing off the EU to no end.
In reply to US Debt/GDP ratio > 100% -… by HowdyDoody
Poland's Radical Agenda = Remain Polish!
WTF?
Oh, btw, does anybody at anytime address the huge number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland??????????
Well kept secret I guess.
In reply to WOW, this whole article… by chubbar
My small town has tons of Ukrainians. I hear it every time I go shopping. They have taken over most manual labor jobs at minimum wage and now Poles are whining like they do about Mexicans in the southwest
In reply to Poland's Radical Agenda =… by Moe Howard
Polish external debt per GDP, and or person is moderate.
Junk premise .
Also EU( Brusselcrats ) vs. Poland, Hungry . Please.
In reply to WOW, this whole article… by chubbar
And a "tribute" and fitting analogy for what is in store for the rest of the American made "cut outs" that decided to go all in on the get wealthy quick through printing pre$$ and $Buttcoin!... I would have said Ukraine surpassed Poland 4 years ago but I could be wrong...
https://southfront.org/buk-air-defense-system-crashed-into-shopping-mal…
CHEERS!
In reply to US Debt/GDP ratio > 100% -… by HowdyDoody
If you count unfunded liabilities, the "official" US government debt is almost a rounding error.
In reply to US Debt/GDP ratio > 100% -… by HowdyDoody
If it is going to happen.....let's do this.....
If you don't allow Ubangi & Jihadi invasion you are "angry". Dumbass article.
EU will bail them out...
ZIRP promotes debt creation....WHO KNEW?
Not the murican consumers, they have that gold fish look on their face now.
In reply to ZIRP promotes debt creation… by J J Pettigrew
Didn't Poland turn down the open borders in Poland party? Then yes they are next.
Since when does ZH put up articles like this one???
We can read all this stuff in the MSM, all this uninformed pseudo-analysis, these ridiculous premises and absurd conclusions.
What on earth???
Fading to the left, curve ball.
In reply to Since when does ZH put up… by Econogeek
Is it so ZH won't be Alex Jones'd on Twitter?
Drudge article just now on Spooks Turn On Themselves links to the Fiji earthquake story. Anyone else see this?
In reply to Fading to the left, curve… by Justin Case
OK now via both Google & Firefox
In reply to Is it so ZH won't be Alex… by Econogeek
firstly, can someone define for me two terms:
1. "populist" government
2. "illiberal" policies.
wtf?
all elected governments are, by definition, "populist". what is really meant by the libtard demonRat socialist welfare statists is the "populism" = not socialism.
here is a defintion of "illiberal" -
adjective: illiberal
opposed to liberal principles; restricting freedom of thought or behaviour. "illiberal and anti-democratic policies"
synonyms:intolerant, narrow-minded, unenlightened, puritanical, fundamentalist; reactionary, conservative, hidebound;undemocratic, anti-democratic, authoritarian, strict, repressive, totalitarian, despotic, tyrannical, draconian, oppressive, fascist,"the government moved towards more illiberal policies".
now, correct me if i am wrong, but poland (and hungary, the czech republic, austria, slovakia etc) has used "freedom of thought" to conclude that it needs to revamp its judiciary. that is not a topic for the (libtard demoNrat socialist welfare statist at the) EU to decide.
It is up to the Poles to decide, having exercized "freedom to think" and vote in leadership accordingly.
exactly what hidebound, authoritarian, despotic or facist policies has Poland engaged in? they are a democracy, they are popular and that is how democracy is supposed to work.
the EU on the other hand, does not stand for election, is unaccountable to anyone and PENALIZES ALL NON SOCIALIST POLICIES.
the EU reflects 50 years of POPULIST SOCIALISM that has resulted in massive amounts of debt and sponsored a mentally retarded central bank that sets the cost of socialism at zero - because without a zero cost, the EU would be hurtling even faster towards bankruptcy of its member governments (and banks).
it is no coincidence that the ECB sets government borrowing rates at zero - a "rigged" price for debt, reflecting the abolition of "free markets" in europe. it is because if the market rate that reflects credit, time and yield curve risk, would result in fiscal deficits that breach the treaty that binds the EU's fiscal position together - the Maastricht Treaty - of 3% fiscal deficits and 60% debt to GDP.
libtard demonRat socialist welfare statists wish to keep southern european youth unemplyment at between 20 and 35% so that immigrants can take their jobs.
fuck the EU, fuck the ECB and fuck the two bad M&M's in the bowl, Merkel and Macron (May is already fucked and is trying to fuck Britain all on her own).
Collectivism a growing concern in the EU, US, UK, Canada.
PiS is a tentacle of the Israeli Likud..as long as they take pro Israel stances they will be fine.
Most of the Vise grad nations are pro-Israel in their government so they have Israels backing.
King Bibi realizes that as the leftist western degenerate countries let their gov'ts get filled up with mudslimes it will not work out for them
BS
Next is the EU whom fed on Turkey botulism.
"..... Hungary are ruled by governments with an intolerance for people who disagree with them. "
No point in reading past this point. God bless eastern Europe and their understanding of communism.
F'k the EU and their currency.
God bless the former slave states of the USSR.
They know the game and they don't want to play.
It seems to me the Communist bosses from the unelected EU are the ones without tolerance for those who disagree with them.
In reply to "..... Hungary are ruled by… by Vin
Poland serves a new master now, the one in Fashington
In reply to God bless the former slave… by Moe Howard
For over 1050 years, Poland has served the Vatican.
In reply to Poland serves a new master… by olibur
World War II after effects are still reverberating. The EU was created out of the Common Market which was created out of the European Coal and Steel community following WWII. The EU's existence basically stems from the European desire to avoid another war based upon the conflagration that was WWII. So, you can construct an argument that the EU was created in an atmosphere of making the entire continent (including Germany) into an organization that would resist and eliminate wars. What is happening, is that the various cultures that make up the EU (from the Med folks from Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal) to the blue eyed capitalists of the north (Swedes, Finns, Danes, Norwegians) are not at all interested in political union of any kind, only an economic confederation. Well, guess what? It is coming apart at the seams.
Fascism destroys all at the bottom of the food chain and creeps higher over time. Less prosperous economies are the first to go. Emerging markets are all in trouble. Fascism’s destruction climbs the food chain ladder and will destroy your life in a little time. Political power dictates economic outcomes. Political power becomes more and more concentrated until the whole system collapses.
http://quillian.net/blog/central-planning-of-the-united-states-of-ameri…
The EU will let Poland borrow 1.28 trillion Euros over 6 years from 2021 to 2027.
The Polish economy generates 1.12 trillion Euros, they are estimating an increase of 1 % GDP.
I suppose that makes sense to the control freaks of the European Commission because THEY don't have to pay the fucking interest.
Interest that could well be 5, 6 or even 7 %.
Brilliant, borrow at, lets be generous, say 4 % for 1 % growth.
That sums up the disaster that is the EU and why these countries who were lied to and led up the garden path to the rainbow that is actually a fucking great big ball and chain.
In Europe, it's Germany and Russia. Anyone caught in between will get crushed if on the shit list!
You want to learn something that is going on in Poland not a pure propaganda read this:
It was EU Commission and EU parliament that upon admitting Poland to EU in 2004 urged Polish Government to immediately reform old Stalinist Court System still mostly in-force in Poland after 2000 despite passing new post-communist Polish Constitution.
EU and German friendly Polish government at that time [PO] tried and failed to do it despite continuing urging from EU and but not via screaming or sanctions threats as "accidentally" the PM at that time, D. Tusk [Now President of EU commission] was old personal friend of Angie Merkel from her time at HJ [Hitler Jugend] scratch that, rather communist FDJ [Freie Deutsche Jugend] where she was important apparatchik and political careerist during DDR [East Germany] existence. [They sometimes spend vacations together in East Prussia [now in Poland] where Merkel family comes from].
So why EU, Merkel's friend, Tusk did not do it and reformed Polish Judiciary to meet EU standards being several years in power?
Because Polish Judiciary deteriorated to simply extortionist mafia beyond any official governmental and political influence or control as no judge could be touched since judges' mafia would not allow that, ruled by money interests, greed, bribery and political expediency of those political parties/interests they represented, to the level that corruption of courts such as politically motivated arrests of politicians and imprisonment without trial for months and years [that happened also during brief period of PiS formed government], suiciding of political figures and more made Poland scored very high on corruption and low on business friendly environment by EU measures in last decade, not to mention all judiciary unleashed reign of terror aiming at eradicating Polish small business and working people rights while became stooges for big global capital interests who robbed Poles blind and destroyed environment with impunity.
In other words as long as they served EU and Soros political interests in Poland their reign of terror was tolerated, and now when PiS, not so EU friendly Government is in power suddenly they strongly oppose serious attempt to bring back law and order to Poland (PiS means “Law and Justice”] what they themselves forcefully demanded for over past decade. What hypocrisy.
What annoyed them even more, are adopted by PiS techniques [a variation of originally used by FDR to manipulate supreme court not to declare “New Deal” as unconstitutional] to deal, in this case, with rouge Stalinist judiciary mafia that holds all legal cards and does everything not to be dislodged as it would open them up for prosecution, conviction by independent judges and long prison terms.
What else infuriated EU bureaucracy is that in ongoing reform of Judiciary Polish government chose American model [President Nominates and Senate [only] approves and clear procedures for impeachment of judges by senate well defined], not EU model.
What was completely ignored in MSM was US unequivocal support for Polish Judicatory reforms of PiS.
In response to EU screaming and demanding from US serious and clear threat of anti-Poland sanctions in this matter, US DOS repudiated that by calling only for reforms of judiciary according to democratic principles [PiS has constitutional majority in parliament (Sejm) and can pass anything democratically] and added that it considers no sanctions as this matter is permanently closed, no further updates on that matter are planed.
It was big FU response and what more interesting that such attitude less vocally was shared by Obama before he left office, as he considered this solely internal matter of Polish Government.
If we add to that the fact that Polish economy is booming with last three quarters of growth of GDP of 5% or more and lowest unemployment on record and enthusiastic attitudes of small to medium foreign investors that pledge record investments if .. reforms are completed and transparency in Polish judicial frameworks is implemented and to top it with, 80% of Polish population support Judicial reforms of PiS, we clearly see winners and losers.
And definitely after being purged from his ancestral country Hungary, now Soros and his Open Society suffered another devastating defeat in his attempt, as he did it in Ukraine, but this time futile attempt, for regime change in Poland as Polish Government seems to look more after their own interests in defense as well as economy [with US backing] and that includes their opposition to Merkel’s irrational immigration policies and refusing to accept any more refugees from MENA as they in Poland are already overwhelmed by over one million refugees from war torn Ukraine fleeing economic depression and desperation of brutal oligarchic rule that already drew condemnation even from US government.
I have just scratched the surface and in no way I endorse any “good guys and bad guys” infantile attitude as describing any political reality in Poland or elsewhere but it is a fact that what is going on in Poland is much more complex than the propaganda pabulum you can get from AP via Other enablers.
@scatha,
That explains much of why I've always thought Tusk was/is just a slime ball.
In reply to You want to learn something… by scatha
Thank you for the information.
Thank you for bringing up the Ukrainian refugee issue.
In reply to You want to learn something… by scatha
Dated a Polish Blond gal, nice lady, but Dumb as a Brick, But she could Fight her way out of Anywhere. hauled her off to jail once for holding a machete to the neck of a Dindu, Judge didn't want to hear the fact that she got the Blade by taking it from the Dindu's
Poor choice of an article by Zerohedge! Poland's economy is growing at over 5%/year, manufacturing is expanding driving a need for additional labor. The only reason Bloomberg and other fake news outlets are zeroing on Poland is to send a message to others to comply with Brussel's immigration policies. One question to pose is: if Middle estern immigration is so beneficial why aren't Germans and French keep all of them to themselves?
Poland and Romania have filled some of the void in descent imported AKM kits, barreled receivers and quality parts sense are masters sanctioned Russia. They must be next, fellow rivet smashers, get while the getting is good.
That's rich. In the U.S. ALL federal judges are political appointees selected for judicial philosophy aligned with the governing party.
And OBTW, Poland and Hungary have free and fair elections. Why shouldn't the Poles and Hungarians be able to decide for themselves what kind of governance model they want?
Meanwhile, in the U.S. the political and MSM hacks are screaming bloody murder about this, while the U.S. gets in bed with the odious Saudis. And we hear nary a peep about that from the same sententious nitwit Elites.
BTW, Poland is really getting hammered by the Elites for maintaining its historic Christian sensibilities as much as anything else. Anything that isn't radical Left is labeled "authoritarian".
I like Poland! They just booted Soro's top commie organizer out of their country and sent her packing to the UK.