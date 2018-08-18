Seymour Hersh And The Death Of Journalism

Authored by James Bovard via The American Conservative,
He won a Pulitzer for My Lai and cracked Abu Ghraib wide open. But this reporter is still a lonely breed.
Seymour Hersh, Reporter: A Memoir, Sy Hersh. Knopf, June 2018, 368 pages
When people are comforted by government lies, trafficking the truth becomes hellishly difficult. Disclosing damning facts is especially tricky when editors en masse lose their spines. These are some of the takeaways from legendary Seymour Hersh’s riveting new memoir, Reporter.
Shortly before Hersh started covering the Pentagon for the Associated Press in 1965, Arthur Sylvester, the assistant secretary of defense for public affairs, berated a group of war correspondents in Saigon: “Look, if you think any American official is going to tell you the truth, then you’re stupid. Did you hear that? Stupid.” Hersh was astonished by the “stunningly sedate” Pentagon press room, which to him resembled “a high-end social club.”
Hersh never signed on to that stenographers’ pool. He was soon shocked to realize“the extent to which the men running the war would lie to protect their losing hand.” Hersh did heroic work in the late 1960s and early 1970s exposing the lies behind the Vietnam War. His New Yorker articles on the My Lai massacre scored a Pulitzer Prize and put atrocities in headlines where they remained till the war’s end.
Hersh’s 1974 expose on the CIA’s illegal spying on Americans helped spur one of the best congressional investigations of federal wrongdoing since World War II. (Many of the well-written reports from the Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities remain regrettably relevant to the Leviathan in our time.) By the late 1970s, despite revelations of CIA assassinations and other atrocities, Hersh was chagrined that “[n]o one in the CIA had been prosecuted for the crimes that had been committed against the American people and the Constitution.” Welcome to Washington.
Any journalist who has been hung out to dry will relish Hersh’s revelations of editors who flinched. After Hersh joined the Washington bureau of the New York Times, he hustled approval for an article going to the heart of foreign policy perfidy. Bureau chief Max Frankel finally approved a truncated version of Hersh’s pitch with the caveat that he should run the story by “Henry [Kissinger] and [CIA chief] Dick [Helms].” Hersh was horrified: “They were the architects of the idiocy and criminality I was desperate to write about.” A subsequent Washington bureau chief noted that the Times “was scared to death of being first on a controversial story that challenged the credibility of the government.”
After Hersh exited the Times, snaring high-profile newshole became more challenging. When he pitched a piece to the New Yorker on the turmoil and coverups permeating the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama, editor Robert Gottlieb told him to “go for it.” But as Hersh was exiting Gottlieb’s office, the editor added: “Sy, I just want you to know that I don’t like controversy.” Gottlieb had the wrong dude. Elsewhere in the book, Hersh slams a gutless specimen at Life magazine, “If there is a journalism hell, that editor belongs there;” he also clobbers the Times business section’s “ass-kissing coterie of moronic editors.” On the other hand, throwing a typewriter through a plate glass window would perturb even the paper’s non-moronic editors.
Despite superb demolitions by Hersh and other reporters, the credibility of government agencies soon revived like a salamander growing a new tail. After Nixon was toppled, “the pendulum had swung back to a place where a president’s argument that national security trumps the people’s right to know was once again carrying weight with editors and publishers,” Hersh noted. A few weeks before the 9/11 attacks, New York Times columnist Flora Lewis, wrote that “there will probably never be a return to the… collusion with which the media used to treat presidents, and it is just as well.” But the collapse of the World Trade Center towers made the media more craven than at any time since Vietnam. Washington Post Pentagon correspondent Thomas Ricks complained that, in the lead-up to the U.S. invasion of Iraq, “There was an attitude among editors: ‘Look, we’re going to war, why do we even worry about all this contrary stuff?’”
Hersh’s career revived after 9/11 with a series of New Yorker exposés on the lies, failures, and shenanigans of the War on Terror. He soon “began to comprehend that 8 or 9 neoconservatives who were political outsiders in the Clinton years had essentially overthrown the government of the United States—with ease.” Hersh eventually concluded that “America’s neocons were a menace to civilization.” But, with the exception of his explosive work on Abu Ghraib and the torture scandal, his articles rarely received the attention they deserved. Hersh’s reports on the war on terror have been far more accurate and prescient than the vast majority of the stories touted by cable news, but he is rarely credited for his foresight.
In recent years, Hersh has been criticized for writing articles that rely too heavily on too few, and not altogether authoritative sources. After his articles on the killing of Osama Bin Laden (he presented an alternative scenario that questioned the Pentagon’s version of events) and White House claims about a 2013 Syrian chemical weapons attack were rejected by American publications, he published them in London Review of Books and has continued to publish his gumshoe reporting there and in places like Germany’s Welt am Sonntag. In his book, Hersh declares that “insider sources” are “what every reporter needs.” But some of the sources he now relies on may have long since retired or no longer have access to 24 karat insider information.
There are some excellent investigative journalists at New York Times, USA Today, and elsewhere, but the most visible media venues have often ignored the most potentially damning stories. The mainstream media continues to pursue Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential campaign like Captain Ahab chasing Moby Dick. At the same time, they almost completely ignore how U.S. government manipulations are paving the path to war with Iran. Most of the American media coverage of the Syrian civil war has been appalling, touting a fairytale of terrorist extremists as freedom fighters, and ignoring the flip-flops and contradictions in U.S. policy. In a 2013 interview, Hersh derided the American media’s fixation on “looking for [Pulitzer] prizes. It’s packaged journalism so you pick a target like are railway crossings safe and stuff like that.”
Reporting nowadays rarely penetrates the Leviathan’s armor. Fourteen years after Hersh broke Abu Ghraib, many of the details of the post- 9/11 torture scandal remain unrevealed. Could anyone imagine Liuetenant William Calley, who was convicted of mass murder for the 1968 My Lai carnage, subsequently becoming a favorite media commentator on military ethics, foreign policy, and democracy? No. But the main culprits in the torture scandal and coverup—from George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, to former CIA chief John Brennan—are all regularly touted these days as founts of wisdom. The veneration of Bush, Cheney, and Brennan is one of the starkest measures of the failure of journalism in our time.
Hersh’s Reporter has plenty of tips for journalists willing to vigorously hound government wrongdoing. But finding good venues for smoking guns may be more difficult now than ever. As Assistant Pentagon Secretary Sylvester scoffed at reporters in that 1965 Saigon briefing, “I don’t even have to talk to you people. I know how to deal with you through your editors and publishers back in the States.” Unfortunately, there are too many editors and publishers who would rather kowtow than fight.
Comments
When you lay down with dogs you should expect to get fleas.
To quote an earlier post:
I mean, I used to really respect Hersh, But he is a hack.
In reply to When lay down with dogs you… by nmewn
I’m waiting patiently for the video of a CNN host getting beat down on live TV and the studios attacked. Just saying
In reply to To quote an earlier post: … by MillionDollarButter
damn, samm, you bad, go do the deed
In reply to I’m waiting patiently for… by Badsamm
I think Seymour may be on to something here.
In reply to damn, samm, you bad, go do… by bamawatson
A ZH article from last year, worth re-reading, where Hersch says that Russiagate was a Brennan plot.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-02/seymour-hersh-%E2%80%98russia…
In reply to damn, samm, you bad, go do… by bamawatson
When you’re a moron you should expect reprisals. I never laid with dogs.
Journalism died when the Communists decided to work with the intelligence agencies.
In reply to When lay down with dogs you… by nmewn
"In Obama and Hilary we trust."
sarc off
In reply to When you’re a moron you… by NidStyles
Journalism died when the MSM got concentrated into the hands of 6 Mega Corporations, all of whom are in bed with the Deep State.
In reply to When you’re a moron you… by NidStyles
In the last ten years, about half the print journalism jobs in the USA went missing. Most of these jobs have low pay and minimal job security. Meanwhile, according to Reuters, "a massive quake of magnitude 8.2 struck in the Pacific Ocean close to Fiji and Tonga on Sunday but it was so deep that it was not expected to cause any damage, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said." Right, this earthquake is the most recent of many earthquakes shaking up the world that get almost no press attention here because American media has no travel budget to send reporters anywhere but to the local unemployment office.
In reply to Journalism died when the MSM… by philipat
Oh how I long for the days of arguing/debating with leftards that "the media" is fair, unbiased, absolutely neutral and not leftwing.
And yes, I do love being proven right, however long it takes ;-)
In reply to In the last ten years, about… by junction
Good point, I wonder about all the people who think the media dieing is a good thing, I know they are nowadays 99% full of shite and agenda pushing. But when the next war happens, its not like your favorite youtube commentator is going to fly into the war zone...
In reply to In the last ten years, about… by junction
Does Hersh recognize that?
In reply to Journalism died when the MSM… by philipat
You must be referring to the WaPo "journalist" (and well known CIA sock puppet...lol) who illegally unmasked Michael Flynn for doing his job as National Security Advisor, of course, this "journalist" gets to hide behind (legally) his Constitutional rights as a "journalist" in doing that little number on a patriot for the commies in the state.
I now say this to all who have eyes to see and ears to hear, the TIME is fast approaching when these commie bastards have nothing but the right to say their last words.
The Constitution is NOT a suicide pact and it will not be allowed by any of us to be used as such.
In reply to When you’re a moron you… by NidStyles
BUSH, CHENEY, AND BRENNAN, THE ARCHITECTS AND BENEFICIARIES OF 911! BEING IDOLIZED BY IDIOTS AT CNN AND MSNBC, AS OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES TO DETERIORATE IN TO A 3RD WORLD SHITHOLE, THANKS TO THESE 3 TRAITORS
In reply to When lay down with dogs you… by nmewn
Yeah, death of journalism...circa 1935 or thereabouts.
Guys you act like this is something new. Pulitzer and Hearst launched us into the Spanish American War and launched American imperialism in the 1890’s with their half-truths and exaggerations. The purpose of the media is to sell the medium. The pretext that the media is about telling the truth is one of the greatest lies ever told.
In reply to Yeah, death of journalism… by karenm
Okay I'll read this, Hersh is usually right, but first: I asked Siri to "play the global anthem" - and guess what happened? The Soviet national anthem came on! WTF? (don't believe me? try it)... Ha ha... This is me imitating Musk on acid...
OT, but Fiji just had a nearly 8.0 quake somewhere offshore. What's worse is it was over 500km deep and those often magnify a great deal as they rise and create more shallow quakes.
http://www.earthquakenewstoday.com/2018/08/19/major-earthquake-7-9-mag-…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DmNnhJN9mks
Shit, this could delay my retirement plans.
In reply to OT, but Fiji just had a… by Ms No
Indonesia had a good sized deep large quake days ago so there could be a serious ass kicking coming from within hours to weeks. Whole Pacific plate will shift some regardless. Usually they magnify by 1 magnitude or better, so 9.0-9.3 possible. Philipat watch out.
In reply to Shit, this could delay my… by Dude-dude
The fact they've essentially blacklisted a liberal like Hersh tells you all you need to know. The anti war left is dead and the MSM are nothing but cheerleaders for ZOG and these sadistic NeoCon wars.
lol, hersh should have been shot for treason in 75. He is no different than Jim Acosta, chris cuomo, or some other apparatchik hack
actually this guy is more of a jewish alex jones, but because he strokes the right cocks, he doesnt get unpersoned like jones did.
In reply to The fact they've essentially… by Scanderbeg
“We are not the enemy of the people..."
Aaaaa....Yea. You irrefutably are.
You Mocking Bird Presstitute’s always have been the enemy of the Amercian People.
I cite the following:
John Swinton New York Journalist at a Banquet
"There is no such a thing in America as an independent press, unless it is out in country towns. You are all slaves. You know it, and I know it. There is not one of you who dares to express an honest opinion. If you expressed it, you would know beforehand that it would never appear in print. I am paid $150 for keeping honest opinions out of the paper I am connected with. Others of you are paid similar salaries for doing similar things. If I should allow honest opinions to be printed in one issue of my paper, I would be like Othello before twenty-four hours: my occupation would be gone. The man who would be so foolish as to write honest opinions would be out on the street hunting for another job.
The business of the journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of Mammon and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press? We are the tools and vassals of "rich men" behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes."
Agree 100%.
And thanks for posting that great statement by John Swindon.
It should be framed and hung in every news outlet in America and beyond.
So it's safe to assume that real journalism died during Swindon's lifetime, and that was quite a while ago.
In reply to “We are not the enemy of the… by Chupacabra-322
forget the country towns, as well. Here in this smaller Arizona town, the local newspaper is one of many in America's Southwest owned and whorred-out by Great Western Newspaper Syndicate. Just try inserting a single e-mailed letter to this newspaper about absolutely blatant, shameless "law enforcement" crime here, then hopefully you've learned how to whistle.
In reply to “We are not the enemy of the… by Chupacabra-322
"snaring high-profile newshole.." Way to laud your hero.
What are you, the truth fairy?
"It's not a lie if you believe it."
-George Costanza
Did Hersh ever cover what really happened on 9-11, or with ISIS? Tyler covered ISIS' western backing.
It's never too late to redeem oneself and kudos to Mr Hersh for sharing the truth. If not all the folks here, he'll reach a new audience who themselves will share and discuss.
Possibly, the target, weak hacks, will grew a pair and place another nail in Deep State's coffin.
Use of Unnecessary Violence In The Apprehension of the Rodent Rosenstein has been Approved.
Did Sy ever learn to spell Hillary? All of those investigative chops and he finds nothing?
His best Obama era work was on an alternative bin Laden death story?
Sy?
Expecting journalists to stand tall and do ‘honest reporting’ like Sy Hersch is a big expectation in today’s Corp controlled media, unfortunately it should be the standard, not the exception. Maybe, we start with the FBI being honest and go from there?
we're from the Government, and we're here to help you - at EXACTLY 1:54:00 (YouTube has removed better versions, we're stuck with this) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyWAZ6s8L-g&t=1s
I just cant trust a man who stands with his fingers like that. Rofl