Trump: "Social Media Is Totally Discriminating Against Conservative Voices"

Following the crackdown against Alex Jones and various other pundits on Twitter and other social media outlets, on Saturday morning President Trump joined the big tech censorship debate, and accused social media of "totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices", claiming that the Trump administration "won't let that happen", and arguing that the platforms should allow both "good and bad" content online amid an escalating debate over social media’s growing censorship and role in policing content online.
"Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others," Trump tweeted.
Trump's tweet follows just hours after prominent anti-war activist Caitlin Johnstone became the latest voice to be temporarily suspended on Twitter without an explanation for what triggered the ban except to note that she violated our rules against abusive behavior":
Hello Caitlin Johnstone,
Your account, caitoz has been suspended for violating the Twitter Rules.
Specifically, for:
Violating our rules against abusive behavior.
You may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice.
Note that if you attempt to evade a permanent suspension by creating new accounts, we will suspend your new accounts. If you wish to appeal this suspension, please contact our support team.
It also follows growing allegations by Republicans that social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are biased against them, and GOP lawmakers have held multiple congressional hearings on the subject. The two platforms, along with Apple and Spotify, were recently scrutinized over the decision to suspend Alex Jones, a controversial right-wing host, over "hate speech."
After initially siding against censorship, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the decision to suspend the accounts of Alex Jones and Infowars, saying that Jones was posting content that broke the platform's terms of service and needed a "pause" to reconsider his behavior.
Fast forward to today when Trump, who appeared on Jones' show in 2015, blasted "censorship" and added that he has not called for CNN and MSNBC to be “removed” despite their “fake news” broadcasts although one can imagine the media fallout from such a call. Trump frequently blasts content critical toward his administration as “fake news,” with CNN and NBC News his most frequent targets.
“Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police,” he continued. “If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed. I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.”
Trump also suggested that the so-called "fact-checkers" and other people "making the choices" on limiting content online cannot be trusted. Trump's solution: "Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!"
....Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen. Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018
Previously, Trump warned that his administration would “look into” alleged “shadowbanning” of conservatives on the platform, although there has yet to be any concrete steps taken in that regard even though Twitter has admitted that a new policy to suppress hate speech "unintentionally" reduced the search results for some Republican lawmakers.
In response, Facebook launched a review of policies possibly impacting conservative voices and other communities in May.
Why doesn't he boycott (power of free market capitalism, hello?) twitter and move to a different platform, like whitehouse.gov or some other non-censored place?
Is it because he has a backroom deal with twitter and is making money on it?
Prediction: He will stick with twitter until the bitter end.
It's a free market. They can close down any user they want. Up the shut fuck with the socialist big government interference, Trump.
"We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice."
So the thing to do is, silence their voices thus proving our non-abusiveness!
Doctor who was disciplined had clashes with patients over Trump
Dr. Cathleen London, who has said she plans to run against Sen. Susan Collins in 2020, had conflicts with patients who were Trump supporters, according to a consent agreement that also spelled out flaws in her prescribing and record-keeping practices.
https://www.centralmaine.com/2018/08/17/disciplined-doctor-clashed-with-patients-over-trump/
Can Trump shadowban FB and Twitter? So they only get a tenth of the traffic their sites had before.
Trump imposed tariffs using national security. Social media next?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invention_Secrecy_Act
Maybe worth some long dated deep out of the money options. Got some twtr dec & jan 30 puts might need to add to it.
Vote against Omarosa in this weekend's TMZ poll:
http://www.tmz.com/2018/08/18/polls-you-be-the-judge/
(They have one every weekend and there's usually a DT question, so do it every week.)
He's a fake. How is it difficult moving his followers to another platform away from Twitter???
Facebook, Google/YouTube and Twitter, taken as a whole, constitute the "town square" of the Internet. Only a total moron would argue that anyone who isn't an actual, outright criminal should be denied access to the town square.
HankPaulson sneers:
Ol' Mr. Hanky doesn't seem to understand that not only is the Big Tech Trust the modern-day equivalent of the phone company, but that all of those firms are up to their eyebrows in partnership with .gov. Or maybe he does, and is simply trolling? The account is 9 years old, so very low chance of Share Blue/Soros activity.
beemasters asks:
Oh, I dunno. How effective is holding a meeting in the town square, as opposed to in your own living room, so far as getting the word out about your ideas?
The answer is very simple. It doesn't involve regulating the Internet or even the Big Three communication platforms via the FCC. It's very simple: you subject them to the exact same rule the phone companies have imposed on them. They are NOT allowed to deny you service because they don't like your politics or ideology. They get to remain private companies, they can run their BUSINESS however they like, but unless a person is engaged in CRIMINAL activity - which doesn't mean "being to the right of Mao," no matter how much Antifa whinges to the contrary - they are free to use the phone system to communicate any ideas they please, with whomever they wish to communicate.
Problem. Solved.
How about fake currency conjured out from the ether?
We are not allowed to just ignore it.
These are not free market companies. They were formed with government seed money and rely on government subsidies and contracts. These are public private operations, and as such should be regulated to ensure speech rights. This is the new public square. Basic bitch libertarians should shut the fuck up.
The catch is that if google denies someone the use of their cloud service this is restraining the competition for youtube. If google removes alex jones from their search results. Same deal. This is totally illegal.
Trump is a shitstain.... Period.
If he were serious he would ban Google Chrome from all .gov computers, he can do that with a pen, and go to Mozilla, Brave, et al.
He could leave Twatter.....
He could ban Fakebook from installation on any .gov device, or its use by any .gov agency.
He could put a 25% tariff on all chinese made cell phones.
He could stop giving cloud contracts to Google, or Amazon
Dont know what its going to take to treat the millions with TDS, but its worse and more persistant that Obowel, Derangement syndrome. I know more repentent Obowel voters than folks that voted for Drumpf...
Trump has laid threadbare all the cunts out there....you included.
His success has been his use of social media. Asking him to give that up is asking him to drop his gun. Who do you offer up since you’re so fuckin cool and just hate everyone.
Tell ya what Mr Cunt, YOU RUN. I’m sure you’ll do great. You’ll be busy and we won’t need to read your tripe here.
End the media monopoly now
Sessons will get right on it! Too bad he's part of the Deep State so he'll probably protect them instead of bringing federal suits against them. Look at the lefties he appointed to assist him in the doj; all alt left nutters.
Get right on what? Recusing himself?
Some say to simply use an alternative platform to post your message. Not so easy with many market barriers. You all saw Alex Jones get taken down simultaneously by many social media platforms. They all are in collusion with each other. Then you have to get past the Apple and Android gatekeepers when applying for your app. BTW, who owns YouTube....?
Right...... You can have any opinions you want as long as it agrees with them.....
I'm not saying government should step in. Instead they should be shamed into diversity of opinions.....
I'll pay you $3.00 if you take your multi level marketing scam with you and get lost
The code-pink RINO crowd is out today. They are ubiquitous new sources claiming social network site protection and it is a lie. To call Trump anything but dead-on on this issue is to have no clue what the social network game plan is for the next election cycle. It is about silencing dissenting voices, nothing less and those that come up with never Trump remarks about this issue are full-on socialists. I support Trump in this and anyone who rides his ass about this is nothing short of scum.
Holy cow, help the man save our country, our constitution and our unalienable rights or get the hell out.
As if "Letters to the Editor" were never, ummm, judiciously selected...
...back in the days when the printed word meant something.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Exactly. They were selected to both push a narrative and to stir up controversy. Create drama from whole cloth
Considering how the big tech companies are partnerships between the US gov and semi-private interests this seems to me to be the left hand creating a problem fit for the solution the right hand carries.
Any regulation of social media will not be to your benefit nor the country's.
I think you missed WHY these people were banned.
Every business has a right to not allow abusive behaviour in their store, restaurant, doctor's office, etc. They have a right to post rules about unacceptable conduct and choose to not serve you if you violate those rules. Social media has now done that. They don't want abusive behaviours, harassment, intimidation, etc happening in their "place of work" which happens to be online.
Trump is an aggressive individual and knows many of his base are the same. He wants platforms where aggression can take place without recourse, and yet, if people displayed such conduct in his hotels, they would be asked to leave asap. It's called hypocrisy.
Really? Tell that to Starbucks. Tell that to the bakery that was forced to make a custom cake against their religious beliefs. Set rules - BUT APPLY THEM CONSISTENTLY. NO MORE DOUBLE STANDARD.
These platforms are de facto monopolies. They are town squares, parks , open fields in a virtual world. They are not brick and mortar businesses with physical beings in them. There is no physical danger, nor physical abuse online. There are only text messages. How can one possibly be intimidated by an anonymous blind out-of-context bit of vitriol. Even were most of those comments said to my face, I would likely be laughing.
The rules are different. These platforms should be regulated as monopolies. TIME FOR AN INTERNET BILL OF RIGHTS. Trump may be a bit of a buffoon and clown on a regular basis, but he is right about this. Let all voices speak and let the rest of us decide FOR OURSELVES whom we will listen to or not.
So you want an internet bill of rights from the administration that eliminated net neutrality? Legalizing ISP discrimination and pay-for-access and you still think the goal is your rights? No, dumbass, the goal is for the gov to regulate speech. Remarkably similar to the ideas floated by the Senate Dems just approached with a different justification so that both sides cheer for their opponents to be shackled, too.
The gov rarely works for us today, but almost always works for the corps.
You idiots are being herded willingly. Why can't you see how both sides are pushing the same ideas?
I call bullshit. Tax payers funded the startup, fund the subsidies, and fund the contracts for these repressive bohemoths. Yes, government should ensure our speech rights in these platforms. And many have been banned without being "abusive". (Twitter is basically an abuse factory, in case you haven't noticed). I support efforts to regulate these companies to ensure our digital speech, which is by far the most important speech we have in modernity. Basic bitch libertarians need to wake up.
ah. an ad hominem attack. Always the choice for someone who has a decent argument. Perhaps you work for Netflix and have a vested interest in their continuing to get huge bandwidth for next to nothing in cost in order to support their business model.
The goal is always my inalienable rights. What's yours? zombie apocalypse?
maybe Da MAN should do something more about it than tweet!
Because the solution is to give the gov power to control our access to information, right? Idiot.
Fuck Social Media. Don’t use it.
Fuck Government. Have even less use for it.
Can I get an Amen?
They're addicted to it and the corporations know it. Just like the arrogant cigarette companies knew users were addicted.
Even logging in to ZH has become somewhat habitual to me but still controllable. I have watched my son who is fully addicted constantly checking his phone and/or texting other people who are doing the same. He denies he is addicted but will not take my bet to stay off it for a month.
I have seen people addicted sooo bad that they are actually using the phone while checking out at stores. I equate this addiction to the gambling addictions. It's a behavioral addiction rather than a physical addiction which I believe to be just as strong.
And this is why Jones, et all, moved to these social sites from their own site. It's his business to know the power of addiction....
I have seen people using their phones while peeing with their dick in one hand and the phone in the other. Jeesh.
And there are folks like Anthony Weener who even post nude photos of himself online!
I thought FB was only for cat photos?
The solution is to follow the FIRST AMENDMENT and love everyone's right to express their views and the one's with the best sensible views win the debate. Blocking points of view because you do not agree with them is absurd.
Trump is right and his administration should not tolerate these "social media" businesses, which are more like public utilities now than a private business, allowing only sides of the debate that they like to appear.
I agree with paragraph 1 and then in paragraph 2 you run right into the wolf's arms.
The wolf was laying in ambush long ago when .gov and its regulators started calling it "the publics airwaves" and started licensing/taxing/feeing them.
And the crowds went wild with glee!
"Yeah! Stick it to the big corps! Get their ass!"
Well?
"The power to tax is the power to destroy." - some other old, dead, white guy ;-)
I took BennyBoy to be rhetorical, tongue in cheek, using an illustration. I didn't take him literally but I'm sleep deprived this am perhaps I am an idiot.
I'd like to think you are right, but he isn't the only one saying such. I am baffled by people who generally distrust the gov supporting the gov regulating the 1st Amendment because their preferred sock puppet says they should.
Exactly. Seems turning views away would be bad for business. The political agendas in the boardrooms are hurting shareholder value. Where are the shareholder lawsuits.
He can call them a monopoly and force alternatives.
That's some very provocative out-of-the-box thinking. Certainly for national security ... and that's what's at stake now.
Twitter shadowbanned tweets and memes - most never post and those that do are at least a week old buried in followers old tweets. Even including @POTUS or @RealDonaldJTrump has same outcome. In fact, blocking or stalling my tweets/memes is not all - I don't see current tweets of those folks I follow. These are active tweeters with thousands of followers but I receive their tweets that are 5-12 hrs old...
I bet the man who lost his finger wore a MAGA hat and the perp a Hillary for Prez hat...
Golfer bites off another golfers finger in massachusetts country club brawl.
https://www.wcvb.com/article/victim-s-finger-bitten-off-in-mass-golf-course-brawl/22763183?utm_campaign=WCVB&utm_content=5b77bcff04d30175c769c895&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content
Thought he needed a new handicap rating?
The South Shore area is pretty conservative. The exception is Plymouth, a bastion of snowflake liberalism.
Most of the conservatives live in the Pine Hills development. It’s a huge town of its own and one day will secede from Plymouth proper.
I would have no doubt that this brawl was political.
