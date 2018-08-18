A major debate has broken out in the aftermath of Trump's suggestion to cut down on the number of earnings reports public companies should present to the investing public, from quarterly to semi-annual. And while there are many salient points on both sides of the argument, one interesting tangent that has gotten little attention is how often do investors actually use the information provided by corporations to make informed decisions.
Now, according to a recent article by accountant Baruch Lev we have the surprising answer: not much. In fact not much at all: as he writes in a recent blog post, "take a guess: how many 10-K (annual report) downloads gets the average public company? Thousands? Tens of thousands? Not quite. Would you believe 28? Here are Loughran and McDonald."
And while Trump's suggestion to cut back on "short-termism" is likely accurate, if a far better way to express it is not in eliminating quarterly reporting but cutting back on management guidance, perhaps it is also time for investors to take advantage of the information companies provide them in the public realm. Because as of this moment, they certainly refuse to do that.
Here is the blog post by Baruch Lev who explains "Who Reads Financial Reports? Nobody." This article first appeared at the Lev End Of Accounting Blog
For several years I have argued, based on comprehensive statistical evidence, that corporate financial reports―quarterly and annual statements―have lost most of their relevance and usefulness to investors. Corporate earnings, in particular, are no longer a reliable measure of enterprise value change, nor are they indicators of future performance and growth. In fact, as I have shown on this blog (“The Unbearable Lightness of Earnings,” April 15, 2018), even if you could predict all the public companies that will meet or beat analysts’ consensus estimates next quarter you will barely cover your transaction costs.
Some, though by no means all, of those exposed to my message, still find it unbelievable. “There is still lost of valuable information in financial reports,” is a comment I often hear, though without much evidential support. An article of faith, so to speak.
So how surprised I was to read a recent study by Tim Loughran and Bill McDonald, both respected finance researchers who developed a widely-used software system for textual analysis. Loughran and McDonald documented the number of downloads of annual financial reports (10-Ks) from the SEC EDGAR (Electronic Data Gathering and Retrieval) server log.* EDGAR is the go to place for corporate financial reports. All public companies have to file their SEC reports through EDGAR, and the SEC makes these filings immediately public. So, if you are an analyst, investor, or a researcher, you go to EDGAR for your information.
So, take a guess: how many 10-K (annual report) downloads gets the average public company? Thousands? Tens of thousands? Not quite. Would you believe 28? Here are Loughran and McDonald (p. 3):
“The punchline of our paper is the surprisingly low number of investors who access the annual reports of publicly-traded companies at the time of their initial filing. The average publicly-traded firm has its annual report requested from the EDGAR site only 28.4 total times by investors on the day of the filing and the following day [28.9 times in five days]. On its filing date, the median publicly-traded firm has only nine 10-K requests.”
28? 9? There are many more people working at the FASB―the accounting regulator―than financial report readers.
Loughran and McDonald mention GE (General Electric) with 40% of its shareholders being retail investors, and with a large pool of retired employees who presumably are interested in the company’s finances. Yet, in June 2, 2015, the Wall Street Journal quoted GE’s CFO noting that its 2013 annual report was downloaded only 800 times from GE’s website during the entire year.
The 10-Ks of large companies with many investors and analysts are downloaded more frequently, of course than 28 times, but not much more. The 20% largest U.S. companies get, on average, 96.2 total 10-K downloads during the filing day and the subsequent four days. 10-Q (quarterly reports) are downloaded even less frequently.
And, as we all know, downloading a document doesn’t necessarily mean that you read and carefully analyze it. All this led the researchers to conclude (p. 4): “Investors do not appear to be trading on information contained in the 10-K at the time of its filing.” That’s what I was saying for quite some time. Most of the accounting-based information is stale by the time it is published, and doesn’t reflect economic reality. No wonder investors shun this information.
In my recent book, The End of Accounting, I (with Feng Gu) devote seven chapters to a detailed statistical analysis demonstrating the sharp decline in the usefulness of corporate accounting information (we also discuss the reasons for the downfall as well as propose improved alternative information). I almost feel that all this evidential effort is redundant in the face of investors’ rejection of financial reports, as documented by Loughran and McDonald. Voting with the feet is the most effective way of voting. In forthcoming posts on this blog I will discuss more timely and reliable sources of information for investors.
* See Loughran and McDonald, 2018, The use of EDGAR filings by investors, Journal of Behavioral Finance, forthcoming.
Baruch Lev is the Philip Bardes Professor of Accounting and Finance at the Stern School of Business, NYU
Comments
No need to download any of the reports. The data is already summarized online in multiple locations such as Yahoo Finance. So the meager SEC download stats, while interesting, are not as telling as the authors imply. Beyond that, HF trading and the Feds endless mountain of play-money serve to lessen the role of actual financial data.
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
▬▬▬▬ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to No need to download any of… by fishpoem
No.
SEC filings are a treasure trove.
Especially those of select American Banking Association chairmen.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by ggianna815
It's all cotton candy numbers.
Seems real, but in reality, it's nothing but manufactured BS.
In reply to No. SEC filings are a… by Arrowflinger
Alot of investors don't know what they are reading or looking at. Don't know a cash transaction from non cash. Accrual from cash.
I'll take a comparative statement of cash flows and comparative balance sheets before even looking at the P&L
The numbers are fake anyway. The audit function is a fiction.
In reply to It is all cotton candy… by El Oregonian
Dammit.....do we need a show and tell?
Golly Pete, ZHers, I ain't Sy Hersch, but they trip themselves up by failing to understand that analysis is not linear. It is dynamic.
Taking FDIC Uniform Bank Performance Reports, SEC documents and other public records for example can make a powerful national story......if anybody understood or cares.
In reply to Alot of investors don't know… by JRobby
You should see the audit agony that goes into producing these. Especially the marathon rush to get them to the printers for publication.
Guess I dated myself....
In reply to It is all cotton candy… by El Oregonian
The Fed ensures that nothing will ever make any sense
Because their job is to keep the herd distracted... add in the jobs of others to dumb us down and dope us up.. on pharma/vaccines or fake religion, fake science, fake education.... and most large corps learn to play the game... to ' work it'... Trump learned and same... that's why it's only 'ok' if corps go bankrupt and not people.
In reply to The Fed ensures that nothing… by Fedtacular
You can bet Dr. Michael Burry reads them.
I read a few but due to 100.00% deception in all sources and a completely collapsed Justice System you might has well be reading completely corrupted fiction.
There is some allowance a person might make for prevarication but as the decades pass we have move from a degree of bias and dishonesty into the realm of pointless pathological lying- artless compulsive lying.
Everything is almost unfathomably corrupt- murderous- look at John Brennan, Michelle Obama, John Corzine, and then they go on neurotoxic stimulants and hormones!
All you are looking for is to take positions in companies that will conserve then build a little value. Here is an example if you invest: Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP).
Whether you are a prostrate hero worshipper or not you can see, all can see that Tesla is a tottering hulk being carried by billionaires somewhere inside (or outside!) the system.
The Swiss National Bank is buying FAANG ??? So just spin the "reports" into the dumpster.
Nope.
Investigators simply don't look at Crony banks.
The damning proof is in the documents.
Blind eyes don't see evidence.
This is local level up.
In reply to I read a few but due to 100… by Balance-Sheet
Biennial reporting, instead of the proposed twice a year.
Fiancial Reports are so "2000"... Or was it more 1987ish?... Anyway... What difference does it make when you're now in the $200 trillion in unfunded liability of debt CLUB?!!!... And counting...
Same thinking as why bother publishing M3 Money supply. Nobody would believe there is 1.6 Quadrillion in US dollars floating around out there. How many are in Swiss Banks I wonder??
Also, when all that’s left is Super-Conglomerates and the big fish has eaten the little fish all up there’s no longer competition. Just invest in the Whale and collect dividends. Bye bye small investor making out like Warren Buffett did. (He had help of course)
Who benefits from a change in a policy or a law? Is it you? The answer is yes you, provided you have lots of political power. Earnings announcements are a critical component in manipulating stock prices. The surprise beat is instrumental in orchestrating the short squeeze. We may be entering a period where earnings beat surprises are not possible. In a case like that, changing earnings reports to twice a year might be a way of denying investors knowledge when it is not good for the corporations for investors to be informed. In other words when earnings are good, report more often. When earnings are bad, report less often. Since you really don’t have any political power, chances are this is not a good thing for you.
http://quillian.net/blog/central-planning-of-the-united-states-of-america/
This is really not surprising. If you work in an office setting at all, you've long since become familiar with the fact that nobody pays any attention to the numerous reports you're required to generate each day. The reports are there in order to establish a paper trail so that if something goes wrong, we can pull the file and know who to blame.
But this is too bad. It costs time and money to collate all that information, and it could be used profitably by a competent manager with enough skill to actually dig into the numbers and find out what might be improved. The QE campaign of endless funny-money has made a mockery out of everything related to economics, information not excluded. In a world of hard currency, people would pay quite a bit more attention to the information put out in corporate reports, and those reports themselves would involve a very high standard of accuracy and reliability.