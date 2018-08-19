Afghanistan: The War That Shames America

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 20:55

Authored by Eric Margolis via EricMargolis.com,

After 17 bloody years, the longest war in US history continues without relent or purpose in Afghanistan.

There, a valiant, fiercely-independent people, the Pashtun (Pathan) mountain tribes, have battled the full  might of the US Empire to a stalemate that has so far cost American taxpayers $4 trillion, and 2,371 dead and 20,320 wounded soldiers.  No one knows how many Afghans have died. The number is kept secret.

Pashtun tribesmen in the Taliban alliance and their allies are fighting to oust all foreign troops from Afghanistan and evict the western-imposed and backed puppet regime in Kabul that pretends to be the nation’s legitimate government.  Withdraw foreign troops and the Kabul regime would last for only days. 

The whole thing smells of the Vietnam War.  Lessons so painfully learned by America in that conflict have been completely forgotten and the same mistakes repeated.  The lies and happy talk from politicians, generals and media continue apace.  

This week, Taliban forces occupied the important strategic city of Ghazni on the road from Peshawar to Kabul.  It took three days and massive air attacks by US B-1 heavy bombers, Apache helicopter gun ships, A-10 ground attack aircraft, and massed warplanes from US bases in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and the 5th US Fleet to finally drive back the Taliban assault.  Taliban also overran key military targets in Kabul and the countryside, killing hundreds of government troops in a sort of Afghan Tet offensive.

Afghan regime police and army units put up feeble resistance or ran away.   Parts of Ghazni were left in ruins.  It was a huge embarrassment to the US imperial generals and their Afghan satraps who had claimed ‘the corner in Afghanistan has finally been turned.’

Efforts by the Trump administration to bomb Taliban into submission have clearly failed.   US commanders fear using American ground troops in battle lest they suffer serious casualties.  Meanwhile, the US is running low on bombs.

Roads are now so dangerous for the occupiers that most movement must be by air.  Taliban is estimated to permanently control almost 50% of Afghanistan.  That number would rise to 100% were it not for omnipresent US air power.  Taliban rules the night.

Taliban are not and never were ‘terrorists’ as Washington’s war propaganda falsely claimed.  I was there at the creation of the movement – a group of Afghan religious students armed by Pakistan whose goal was to stop post-civil war banditry, the mass rape of women, and to fight the Afghan Communists.  When Taliban gained power, it eliminated 95% of the rampant Afghanistan opium-heroin trade. After the US invaded, allied to the old Afghan Communists and northern Tajik tribes, opium-heroin production soared to record levels.  Today, US-occupied Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium, morphine and heroin. 

US occupation authorities claim drug production is run by Taliban.  This is another big lie.  The Afghan warlords who support the regime of President Ashraf Ghani entirely control the production and export of drugs.  The army and secret police get a big cut.  How else would trucks packed with drugs get across the border into Pakistan and Central Asia? 

The United States has inadvertently become one of the world’s leading drug dealers.  This is one of the most shameful legacies of the Afghan War.  But just one.  Watching the world’s greatest power bomb and ravage little Afghanistan, a nation so poor that some of its people can’t afford sandals, is a huge dishonor for Americans.

Even so, the Pashtun defeated the invading armies of Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, Tamerlane, the Mogul Emperors and the mighty British Raj.  The US looks to be next in the Graveyard of Empires.

Nobody in Washington can enunciate a good reason for continuing the colonial war in Afghanistan.  One hears talk of minerals, women’s rights and democracy as a pretext for keeping US forces in Afghanistan. All nonsense.  A possible real reason is to deny influence over Afghanistan, though the Chinese are too smart to grab this poisoned cup.  They have more than enough with their rebellious Uighur Muslims. 

Interestingly, the so-called ‘terrorist training camps’ supposedly found in Afghanistan in 2001 were actually guerilla training camps run by Pakistani intelligence to train Kashmiri rebels and CIA-run camps for exiled Uighur fighters from China.

The canard that the US had to invade Afghanistan to get at Osama bin Laden, alleged author of the 9/11 attacks, is untrue.  The attacks were made by Saudis and mounted from Hamburg and Madrid, not Afghanistan.  I’m not even sure bin Laden was behind the attacks. 

My late friend and journalist Arnaud de Borchgrave shared my doubts and insisted that the Taliban leader Mullah Omar offered to turn bin Laden over to a court in a Muslim nation to prove his guilt or innocence.  

President George Bush, caught sleeping on guard duty and humiliated, had to find an easy target for revenge – and that was Afghanistan.

Comments

philipat 07564111 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:05 Permalink

If the US cared about Womens' Rights, it would invade Saudi Arabia. If it cared about Apartheid it would invade Israel. And if it cared about genocide it would oppose not endorse the genocide in Palestine and Yemen. If it cared about terrorism it would eliminate not protect ISIS in Syria to justify an ongoing illegal presence. And on..all hypocrisy by now exposed for the world to see.

beemasters Manthong Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:06 Permalink

"The canard that the US had to invade Afghanistan to get at Osama bin Laden, alleged author of the 9/11 attacks, is untrue. The attacks were made by Saudis and mounted from Hamburg and Madrid, not Afghanistan. "

9/11 with the approval, prior knowledge/planning and assistance from top US officials; hence, Israhell was also in-the-know and very likely helped in facilitating it. Knowing how Israhell operates, they would have all documented- all that point the blame to KSA - to bring the Saudis to their knees.

Skip beemasters Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:16 Permalink

http://www.bollyn.com/public/Review_of_Solving_911.pdf
And remember the Mossad team in PRE-POSITION across the Hudson River in New Jersey filming the attacks AS THEY HAPPENED.
The STATE POLICE stopped ANOTHER Israeli Van and found maps with red circles for ideal filming positions. These Mossad agents were all working for a "moving van" company, which IMMEDIATELY disappeared after the arrests. There were hordes of Mossad agents near our Military bases and at malls selling crap "art work" they were all there for facilitating 9-11 and then ODIGO the Israeli Instant Messaging service sent the DAY BEFORE IMs to all Jews at the WTC saying DON'T COME IN TOMORROW Sept 11

OH and what did W do, he had the FBI RELEASE ALL OF THE AGENTS and they fled back to Israel. Good Old George W.

chunga philipat Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

The fiat ponzi must be close to popping or something because up there in D.C it's pretty unanimous. Absurd and ridiculous but nearly unanimous and the media they all profess to hate are in lock step with it.

That's gonna be a pretty big deal when it happens so I wonder if it's been timed by those that can time such things and right now we've got a loudmouthed game show host real estate salesman as presidont. He'd make a nice scapegoat.

attah-boy-Luther Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:01 Permalink

Ask Pat Tillman where we are there oh wait...never mind....his book book never made it to the public.

Let me take you down, 'cause I'm going to Afghan Poppy Fields
Nothing is real and nothing to get hung about
  Afghan Poppy Fields forever....

buy the beetles.....before or after Paul that never died...

nmewn Skip Sun, 08/19/2018 - 21:31 Permalink

Go fuck a goat...

"It never occurred to us that the commander in chief of the American armed forces would leave 50,000 of his citizens in the two towers to face these horrors alone,"

""It appeared to him [Bush] that a little girl's talk about her goat and its butting was more important than the planes and their butting of the skyscrapers. That gave us three times the required time to carry out the operations, thank God," 

Its from the tape Bin Hidin HIMSELF released on Sept. 10, 2003, I can't help you don't understand any foreign languages besides ebonics, goat fucker.