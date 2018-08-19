Afghanistan: The War That Shames America

Authored by Eric Margolis via EricMargolis.com,
After 17 bloody years, the longest war in US history continues without relent or purpose in Afghanistan.
There, a valiant, fiercely-independent people, the Pashtun (Pathan) mountain tribes, have battled the full might of the US Empire to a stalemate that has so far cost American taxpayers $4 trillion, and 2,371 dead and 20,320 wounded soldiers. No one knows how many Afghans have died. The number is kept secret.
Pashtun tribesmen in the Taliban alliance and their allies are fighting to oust all foreign troops from Afghanistan and evict the western-imposed and backed puppet regime in Kabul that pretends to be the nation’s legitimate government. Withdraw foreign troops and the Kabul regime would last for only days.
The whole thing smells of the Vietnam War. Lessons so painfully learned by America in that conflict have been completely forgotten and the same mistakes repeated. The lies and happy talk from politicians, generals and media continue apace.
This week, Taliban forces occupied the important strategic city of Ghazni on the road from Peshawar to Kabul. It took three days and massive air attacks by US B-1 heavy bombers, Apache helicopter gun ships, A-10 ground attack aircraft, and massed warplanes from US bases in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and the 5th US Fleet to finally drive back the Taliban assault. Taliban also overran key military targets in Kabul and the countryside, killing hundreds of government troops in a sort of Afghan Tet offensive.
Afghan regime police and army units put up feeble resistance or ran away. Parts of Ghazni were left in ruins. It was a huge embarrassment to the US imperial generals and their Afghan satraps who had claimed ‘the corner in Afghanistan has finally been turned.’
Efforts by the Trump administration to bomb Taliban into submission have clearly failed. US commanders fear using American ground troops in battle lest they suffer serious casualties. Meanwhile, the US is running low on bombs.
Roads are now so dangerous for the occupiers that most movement must be by air. Taliban is estimated to permanently control almost 50% of Afghanistan. That number would rise to 100% were it not for omnipresent US air power. Taliban rules the night.
Taliban are not and never were ‘terrorists’ as Washington’s war propaganda falsely claimed. I was there at the creation of the movement – a group of Afghan religious students armed by Pakistan whose goal was to stop post-civil war banditry, the mass rape of women, and to fight the Afghan Communists. When Taliban gained power, it eliminated 95% of the rampant Afghanistan opium-heroin trade. After the US invaded, allied to the old Afghan Communists and northern Tajik tribes, opium-heroin production soared to record levels. Today, US-occupied Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium, morphine and heroin.
US occupation authorities claim drug production is run by Taliban. This is another big lie. The Afghan warlords who support the regime of President Ashraf Ghani entirely control the production and export of drugs. The army and secret police get a big cut. How else would trucks packed with drugs get across the border into Pakistan and Central Asia?
The United States has inadvertently become one of the world’s leading drug dealers. This is one of the most shameful legacies of the Afghan War. But just one. Watching the world’s greatest power bomb and ravage little Afghanistan, a nation so poor that some of its people can’t afford sandals, is a huge dishonor for Americans.
Even so, the Pashtun defeated the invading armies of Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, Tamerlane, the Mogul Emperors and the mighty British Raj. The US looks to be next in the Graveyard of Empires.
Nobody in Washington can enunciate a good reason for continuing the colonial war in Afghanistan. One hears talk of minerals, women’s rights and democracy as a pretext for keeping US forces in Afghanistan. All nonsense. A possible real reason is to deny influence over Afghanistan, though the Chinese are too smart to grab this poisoned cup. They have more than enough with their rebellious Uighur Muslims.
Interestingly, the so-called ‘terrorist training camps’ supposedly found in Afghanistan in 2001 were actually guerilla training camps run by Pakistani intelligence to train Kashmiri rebels and CIA-run camps for exiled Uighur fighters from China.
The canard that the US had to invade Afghanistan to get at Osama bin Laden, alleged author of the 9/11 attacks, is untrue. The attacks were made by Saudis and mounted from Hamburg and Madrid, not Afghanistan. I’m not even sure bin Laden was behind the attacks.
My late friend and journalist Arnaud de Borchgrave shared my doubts and insisted that the Taliban leader Mullah Omar offered to turn bin Laden over to a court in a Muslim nation to prove his guilt or innocence.
President George Bush, caught sleeping on guard duty and humiliated, had to find an easy target for revenge – and that was Afghanistan.
Comments
If only we had a Commander in Chief who ran on pulling out.
You get the leaders you deserve.
In reply to If only we had a Commander… by LetThemEatRand
If the US cared about Womens' Rights, it would invade Saudi Arabia. If it cared about Apartheid it would invade Israel. And if it cared about genocide it would oppose not endorse the genocide in Palestine and Yemen. If it cared about terrorism it would eliminate not protect ISIS in Syria to justify an ongoing illegal presence. And on..all hypocrisy by now exposed for the world to see.
In reply to You get the leaders you… by 07564111
Every war except the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 shames the US.
In reply to If the US cared about Womens… by philipat
"The canard that the US had to invade Afghanistan to get at Osama bin Laden, alleged author of the 9/11 attacks, is untrue. The attacks were made by Saudis and mounted from Hamburg and Madrid, not Afghanistan. "
9/11 with the approval, prior knowledge/planning and assistance from top US officials; hence, Israhell was also in-the-know and very likely helped in facilitating it. Knowing how Israhell operates, they would have all documented- all that point the blame to KSA - to bring the Saudis to their knees.
In reply to Every war excepting the… by Manthong
You are overlooking the role of (((another))) small Mediterranean State in 9/11?
In reply to "The canard that the US had… by beemasters
Yep!
APARTHEID Israhell: The Country That Shames America
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to You are overlooking the role… by philipat
Oops: https://freedomoutpost.com/the-hoax-of-the-palestinians/
In reply to Yep! APARTHEID Israhell: The… by loop
BFD! U.S. Army has been in Germany since Sept. 1944
http://ww2today.com/11-september-1944-us-troops-cross-the-border-into-g…
In reply to Oops: https://freedomoutpost… by MozartIII
loop, you're a dick sucking and swallowing idiot.....
USA needs out of this shit hole country immediately and then stage nuclear weapons in drones surrounding them. Threaten a fucking launch if they start blowing up innocents.....
There, fixed it............
In reply to Yep! APARTHEID Israhell: The… by loop
Cleary, the solution is to send in mercs with no restrictions. Because 17 years of kicking in doors, spray n pray, and endless drone strikes hasn't sufficiently turned every single person in the country against us yet.
/s
In reply to "The canard that the US had… by beemasters
As a Vietnam vet, I can tell you all the wars of the 20th century"shame" Amerika.
In reply to Cleary, the solution is to… by dirty fingernails
"The United States has inadvertently become one of the world’s leading drug dealers." There was NOTHING inadvertent about it. This bullshit never ending war was all by (((design))).
In reply to As a Vietnam vet, I can tell… by robertsgt40
http://www.bollyn.com/public/Review_of_Solving_911.pdf
And remember the Mossad team in PRE-POSITION across the Hudson River in New Jersey filming the attacks AS THEY HAPPENED.
The STATE POLICE stopped ANOTHER Israeli Van and found maps with red circles for ideal filming positions. These Mossad agents were all working for a "moving van" company, which IMMEDIATELY disappeared after the arrests. There were hordes of Mossad agents near our Military bases and at malls selling crap "art work" they were all there for facilitating 9-11 and then ODIGO the Israeli Instant Messaging service sent the DAY BEFORE IMs to all Jews at the WTC saying DON'T COME IN TOMORROW Sept 11
OH and what did W do, he had the FBI RELEASE ALL OF THE AGENTS and they fled back to Israel. Good Old George W.
In reply to "The canard that the US had… by beemasters
This could be stopped but the US is populated by cowards.
LoL and the first little down arrow proves my point.
In reply to If the US cared about Womens… by philipat
FUck off. We are super-duper-uber macho men. And we have the tattoos to prove it!
In reply to This could be stopped but… by 07564111
The old saying is "In a democracy you get the leaders you deserve". Setting aside for a moment that the US is not a democracy but (is supposed to be) a Constitutional Republic, then the conclusion is that EITHER the US has the leaders it deserves OR it is no longer a democracy?
In reply to You get the leaders you… by 07564111
The US gov is a unique hybrid that is unresponsive to the electorate in any way shape or form.
Nuclear weapons, gigantic armed forces with plans for outer space, and for now, the world's reserve currency enforced at gunpoint.
In reply to The old saying is "In a… by philipat
That's why I wonder why anyone would want to meddle in any US election when the outcome makes no difference anyway?
It would be more cost effective for these countries to invest in defense....
In reply to The US gov is a unique… by chunga
Maybe because Hillary was too focused on Russia whereas Trump was already hot for Iran.
Remember when it came out that an unnamed foreign entity *had* meddled in 2016? They never did say who it was. You can rule out the Brits and the Russians. Only 2 nations firmly behind Trump...
In reply to That's why I wonder why… by philipat
The fiat ponzi must be close to popping or something because up there in D.C it's pretty unanimous. Absurd and ridiculous but nearly unanimous and the media they all profess to hate are in lock step with it.
That's gonna be a pretty big deal when it happens so I wonder if it's been timed by those that can time such things and right now we've got a loudmouthed game show host real estate salesman as presidont. He'd make a nice scapegoat.
In reply to That's why I wonder why… by philipat
Yes, especially after Trump took ownership of the "markets" and the economy, the run-up to the Mid-terms would be perfect timing to implement the inevitable crash and blame Trump. The Fed would then get its head below the radar and stay silent..after another rate hike in September?
In reply to The fiat ponzi must be close… by chunga
Let me know how you change this mess. Who do you talk to? Who do you pay off? Who do you shoot? I don't have a clue and neither do you.
In reply to You get the leaders you… by 07564111
The opium needs to flow.
It turns out that the opiate of the masses is, in fact, opium.
In reply to You get the leaders you… by 07564111
Fentanyl is much cheaper to make so expect a change of policy shortly....
In reply to The opium needs to flow. … by ULLR
you have a valid point. i also remember him railing against $900 hammers and $1400 toilet seats.
not lately.
In reply to If only we had a Commander… by LetThemEatRand
The war there is the idiotic "grand chessboard" strategy of controlling central asia. It's a 19th century idea that makes for huge corporate war profits. We the people are cows to be milked nothing more.
In reply to you have a valid point. i… by vaporland
-Orwell
In reply to The war there is the idiotic… by Baron von Bud
Since ww2, what war hasn't shamed America???
In reply to If only we had a Commander… by LetThemEatRand
Eric Prince is a warlord. The war is being outsourced by the US government to warlords. The same trick in Iraq was used when they imported PMCs to reduce the official body count. This is pure racketeering.
In reply to Since ww2, what war hasn't… by dilligaff
Well, the same neocons from back then are in the WH today so you can expect them to continue with the same ideas.
In reply to Eric Prince is a warlord… by Brazen Heist II
Just get the fuck outa there.
take off and nuke it from orbit - it's the only way to be sure
In reply to Just get the fuck outa there. by Next Time
Ask Pat Tillman where we are there oh wait...never mind....his book book never made it to the public.
Let me take you down, 'cause I'm going to Afghan Poppy Fields
Nothing is real and nothing to get hung about
Afghan Poppy Fields forever....
buy the beetles.....before or after Paul that never died...
Eric Margolis is a little bit more than confused.
Yeah, adding confusion seems to be the "thing" around here these days.
It's well known Bin Hidin was a Saudi and he was hidin in Afgone-e-stan before taking up residence in Pawk-e-stan and he did take credit on numerous occasions for the attack.
In reply to Eric Margolis is a little… by OldFuddyDuddy
Osama bin Laden DENIED any participation in the 9-11 event.
He NEVER claimed that he had anything to do with it.
In reply to Yeah, adding confusion seems… by nmewn
How often do terrorists deny involvement? Usually it's every one that can no matter how absurdly impossible.
In reply to Osama bin Laden DENIED any… by Skip
Go fuck a goat...
"It never occurred to us that the commander in chief of the American armed forces would leave 50,000 of his citizens in the two towers to face these horrors alone,"
""It appeared to him [Bush] that a little girl's talk about her goat and its butting was more important than the planes and their butting of the skyscrapers. That gave us three times the required time to carry out the operations, thank God,"
Its from the tape Bin Hidin HIMSELF released on Sept. 10, 2003, I can't help you don't understand any foreign languages besides ebonics, goat fucker.
In reply to Osama bin Laden DENIED any… by Skip
CIA operative Tim Osman died long before he was supposedly killed in Pok-E-stan.
In reply to Go fuck a goat... "It never… by nmewn
Fuck off Christian Zionist.
In reply to Yeah, adding confusion seems… by nmewn
Eat shit commie Zionist.
In reply to Fuck off Christian Zionist. by Iwanttoknow
Honestly, name a war we won?
Crickets!!!!!
Grenada?
In reply to Honestly, name a war we won?… by tyberious
Grenada?
In reply to Honestly, name a war we won?… by tyberious
The Civil War should count
In reply to Grenada? by linkster
Spanish/American War...or does that one count?
In reply to Honestly, name a war we won?… by tyberious
Lake Afghanistan!
Time for another Mission Accomplished moment.
The CIA sells the heroin to the Mafia.