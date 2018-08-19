Is Britain Backing South Africa's Land Confiscations From White Farmers?

Update: In a truly stunning report, Theresa May’s government appears to be backing the Soviet-style policy of “land expropriation without compensation” aimed at dispossessing South Africa’s white farmers.
Breitbart London has seen a letter written by Harriet Baldwin MP, Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), to Sir Paul Beresford MP, who enquired what the government’s stance on the policy was on behalf of a concerned constituent.
“The British government understands the need for land reform in South Africa”, Baldwin asserted, adding that they “welcomed” promises from President Cyril Ramaphosa that “the process of land [re]distribution would be orderly within South African laws” and be carried out “without negatively affecting economic growth, agricultural production and food security”.
In a follow-up email to the constituent from the Africa Department (Central and Southern) of the FCO, also seen by Breitbart London and confirmed as “reflect[ing] Government policy on this issue” by the FCO newsdesk, the department confirms:
Theresa May is satisfied with having been told that “[the] process would be taken forward on a multi-party basis, through Parliament, and… within the bounds of the Constitution and carefully designed so as to avoid damaging food security or deterring investment”.
It appears the fact that one white farmer is being murdered every five days, and the fact that South Afriuca just changed its constitution to enable the compensation-less confiscation, and the fact that when these exact same actions of forced redistribution or more simply put - confiscation - were undertaken in Zimbabwe, the nation's economy collapsed and social unrest exploded; are irrelevant to the British government, who instead, if this report is true, merely take the words of a clearly corrupt leader as sacrosanct ('socialist activist' Cyril Ramaphosa is one of South Africa's richest men and has an estimated net worth of $550 million).
* * *
This report comes as it is becoming more and more clear that South Africa is going full Zimbabwe... and we know that did not end well.
Authored by Daniel Greenfield via Sultan Knish blog,
"Strongman politics are ascendant," Barack Obama warned in South Africa. He spoke passionately about "the politics of fear and resentment" at the Mandela Lecture. He worried that we were entering a world, “where might makes right and politics is a hostile competition between tribes and races and religions.”
While the media used the remarks to attack Trump's meeting with Putin, Obama had shared a stage with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who had come to power promising to seize land from white farmers. Ramaphosa was the latest in a series of ANC strongmen, including his predecessor, an alleged rapist, beginning with the Communist terrorist whose legacy Obama was commemorating.
President Ramaphosa had vowed early on to seize land from white farmers without compensation. "The expropriation of land without compensation is envisaged as one of the measures that we will use to accelerate redistribution of land to black South Africans,” he had declared. And denied that such racist Communist tactics were unconstitutional. Now he’s moving to modify South Africa’s constitution.
Initially, the ANC, which is partnered with the South African Communist Party, had claimed that seizing land would not violate the law. Now it’s actually going to change the South African constitution.
“It has become pertinently clear that our people want the constitution to be more explicit about expropriation of land without compensation,” President Ramaphosa announced.
When your only rule is mob rule by ANC thugs, it doesn’t really matter what a piece of paper says.
“We will accelerate our land redistribution programme not only to redress a grave historical injustice, but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation,” Ramaphosa claimed in his State of the Nation address.
Zimbabwe had already made great strides in improving agriculture through land seizures.
Land was stolen from the farmers who knew how to work it and handed out to politically connected thugs. Soon the former "bread basket" of Southern Africa was starving. Black groups pleaded with the white farmers to remain. Rural Zimbabwe died. Hyperinflation made the currency worthless. A trillion dollars might not be enough to buy one egg. A former food exporter was forced to rely on food aid.
"If white settlers just took the land from us without paying for it," Mugabe had declared, "we can, in a similar way, just take it from them without paying for it."
Ramaphosa’s rhetoric is an echo of one of Africa’s worst racist strongmen. Land seizures won’t bring South African land into “full use”, as he claims. It will mean productive land falling into the hands of ANC thugs who will be too corrupt, incompetent and greedy to do the hard work of working the land.
South Africa’s agricultural sector will go the way of Zimbabwe.
Cyril Ramaphosa is one of South Africa's richest men and has an estimated net worth of $550 million. How did a socialist student activist make a mint? The answer is an inevitable as it is unsurprising.
South Africa’s agricultural sector has been steadily in decline. Farms used to provide millions of jobs. Now they offer less than a million. Wheat planting has fallen to a third. Cotton to a tenth. A country that once exported wheat, is now importing millions of tons while its agriculture sector fails.
The decline of South Africa’s agriculture has gone hand in hand with what it euphemistically calls its land reforms. White farmers have been murdered or driven off their land. But land seizures, legal and illegal, with compensation or with a hatchet, haven’t made South African agriculture more productive.
Instead South Africa is becoming increasingly dependent on agricultural imports to feed its people.
Like Zimbabwe, South Africa is due to revisit the same implacable economic consequences of land seizures that took the Soviet Union down the road to famine and terror. Toward its end, the USSR, despite possessing territories that had once bulged with rich harvests, had gone deep into debt to buy food from the United States. The African National Congress’ Communist roots are taking South Africa down the same path as its fallen Communist masters. And with the same miserable results.
Comrade Ramaphosa, as Comrade Mandela liked to call him, is less of a strongman, than a weak man. More afraid of thugs like Julius Malema and the greed of his ANC comrades than of dooming his people to hunger. The ANC is populated with thugs who are impatiently waiting to loot South Africa’s corpse. And they’ve grown tired of pretending that they are anything more than a failed state’s Marxist mob.
The constitutional gambit is a desperate attempt to legitimize racist mob violence and ANC corruption. It takes the constant assaults on white farmers and tries to disguise lawlessness under the color of law.
One white farmer in South Africa has been murdered every five days. This ethnic cleansing has been going on with the same regular clockwork as the tributes to Nelson Mandela and his even more murderous wife. The racist violence, the murders, rapes and land seizures, the chants of, “Shoot the Boer” are backed by lies about a shadow white majority somehow still ruling South Africa even after all the years of ANC rule.
The media frequently repeats fake news statistics which claim that white farmers own 70% or more of the country’s farmland. The actual number is less than a quarter. Some of the best land in South Africa is already in black hands. And, just as in Zimbabwe, it hasn’t remedied the agricultural or social problems.
South Africa’s agricultural sector is already on its deathbed. Its corrupt economy is incapable of competing on the world stage. Its exports are not at issue, its ability to feed its own people is. Aggressive land seizures won’t do much more damage to South Africa’s economy, though it will discourage investors and drive out more white farmers, but will bring its society to its knees.
Meanwhile the plight of South Africa’s white farmers continues to be ignored. The ANC genocide has been slowly unfolding for a generation with the complicity of the same leftist leaders who covered up Communist genocides in the Soviet Union, Communist China and Cambodia. But this latest legitimization of land seizures by the ANC will only encourage a further outpouring of racist attacks on white farmers.
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has urged helping the persecuted white farmers of South Africa receive political asylum. But while every “persecuted” group is fast tracked for asylum, the door still remains shut for a productive population that has been targeted for economic ethnic cleansing.
In his State of the Nation speech, President Ramaphos declared,
“We are building a country where a person’s prospects are determined by their own initiative and hard work, and not by the color of their skin, place of birth, gender, language or income of their parents.” Seizing land from people because of the color of their skin and giving it to those who haven’t worked for it is the opposite of that vision.
And yet it’s easy to see why Obama was so comfortable with a politician who could twist the language of equality to justify identity politics theft and the verbiage of tolerance to justify racial oppression.
South Africa, like the Soviet Union and Venezuela, like Cambodia and Cuba, is not just an atrocity, it’s a cautionary tale. Ideology, more than race, connects the scattered strands of the leftist killing fields. To pretend that what happened there cannot happen here would be ignoring the lessons of history.
And a new red famine is growing where the red blood of white farmers flows into the dying earth.
Comments
Was it any wonder the extent of britain's post-colonial guilt?
I am sure that compulsory land distribution in South Africa will work out just fine.
BRICS, LOL...
In reply to Was it any wonder the extent… by dietrolldietroll
Rhodesia was the bread basket of Africa, look at it now, it IMPORTS food, usually paid for by Whites.
The English government, at the behest of their (((MASTERS))) screwed the whites in Kenya, Rhodesia, South Africa, South West Africa, now known as Namibia and put the heat on Portugal to give Angola to the savages.
Few American Whites know what went on in Africa, well they don't even know what has been going on HERE in the USSA, so they cannot be blamed, after all they get their information from TV and "APPROVED" websites.
The media makes stars. Who owns the media?
Who Controls America?
South Africa Lists Hundreds of Farms to Steal Without Compensation
There is a photo of the mother, another GORGEOUS South African White...LOST
South Africa: White Mother Brutally Murdered and Robbed While Nursing Newborn
HOLD ONTO YOUR GUNS, you are going to NEED them in the future...
GUN CONTROL: Not What It Seems
Why Every Warrior Should Own a Firearm
In reply to I am sure that compulsory… by 38BWD22
the process of land redistribution (theft) can't be carried out "without negatively affecting economic growth, agricultural production and food security".
the seeds of their self-destruction are being sown. how many SA refugees will be admitted to the UK?
In reply to Rhodesia was the bread… by Skip
Of course they are. The Brits won't stop feeling self-white-hatred until the last WASP in the world is exterminated.
In reply to the process of land… by vaporland
As mentioned above, the British handed Rhodesia/Zimbabwe over to Robert Mugabe (colloquially Bob Mugob).
Not mentioned is the financing of the (((City of London))) (and Wall St) of the rise of Communism! It is no surprise at ALL that the British, after helping free Mandela and put him in power, would be fine with the continued Communist takeover of the country.
Who exactly instructed the Africans in Communist ideology? That is the question no one wants to ask. BTW, in case you are wondering, in African Communism, there are no bourgeoisie and proletariat, there are only (middle class) whites and black people. Communism with African characteristics?
But because they have adopted the language of politically correct 'liberal' progressives, the ANC is a trusted friend of the West!
We all know what will happen when the farms are seized. But now, the farmers KNOW whose farms will be seized. Either they will defend it, or equally likely, they will strip THEIR OWN farms before ANC thugs get the chance. They will dismantle the power grid, strip the roof and sell it for scrap, sell the irrigation system, butcher the livestock, and say "Here you go".
I would be tempted to go one step further and salt the earth or possibly plant land mines, but luckily I am not a farmer in 21st century South Africa!
In reply to Of course they are. The… by The Alarmist
Real question is why are they still there? The writing has been on the wall since 1994...
In reply to As mentioned above, the… by Herd Redirecti…
Most of them are not racists, and unfortunately, many have acquired the progressive (leftist) mindvirus.
Like how toxoplasmosis makes a rat unafraid of a cat?
In reply to Real question is why are… by eforce
Fun fact: the largest, and most profitable, South African corporations are owned and/or operated by.... wait for it...
.
.
Jews.
Yep.
South African Jews-- funded and supported by British and American Jews-- were the driving force behind the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. Jews had been steadily growing in influence in South Africa until the elections of 1948, when their designs suffered a major setback, and their difficulties only increased when Hendrik Verwoerd took power in the early 1960s. That is when the Jews starting taking more direct action against South African whites. They sponsored the ANC and African communist insurgencies and had Verwoerd assassinated in 1966. Of course we all understand what happened in the subsequent decades. Now Jews control what matters in South Africa. They pay off the blacks they installed to run things, while simultaneously fostering anti-white hatred to drive out any potential 100+ IQ competition, and to give blacks something to do. Killing whitey makes for a nice distraction for the low-IQ natives when you are busy trying to plunder a nation's natural resources as quickly as possible.
http://balder.org/judea/South-Africa-Terrorism-ANC-Revolution-Jewish-In…
In reply to Most of them are not racists… by Herd Redirecti…
Exactly, even before that Communist murderer was installed. Communism is slavery.
In reply to Real question is why are… by eforce
I already have found out: NONE
Putin is allowing 1,500 in.
I remember years ago a Rhodesian and his family had fled to America and wanted to stay they applied for refugee status. I mean Mugabe was slaughtering them. The US government who would not deport a person of color even MURDERERS but threw the family out.
That is why there is no real nation, save for a handful in Eastern Europe that is a true "WHITE NATION" like Germany which is an OCCUPATION GOVERNMENT.
He and his lovely wife had a BEAUTIFUL daughter...and this is what America and Britain and their Tribe Masters have done to the Boers:
South Africa: Farmer “Thrown Alive Into Crocodile Pit”
70,000 Whites Murdered in ‘Modern’ South Africa; Obama’s African Legacy July 27, 2015
Plain spoken but if they did not heed his words then...
"You have a place where Brit can be British. I must have land where the Afrikaner and the Boer can be Boer".
Eugene Tereblanche, he was murdered by 2 blacks on 3 April 2010
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwI9fPyzgJ0
In reply to the process of land… by vaporland
It's only theft if the "white owners" have proper Title to the land.
IF they moved in and displaced the previous incumbents, then the land has never been owned by those White Settlers.
In reply to the process of land… by vaporland
Savage niggers that are clueless cannibals. they know nothing about crops & farming. While the civilized intelligence of white men are being trampled, fucking niggers should starve. And if they do, I will not give my hard earned dollars to "feed the world of South African Negros".
In reply to It's only theft if the … by bogbeagle
Like the ANC lackeys that are moving in and displacing the current incumbents?
If your family has farmed a plot for more than one generation, I'm gonna call that "title".
This is state sponsored theft and murder, nothing more.
In reply to It's only theft if the … by bogbeagle
Piss off F'n totalitarian murderer.
In reply to It's only theft if the … by bogbeagle
I mentioned this many times.
Brits cannot be trusted. They are backstabbers and cannot help themselves. In politics, business, love and war. Watch out.
In reply to Was it any wonder the extent… by dietrolldietroll
Give them all of Africa if we can take all the blacks around the world and place them in Africa. I would even agree to pay reparations just as a cost to get rid of the blacks from the rest of the world. We spend too much precious resources trying to tip toe around low IQ, under performing, wining, criminal rape race. Get them all into Africa and then build a fucking wall around that continent. See what the ZULU's do with all the rich natural resources that Africa has. Nothing! Zero! Ziltch. They will continue killing each other for the next 50 years and then beg the west to enslave them again, cause it would be better than a Negro rule. Fucking apes.
In reply to I mentioned this many times… by Troy Ounce
What this is is nothing more than a covert depopulation scheme. FAR more blacks will die because of this than whites, due to starvation, and you better believe that was the plan from the start.
In reply to Give them all of Africa if… by X-defiler
but but but . . . Wakanda!
In reply to Give them all of Africa if… by X-defiler
The CHINESE are taking over Africa, they want the land to farm and the minerals.
The US was so OWNED & OPERATED by (((THE TRIBE))) that they bought chromium a critical component of jet engines, from the SOVIET UNION rather than the whites of Rhodesia.
The Chinese shot down a US Airforce JET in 2001 with a missile for jet aircraft sold to China by their best buds: THE ISRAELIS the ironic thing is that the TECH for that missile was given to the Israelis by Uncle Sam.
In reply to Give them all of Africa if… by X-defiler
Once we are done with the Negros, we move to the Tribe. I don't mean Jews, I mean the Ashkenazis...The fucking Russian/Georgian that pose as cultural Jews yet they are about as rotten as the Russian shit whole they ran from. I have never met a Russian you can trust and then I realize that the so called Jews of the west are of the same bloodline and function the same as these Russians. Send these wanna be Jews back to Russia and let Putin take care of these demons. That includes Hollywood and Wall Street and all of Chicago and Rom (Ashkenazis Jew) Emanuelle. I take so much offense to the contamination of Judeo Christianity belief by these Transgender/Homo/Psychotic Russo criminals that pose as Jews yet are something completely different and vile.
In reply to The CHINESE are taking over… by Skip
TRAITORS!
The mindless tools of the City of London are welcoming illegal expropriation, open racism and genocide -whenever it's directed against whites! But not the first time! They let their white Rhodesian bretheren out in the heat of black racism, expropriation and genocide.
They haven't changed; worthless, corrupt and immoral traitors!
Other times will come -and we will not have forgotten deeds and perpetrators!
In reply to I mentioned this many times… by Troy Ounce
the irish are no different. i was piqued into reading up on something irish because of something i read here at ZH and wanted background. you don't have to scratch the surface to find out the irish are snakes. the brits and the irish deserve each other.
In reply to I mentioned this many times… by Troy Ounce
Anything thats anti White anti Christian is what the elites support
In reply to Was it any wonder the extent… by dietrolldietroll
It was a banker empire with Zionists at the apex. We were lucky to get away when we did but they got control here eventually. We are less sheep due to length of time English have been usury subjects, but catching up fast.
In reply to Was it any wonder the extent… by dietrolldietroll
THE UK, seriously FLAT OUT SUCKS!. The Dutch should have said SCREW yo to Apartheid, and stayed the same.It will only be 2-3 yrs after the White farmers are gone, we will get bombarded with TV programs showing starving African Children, due to NO DAMNED food.Sharpen the Machetes, it will be DINDU/Dictatorships/War Lords/ Blood Massacres instead of Farming land to produce food.If they approve of this they are guilty of murder, as White farmers are being slaughtered for their lands now.Does this MEAN we can make the USA a WHITES ONLY NATION again?.Sales of AK's will go thru the roof.
In reply to Was it any wonder the extent… by dietrolldietroll
Get the fuck out of SA and set fire to the land on your way out. Any of these fools that are still sticking around are asking for it. These cucked western government politicos supporting this genocide should also be run out on a rail. Disgraceful.
In reply to Was it any wonder the extent… by dietrolldietroll
This is now officially a Britain hate thread.
A country who's pathetic attempt to save her bloody, immoral empire led to the near destruction of the western world, a cynical devils bargain with Zionists to sell it out and all the degeneracy afflicting it since.
And for all its trouble today the UK is a PC police state with no viable right wing opposition, its capital city occupied by foreigners and its children raped en masse by filthy Arabs while a drugged and cowed public does absolutely nothing. It's hardly surprising they would support the genocide of the Boers.
The Tories are a mockery and May is an outright Marxist. She ought to be shot for treason.
And now the condensed version..
"YA GOTTA LOICENSE FOR THAT BUTTER KNIFE MAIYTE? WE NOTICED SOME TROUBLING POSTS ON YOUR SOCIAL MEDJIA."
Thank god the GOOD GUYS won WW2 EH?!?!!!!
In reply to Was it any wonder the extent… by dietrolldietroll
maybe erik prince is talking to the wrong people. he could visit the farmers in SA. that would be an interesting conversation. probably not enough money in it. and the world elites would be totally against it.
In reply to Was it any wonder the extent… by dietrolldietroll
Civil war
Against WHO?,the LEFT OVER farmers own 72% of the farmland, and they are outnumbered by multiples of a 1000.They AREN'T SOLDIERS,OR HUNTERS. THEY GROW food.Africa will be starving 100%x's worse than they are now, in less than 2 yrs.
In reply to Civil war by Troy Ounce
Soon as many farmers were interested to go to Russia,
they were declared enemies of the former and now tiny empire.
Fine, black people take South Africa. But! Take the Africans in North America and Europe. The USA and Europe will take any willing Whites from South Africa.
Deal.
Hell, we SHOULD take them NOW,before they are slaughtered.
In reply to Fine, black people take… by Polynik3s
+ 1000
In reply to Hell, we SHOULD take them… by DosZap
End the Gynocracy and low IQ diversity 'empowerment'.
Can't vote your way outta this increasing insanity.
Tired of the Ghetto fuck tards and the homo libs.
I think this is the current climate in Britian
Islam = Great
Anything anti straight white working males = Great
Russia = cause of all problems
Hamas = innocent
Jews = Kick them out of Britian
Gays and Lesbians = Need to be worshiped
African Migrants = Bring them in right away
Dentists = Bad
Stinky breath = embraced
Go after anyone that does not support the above agenda
Anyone who visits london often knows that what I just said is true.
You FORGOT rape of all young UK females by Dindu Immi's, and NO REPORTING OF anything negative about it,or you go to JAIL(Tommy Thompson, just got sprung for reporting(trying to on it).
Arrested.............anti Islam.
In reply to I think this is the current… by HorseBuggy
Jews = Kick them out of Britian
i'm always confused by this type of comment. when the brits do the bidding of israel.
maybe you can explain why the british secret service is called the mossad.
In reply to I think this is the current… by HorseBuggy
Reason, as in plain old logic will disappear from this debate. There must be land redistribution. You cant have 9% of the population owning almost 82%, of the land, the overwhelming majority of it stolen and expect society to just tick over without any issues.
Only on ZH, could they argue for such a position, as long as it favours whites. Go on, convince yourselves the niggers can't feed themselves and they want us to give them aid. lol
only libtards would fail to mention that the land "taken" was occupied by tribes of savages still in the stone age and without having discovered the wheel. still though, you white-hating libtards keep promoting your hatred until there are no white people left. Libtards = racists.
In reply to Reason, as in plain old… by To Hell In A H…
They desparately need a replay of the ending of Zulu...
https://youtu.be/1csr0dxalpI
https://youtu.be/DQLXY51uWLg
In reply to only libtards would fail to… by lost in the cosmos
Savages or not, it belonged to them. Whether they had discovered the wheel, is neither here, nor there, as it belonged to them. I have a relative with down syndrome who is as thick as shit, according to your logic, he deserves to have his house taken by somebody who is smarter and not compensated for it. But if he wants it back, he should pay full market value for it? lol
We were taking land off the South African blacks as recent as the mid fucking 80's. Where is the fucking fairness on this forum? Sorry, me bad. The niggers should know their place and be grateful that foreigners who make up 9% of the population, own 82% of the land and be happy. Like if we would accept the same situation if the roles were reversed? Yeah, right!
If I'm a libtard on this issue, then I'll happily where that title.
In reply to only libtards would fail to… by lost in the cosmos
What I don't see as a part of any discussion is the uncompensated nature of this expropriation.
In reply to Savages or not, it belonged… by To Hell In A H…
It "belonged" to them? I see, they created the land out of nothing, and they are entitled to it? Actually the whites developed the lands, before they got there the blacks had 0% of the farms. Your down syndrome analogy makes no sense, it is a false dichotomy. The blacks were massacreing one another and selling their enemies into slavery. But you go ahead and re-write history like the rest of the libtards. If you care to check for facts, there were next to no blacks around while now with the whites there, the black population has exploded far beyond anything they've ever seen. Maybe that would explain your numbers.
In reply to Savages or not, it belonged… by To Hell In A H…
Hey captain braindead. The blacks in South Africa are vastly non natives, who by large margins immigrated in the last 100 years, because of the plentiful food and good economy created by the European settlers. By the way the white settlers did not "Steal" this land, it was uninhabited.
In reply to Reason, as in plain old… by To Hell In A H…
stated differently, no one wanted, or could live there, until the white settlers mastered the land.
In reply to Hey captain braindead. The… by Central Bankster
It was WHITES that developed RSA, that founded farms and made land arible and profitable. When they arrived, there was only some Pygmies (San) roaming the land. The savages that outbred the whites were invaders from what today is Zimbabwe and Zambia. They came to work on whiteys fields and factories, because all they had (and have) ' developed' their lands into was worthless and unproductive shithoes with constant conflict, supersticious bs societies and horrible health conditions.
How would one man's pproperty become another man's property on race grounds? Do you even grasp the utter racism of that concept? Why didn't blacks found their own farms? There was land in abundance, all over Africa! NO! It must be whitey's land, because he built a nice farmhouse with running water and real doors and windows and because his land, machinery and pasture is well groomed! Me wants dat too! Cannot do it, so grabb it! Then run it down. Then grab next...
It doesn't matter if it is 1% or 90% who own the land. What matters is, that this land benefits all; for food security and as an export commodity.
In reply to Reason, as in plain old… by To Hell In A H…
Suggest you familiarize yourself with Pareto and get back to us.
9% of the population will eventually own the land again. It will just be an incompetent black 9% rather than a competent white 9%.
In reply to Reason, as in plain old… by To Hell In A H…